|Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by CastedDude: 5:12pm
It's a moment of sorrow for the family of a fresh Nigerian medical doctor, Dr. Nancy Oghenetega Appih -who was laid to rest on Monday, February 6, 2017 in Warri, Delta state. The 24 -year-old lady graduated on June 24, 2016 from the prestigious Ivana-Frankivsk National Medical University in Ukraine and died on January 31, 2017, after a brief illness (about 8 months after her return).
According to reports, about Fourteen Catholic Priests officiated at the funeral service of the first child of Chief Efe Appih, the chairman of Delta state branch of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers ( NIESV). May her soul rest in peace.
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by CastedDude: 5:13pm
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:13pm
May her soul rest in perfect peace
This year we will not bury our children, wives husband
Relatives and friends IJMN
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:15pm
To all mothers in the house
You will reap the fruit of your labor
When it's time to reap it
No death or harm shall come near you
IJMN
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by CastedDude: 5:16pm
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by soberdrunk(m): 5:17pm
Chai!! Such a pretty young lady!! Death will leave all these remote control' stealing runs girls and be taking wife materials with bright futures.....
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by annayawchee: 5:18pm
Wetin kill am?
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by venai(m): 5:19pm
RIP
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:21pm
annayawchee:
Pray for the dead
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by ufuosman: 5:25pm
RIP
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by sarrki(m): 5:27pm
soberdrunk:
Every life is precious before the creator
He came for the sinner to repent
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by femolacqua(m): 5:39pm
RIP
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by nerodenero: 5:41pm
Everybody must kiss the dust. From dust we came, dust we will return.
RIP.
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by martyns303(m): 5:55pm
Just too painful
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by lilybonny(f): 6:09pm
So sad. Rest in peace Dr.
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by queencalipso(f): 6:32pm
Rest in peace pretty..
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by Omoakinsuyi(m): 6:56pm
Rip...I blame her village witches
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by slurryeye: 6:57pm
Ok. More reason to extend my home coming
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by gatti23(m): 6:57pm
I pray u find heavnlyheavnly peace pretty dr....
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by asumo12: 6:57pm
Wetin kill amu
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by ednut1(m): 6:58pm
Life sometimes makes no sense abeg
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by u11ae1013: 6:58pm
buhari
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by sirusX(m): 6:58pm
No one knows tomorrow, but in all...we pray for a life worthy of our creator
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by chris4gold(m): 6:59pm
Death no dey respect niiiiii?
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by Shortyy(f): 6:59pm
Village witches and wizards
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by Babzilla: 6:59pm
whát a waste
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by lielbree: 6:59pm
sarrki:
AMEN!
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by azimibraun: 7:00pm
Devil strong o! Chai!
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by 1Rebel: 7:00pm
After all the med school hustle.. This is sad
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by rattlesnake(m): 7:00pm
sad
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by sucreblazing(m): 7:01pm
na wa ooo
|Re: Female Medical Doctor Dies In Warri After Her Return From Ukraine. Photos by ricki: 7:01pm
hmmmmm with all the names mentioned....... i am very suspicious of ritual things!
chikenna
