|Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Umartins1(m): 11:14am
GST: let me start with this. GST is an abbreviation for General studies often called GNS in most schools. If you however call General Studies, GNS instead of GST before an average Akokite, what you will get is a puppet staring at you with amazement. In UNILAG, it is GST not GNS.
Overnight: another crazy and very popular term in UNILAG. Traditionally, overnight refers to going out of the hostel and slipping into an unlocked class to read. Wait! Want to know why this is crazy? There are two reasons. First, when an Akokite tells you he is going for overnight, he expects you to fall on your knees and worship him. To him, he is a hero of books as sacrificing the comfort of his bed deserves some iconic eulogy. There is a second reason that is crazier. 95% of those who go for this overnight don't go there to read. Some go with their laptops and consoles(for games), some, dressed in their nicest clothes and shoes, go to advertise them and 60% of the 95% go with condoms.
Bonafide: only an Akokite that is able to secure a hall of residence understands the feeling, pride and the Buzz about being a bona-fide resident in the school hostel. If you find a student dragging it really hard or in a heated conversation with the hostel porters, be sure as hell that he is a bona-fide. He wouldn't dare standing in the front of porters in the first place if he was not. See, in UNILAG hostels, there is this caste system in existence. Let me quickly bring in another term
Porters/squatters: of course everyone knows what the hostel porters do but in UNILAG, their job extends beyond what is obtained in other schools. To the bona-fide, porters are just tool of play but to squatters, those who live in the hostel illegally, porters are hell descendants. They both constantly devise ways to outsmart each other. If you see a student entering a hostel with bold, non smiling face and fiercely walking like a soldier in battle array, he is a squatter. And on his unlucky day, the fierce walking no matter how brisk ends with, "hello, my friend, where is your pass? " the rambling voice of the hell descendants.
2001: what do you think this is? A year? No. This is a canteen in UNILAG which is spectacular for its large space, long chain retail trade and most importantly, its cheap prices of food. Of course, that is the Economics invisible hand at work. There are more sellers of food than buyers. This is the canteen mostly paraded by broke guys like me. If you are a broke AKokite and you despise eating in an open space, sorry is your case. Apart from 2001, every other canteen in UNILAG is not pocket friendly.
New hall: if you ask an 'average' Akokite what new hall is (not where, everyone knows that), he will tell you it is a popular park. If, however, you ask a 'real' Akokite, what new hall is, he will tell you to wait until nightfall before he explains.And when night eventually falls, all he has to do is to take you to new hall and with your Unclad eyes, you will witness first-class prostitution. New hall is reputable for such because of the interwovened female hostels. Here is the first place I saw two Range Rover sports, three Toyota venzas and one Land cruiser Prado parked side by side.
Senate building: lol. Only 'bad' guys use this term often. And they actually meant the Senate building that houses the office of the VC. Although, guys' businesses are not inside the building but behind it nor are their businesses during the official hours but at night when even the full moon won't be enough to provide enough light. Many things go on here. For guys in the faculty of Arts whose classes are closer to the Senate building, overnight is an intriguing endeavour.
Alpha base: this is the last place an Akokite ever wishes to visit. No student has ever gone there and returned happily unless he is a mere witness. Alpha base is the dreaded security headquarters of the school. The agents of this alpha base are popularly called baba blue by the student populace. Their uniform is blue colour. Call them baba blue to their face and you are sure to graduate without convocation.
UBA park: this is a combination of Senate building and new hall. It is not a good place for an innocent soul to visit at night.
And lastly.......
Lagoon Front: this is the pride of every Akokite. You will find students sitting under the scorching sun Just to stare at the water. This is the most visited place in UNILAG.it is visited by 'tourist-students' in the day and by 'other' students at night for some businesses that should be occurring in the 'other' room.
I drop my pen!
Greatest Akokites
cc: lalasticlala, seun
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:27pm
Lolz...you forgot Iya moria,huskies and underground
2 Likes
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Seun(m): 12:29pm
babyfaceafrica:Tell us about those words.
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by babyfaceafrica(m): 12:34pm
Seun:Iya moria is one if the most popular cafeterias in unilag ,she sells all kinds of foodstuffs,
huskies is for big boys and gals,you cannot go with 500 naira and be filled.. Kolewerk(also lots of lesbians dey that canteen)
and the last is underground...this is a popular bakery very close to the school gate..where different kinds of bread garnished with fish are sold....at night the place is always filled to the brim..their bread na die...a kit of gals will open their legs if you buy them underground bread
5 Likes
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Funbii(f): 12:40pm
Just here to read comments
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Anticorruption: 12:40pm
good School
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Jesuspikin8: 12:40pm
coming
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by herzern(m): 12:40pm
In that small school??
