



"Okocha almost single-handedly rescued Bolton from relegation trouble in his first season,

netting crucial long-range goals and dazzling the Premier League with strings of outrageous skills and showboats that embarrassed a host of opponents" the magazine said.



Former Arsenal striker and Nigerian Captain, Nwankwo Kanu is 78 on the list. The magazine described him as the "Nigerian with telescopic legs"



"Kanu is a magician" explained former Arsenal team mate Gilberto, "and sometimes I'm not sure he knows what he's going to do next with the ball."



"The Nigerian with the telescopic legs was a bewitching force in the Gunners team during the early noughties, often teeing up Thierry Henry and Dennis Bergkamp with mind-boggling dummies and flicks. Many of his own Arsenal goals were also sublime, including a back-heeled volley at Middlesbrough in 1999 and a stupendous hat-trick at Stamford Bridge in his side's incredible 3-2 win. Kanu demonstrated that there was life after Arsenal, too, netting the Wembley winner to help Portsmouth win the FA in 2008.



