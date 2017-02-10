₦airaland Forum

Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by Obascoetubi: 5:32pm
Presidency sources have said that President Muhammadu Buhari plans to return to Nigeria on Saturday after his test results came in “fine.” However, Mr. Buhari’s return remains uncertain as his team of doctors in the United Kingdom has yet to certify him fit to take on the significant burden of his office.

SaharaReporters learned that members of Mr. Buhari’s inner circle were pressuring him to return to Nigeria in order to avoid a power vacuum that could scale down their influence.

President Buhari caused anxiety amongst Nigerians when he abruptly left Nigeria on a 10-day vacation late January. He failed to return to Nigeria last week at the expiration of his vacation, instead writing to the Senate to indicate he was extending his leave in order to receive results from certain medical tests.

A variety of conflicting responses from the president’s aides and associates, including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, helped deepen the uncertainty about Mr. Buhari’s status. Many Nigerians and other groups accused the Presidency of hiding the true status of President Buhari’s health.

The situation was further worsened by fake news websites that consistently churned out rumors about the president’s hospitalization in a comatose state and even his death.

SaharaReporters learnt that President Buhari remains in frail health and requires treatment for an undisclosed ailment that requires his absence from Nigeria for a prolonged time. However, owing to the volatile political situation in Nigeria, some members of the president’s inner circle have been persuading Mr. Buhari that he cannot afford to take more time off.

Our sources stated that members of the political establishment surrounding Mr. Buhari are persuading him to accept a piecemeal medical treatment plan rather than adopt a plan recommended by his UK doctors that would take several months for treatment and recovery. The president’s associates are reportedly afraid that a prolonged tenure as acting President for Mr. Osinbajo could significantly change the power equation against them.

President Buhari met two top All Progressives Congress (APC) leaders in an undated photo released yesterday by the Presidency. APC national leader, Ahmed Bola Tinubu, and the chairman of the party’s Board of Trustees, Bisi Akande, were seen in photos meeting with a smiling President Buhari.

However, SaharaReporters learned that several APC members, including Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State, who had booked their flights to London to see Mr. Buhari were told to stay back in Nigeria and await further instructions from the team of doctors in the UK who would have some say regarding whether the president returns tomorrow or later.

One of our sources disclosed that, even if President Buhari returns to Abuja on Saturday, he would soon have to travel again to the UK to seek further treatment.


Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by ahamonyeka(m): 5:41pm
Who are the doctors saying he should hold on for another more weeks or months are they mad?if this man is dead I do not see anything wrong in educating those of us that put him into power.
Why toying with nigerians?
He should come back and have his rest here in Nigeria rather than putting us into doubt.
We do not know who believe again,he is hale and hearty another news will say he is receiving medical attention we are tired of all this propaganda.

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by ODAROOMS(m): 5:42pm
Let Baba come home first, even if he will have to go back again let Him come home first grin
I know does IPOPO abi wetin dem dey call dem no go like dis grin grin grin
Baba come oooo will want to see ya cheesy
Some ppl will not sleep well tonight cheesy
Bad Dream for them

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by Obascoetubi: 5:43pm
seun,mynd44,lalasticlala oya come & read
Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by nerodenero: 5:48pm
South 1-0 North, 2010.

South 2-0 North, 2017 loading...

North should prepare for the defeat.

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by pbethel: 6:32pm
Politics in Nigeria is getting so boring.
Hah..... Na WA ooo

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by Danzakidakura(m): 6:41pm
another excused.

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by spartan117(m): 6:46pm
Vote d most annoying zombie on nairaland click like to Vote 4 sarrki click share to Vote madridguy

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by MeGaStReEt: 6:47pm
Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by hisgrace090: 7:02pm
Relax and get well after all your deputy is doing fine.
No need rushing back to naija.

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by schoolhelpng(m): 7:39pm
Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by ZombieKilla: 7:39pm
My own be say make them they follow Buhari with ambulance and casket ... Just like mtn


We don't want stories that touch

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by kennygee(f): 7:39pm
This is Super Story.

So all these his "aides" care about is their political stance when that frail man should be getting the best medical care.

If he doesn't die of that ailment, the selfishness of these his advicers will kill him next.

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by greatgod2012(f): 7:39pm
Seems the country is better off without him around, but...........

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by Babzilla: 7:40pm
Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by kings09(m): 7:40pm
Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by Thalamus: 7:40pm
Somebody is sick and old instead of you to respect yourself and retire in peace, you decided to cause problem for everybody Nawaooo!!!

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by Trapnews: 7:40pm
Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by ephi123(f): 7:41pm
Story story story, once upon a time, time time! cheesy

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by helinues: 7:41pm
They should stop all this movie jare

Nigerians demand 5 minutes video from Mr president. Nothing more nothing less.

Na so una bobo us during Yaradua time.

Once bitten twice shy

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by ibkgab001: 7:42pm
Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by Xaddy(m): 7:42pm
I was about to drive past this story until I saw SR = Sahara Reporters. Those guys are demonic when it comes to information.

To the story, Baba is 'hale and hearty' for a man of his age. But he is definitely not as strong as he should be. He has over worked himself, including with his travels. So he is weak and ailing. I think he should test some more in London if possible or return and continue his rest in Also Rock, do limited work as he rests and do more of delegation. I do hope and pray he gets better cause we still need him...

And for those who are doubting the pictures that the presidency have been releasing, saying they have seen it Somewhere. It is very easy to find out when old pictures are used. You can use the Google Reverse Search Engine: CrtlQ. It will show you if a picture has ever been posted on the internet, EVER. I used it to discover that more than 70% of images used by Social Media people for Southern Kaduna crisis were old pictures and some not from Nigeria sef.

Anyways...

God Bless PMB

God Bless Ag. President PYO

God Bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by misteryman: 7:42pm
Please..o, I take God beg, Let him stay more over there because I don't want to be on heat..I love the fresh air that is coming from Aso Rock AKA @ VP Osibanjo

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by princeonx: 7:42pm
Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by greatgod2012(f): 7:43pm
Thalamus:
Somebody is sick and old instead of you to respect yourself and retire in peace, you decided to cause problem for everybody Nawaooo!!!



cheesy cheesy cheesy cheesy


No be him fault, na born to rule and die in power mentality dey worry am!

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by mrgreen4real(m): 7:43pm
This lingering health issue go pass Yaradu'a own ooo...!

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by Mechette(m): 7:43pm
Yeah, he will soon come back weda dead or alive. He must come back to repair this country he hv destroyed gbam

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by fulaniHERDSman(m): 7:43pm
Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by nNEOo(m): 7:44pm
Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by friedcorn: 7:45pm
Plane crash him
Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by divide9ja: 7:45pm

Re: Buhari's Doctors & Aides In Tug Of War Over His Possible Return Tomorrow - SR by Iamdmentor1(m): 7:45pm
These ogas at the top think Nigerians are gullible. Tomorrow, they'd say he extended his leave because he does not need to be in a hot environment