All of these terms??
2 Likes
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by holamiday(m): 12:44pm
I reckon with the pride and confidence exhibited by a bonafide hall resident. I was a bona-fide resident all through school anyways, sometimes by hook & other times by crook.
Did you say food is cheap in 2001? You may want to review that. Food is scarcely cheap there. In fact, it is actually expensive. If you need cheap food, go to 'aganyin palace', in Jaja complex, opposite Jaja hall. With 150 naira, (beans 50, bread 100), you'd be filled to the brim and no matter what activities you partake in, the next hunger will not knock until 8pm.
And talking about new hall, i read that it is the hub of prostitution. Ah guy, fear God naw. That's a terrible lie. There are 3 big female hostels in new hall, hence, you find more of ladies than guys, hanging out around there at night. That's all.
2 Likes
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by tbase73(m): 12:46pm
Indomie bridge
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by palsenator(m): 12:46pm
Except for Lagoon front, nothing special in the school. Ask Great Ife for "risky" , "town gboro", " aro", "mojo night" , "Moz101" etc. These are lovely memories every great Ife will always cherish.
2 Likes
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by NLchikeeto(f): 12:47pm
Squatters/porters and Senate building are terms and places that are common wit most Nigerian universities................... So nothing special.
1 Like
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Tolulopefinest(m): 12:49pm
Am actually an Akokaite
I can authoritatively say that UNILAG is Overhyped
9 Likes
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Fabulosdave01: 12:49pm
Lols.
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by damoskiy(m): 12:49pm
you Didn't talk about Amphitheatre, Indomie Bridge.
1 Like
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by chukslawrence(m): 12:50pm
ok
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by thaoriginator: 12:51pm
What about the Dungeon?
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by mykeljosef: 12:51pm
uni olosho
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Leoswaggs(m): 12:51pm
So?
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Rayhandrinni(m): 12:51pm
all i know is,theres free toto in unilag...iv told my dad i want to transfer ooo...hes doing like touch2
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Adonis3: 12:52pm
damoskiy:
Oh Myyyy!!!
I can never forget the multi purpose amphitheatre that serves as a crusade ground, match viewing centre, chilling zone and hotel room at the same time
Other coded places:
-HELL FIRE
-ANYWHERE AROUND ISL etc
I rep Unilag
Cc: photoshoot tsilva Trissmuller
#Adonis3HasSpoken
1 Like
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by sheyee(m): 12:52pm
Great school, I remember vividly Akintunde Ojo hall (where u keep seats for ur crush)....... Jaja, Moremi, Marere, Amphi theatre
Proudly Akokites
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Genea(f): 12:54pm
All those haters on this thread be warned... I'm sure becos unilag jambed you dahs y u r wailing, esp uniben and eksuites, na dem beef pass....
Op, u r a korrekt guy ..
BTW u forgot coffee shop @ guest house, its not d coffee shop dah is bad oo but its d shop directly untop of it, that's a hub for smokers all the same its called coffee shop
Night waka: its a term used for both good and bad explorations in the night
Smellos: these are people that are described as skreps or below ya class...
Casted: something that is too popular among students, used by all class of ppl but mostly d broke guys..
Can't recall jawe
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Mfulone: 12:54pm
Yes
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Genea(f): 12:54pm
Tolulopefinest:
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by snapshot: 12:56pm
no mention of NEPA,its a special place to be then.
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by kinnlive(m): 12:59pm
Seun:Broda Seun in the building
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Platinumay(m): 1:00pm
Greatest Akokite, this is why I love unilag so much, all these atrocities could take place when students are free but when exam comes knocking u will find students on top of the tree at lagoon front reading, every corner u turn, u will definitely find group of students reading, unilag is a no fun area during exam period that is why we aBraaaaare the school of first choice. Braaaaa
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by shayhune: 1:00pm
Tolulopefinest:
1. The use of the word 'am'. So you won't make the same mistake in your exams, the correct word is "I'm".
2. You're not a true
3. Unilag is not Overhyped. It's like saying Messi is overhyped. We are just who we are - The University of First choice.
I am proud to be an alumnus of this great university.
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Leoswaggs(m): 1:01pm
Funbii:this one u bend head like that,be careful
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Kjking(m): 1:02pm
Great Aksu student!!!!!!
|Re: Common Terms And Popular Places In UNILAG by Postboiswag(m): 1:02pm
U no mention Unilag Sport Centre... Always busy with different games
