|Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by donjazet(m): 8:07pm On Feb 10
Manchester United captain Wayne Rooney is available after missing the win at Leicester because of illness.
Marcos Rojo is also fit again after a knock but Phil Jones remains sidelined with a bruised foot.
Watford's Christian Kabasele has recovered from a muscle problem and could feature.
However, the game is likely to come too early for Nordin Amrabat, who has returned to training after an ankle injury.
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 3:12pm
Mata, Mkhitaryan and Martial
Reporting for duty
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by philtex(m): 4:06pm
I smell Draw soup.
6chester United
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by Nma27(f): 4:07pm
Man utd pls don't let me down
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by musty1147(m): 4:08pm
heading 2 soccer house.....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by policy12: 4:08pm
Hmmm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by lloydpras: 4:10pm
GGMU
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by Rahmoney(m): 4:11pm
Make Man u lose or draw... Watford let's go there ..
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by iampeewizzy: 4:12pm
Machester United foR reaL... Any manu fan ..c
Just Click LiKe BeLow....
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by jaymejate(m): 4:12pm
Man U straight winning
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by mumuupikin(m): 4:12pm
Let the games begin.
1 Like
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by Google63(m): 4:12pm
Nma27:Those boys won't let us down
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by armyday(m): 4:13pm
Let see what happen to gaychesterunited
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by onibokun10(m): 4:13pm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by phynofino: 4:13pm
draw soup
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by Dexema(m): 4:15pm
Abeg which station dey show am for Mobdro?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by Preca(f): 4:15pm
If you are for man u,click the like button...if you are for watford,click the share button.the leading part will win the match...i can feel it
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 4:16pm
Up Man u
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by unclezuma: 4:16pm
Surprise Surprise...
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 4:17pm
Nma27:Fear not bae,we are winning this game by over2.5
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 4:18pm
Nma27:Fear not bae,we are winning this game by over2.5
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by tydi(m): 4:18pm
up Gunners!
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by dogstyle007(m): 4:18pm
Hmmmm
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by digoster(m): 4:21pm
Abeg, who understand wetin martial dey play
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by princeemmma(m): 4:22pm
phynofino:no draw soup today, na egusi and gure
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by princeemmma(m): 4:22pm
tydi:u say wetin??
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by princeemmma(m): 4:23pm
Dexema:ogtv
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by depumpin(m): 4:24pm
anoda okro soup
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by ib4real95(m): 4:24pm
i don handicap watford 2 goals. Sweeet 2 odds wey sure
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by sirfee(m): 4:25pm
Martial why?
|Re: Manchester United Vs Watford (0 - 0) - Live by aieromon(m): 4:26pm
The misses have started oh
