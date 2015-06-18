₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,742,820 members, 3,357,904 topics. Date: Friday, 10 February 2017 at 10:51 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos (13164 Views)
Chelsea And Ivory Coast Legend Didier Drogba Pays Tribute To Stephen Keshi / Muhammad Ali's Visit To Lagos In 1964 (Pictures) / NFF Pays U-23 Team $500,000, Each Player Gets $12,000 (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by CastedDude: 6:47pm
Ivory Coast and Chelsea Legend, Didier Drogba, paid a surprise visit to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the presidential palace in Ghana. The president who shared this via his social media page -seemed happy to welcome the iconic striker.
http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/didier-drogba-pays-surprise-visit-to.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by kaycee0604(m): 6:49pm
space booked
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by CastedDude: 6:49pm
cc; lalasticlala, mynd44
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by Mikylopez(f): 6:51pm
mehn growing up i had drogba's pictures up in my room like...
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by Theyveedo(m): 6:57pm
The Drog
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by ufuosman: 7:05pm
Still making soft landing for himself more.
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by Khutie: 7:30pm
Many wanna be him;Many tried to walk in his shoe;Many tried to copy his style buh only few khan attest to what it takes to be a true legend lyk Double ""... Didier Yves Drogba Téb I khan't forget yhur goal in the champions league finals on 19th may 2012, dah equaliser from Juan Mata's corner was superb. I have great respek for yhur bruh...true legend
#fromAManchesterUnitedFan
35 Likes
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by seankay(m): 7:46pm
Legend Drogba!!!!!!!
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by oloriooko(m): 7:49pm
President too short or Drogba too tall
1 Like
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by Epositive(m): 7:54pm
i remember when one bros in my neighbourhood was telling me that drogba is a yoruba man. that his real name is aderogba
chai! i woefully fell for this terrible lie nigerians can lie for africa
nigerians and lies are like
#positivevibes
19 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by Joysmith2: 8:11pm
Khutie:Are u related to lai Mohammed,,,, because u are not a man utd fan,,,....
2 Likes
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by Khutie: 8:41pm
Joysmith2:
°The last time I checked, minding yhur business has been next cheap thing to Talk. Being a Manchester United fan doesn't deprive me of the ability of appreciating a fellow African man who made we Africans proud... He is one of the finest and if yhu have any problem wid that, go and take dive into the middle of an ocean
abeg how many likes for the legend?
30 Likes
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by timidapsin(m): 8:48pm
Mikylopez:same here dear... My icon My role model My Idol.
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by megrimor(m): 9:44pm
Football takes you places
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by durasome(m): 9:44pm
That's my guy.
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by maberry(m): 9:44pm
anything he touches turns to goals
One of the best finishers to ever grace the English premier league
1 Like
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by ychris: 9:45pm
Khutie:Huh, someone cannor play with u again?
8 Likes
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by tfems: 9:46pm
Visit full president surprisingly Wawu
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:46pm
See head!!!
Presido!
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by LIBSocials: 9:46pm
VIP
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by loomer: 9:46pm
How can it be a surprise, na so dem dey carry visit president?
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by Preca(f): 9:47pm
....nice one....
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by josephine123: 9:48pm
wow
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by mcayomind(m): 9:48pm
the big drog..... everywhere you go,salutation follow!
4 Likes
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by Gizer: 9:48pm
That head though
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by tayo4ng(f): 9:49pm
isokay
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by bush112(m): 9:49pm
Chelsea for life
1 Like
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by dyabman(m): 9:51pm
Wawu
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by Khutie: 9:51pm
ychris:
Bruh mua no understand dah kind play o... Me wey be staunch United fan...
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by seunny4lif(m): 9:51pm
I'm Man utd fan but I miss DD
That guy is the best African player in EPL
1 Like
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by ZombieKilla: 9:51pm
When will he visit Buhari ?
2 Likes
|Re: Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos by Haute: 9:51pm
Legend.
Mikylopez:
No wonder you're so stubborn.
Yakubu Is Finished (His Injury) / Excluding Club Friendlies, Here Is The Stats Of Ronaldo Vs Messi In 2013. / Your Favorite WWF Wrestler?
Viewing this topic: tunboy(m), todaynewsreview, Bujumbura(m), Friedweed, Otapipia, comsheidu, K3son(m), Afu84(m), Henrypraise41(m), davires, amaboy06(m), CORE(m), Kingfrankline(m), mazidavos(m), 9jaAmerican, Josephppa(m), Princemykell(m), Hyflya(m), Birichie(m), maywes(m), successgroup(m), Chomsky1967, Osahon7(m), foxzy, sunnp(m), Onyeasi(m), ultimatebas(m), SuccesYear, Solitin40, lomzy1(m), Adekunlemoyo, vanhayor(m), badmrkt(m), Tomasboy(m), austinbob(m), aliumik, akereconfi, Cdspencer(m), nelszx, DEEDEE111(m), dragnet, oluseyiforjesus(m), Ozor03(m), Matysu, lifefaith(m), abdolleez(m) and 129 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 28