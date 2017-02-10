₦airaland Forum

Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by ijustdey: 5:47pm
Pastor On The Run After Allegedly Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta



BY KOLA EKE-OGIUGO

A Pentecostal church pastor identified as Jessiah (surname withheld) with his church in Ugbolu community near Asaba, Delta State is currently on the run after he allegedly killed one Ejiofor Ujah, a member of his church during prayer session for rituals.

It was gathered that the victim was allegedly invited by the pastor for the prayer session and never returned until two days after his whereabouts became unknown.

Police Public Relations Officers in the state, Mr. Andrew Aniamaka who confirmed the incident, disclosed the corps of the victim after a search was conducted by Ugbolu villages, was found by a hunter in a soak-away few meters away from the church, adding the pastor and two of his cohorts had taken to their heels.

He said that two persons have been arrested are still being detained in connection with the act, while investigation is ongoing with a view to arresting the fleeing suspects.

Investigation revealed that the incident which occurred last Tuesday in Ugbolu community, has created palpable tension and fear of the unknown among its residents and the church member who have deserted it.

Further investigation revealed that the church (name withheld) has been deserted since the incident was blown open and had allegedly exposed the pastor who doubles as general overseer of the church. Insider, Kate Okafor alleged that the pastor had on the fateful Tuesday called the victim for a prayer session and in response, the victim who allegedly smelt a rat of danger told the wife of his movement to the church before the bubble burst.

But this was not to be when the victim the following day did not return home, this created suspicion and the wife raised the alarm as after she visited the church in her efforts to see the husband met a brick wall.

Mrs. Rosemary Ujah, the victim’s wife told our reporter; “I was confused when I did found my husband in the church two days after and I raised the alarm after reporting to the police at Ugbolu Police Division and a search party conducted which discovered his corps in soak away”.

Unconfirmed sources said the pastor had allegedly been found suspicious before the incident as many occasions, he performed unholy act in the church.


http://leadership.ng/news/570975/pastor-on-the-run-after-allegedly-killing-church-member-for-rituals-in-delta
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Abduljohn(m): 6:48pm
God! Help the believers so as not to be misled. G.O are on the rise
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by jerryunit48: 7:47pm
Delta again

Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Handsomebeing(m): 7:47pm
Not surprised.
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by princeonx: 7:47pm
Jesus!

Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by TINALETC3(f): 7:47pm
I coment my reserve lipsrsealed
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Siga: 7:48pm
So sad all these keeps popping out nearly every week... I once spoke to one old time friend... graduated and been in and out of menial jobs... Nothing concrete... asked what he is doing now... Dude said he got calling to be a pastor... i just weak... Not judging tho... but
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by MakeWeTalk: 7:48pm
The bible say's that the death of a saint is precious in the eyes of God.

Psalm 116:15
Precious in the sight of the Lord is the death of his saints.

Yet neither of these preachers are bothered about the killings of Christians.

All they care for is money.

They are fake!
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by vicoloni(m): 7:48pm
Jesus!
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Babzilla: 7:48pm
Abduljohn:
God! Help the believers so as not to be misled. G.O are on the rise
Last time I checked the believers want to be misled
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Josephamstrong1(m): 7:48pm
shocked

Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by gabazin080(m): 7:48pm
i just dey look
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Funbii(f): 7:49pm
End time pastor undecided
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by jalay(m): 7:49pm
undecided

Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by teamv: 7:50pm
let us pray
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by PatriotTemidayo: 7:51pm
Angel of Darkness disguised as the angel of light..................
It is the work of their father, d devil.
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by UnknownT: 7:51pm
Many things dey happen for Delta. most odd news for front-page today, na for delta e happen oh
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by emeijeh(m): 7:52pm
Are you cee-ree-us?!

Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by 982ABU(m): 7:53pm
pastors with rituals and killing are like tea and bread hahahaha

Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by thankgodegbedi(m): 7:53pm
Only in delta God epp my state
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Valdblngx: 7:53pm
yahweh is a dumbass. He ain't gon' do nothin' to that snake oil pastor. He only knows how to help mountain of fire church members kill their neighbours cheesy
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Caustics: 7:54pm
grin
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Mechette(m): 7:54pm
Christians and stupid things sef

Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Kakamorufu(m): 7:55pm
pastor killa
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by lfleak: 7:55pm
terrorist pastor..
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by Ningi2020(m): 7:59pm
Pastors and blood money, why not make dem just command their so called god to hive dem wat dey want so far the re men of god
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by killthemods: 7:59pm
ON BEHALF OF MY FELLOW AFONJAS : OUR HAND NOR DEY THERE O grin

Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by CriticMaestro: 8:00pm
goodnews for the antichrist in the house...Y'all should better repent...live is short..live it the right way...the Jesus way if u know what i mean
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by AshiwajuFoward: 8:00pm
Na dem dem o. Dem don use dia bloda Ejiofor do money rishau . Awon 'developers' grin
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by lepasharon(f): 8:01pm
the religion of love again..
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by BabaCommander: 8:01pm
Ugbolu again, that dirty, wicked ogbanje infested bush village.
Re: Pastor On The Run After Killing Church Member For Rituals In Delta by able20(m): 8:02pm
jerryunit48:
Delta again
Delta don overthrow Kenya , see wahala!

