Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by LivingHuman: 9:15pm
The Nigerian Army has confirmed the attack on its troops by Boko Haram terrorists.
Reports had emerged earlier that the Boko Haram insurgents ambushed a convoy of new Nigerian Army recruits in Maiduguri, Borno state capital, killing seven of them and abducting three others that included a female soldier in the attack.
But in a statement signed by the Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division, Lieutenant Colonel Kingsley Samuel, the army said that 7 Soldiers were killed while 19 others sustained injuries of various degrees.
The statement reads;
"ROTATING TROOPS FIGHT THROUGH BOKO HARAM AMBUSH
Troops of Operation LAFIYA DOLE gallantly fought their way through Boko Haram Terrorists ambush along Ajiri-Dikwa road, Borno State.
Elements of troops affected encountered the ambush while conducting routine rotation of troops last night. The gallant troops fought their way through, killing many of the terrorists.
Unfortunately, 7 soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degree of injuries. The soldiers who sustained injuries during the fierce encounter have been evacuated and are currently receiving treatment at Military hospital in Maiduguri. The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunitions from the insurgents. Additional troops have been mobilised and are still on aggressive pursuit of the fleeing Boko Haram terrorists.
You are please requested to disseminate this information to the public through your various news media.
Thank you for your usual cooperation.
KINGSLEY SAMUEL
Lieutenant Colonel
Deputy Director Army Public Relations 7 Division"
http://www.cambellsblog.com/2017/02/nigerian-army-confirms-boko-haram.html
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by emvico(m): 9:19pm
But.. But...But
.
.
.
E No Concern Me Na
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by LivingHuman: 9:21pm
The official statement
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by josephine123: 9:23pm
Hmmm... all is well
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by tdayof(m): 9:26pm
RIP to the gallant officers.
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by ciscoxx(m): 9:27pm
My RIP.. Abeg need the names of them.. Make una try bring bk our girl.
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by casttlebarbz(m): 9:43pm
we shall overcome
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by josephine123: 10:31pm
casttlebarbz:
amen
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by Dandsome: 10:32pm
Wow...
Ambush from who? Technically defeated boko haram? Or Libyan herds men abi na the Senegalese ones?
2 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by Goahead(m): 10:32pm
So sad
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by Leobrain(m): 10:32pm
RIP to the dead, gallant on
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by Bujumbura(m): 10:33pm
You were ambushed and about 7 of your soldiers were killed and the only thing you did was to recover an Ak47 gun of the iinsurgents while the insurgents carted away caches of ammunition
4 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by RiversWatchDog(m): 10:33pm
y
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by oshe11(m): 10:33pm
really
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by Crying4NIGERIA(m): 10:33pm
But I taught lying lie mohamed said boko haram have been technically defeated
No wonder his boss have defeated his sickness technically
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by adewumiopeyemi(m): 10:34pm
Ok
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by wiloy2k8(m): 10:34pm
after weeks of suspension .
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by Adeyinka12(m): 10:36pm
josephine123:Who told you that ?
1 Like
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by Lordave: 10:36pm
It's unfortunate our military is now a soft target for Boko Haram terrorist.
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by lonelydora(m): 10:37pm
God please save our gallant men.
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by Robinhood477: 10:37pm
hungry..ooo
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by ilyasom: 10:38pm
Really scary, if not for the efforts of the military, the bh would have wiped out Nigeria
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by Udehpaschal1(m): 10:38pm
So unfortunate
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by RaptorX: 10:39pm
That female soldier that was abducted will regret ever joining the army, even though am still pissed off with the NA but RIP to the fallen troops.
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by Derawiz(m): 10:39pm
Please my good people, Have the boko haram insurgents risen from the dead abi my eyes didn't see clearly when I saw it boldly written that boko haram has been defeated, exterminated, trounced and so on.
The propaganda in thIs our country is too much ooh.So becos they want that dundi to fight for 2019, they had to feed the masses with lies? Chai, and now the boko boys are angry, Heck! they have killed more of our military men this new year.
Instead of this people to tell us the truth so we can show our relentless support in this cause they are busy feeding us with lies, how can you trust a liar? If you notice now, the army didn't say anything about the 3 pple abducted by the boko boys... Make Una Try Change oohh
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by alt3r3g0: 10:40pm
How can they kill 7 troops, injure 19 others and you have the guts to claim 1 Ak-47 riffle was recovered
3 Likes
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by Viking007(m): 10:40pm
7 Soldiers dead and they recovered just one AK-47 from the BHT?
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by chloride6: 10:41pm
technically resurrected
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by zpakln: 10:44pm
"7 soldiers paid the supreme price in the incident while 19 soldiers sustained various degree of injuries".
"The gallant troops fought their way through, killing many of the terrorists."
"The troops recovered an AK-47 rifle and ammunitions from the insurgents."
Wowwwwwwwww
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by abdulaz: 10:49pm
They could only recover an AK47 rifle. What a pity
|Re: Nigerian Army Confirms Ambush On Its Troops by mesoprogress(m): 10:50pm
Rip to dead soldiers
