|Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by ijustdey: 5:47pm
Pastor On The Run After Allegedly Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta
BY KOLA EKE-OGIUGO
http://leadership.ng/news/570975/pastor-on-the-run-after-allegedly-killing-church-member-for-rituals-in-delta
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Abduljohn(m): 6:48pm
God! Help the believers so as not to be misled. G.O are on the rise
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by jerryunit48: 7:47pm
Delta again
1 Like
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Handsomebeing(m): 7:47pm
Not surprised.
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by princeonx: 7:47pm
Jesus!
2 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by TINALETC3(f): 7:47pm
I coment my reserve
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Siga: 7:48pm
So sad all these keeps popping out nearly every week... I once spoke to one old time friend... graduated and been in and out of menial jobs... Nothing concrete... asked what he is doing now... Dude said he got calling to be a pastor... i just weak... Not judging tho... but
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by MakeWeTalk: 7:48pm
The bible say's that the death of a saint is precious in the eyes of God.
Psalm 116:15
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.
Yet neither of these preachers are bothered about the killings of Christians.
All they care for is money.
They are fake!
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by vicoloni(m): 7:48pm
Jesus!
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Babzilla: 7:48pm
Abduljohn:Last time I checked the believers want to be misled
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Josephamstrong1(m): 7:48pm
1 Like
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by gabazin080(m): 7:48pm
i just dey look
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Funbii(f): 7:49pm
End time pastor
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by jalay(m): 7:49pm
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by teamv: 7:50pm
let us pray
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by PatriotTemidayo: 7:51pm
Angel of Darkness disguised as the angel of light..................
It is the work of their father, d devil.
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by UnknownT: 7:51pm
Many things dey happen for Delta. most odd news for front-page today, na for delta e happen oh
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by emeijeh(m): 7:52pm
Are you cee-ree-us?!
1 Like
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by 982ABU(m): 7:53pm
pastors with rituals and killing are like tea and bread hahahaha
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by thankgodegbedi(m): 7:53pm
Only in delta God epp my state
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Valdblngx: 7:53pm
yahweh is a dumbass. He ain't gon' do nothin' to that snake oil pastor. He only knows how to help mountain of fire church members kill their neighbours
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Caustics: 7:54pm
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Mechette(m): 7:54pm
Christians and stupid things sef
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Kakamorufu(m): 7:55pm
pastor killa
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by lfleak: 7:55pm
terrorist pastor..
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Ningi2020(m): 7:59pm
Pastors and blood money, why not make dem just command their so called god to hive dem wat dey want so far the re men of god
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by killthemods: 7:59pm
ON BEHALF OF MY FELLOW AFONJAS : OUR HAND NOR DEY THERE O
1 Like
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by CriticMaestro: 8:00pm
goodnews for the antichrist in the house...Y'all should better repent...live is short..live it the right way...the Jesus way if u know what i mean
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by AshiwajuFoward: 8:00pm
Na dem dem o. Dem don use dia bloda Ejiofor do money rishau . Awon 'developers'
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by lepasharon(f): 8:01pm
the religion of love again..
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by BabaCommander: 8:01pm
Ugbolu again, that dirty, wicked ogbanje infested bush village.
|Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by able20(m): 8:02pm
jerryunit48:Delta don overthrow Kenya , see wahala!
