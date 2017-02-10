₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by stephenduru: 8:54pm
Remember the 10-year-old barber who earns N10,000 per day?He was interviewed today by Toke Makinwa. He said he would love to meet with Adekunle Gold and give him a nice hair cut. Show him some love.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/toke-makinwa-interviews-10-year-old.html?m=1
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by stephenduru: 8:55pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by goldbim(f): 8:59pm
Wow!like play like play,the boy is fulfilling his dream..see how they are famzing him already ..wishing him God's best!.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by josephine123: 9:28pm
make sense
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by Mikylopez(f): 9:54pm
10k per day? damn nįgga earns more dan me... 10 years and hz already on instagram dahs good. i recently created an acct.. anyways i pray God bless the works of hz hand, bless his hustle, and may he remain productive
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by nelson7777: 10:11pm
Mikylopez:
if I hear d kid earns more Dan u.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by cassidy1996(m): 10:16pm
toke and the other lady wan use breast kill the boy
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by lonelydora(m): 10:34pm
What an enterprising boy.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by TINALETC3(f): 10:34pm
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by 247NaijaGist: 10:35pm
WOW! the boy will really be a good entrepreneur
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 10:35pm
.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by emeijeh(m): 10:35pm
Our ladies are just too artificial these days
Just take a look at the pictures above
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by LoveJesus87(m): 10:36pm
cassidy1996:ehn! At dis small age, they are already confusing his brain
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by shobroy10(m): 10:36pm
The boy is opportuned God PLS remember us soon
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by BrutalJab: 10:36pm
How much do Toke Makinwa make a year??
Over bleached doll baby always seeking for who to pity her.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:37pm
Ok
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by austinoeze(m): 10:38pm
Good one
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by Bigsteveg(m): 10:38pm
10k per day! Issokay
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by vadeonly(m): 10:38pm
Free that boy oo.
Go and settle your lawsuit
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by Pidgin2(f): 10:39pm
So wat is he doing with the money?
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by Ugoeze2016: 10:39pm
there is time for everything ....boy ur time to shine is finally come....enjoy
see as d boy dey protect his thing ...first and second picture
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by Orikinla1: 10:39pm
Fantastic.
He actually makes N10K on every good day.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by GagaBrother291: 10:39pm
Lil boy is an inspiration. But Toke's heroes don fall flat o
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:39pm
Ok s s everybody go turn barber ryt
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by femi4(m): 10:40pm
breast everywhere
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by abdulaz: 10:42pm
Nice one.
Hustle is the game.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by ednut1(m): 10:42pm
linus. meaning he dey barb average of 30 pple daily. naso
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by OluKayy(m): 10:43pm
Look at what this lady don did to her own skin.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by kelechi50: 10:45pm
Pidgin2:ask Google joo
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 10:45pm
Good!
Hard work pays.
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by gurunlocker: 10:46pm
It's now 10k? from 5k you reported weeks ago?
Bloggers sha
|Re: Toke Makinwa Interviews 10-Year-Old Barber Who Makes N10k Per Day (Photos) by deenee: 10:48pm
They should stop exploiting the small boy for their selfish gains abeg.
Instead of all this interview they should rather help him secure his future.
I wonder the kind of questions Toke will ask the poor boy who is looking rather very confused in the picture.
Maybe she would recommend that he buy her book since that's the only thing she has going for her now. I bet no man would want to date her again now since she has unofficially crowned herself the "Queen of Kiss and Tell" in naija.
All the best to the young lad and May God crown all his efforts with success.
