|Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by JamieNaij: 3:07pm
Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Okocha is 33rd on the list of top 100 best foreign players to feature in the English Premiere League, according to acclaimed football magazine, FourFourTwo.
"Okocha almost single-handedly rescued Bolton from relegation trouble in his first season,
netting crucial long-range goals and dazzling the Premier League with strings of outrageous skills and showboats that embarrassed a host of opponents" the magazine said.
Former Arsenal striker and Nigerian Captain, Nwankwo Kanu is 78 on the list. The magazine described him as the "Nigerian with telescopic legs"
"Kanu is a magician" explained former Arsenal team mate Gilberto, "and sometimes I'm not sure he knows what he's going to do next with the ball."
"The Nigerian with the telescopic legs was a bewitching force in the Gunners team during the early noughties, often teeing up Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp with mind-boggling dummies and flicks. Many of his own Arsenal goals were also sublime, including a back-heeled volley at Middlesbrough in 1999 and a stupendous hat-trick at Stamford Bridge in his side's incredible 3-2 win. Kanu demonstrated that there was life after Arsenal, too, netting the Wembley winner to help Portsmouth win the FA in 2008.
http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/okocha-nwankwo-kanu-yakubu-aiyegbeni-on.html
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by andrewegbuna: 5:34pm
SENIOR MEN # I HAIL OO
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by EdoNation(f): 6:05pm
I LOVE ME SOME OKOCHA AND KANU!!
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by demarc001: 6:06pm
Definitely
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by unclezuma: 6:06pm
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by LIBSocials: 6:06pm
Igbo kwenu!
Austin J.J. Okocha is one of the world’s greatest.
A generation before Messi.
Check out his dribble that makes other players dance in penury
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by KillerFrost: 6:06pm
When 9ja had footballers...Accept my dab offering...
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by cutetopsey(f): 6:06pm
Nice one
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by jnrbayano(m): 6:06pm
"Because he was so good they named him twice."
Jay Jay.
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by Dandeson1(m): 6:07pm
Papilo, I know say one day you go make us proud
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by petkoffdrake2(m): 6:07pm
Wonderful! God bless JJ and KANU for making us proud
Iwobi and Iheanacho pls follow suit
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by philchudi: 6:07pm
Okocha
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by DTOBS(m): 6:07pm
Like cwiously.. .
When we never see our president?
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by jnrbayano(m): 6:08pm
Dandeson1:
Do...
For do me I do you
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by ogbonnayamkpe: 6:08pm
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by odiereke(m): 6:09pm
The Great Men
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by Lanre4uonly(m): 6:09pm
Good one.
God bless Nigeria.
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by killthemods: 6:09pm
OUR FLAT BROTHERS ARE DEFINITELY BETTER AT FOOTBALL.
I'D RATHER BE FLAT IN MY NEXT LIFE THAN BE CONE HEADED
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by Iamfrank(m): 6:10pm
Watabt mikel he is better dan okocha na
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by popsyleo1: 6:10pm
They were the last known set of Super Eagles
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by ednut1(m): 6:10pm
the greatest ever foreign player in d epl is Benjani Nwaruwari. how he never won world best i still dont knw
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by Cityfirstborn(m): 6:12pm
they really set high standard for others iwobi, iheanacho, ndidi, moses etc will definitely reach there
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by ichommy(m): 6:14pm
They Rocked EPL.
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by Hadeyeancah(m): 6:15pm
Jay Jay
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by ChappyChase(m): 6:16pm
nah
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by enigma3000: 6:16pm
ednut1:hahahhah
dat one wey dey run past ball?
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by ch91: 6:17pm
THAT LIST IS NOT COMPLETE WITHOUT YAKUBU AIYEGBENI....HE IS NIGERIA'S HIGHEST GOAL SCORER IN ENGLAND WITH OVER A 100 GOALS TO HIS CREDIT
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by Realdeals(m): 6:17pm
Which number is George Opong Weah?
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by owobokiri(m): 6:22pm
It sucks to realize that this generation may never see an Okocha type of player again...
|Re: Okocha, Nwankwo Kanu On List Of Top 100 Best Foreign English Players by adedayoa2(f): 6:24pm
killthemods:shallow, smh
