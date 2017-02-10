₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by omenkaLives: 4:26pm
The two soldiers who allegedly tortured a cripple on Tuesday along the New Market Road, Osha in Onitsha, Anambra State, were court-martialled on Thursday.
http://punchng.com/power-drunk-soldiers-face-court-martial-cripple-meets-army/
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by searchng4love: 4:33pm
no name no pics...omenka wtf?
7 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by Sunnymatey(m): 4:35pm
Dis one don pass becareful. Is like every body don dey looks like boko haram now for soldier eye. Abeg o
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by kings09(m): 4:37pm
Omenka u suppose knw say it shld pics or.... but nice one frm the NA if dis is true
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by omenkaLives: 4:47pm
searchng4love:Tell punch na.
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by ImadeUReadThis: 4:50pm
omenkaLives:
Sorry to bother you but are you the omenka of old who was annoying like sarrki? Or is your moniker a tribute to the old zombie omenka? If so is omenka dead?
Jus asking
15 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by wisdomguy4u(m): 4:58pm
relocate them to sambisa forest , there are many boko haram fighters wearing military camouflage.
19 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by YoungRichRuler(m): 6:23pm
When Karma starts dealing with these uniformed men... nobody should pity them. They can't escape the judgement of God
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by ednut1(m): 6:24pm
good for them
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by tempest01(m): 6:24pm
That's how they soiled their career...
Few minutes of power and arrogance.
5 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by LIBSocials: 6:24pm
Good
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by swtman: 6:24pm
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by LoveJesus87(m): 6:24pm
.
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by candy(f): 6:25pm
Can we now wear our camo in town without fear?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by killthemods: 6:25pm
SOLDIERS CAN'T DO THIS TO US IN LAGOS, WE WOULD USE THEM FOR ETUTU (RITUALS) ON THE VERY SPOT
2 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by Funbii(f): 6:26pm
Irresponsible people, serves them right... make them go face Shekau and his boys,, dem no gree, na for cripple man side dem dey show pepper.. . Mtchewww
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by admax(m): 6:26pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by tonero4urch(m): 6:26pm
Am I the only one very happy for the punishment being meting out on these two soldiers? Anytime I hear about their news and what they are facing I feel very elated that finally justice is served so it will serve as deterrent for other erring soldiers.
Nice one.
4 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by Aksmedias(m): 6:26pm
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by emamos: 6:26pm
Dats gud
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by massinola(m): 6:27pm
k
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by Caustics: 6:27pm
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by vecman22(m): 6:29pm
candy:
Yes..
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by datola: 6:29pm
Good!
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by Ogashub(m): 6:29pm
If everything in nigeria were taken this serious and corruption and injustice were forth like this with immediate effects Nigeria and her citizens would have been far advanced
3 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by fergieboy(m): 6:30pm
Good one from NA
That disable guy should go and thank that guy that filmed/pictured the ugly incident and upload it to the internet ... If not.. His case will just be like other nigerians who suffers such from this brutal soldiers
6 Likes
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by kindnyce(m): 6:30pm
Nice moves NA..
No room for impunity
Dont flex muscles on innocent and the hapless..
Rather,flex that muscles in SAMBISA enclaves
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by TeGaTeGa1(m): 6:30pm
candy:Eya, wen u receive d beating ehn, nobody wud b dere to record o
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by bongo007(m): 6:31pm
If dis once see boko boys now dey will run like never B4..ur mates are in d forest chasing boko haram u are here harassing someone dat mean no harm. I Wonder what military men are doing in d street take dem to d barracks were dey belong..na civilians body una dey get power...most of our solders are illiterate Dats why tines like dis happen
1 Like
|Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by Antangonist: 6:31pm
fools will always be fooled.
Some dudes comment just because they got 10mb from mtn or with whatever their network provider is.
