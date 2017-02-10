₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by Mophasa: 7:21pm
Corpers Lodge Invaded by burglars in Cross River State- Photos
A corpers lodge was invaded by some criminals yesterday Thursday Feb 9th, when the occupants of the lodge whom are members of the National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) went for their community development service (CDS) in Ekureku Abi local government area of cross rivers state.
An insider report has it that
the Corp members returned, only to see their rooms turned upside and ransacked by the hoodlums who took their time to carefully search the rooms, with the knowledge that the corpers won't be returning soon.
According to an occupant of the lodge, the robbers came in when occupants of the building have gone for their cds ,and broke into the rooms, carting away any valuables they could lay their hands on, including phones, money,laptops and even clothings.
One occupant of the building who was worst hit by the burglary, is a male corper, who decried how they took his laptop, 20k in cash, jeans, shirts, speakers and other personal belongings. They also went with his original school certificate which was in the bag the burglars carted away their loot in.
This is actually not the best of times for the corpers, hopefully, the appropriate authorities will take action and the perpetrators of such crimes would be brought to justice.
The matter has since been reported to the police and the community leaders.
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by Engrobiorah(m): 7:42pm
They forgot to steal the pressing iron inside the wardrobe
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by Mophasa: 7:59pm
The pressing iron is useless, no electricity to use it.
Cc: Lalasticlala, crazyman, yokiti
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by Mophasa: 8:00pm
Engrobiorah:
No light na
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by tfems: 9:41pm
Na certified thieves we dey brew this days
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by josephine123: 9:42pm
hmmmm... na wa ooo
WHERE IN EKUREKU ??
ekureku akpoha,
ekurekube,
Agbara Ekureku
OR WHERE??
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by emeijeh(m): 9:42pm
Mophasa:
EPIC!!!
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by slawomir: 9:42pm
ok
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by Debaddest(m): 9:42pm
Their fellow Corper is responsible for that, if not, why would a thief steal someone's certificate
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by Ogashub(m): 9:42pm
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by megrimor(m): 9:42pm
There was a country
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by BabaCommander: 9:44pm
Insider job.
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by mechanics(m): 9:44pm
Engrobiorah:Lolz, funny u
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by bush112(m): 9:47pm
Engrobiorah:bad guy
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by LIBSocials: 9:47pm
See problem
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by KealDrogo: 9:52pm
Nysc has become a nightmare for Nigerian youths. This punishment in the name of service to the nation has to be stopped. Enough is enough.
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by Flexherbal(m): 9:52pm
Too bad
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by brainy4oli(m): 9:53pm
For dis recession wey people wit certficate no gree see beta job, na im him come dey lose certificate. Now, u see d reason y I always pay homage to my village people come every January 1st.
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by jamislaw(m): 9:54pm
No where is safe.
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by holamiday(m): 9:56pm
Here in Tai LGA of Rivers State, corpers' lodge robbery and/or invasion is par for the course.
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by yertyr(m): 9:58pm
Don't know wat to say...
the trauma some corpers dey pass thru
Imagine spending yrs in universities only to loose it all in one remote area.
Please to all those duly employed, try and help corpers wherever you see them abeg.....
Give them a ride, pay their fare, buy things if possible...
Cos this country is damn useless on the issue of corpers plight
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by femi4(m): 9:58pm
Engrobiorah:
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by euchariadavid(f): 10:03pm
Hmmm, Certificate also stolen.
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by abdulaz: 10:03pm
NYSC wahala
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by Richy4(m): 10:10pm
The phone part is questionable...So are you telling me that they left their phones and went for CDS.....or you are trying to embellish the story
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by Iceman2017(m): 10:16pm
Crossriverian are obsess with corpers properties....
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by Iceman2017(m): 10:17pm
We had such experience back then at Akamkpa in Akamkpa LGA cross river state.
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by josephine123: 10:19pm
Iceman2017:
CROSS KOPA GANG ... which year and batch ..
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by Iceman2017(m): 10:20pm
josephine123:
2014 Batch C.
Govt Day secondary school
|Re: Corpers Lodge Invaded In Cross River State, Certificate Stolen- Photos by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:23pm
Bayelsa brass still the best place to serve in Nigeria adequate security 24 hours light I love bayelsa
