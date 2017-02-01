₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Naijahelm: 2:50pm
Photos of Cash haul uncovered at Kaduna bunker of former Group Managing Director of NNPC, Andrew Yakubu by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). About $9.2m and £74,000 was uncovered 2 weeks ago.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/see-cash-recovered-from-former-gmd-nnpc.html?m=1
https://twitter.com/SaharaReporters/status/830049790335541248
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Jibril659: 2:51pm
Their HERO of democracy and the crooks he birthed.
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Naijahelm: 2:52pm
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by owobokiri(m): 2:52pm
This is nonplussing . . .
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Jibril659: 2:55pm
Some people from that part of the country that's known for defending criminals will not see anything wrong with this.
Jonathan will go down as the most corrupt leader Nigeria has ever had
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by kelechi50: 2:55pm
But even if the money is not recovered the man can not finish spending it in his life time
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by HsLBroker(m): 2:59pm
kelechi50:
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by GameGod(m): 2:59pm
This Ineffectual Ogogoro drunkard was and will remain one of the worst mistakes ever to be made by a sovereign state.
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by helinues: 3:02pm
let them kontinu
Simply poverty of the mind
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by rusher14: 3:06pm
In this local house?
What manner of spirit takes hold of the African mind?
Why do we decide to amass wealth even to the point where we hide it like a dog would a bone?
Truly we need emancipation.
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Horus(m): 3:12pm
Wow
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by bsonenterprise: 3:12pm
To be extremely candid, the GEJ government CAME CLOSE TO DESTROYING this country with its tacit approval of Endenmic corruption.
Haba! This is one person. Now imagine what could be found in the bunker of Allison, Oduah, Reno Omokri, Fani Kayode, Ubah, Okonjo, Chinedu Nedu, Wike, Dokpesi, and the hailers of the popular chants, "he's our son!"
GEJ was a complete disaster the Nigerian economy is still reeling from!
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by casttlebarbz(m): 3:12pm
just one bundle and am fine
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Jaabioro(m): 3:13pm
My eye dey turn me, I know fit comment, the money dey shark me..... To be serious Why God created me for this African countries... Haba!!!
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by GameGod(m): 3:14pm
bsonenterprise:May God bless you .
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Naijahelm: 3:14pm
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by rusher14: 3:15pm
The idiot even claims the money was given to him as gift
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Keneking: 3:16pm
Amazing recovery, please let these foreign currencies be sent to CBN to enable it clear backlog of forex demands by students.
Lalasticlala ohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Alison Maduekes' discovery and recovery shall be in crates
Jonathanohhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhhh
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Spicycat(f): 3:17pm
Chai!!!! Life is indeed not fair
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uSWSRms6X9c
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by tossie101(f): 3:22pm
Jeeeez why are people so greedy in this country
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by owobokiri(m): 3:23pm
GameGod:
Jonathan ordered him to steal and hide the loot underground? Face the topic and stop being petty..
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by hannyjay(f): 3:26pm
And some animals from d yeast ll call it propaganda
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Ddaji(m): 3:27pm
kelechi50:My brother that is African madness for you.The man is almost 70 years what is he going to do with these money.GEJ ''We are fighting corruption with technology""
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Horus(m): 3:29pm
It is time considering introducing the death penalty in some corruption cases.
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by PassingShot(m): 3:31pm
Yet some shameless, unreasonable nitwits blame PMB for the recession. Instead of protesting to make this people face swift justice (jungle justice I prefer), they wail and moan and curse the man trying to deliver Nigeria from the shackles of these wicked looters.
Shame!
I am dead sure not a single tribesman of this shameless looter will say a word to defend or support him. But when it comes to that tribe we all know, you'd hear "witch hunt", "propaganda", "lie", etc. It's like they're cursed to be that way.
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by bsonenterprise: 3:31pm
owobokiri:
What a buffoon! GEJ intentionally sorrounded himself with criminals. What does the like of low-petty thieving career scums like Asari, Tompolo, Oduah, Nedu, Ayin, Ubah, FFK, and the ex drug convict Kashamu could ever offer any SANE and SENSIBILE government? GEJ was a blatant, useless, pernicious and soulless criminal, and that's why he's sorrounded by cons and jailbirds as well. The stupdyest thing Buhari government has done is letting this daylight treasure looter walk around, giving useless speeches, and getting hailed by the international community. The government can still persecute this thief and his accolytes and let the world see what piece of sh***t he is.
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by oyinkinola: 3:33pm
...who are the criminal right watch?
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by owobokiri(m): 3:36pm
bsonenterprise:
Noisy clown! Fashola, Amechi., Dambazau, Brutai, fayemi.... They are working for GEJ, abi? You are just clannish as the others and have decided to see evil only from the other side... I wouldn't be surprised if one Maikantai who is heading NNPC today is hiding billions underground as this dangerous Adrew did..
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Suntzung: 3:37pm
CHISUS !!
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by Jibril659: 3:40pm
All in 100 dollar bills, A hundred dollar bill today is equivalent to 50,000 all thanks to them, imagine how far all that money will go if it were to be used in paying salaries
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by DaudaAbu(m): 3:42pm
Now thats a qualified thief
|Re: Photos Of Cash Recovered From Andrew Yakubu By EFCC by rusher14: 3:49pm
owobokiri:
Probably but for now that is mere conjecture.
Right here is evidence.
If you know where any of the aforementioned have hidden their stash please make it public.
