Reports had emerged earlier that the Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a convoy of new Nigerian Army recruits in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, killing seven of them and abducting three others that included a female soldier in the attack.



But in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Kingsley Samuel, the army said that 7 Soldiers were killed while 19 others sustained injuries of various degrees.



The statement reads;



"ROTATING TROOPS FIGHT THROUGH BOKO HARAM AMBUSH



Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE gallantly fought their way through Boko Haram Terrorists ambush along Ajiri-Dikwa road, Borno State.



Elements of troops affected encountered the ambush while conducting routine rotation of troops last night. The gallant troops fought their way through, killing many of the terrorists.



Unfortunately, 7 soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degree of injuries. The soldiers who sustained injuries during the fierce encounter have been evacuated and are currently receiving treatment at Military hospital in Maiduguri. The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunitions from the insurgents. Additional troops have been mobilised and are still on aggressive pursuit of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.



You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your various news media.



Thank you for your usual cooperation.



KINGSLEY SAMUEL

Lieutenant Colonel

Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division"



But.. But...But

.

.

.

E No Concern Me Na

The official statement

Hmmm... all is well

RIP to the gallant officers.

My RIP.. Abeg need the names of them.. Make una try bring bk our girl.

we shall overcome

casttlebarbz:

we shall overcome

amen amen





Ambush from who? Technically defeated boko haram? Or Libyan herds men abi na the Senegalese ones ? Wow...Ambush from who? Technically defeated boko haram? Or Libyan herds men abi na the Senegalese ones 2 Likes

So sad

RIP to the dead, gallant on

You were ambushed and about 7 of your soldiers were killed and the only thing you did was to recover an Ak47 gun of the iinsurgents while the insurgents carted away caches of ammunition 4 Likes

y

really

But I taught lying lie mohamed said boko haram have been technically defeated

No wonder his boss have defeated his sickness technically 1 Like

Ok 1 Like

after weeks of suspension .

josephine123:

Hmmm... all is well Who told you that ? Who told you that ? 1 Like

It's unfortunate our military is now a soft target for Boko Haram terrorist.

God please save our gallant men.

hungry..ooo

Really scary, if not for the efforts of the military, the bh would have wiped out Nigeria

So unfortunate

That female soldier that was abducted will regret ever joining the army, even though am still pissed off with the NA but RIP to the fallen troops.



The propaganda in thIs our country is too much ooh.So becos they want that dundi to fight for 2019, they had to feed the masses with lies? Chai, and now the boko boys are angry, Heck! they have killed more of our military men this new year.

Instead of this people to tell us the truth so we can show our relentless support in this cause they are busy feeding us with lies, how can you trust a liar? If you notice now, the army didn't say anything about the 3 pple abducted by the boko boys... Make Una Try Change oohh

Please my good people, Have the boko haram insurgents risen from the dead abi my eyes didn't see clearly when I saw it boldly written that boko haram has been defeated, exterminated, trounced and so on.The propaganda in thIs our country is too much ooh.So becos they want that dundi to fight for 2019, they had to feed the masses with lies? Chai, and now the boko boys are angry, Heck! they have killed more of our military men this new year.Instead of this people to tell us the truth so we can show our relentless support in this cause they are busy feeding us with lies, how can you trust a liar? If you notice now, the army didn't say anything about the 3 pple abducted by the boko boys... Make Una Try Change oohh



The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunitions from the insurgents.



How can they kill 7 troops, injure 19 others and you have the guts to claim 1 Ak-47 riffle was recovered How can they kill 7 troops, injure 19 others and you have the guts to claim 1 Ak-47 riffle was recovered 3 Likes

7 Soldiers dead and they recovered just one AK-47 from the BHT?

technically resurrected

"7 soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degree of injuries".



"The gallant troops fought their way through, killing many of the terrorists."





"The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunitions from the insurgents."







Wowwwwwwwww

They could only recover an AK47 rifle. What a pity