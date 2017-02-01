Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC (2660 Views)

http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/see-cash-recovered-from-former-gmd-nnpc.html?m=1



https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/830049790335541248 Photos of Cash haul uncovered at Kaduna bunker of former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Andrew Yakubu by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). About $9.2m and £74,000 was uncovered 2 weeks ago. 3 Likes 1 Share

Their HERO of democracy and the crooks he birthed.





http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/see-cash-recovered-from-former-gmd-nnpc.html?m=1 More 1 Like

This is nonplussing . . . 1 Like

Some people from that part of the country that's known for defending criminals will not see anything wrong with this.

Jonathan will go down as the most corrupt leader Nigeria has ever had 23 Likes 4 Shares

But even if the money is not recovered the man can not finish spending it in his life time 8 Likes 1 Share

But even if the money is not recovered the man can not finish spending it in his life time

This Ineffectual Ogogoro drunkard was and will remain one of the worst mistakes ever to be made by a sovereign state. 26 Likes 1 Share

let them kontinu



Simply poverty of the mind 2 Likes

In this local house?



What manner of spirit takes hold of the African mind?



Why do we decide to amass wealth even to the point where we hide it like a dog would a bone?



Truly we need emancipation.



5 Likes 1 Share

Wow

To be extremely candid, the GEJ government CAME CLOSE TO DESTROYING this country with its tacit approval of Endenmic corruption.

Haba! This is one person. Now imagine what could be found in the bunker of Allison, Oduah, Reno Omokri, Fani Kayode, Ubah, Okonjo, Chinedu Nedu, Wike, Dokpesi, and the hailers of the popular chants, "he's our son!"

GEJ was a complete disaster the Nigerian economy is still reeling from! 15 Likes 2 Shares

just one bundle and am fine 5 Likes

My eye dey turn me, I know fit comment, the money dey shark me..... To be serious Why God created me for this African countries... Haba!!! 3 Likes

To be extremely candid, the GEJ government CAME CLOSE TO DESTROYING this country with its tacit approval of Endenmic corruption.

Haba! This is one person. Now imagine what could be found in the bunker of Allison, Oduah, Reno Omokri, Fani Kayode, Ubah, Okonjo, Chinedu Nedu, Wike, Dokpesi, and the hailers of the popular chants, "he's our son!"

May God bless you





http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/see-cash-recovered-from-former-gmd-nnpc.html?m=1 My reaction.. 5 Likes

The idiot even claims the money was given to him as gift 1 Like





Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh



Alison Maduekes' discovery and recovery shall be in crates



Amazing recovery, please let these foreign currencies be sent to CBN to enable it clear backlog of forex demands by students.









https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSWSRms6X9c Chai!!!! Life is indeed not fair 4 Likes

why are people so greedy in this country Jeeeezwhy are people so greedy in this country 8 Likes

This Ineffectual Ogogoro drunkard was and will remain one of the worst mistakes ever to be made by a sovereign state.

Jonathan ordered him to steal and hide the loot underground? Face the topic and stop being petty..

And some animals from d yeast ll call it propaganda 8 Likes 1 Share

My brother that is African madness for you.The man is almost 70 years what is he going to do with these money.GEJ ''We are fighting corruption with technology''

It is time considering introducing the death penalty in some corruption cases. 5 Likes 1 Share

Yet some shameless, unreasonable nitwits blame PMB for the recession. Instead of protesting to make this people face swift justice (jungle justice I prefer), they wail and moan and curse the man trying to deliver Nigeria from the shackles of these wicked looters.



Shame!





I am dead sure not a single tribesman of this shameless looter will say a word to defend or support him. But when it comes to that tribe we all know, you'd hear "witch hunt", "propaganda", "lie", etc. It's like they're cursed to be that way. 10 Likes 3 Shares

Jonathan ordered him to steal and hide the loot underground? Face the topic and stop being petty..



What a buffoon! GEJ intentionally sorrounded himself with criminals. What does the like of low-petty thieving career scums like Asari, Tompolo, Oduah, Nedu, Ayin, Ubah, FFK, and the ex drug convict Kashamu could ever offer any SANE and SENSIBILE government? GEJ was a blatant, useless, pernicious and soulless criminal, and that's why he's sorrounded by cons and jailbirds as well. The stupdyest thing Buhari government has done is letting this daylight treasure looter walk around, giving useless speeches, and getting hailed by the international community. The government can still persecute this thief and his accolytes and let the world see what piece of sh***t he is.

...who are the criminal right watch?

What a buffoon! GEJ intentionally sorrounded himself with criminals. What does the like of low-petty thieving career scums like Asari, Tompolo, Oduah, Nedu, Ayin, Ubah, FFK, and the ex drug convict Kashamu could ever offer any SANE and SENSIBILE government? GEJ was a blatant, useless, pernicious and soulless criminal, and that's why he's sorrounded by cons and jailbirds as well.

Noisy clown! Fashola, Amechi., Dambazau, Brutai, fayemi.... They are working for GEJ, abi? You are just clannish as the others and have decided to see evil only from the other side... I wouldn't be surprised if one Maikantai who is heading NNPC today is hiding billions underground as this dangerous Adrew did..

CHISUS !! CHISUS !! 2 Likes

All in 100 dollar bills, A hundred dollar bill today is equivalent to 50,000 all thanks to them, imagine how far all that money will go if it were to be used in paying salaries 10 Likes 1 Share

Now thats a qualified thief 4 Likes