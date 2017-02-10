₦airaland Forum

Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by omenkaLives: 4:26pm
The two soldiers who allegedly tortured a cripple on Tuesday along the New Market Road, Osha in Onitsha, Anambra State, were court-martialled on Thursday.

Our correspondent learnt that the soldiers, whose names had yet to be disclosed by the army, had also been discharged from their unit and summoned to the 82 Division, Enugu State.

Also, it was learnt that the victim was billed to meet with the military authorities at the 82 Division on Friday (today).

The Deputy Director, Army Public Relations, who is also the spokesman for the 82 Division, Col. Sagir Musa, confirmed the soldiers’ trial, adding that the victim had been invited.

PUNCH Metro had reported on Thursday that a video footage, which went viral, showed the soldiers allegedly dragging and flogging the crippled man for dressing in camouflage.

It was reported that in the video posted by one Prince Ifeanyichukwu Emmanuel on Facebook, one of the soldiers dispossessed the man of his wheelchair and threw it away. The soldier then held the victim by the hand and dragged him on the road as his colleague joined him to flog the man.

The video, which was recorded on Tuesday, also showed the victim begging the soldiers, unsuccessfully, to escape the assault.

The Nigerian Army had, in a statement late on Wednesday, said it had identified and arrested the soldiers.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.Gen. Sani Usman, said, “In line with our zero tolerance for acts of indiscipline and unprofessional conducts, especially in relation to violation of human rights, we wish to state that the soldiers involved have since been identified and apprehended.

“They have also been charged with assault by their Commanding Officer. Similarly, troops have been warned to desist from acts that infringe on human rights and cast serious aspersions on the good image of the Nigerian Army.”

PUNCH Metro learnt on Thursday that the soldiers had been summoned to the 82 division headquarters, Enugu.

The division spokesperson, Colonel Musa, said, “The soldiers have been tried at the unit level in Onitsha, and referred to the higher level for appropriate punishment commensurate with the offence committed.

“The victim has also been invited and he will meet with us on Friday. We also have a press conference where the issue will be discussed in detail. Whatever human rights infraction is seen with our men, appropriate sanctions will be applied to serve as deterrence to others. This case will not be an exception.”

Meawhile, the Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities in Abuja on Thursday condemned the attack on the victim by soldiers for dressing in camouflage.

A statement issued by the National President of JONAPWD, Ekaete Umoh, said the attack on the crippled man contravened his fundamental human rights and was inimical to the course of the rule of law.

She said, “We detest the treatment and call for proper investigation, prosecution and justice should take its course in this matter.

“We also call for the speedy harmonisation of the disabled persons billspassed by both the Senate and House of Representatives. President Muhammadu Buhari should assent to the bill for it to become law.”


http://punchng.com/power-drunk-soldiers-face-court-martial-cripple-meets-army/

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by searchng4love: 4:33pm
no name no pics...omenka wtf?

7 Likes

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by Sunnymatey(m): 4:35pm
Dis one don pass becareful. Is like every body don dey looks like boko haram now for soldier eye. Abeg o
Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by kings09(m): 4:37pm
Omenka u suppose knw say it shld pics or.... but nice one frm the NA if dis is true

3 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by omenkaLives: 4:47pm
searchng4love:
no name no pics...omenka wtf?
Tell punch na. sad

1 Like

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by ImadeUReadThis: 4:50pm
omenkaLives:
Tell punch na. sad


Sorry to bother you but are you the omenka of old who was annoying like sarrki? Or is your moniker a tribute to the old zombie omenka? If so is omenka dead?

Jus asking

15 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by wisdomguy4u(m): 4:58pm
relocate them to sambisa forest , there are many boko haram fighters wearing military camouflage.

19 Likes 3 Shares

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by YoungRichRuler(m): 6:23pm
sad

When Karma starts dealing with these uniformed men... nobody should pity them. They can't escape the judgement of God

1 Like

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by ednut1(m): 6:24pm
good for them
Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by tempest01(m): 6:24pm
That's how they soiled their career...

Few minutes of power and arrogance.

5 Likes

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by LIBSocials: 6:24pm
Good
Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by swtman: 6:24pm
grin
Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by LoveJesus87(m): 6:24pm
.
Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by candy(f): 6:25pm
Can we now wear our camo in town without fear? undecided

5 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by killthemods: 6:25pm
SOLDIERS CAN'T DO THIS TO US IN LAGOS, WE WOULD USE THEM FOR ETUTU (RITUALS) ON THE VERY SPOT angry angry angry

2 Likes

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by Funbii(f): 6:26pm
Irresponsible people, serves them right... make them go face Shekau and his boys,, dem no gree, na for cripple man side dem dey show pepper.. . Mtchewww undecided undecided
Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by admax(m): 6:26pm
Ok

1 Like

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by tonero4urch(m): 6:26pm
Am I the only one very happy for the punishment being meting out on these two soldiers? Anytime I hear about their news and what they are facing I feel very elated that finally justice is served so it will serve as deterrent for other erring soldiers.
Nice one.

4 Likes

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by Aksmedias(m): 6:26pm
Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by emamos: 6:26pm
Dats gud
Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by massinola(m): 6:27pm
k
Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by Caustics: 6:27pm
smiley
Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by vecman22(m): 6:29pm
candy:
Can we now wear our camo in town without fear? undecided

Yes..
Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by datola: 6:29pm
Good!
Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by Ogashub(m): 6:29pm
If everything in nigeria were taken this serious and corruption and injustice were forth like this with immediate effects Nigeria and her citizens would have been far advanced

3 Likes

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by fergieboy(m): 6:30pm
Good one from NA

That disable guy should go and thank that guy that filmed/pictured the ugly incident and upload it to the internet ... If not.. His case will just be like other nigerians who suffers such from this brutal soldiers

6 Likes

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by kindnyce(m): 6:30pm
Nice moves NA..
No room for impunity
Dont flex muscles on innocent and the hapless..
Rather,flex that muscles in SAMBISA enclaves

1 Like

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by TeGaTeGa1(m): 6:30pm
candy:
Can we now wear our camo in town without fear? undecided
Eya, wen u receive d beating ehn, nobody wud b dere to record o

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by bongo007(m): 6:31pm
If dis once see boko boys now dey will run like never B4..ur mates are in d forest chasing boko haram u are here harassing someone dat mean no harm. I Wonder what military men are doing in d street take dem to d barracks were dey belong..na civilians body una dey get power...most of our solders are illiterate Dats why tines like dis happen

1 Like

Re: Soldiers Who Assaulted A Crippled Man In Onitsha Face Court Martial by Antangonist: 6:31pm
fools will always be fooled.
Some dudes comment just because they got 10mb from mtn or with whatever their network provider is.

(0) (1) (Reply)

