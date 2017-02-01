₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by morereb10: 3:45pm
Three days ago, being Tuesday, February 7th 2017, singer, African China shared a video of a policeman threatening to shoot him while leaving the set of Sound Sultan's music video in Ajegunle, Lagos, read full story here. On reaching out to him to explain what transpired between him and the police and what steps he has taken to resolve the issue.
It was learned as follows:
"I went for a video shoot in Ajegunle. While the video shoot was on, a group of area boys came to harass me for money and all that. I agreed that I was going to give them because if I don’t, they may damage my windscreen or something else in my car and you know now, everything has added money and I didn’t want them to damage anything. I wanted to leave with my car the way I came with it and it was actually help I came to render to my friend, Sound Sultan.
They were about eighty area boys and they belonged to different groups and cartels and each cartel had their headman. So each of the group presented their boss to me; I asked them to appoint somebody amongst all of them whom I would give the money to. They had a little meeting and later presented a guy they wanted me to give the money to.
I told them they should allow me to finish my shoot first. After the music video shoot, I called the attention of the guy and gave him the money. The money became a problem for them and they started fighting. So my boys smuggled me into the car and we were about driving off when from nowhere, a policeman with gun pointing at my car asked me to get down.
I called the attention of one of the officers and said I’m African China and I speak for the public here and trust me, I need to get out of this place and if I don’t, you won’t be able to handle this".
When asked him how much he paid the area boys he refused to disclose the amount, saying;
"It is not necessary. The reason why I won't disclose the amount is because now, it is a public thing. When you say it, it attract other to start demanding for more money. This ones were too many that was why I gave that amount of money."
When asked what was the demands of the police men who prevented him from moving;
he said "What else, their own share na"
When asked if the police men mention he should settle them:
he said' "Yes, they did"
Speaking on the steps he has taken to resolve the issue, African China said he was at the police two days ago and that the police men involved are currently in police custody
"The Inspector General was interested in the case. As I speak with you, the two police men have been apprehended and are in police custody right now at Ajeromi Police Station, Ajegunle. They have been jailed and may be dismissed from the force too."
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by Airforce1(m): 3:46pm
Cool Story
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by Jibril659: 3:48pm
2017
Year of exposure.
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by Day11(m): 3:52pm
Cool
It serve him right
Meanwhile, if I say O
You say P
Another man say C
Omo na u sabi
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by Godprotectigbo5(f): 4:08pm
mtheeewwww
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by kings09(m): 4:08pm
Ok. Nice one if truly they v bn punished. The kind things dat law enforcement do in dis country shows they can't earn any respect frm the public.
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by RiversWatchDog(m): 4:09pm
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by Dandeson1(m): 4:09pm
So how dis news wan take reduce the price of tramadol for chemist na
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by Mologi(m): 4:09pm
Baba China dey lie with pride.....
na u be the judge wey send them to gaol abi....
Because there's no way the case would have been heard and verdict passed hastily like that...
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by princeonx: 4:09pm
Oh shatap! Jail ko prison ni!
Na so they dey jail? Say you be who kwanu? No arrest, no court, str8 to jail.
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by NLchikeeto(f): 4:09pm
for once, Nigerian police force has done d right tin, that should b done wen any citizen gets harassed.......................or maybe African China is a celeb, that's y special attention was given.
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by Keneking: 4:10pm
Mynd44 is watching
i just spotted him like the last image.
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by lonelydora(m): 4:10pm
Ok
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by olaezebala: 4:10pm
Speaking as the police spoke man "I've watched that Video over and over again and it look like na u no gree stop for police ooo. U want to run the police man over when he asked u to stop for check and he had to flunt his gun to halt u"
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by bonechamberlain(m): 4:10pm
Nigerian police, A very useless police force, Africa China u applied wisdom by not disclosing the amount you gave, otherwise other constituents of nuisance would capitalize on it.
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by AngelicBeing: 4:11pm
Keneking:
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by whitebeard(m): 4:12pm
so..oga forget u have now officially joined the long list of people who have been harassed by police and may and may not have arrested them..u are not the first person...abeg just pack well.. police harassment na everyday matter..!!
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by IgweBUIKE1(m): 4:13pm
If na true he serves them right
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by tens4real(m): 4:14pm
I even forget say we get one artist wey dem dey call African China
Thanks for reminding me.. .
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by Ntipia: 4:14pm
This case is going the way it is going because he is a rich man what about the poor who are manhandled every day by those bastards
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by profolaolu: 4:15pm
la la la la
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by ChappyChase(m): 4:15pm
thank God for that.
NEXT!!!
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by nNEOo(m): 4:15pm
Very smart of him.....dumb officer....
ODE
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by Aksmedias(m): 4:15pm
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by slurryeye: 4:17pm
African China. One of the few Nigerian musicians I respect
Small man wey thief maggi, dem go show him face for crime fighter
Rich man wey steal money, dem no dey show him face for crime fighter
Tell me something I no know
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by adedayourt(m): 4:17pm
Picture of him in jail or. .............
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by ShoProperties(m): 4:19pm
Lmao u remember dis one
Day11:
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by Omooniya1: 4:19pm
power of media is really working and I pray make this be the avenue where common man will continue to receive justice... from all this uniform man...who are suppose to protect us..
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by sauceEEP(m): 4:21pm
Op why not give credit to the blog you copied this piece from. Haba!!!
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by Mrsuhebo: 4:21pm
Ok
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by SundryInfo: 4:24pm
Fame and wealth, indeed, comes with a price. Once the come, most times, simplicity, freedom and peace of mind disappears.
Now i see why these bigwigs love to move about with big-chested and weapon-welding guards
someone can not have money in peace again.
|Re: African China: Police Men Who Harassed & Threatened To Shoot Me Have Been Jailed by Abudu2000(m): 4:25pm
China looking for publicity,lol, all the videos you dey shoot we no dey see anyone,ABI na Google drive you dey go keep them?
