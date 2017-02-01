₦airaland Forum

Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by CastedDude: 5:12pm
It's a moment of sorrow for the family of a fresh Nigerian medical doctor, Dr. Nancy Oghenetega Appih -who was laid to rest on Monday, February 6, 2017 in Warri, Delta state. The 24 -year-old lady graduated on June 24, 2016 from the prestigious Ivana-Frankivsk National Medical University in Ukraine and died on January 31, 2017, after a brief illness (about 8 months after her return).

According to reports, about Fourteen Catholic Priests officiated at the funeral service of the first child of Chief Efe Appih, the chairman of Delta state branch of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers ( NIESV). May her soul rest in peace.

Source; http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/nancy-oghenetega-appih-young-medical.html

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:13pm
May her soul rest in perfect peace

This year we will not bury our children, wives husband

Relatives and friends IJMN

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:15pm
To all mothers in the house

You will reap the fruit of your labor

When it's time to reap it

No death or harm shall come near you

IJMN

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 5:17pm
Chai!! Such a pretty young lady!! Death will leave all these remote control' stealing runs girls and be taking wife materials with bright futures..... angry angry angry

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by annayawchee: 5:18pm
Wetin kill am?

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by venai(m): 5:19pm
RIP
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:21pm
annayawchee:
Wetin kill am?

Pray for the dead
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by ufuosman: 5:25pm
RIP
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:27pm
soberdrunk:
Chai!! Such a pretty young lady!! Death will leave all these remote control' stealing runs girls and be taking wife materials with bright futures..... angry angry angry

Every life is precious before the creator

He came for the sinner to repent

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by femolacqua(m): 5:39pm
RIP
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by nerodenero: 5:41pm
Everybody must kiss the dust. From dust we came, dust we will return.

RIP.

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by martyns303(m): 5:55pm
Just too painful
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by lilybonny(f): 6:09pm
So sad. Rest in peace Dr.

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by queencalipso(f): 6:32pm
Rest in peace pretty.. sad

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by Omoakinsuyi(m): 6:56pm
Rip...I blame her village witches

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by slurryeye: 6:57pm
Ok. More reason to extend my home coming

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by gatti23(m): 6:57pm
I pray u find heavnlyheavnly peace pretty dr....
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by asumo12: 6:57pm
Wetin kill amu
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by ednut1(m): 6:58pm
Life sometimes makes no sense abeg

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by u11ae1013: 6:58pm
buhari
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by sirusX(m): 6:58pm
No one knows tomorrow, but in all...we pray for a life worthy of our creator

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by chris4gold(m): 6:59pm
Death no dey respect niiiiii?
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by Shortyy(f): 6:59pm
Village witches and wizards

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by Babzilla: 6:59pm
whát a waste
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by lielbree: 6:59pm
sarrki:
To all mothers in the house

You will reap the fruit of your labor

When it's time to reap it

No death or harm shall come near you

IJMN

AMEN!
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by azimibraun: 7:00pm
Devil strong o! Chai!
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by 1Rebel: 7:00pm
After all the med school hustle.. This is sad cry

Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by rattlesnake(m): 7:00pm
sad
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by sucreblazing(m): 7:01pm
na wa ooo
Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by ricki: 7:01pm
hmmmmm with all the names mentioned....... i am very suspicious of ritual things!

chikenna

