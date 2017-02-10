₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Date: Friday, 10 February 2017
Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by LifestyleTonite: 11:26am
Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon
Dear Counsellors
The second edition of the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will take place on Saturday, February 11, 2017. For about 12 hours, some parts of the Lagos metropolis will be temporarily closed to vehicular traffic. However, the organisers have created some ALTERNATIVE ROUTES to ease movement on that day.
Please find below the ALTERNATIVE ROUTES:
· All vehicles coming from the Ikeja axis and heading towards Victoria Island MUST go via Ikorodu Road.
· All vehicles from Badagry, Mile 2 and their environs, going towards Victoria Island MUST go through Apapa/Orile to link the Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.
· Residents of Lagos Mainland, Surulere and environs MUST avoid Masha area and especially the National Stadium, but can link Victoria Island through Iponri/Iganmu, via Eko Bridge through to Victoria Island.
· Vehicles coming from Ibadan, Mowe and environscan link Victoria Island through Ojota, Ikorodu Road via Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.
· Vehicles from Okota MUST go through Mile 2 to Orile, Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.
· From Sango-Otta going to Victoria Island MUST go through Mushin, Funso Williams Avenue (Western Avenue), Eko Bridge to Victoria Island.
· Vehicles coming from Epe, Ajah, Lekki environs, MUST use the Lekki Alternative Route to Victoria Island.
· Ikoyi residents going to the Mainland can use the Alfred Rewane (Kingsway Road) link to Osborne then tothe Mainland.THE FOLLOWING ROADS WILL BE TOTALLY OR PARTIALLY CLOSED:
· Total closure of Third Mainland Bridge from 7.15 am to 2:00pm
· Alaka Road Service lane will be closed from 5.45 am to 7:30 am
· National Stadium to Ojuelegba, Dorman Long Bridge, Onipanu, Obanikoro, and Anthony will be closed from 6.45am to 9:00am
· From Anthony, through to Charly Boy Bus Stop to Oworonsoki, will be closed from 7:15am to 9:00am
· From Adekunle Junction linking the Third Mainland Bridge, will be closed from 7.30am to 2:00pm.
· From the junction of Lekki Ikoyi Bridge at Admiralty Way through to Lekki Phase 1 roundabout through to Lekki Toll gate, will be closed for the race from 7:00am to 2:00pmKindly take note of the routes and times.
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by Moshkom(m): 12:49pm
|Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by banttieman(m): 12:49pm
Ah. I am supposed to be in VI tomorrow. Maybe I shd just jog with them to VI so I don't get trapped in traffic on alternative routes.
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by hrpvl2(m): 12:50pm
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by oluseyiforjesus(m): 12:50pm
If Kenyans are involve then I give up
If Kenyans are involve then I give up
|Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by Tolulopefinest(m): 12:51pm
Wish me well Nairalanders.
I will be participating in the MARATHON.
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by Yayofeski: 12:51pm
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by tabisegroup(m): 12:52pm
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by Flexherbal(m): 12:52pm
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by WILLYBABS(m): 12:52pm
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by Lollipop247: 12:52pm
|Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by Olasco93: 12:54pm
This is the only place Kenyans and Zimbabwians are good at. Anyway, no matter how good or bad you may be, you are useful Positively or Negatively.
Go Kenya go...
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by bush112(m): 12:54pm
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by Keneking: 12:54pm
|Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by Nma27(f): 12:55pm
Tolulopefinest:I hope they'll provide water and glucose for you o... Better chop wella that day o
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by luvlife007: 12:57pm
My b/f please
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by NLchikeeto(f): 12:57pm
|Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by dman4mdmoon(m): 12:57pm
They should just tell us that the whole of Lagos will be on lock down tomorrow because once there is a problem on one major road like Third mainland bridge or Ikorodu road, there will be hold-up everywhere. For me, na to sleep for the whole of tomorrow be that. No going out beyond my neighbourhood.
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by trendslab: 12:58pm
|Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by Olubukola16(f): 1:00pm
Tolulopefinest:
Good luck, if you're truly participating. Don't forget to share the goodies with us if you win .
|Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by emsco(m): 1:00pm
I wish a nairalander will win this race or be among those who will grace the podium
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by toogbasky(m): 1:03pm
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by simplemach(m): 1:04pm
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by arthur1000(m): 1:05pm
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by ebbie9ja(m): 1:06pm
|Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by dman4mdmoon(m): 1:08pm
emsco:
Come to think of it, if the people on Nairaland are Nairalanders what will the people on Facebook and Instagram be called? Facebookers and Instagramers? Hissssssssssssssssssssssssssssssssss!
|Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by laudate: 1:08pm
Access Bank should just go and hold this marathon on the outskirts of Lagos, like Mowe or Epe where the population is more widely dispersed. If you see what happened in Lekki last year, the whole area was on lockdown for more than 5 hours while the marathon took place. And after it ended, there was a gridlock, as cars and people tried their best to get out of the area. It took another 4 hours before sanity could be restored to that district. mtcheew...
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by Rinsola32(f): 1:08pm
She no go misbehave Insha Allah!
Moshkom:
She no go misbehave Insha Allah!
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by EastGold(m): 1:10pm
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by metallisc(m): 1:14pm
Olubukola16:
Re: Alternative Routes During Access Bank Lagos City Marathon February 11 2017 by GreenMavro: 1:14pm
