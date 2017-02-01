₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,677 members, 3,357,491 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 05:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) (13489 Views)
Oshiomhole, Obaseki, In Traditional Outfits As Osinbajo Arrives Benin Airport / Osinbajo Arrives Osun In A Helicopter / Vice-President Osinbajo Arrives Enugu Airport Enroute Awka (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by zoba88: 1:42pm
Acting president Osinbajo has arrived Bayelsa state.He was welcomed by Governor Henry Seriake Dickson and other top national and state government functionaries.
He will proceed to Chief DSP Alamieyeseigha memorial hall, venue for the town hall meeting with Bayelsans.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/osinbajo-arrives-bayelsa-statephotos.html
3 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by zoba88: 1:43pm
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by zoba88: 1:43pm
zoba88:more
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by deomelo: 1:45pm
Best VP ever.
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 1:45pm
The VP is even active pass.......?
15 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by zoba88: 1:46pm
More
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by Anyenmoney(m): 1:51pm
please who is osinbajo?
1 Like 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by DozieInc(m): 1:54pm
Acting president you are welcome.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by shaddoww: 1:57pm
He should try make best use of this opportunity, who knows
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by koladebrainiac(m): 2:02pm
HE VISITED DELTA CHIEFS THE OTHER TIME,THEY WALKED OUT ON HIM. MAYBE THESE BAYELSA WOULD TRY IT TOO
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by vitalisdiho(m): 2:08pm
Drawing on my fine command of language,I said nothing
3 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by Dinocarex(m): 2:15pm
Maybe he should just continue till 2019!!
Very active man!
5 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by owobokiri(m): 2:22pm
@ the fourth pic.., what kind of ojuju kalabar window blinds are that?
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by jollymizzle(m): 2:25pm
vitalisdiho:good one
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by yarimo(m): 2:27pm
OSIBANJO the active and action vice-president since 2007.
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by yarimo(m): 2:28pm
Anyenmoney:he is the vice chancellor federal university of science and technology SAMBISA FOREST
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by TheNonce: 2:32pm
See as the VP resemble small stout? Very brief man but quite intelligent!
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by Keneking: 2:33pm
He should fear these guys oh
The only difference is that those guys are tall and huge.
2 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by Atmmachine(m): 3:14pm
Ordinary commissioner
Your president is busy drinking cold beer and touching fresh girls in London while you're in Nigeria dancing around like a drunk elephant
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by OCTAVO: 3:15pm
OK o
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by Jacksparr0w127: 3:15pm
Dem just dey push this man go do hard and dirty jobs. Hmmmm
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by Opinedecandid(m): 3:15pm
Bubu didn't go, would not go, will never go...
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 3:15pm
They've tooked the fight to GEJ's bedroom
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by AgreatMan: 3:16pm
Nice, you have this feeling that those men were happy to have Osinbajo instead of Baba.
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by melodyirish(m): 3:17pm
This is how governance should be. Work for peace, carry everyone along, unlike the Oga who only knows how to run outside and make silly comments and expect everybody to be clapping for him. Kudos our vice presido
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by Ioannes(m): 3:17pm
Anyenmoney:
Are you a learner?
Even those living in the Arctic circle won't ask that question.
4 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by hucienda: 3:17pm
Acting President - seemingly working better than his principal.
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by Judah95(m): 3:18pm
This Osinbanjo of a GUY just keeps getting worse
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by dadavivo: 3:18pm
Restructuring or nothing. He's wasting his time going from one state to the other. He's an APC member he has nothing to offer.
4 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 3:18pm
Abeg na wetin go happen if those bad boys kidnap Osinbajo? I wan see real action movie jo
1 Like
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by Scatterscatter(m): 3:18pm
Click like if you want Buhari to remain in London
The guy absence dey make everywhere calm sef, no more DSS kidnapping
6 Likes
|Re: Osinbajo Arrives Bayelsa State For Town Hall Meeting (Photos) by BrutalJab: 3:18pm
Spare Tyre, you better behave well or else you go see anyhow.
2 Likes
Dankwambo Appoints 123 New Aides (pics) / Some Sensible Ideas On How To Solve The Boko Haram Problem / Fashola Pleads With Residents On Toll And Further Explains
Viewing this topic: iamSuperCool(m), galimusty, AntiWailer, Originality007, freeborn76(m), michealogrin(m), Olarewajub, omosuper(m), nd2all, ghost2017(m), joe4real12, tinsen, switchlain, idera2013, bengoodcreature, LOGDAN(m), MrMystrO(m), Smog2020(m), chijoy7(f), smartiyke78, ChappyChase(m), orlymat, tonyirore(m), manmoraskk, mayorchimex(m), lovegeneration(m), 2fine2fast(m), teireal(m) and 106 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 13