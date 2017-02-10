Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Buhari’s Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR (9565 Views)

Presidency sources have said that President Muhammadu Buhari plans to return to Nigeria on Saturday after his test results came in “fine.” However, Mr. Buhari’s return remains uncertain as his team of doctors in the United Kingdom has yet to certify him fit to take on the significant burden of his office.



SaharaReporters learned that members of Mr. Buhari’s inner circle were pressuring him to return to Nigeria in order to avoid a power vacuum that could scale down their influence.



President Buhari caused anxiety amongst Nigerians when he abruptly left Nigeria on a 10-day vacation late January. He failed to return to Nigeria last week at the expiration of his vacation, instead writing to the Senate to indicate he was extending his leave in order to receive results from certain medical tests.



A variety of conflicting responses from the president’s aides and associates, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, helped deepen the uncertainty about Mr. Buhari’s status. Many Nigerians and other groups accused the Presidency of hiding the true status of President Buhari’s health.



The situation was further worsened by fake news websites that consistently churned out rumors about the president’s hospitalization in a comatose state and even his death.



SaharaReporters learnt that President Buhari remains in frail health and requires treatment for an undisclosed ailment that requires his absence from Nigeria for a prolonged time. However, owing to the volatile political situation in Nigeria, some members of the president’s inner circle have been persuading Mr. Buhari that he cannot afford to take more time off.



Our sources stated that members of the political establishment surrounding Mr. Buhari are persuading him to accept a piecemeal medical treatment plan rather than adopt a plan recommended by his UK doctors that would take several months for treatment and recovery. The president’s associates are reportedly afraid that a prolonged tenure as acting President for Mr. Osinbajo could significantly change the power equation against them.



President Buhari met two top All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in an undated photo released yesterday by the Presidency. APC national leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Bisi Akande, were seen in photos meeting with a smiling President Buhari.



However, SaharaReporters learned that several APC members, including Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, who had booked their flights to London to see Mr. Buhari were told to stay back in Nigeria and await further instructions from the team of doctors in the UK who would have some say regarding whether the president returns tomorrow or later.



One of our sources disclosed that, even if President Buhari returns to Abuja on Saturday, he would soon have to travel again to the UK to seek further treatment.



Who are the doctors saying he should hold on for another more weeks or months are they mad?if this man is dead I do not see anything wrong in educating those of us that put him into power.

Why toying with nigerians?

He should come back and have his rest here in Nigeria rather than putting us into doubt.

We do not know who believe again,he is hale and hearty another news will say he is receiving medical attention we are tired of all this propaganda. 7 Likes 1 Share



I know does IPOPO abi wetin dem dey call dem no go like dis

Baba come oooo will want to see ya

Some ppl will not sleep well tonight

Bad Dream for them Let Baba come home first, even if he will have to go back again let Him come home firstI know does IPOPO abi wetin dem dey call dem no go like disBaba come oooo will want to see yaSome ppl will not sleep well tonightBad Dream for them 3 Likes

seun,mynd44,lalasticlala oya come & read

South 1-0 North, 2010.



South 2-0 North, 2017 loading...



North should prepare for the defeat. 6 Likes

Politics in Nigeria is getting so boring.

Hah..... Na WA ooo 1 Like

another excused. 7 Likes

Lol

Relax and get well after all your deputy is doing fine.

No need rushing back to naija. 1 Like 1 Share

hummmm

My own be say make them they follow Buhari with ambulance and casket ... Just like mtn





We don't want stories that touch 7 Likes

This is Super Story.



So all these his "aides" care about is their political stance when that frail man should be getting the best medical care.



If he doesn't die of that ailment, the selfishness of these his advicers will kill him next. 2 Likes 1 Share

Hhhmmmm







Seems the country is better off without him around, but........... 5 Likes 1 Share

..... 3 Likes

Ok

Somebody is sick and old instead of you to respect yourself and retire in peace, you decided to cause problem for everybody Nawaooo!!! 6 Likes 1 Share

Story story story, once upon a time, time time! 1 Like

They should stop all this movie jare



Nigerians demand 5 minutes video from Mr president. Nothing more nothing less.



Na so una bobo us during Yaradua time.



Once bitten twice shy 8 Likes

Kao

I was about to drive past this story until I saw SR = Sahara Reporters. Those guys are demonic when it comes to information.



To the story, Baba is 'hale and hearty' for a man of his age. But he is definitely not as strong as he should be. He has over worked himself, including with his travels. So he is weak and ailing. I think he should test some more in London if possible or return and continue his rest in Also Rock, do limited work as he rests and do more of delegation. I do hope and pray he gets better cause we still need him...



And for those who are doubting the pictures that the presidency have been releasing, saying they have seen it Somewhere. It is very easy to find out when old pictures are used. You can use the Google Reverse Search Engine: CrtlQ. It will show you if a picture has ever been posted on the internet, EVER. I used it to discover that more than 70% of images used by Social Media people for Southern Kaduna crisis were old pictures and some not from Nigeria sef.



Anyways...



God Bless PMB



God Bless Ag. President PYO



God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1 Like

Please..o, I take God beg, Let him stay more over there because I don't want to be on heat..I love the fresh air that is coming from Aso Rock AKA @ VP Osibanjo 1 Like

Lol

Thalamus:

Somebody is sick and old instead of you to respect yourself and retire in peace, you decided to cause problem for everybody Nawaooo!!!











No be him fault, na born to rule and die in power mentality dey worry am! No be him fault, na born to rule and die in power mentality dey worry am! 3 Likes

This lingering health issue go pass Yaradu'a own ooo...! 2 Likes

Yeah, he will soon come back weda dead or alive. He must come back to repair this country he hv destroyed gbam 1 Like

Dead

Plane crash him

5 Likes