



Dear Counsellors



The second edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2017. For about 12 hours, some parts of the Lagos metropolis will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic. However, the organisers have created some ALTERNATIVE ROUTES to ease movement on that day.



Please find below the ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:



· All vehicles coming from the Ikeja axis and heading towards Victoria Island MUST go via Ikorodu Road.



· All vehicles from Badagry, Mile 2 and their environs, going towards Victoria Island MUST go through Apapa/Orile to link the Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.



· Residents of Lagos Mainland, Surulere and environs MUST avoid Masha area and especially the National Stadium, but can link Victoria Island through Iponri/Iganmu, via Eko Bridge through to Victoria Island.



· Vehicles coming from Ibadan, Mowe and environscan link Victoria Island through Ojota, Ikorodu Road via Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.



· Vehicles from Okota MUST go through Mile 2 to Orile, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.



· From Sango-Otta going to Victoria Island MUST go through Mushin, Funso Williams Avenue (Western Avenue), Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.



· Vehicles coming from Epe, Ajah, Lekki environs, MUST use the Lekki Alternative Route to Victoria Island.



· Ikoyi residents going to the Mainland can use the Alfred Rewane (Kingsway Road) link to Osborne then tothe Mainland.THE FOLLOWING ROADS WILL BE TOTALLY OR PARTIALLY CLOSED:



· Total closure of Third Mainland Bridge from 7.15 am to 2:00pm



· Alaka Road Service lane will be closed from 5.45 am to 7:30 am



· National Stadium to Ojuelegba, Dorman Long Bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro, and Anthony will be closed from 6.45am to 9:00am



· From Anthony, through to Charly Boy Bus Stop to Oworonsoki, will be closed from 7:15am to 9:00am



· From Adekunle Junction linking the Third Mainland Bridge, will be closed from 7.30am to 2:00pm.



· From the junction of Lekki Ikoyi Bridge at Admiralty Way through to Lekki Phase 1 roundabout through to Lekki Toll gate, will be closed for the race from 7:00am to 2:00pmKindly take note of the routes and times.



Regards





