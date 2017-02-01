Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) (13489 Views)

He will proceed to Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha memorial hall, venue for the town hall meeting with Bayelsans.





Acting president Osinbajo has arrived Bayelsa state. He was welcomed by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and other top national and state government functionaries. He will proceed to Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha memorial hall, venue for the town hall meeting with Bayelsans.

Best VP ever. 16 Likes 1 Share

The VP is even active pass.......? 15 Likes

please who is osinbajo? 1 Like 2 Shares

Acting president you are welcome. 6 Likes 1 Share

He should try make best use of this opportunity, who knows 2 Likes

HE VISITED DELTA CHIEFS THE OTHER TIME,THEY WALKED OUT ON HIM. MAYBE THESE BAYELSA WOULD TRY IT TOO 4 Likes

Drawing on my fine command of language,I said nothing 3 Likes 2 Shares

Maybe he should just continue till 2019!!



Very active man! 5 Likes

@ the fourth pic.., what kind of ojuju kalabar window blinds are that? 1 Like

Drawing on my fine command of language,I said nothing good one good one

OSIBANJO the active and action vice-president since 2007. 2 Likes

he is the vice chancellor federal university of science and technology SAMBISA FOREST

See as the VP resemble small stout? Very brief man but quite intelligent! 9 Likes 1 Share





The only difference is that those guys are tall and huge. He should fear these guys oh





Your president is busy drinking cold beer and touching fresh girls in London while you're in Nigeria dancing around like a drunk elephant



Dem just dey push this man go do hard and dirty jobs. Hmmmm

Bubu didn't go, would not go, will never go... 1 Like

They've tooked the fight to GEJ's bedroom

Nice, you have this feeling that those men were happy to have Osinbajo instead of Baba.

This is how governance should be. Work for peace, carry everyone along, unlike the Oga who only knows how to run outside and make silly comments and expect everybody to be clapping for him. Kudos our vice presido 3 Likes 1 Share

please who is osinbajo?

Are you a learner?



Are you a learner? Even those living in the Arctic circle won't ask that question.

Acting President - seemingly working better than his principal.

This Osinbanjo of a GUY just keeps getting worse

Restructuring or nothing. He's wasting his time going from one state to the other. He's an APC member he has nothing to offer. 4 Likes 2 Shares

Abeg na wetin go happen if those bad boys kidnap Osinbajo? I wan see real action movie jo 1 Like







The guy absence dey make everywhere calm sef, no more DSS kidnapping