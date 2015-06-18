Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Sports / Drogba Visits Ghana President, Akufo-Addo At His Residence. Photos (13164 Views)

Ivory Coast and Chelsea Legend, Didier Drogba, paid a surprise visit to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo at the presidential palace in Ghana. The president who shared this via his social media page -seemed happy to welcome the iconic striker.

mehn growing up i had drogba's pictures up in my room like...

Many wanna be him;Many tried to walk in his shoe;Many tried to copy his style buh only few khan attest to what it takes to be a true legend lyk Double " "... Didier Yves Drogba Téb I khan't forget yhur goal in the champions league finals on 19th may 2012, dah equaliser from Juan Mata's corner was superb. I have great respek for yhur bruh...true legend

#fromAManchesterUnitedFan



Legend Drogba!!!!!!!!

President too short or Drogba too tall





chai! i woefully fell for this terrible lie nigerians can lie for africa



nigerians and lies are like



i remember when one bros in my neighbourhood was telling me that drogba is a yoruba man. that his real name is aderogba

°The last time I checked, minding yhur business has been next cheap thing to Talk. Being a Manchester United fan doesn't deprive me of the ability of appreciating a fellow African man who made we Africans proud... He is one of the finest and if yhu have any problem wid that, go and take dive into the middle of an ocean



abeg how many likes for the legend?

same here dear... My icon My role model My Idol.

Football takes you places

That's my guy.



One of the best finishers to ever grace the English premier league anything he touches turns to goals

Huh, someone cannor play with u again?

Wawu Visit full president surprisingly

Presido!

How can it be a surprise, na so dem dey carry visit president?

....nice one....

the big drog..... everywhere you go,salutation follow!

Chelsea for life

Bruh mua no understand dah kind play o... Me wey be staunch United fan...



That guy is the best African player in EPL I'm Man utd fan but I miss DD

When will he visit Buhari ?