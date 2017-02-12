₦airaland Forum

Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by ovokooo: 9:58pm On Feb 10
A facebook user said a pastor surprised his wife on her birthday by flying her family to the US for her birthday. She was very elated.

Watch the video below:


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cd-nKdqqmSE

Source: http://ovoko.com.ng/watch-nigeria-pastor-america-surprised-wife-birthday-video/

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by josephine123: 10:00pm On Feb 10
hmmmm.... na wa oo

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by ReneeNuttall(f): 10:19pm On Feb 10
grin

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by cheaphost: 7:26am On Feb 11
Lol grin

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by donnie(m): 7:37am On Feb 11
Meanwhile she probably had thought she knew everything about her huaband and whatever he was up to at anytime.

Perhaps the reason why she fainted. grin

I like that pastor cool

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by ovokooo: 9:39pm On Feb 11
donnie:
Meanwhile she probably had thought she knew everything about her huaband and whatever he was up to at anytime.

Perhaps the reason why she fainted. grin

I like that pastor cool
The pastor surprised her big time. She never saw that coming.

c: lalasticlala, mynd44

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by wins18(m): 10:48am
land for sale for 100naira recharge card only.
Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by gabazin080(m): 10:48am
pastor or actor, the woman is just acting according to the script

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by holluwai(m): 10:48am
Awww.... grin grin cheesy
Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by aktolly54(m): 10:48am
nice
Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by Vickiweezy(m): 10:48am
hat's the big deal, wake her up jare.... Overfed wife angry

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by chris4gold(m): 10:49am
Na so I wan fly Aminat parent to.......... on her baiday

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by Horlawoomey(m): 10:49am
Nice one Pastor

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by mosegifted: 10:49am
Omo, to park here sure.. make una de come, we, we don dey...
Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by Pappyjim: 10:50am
Hoooo what a surprise of a life time!!!

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by HenryDion(m): 10:50am
While 80percent of your members can't even afford two square meal a day. Kontinue..

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by teeshawt(m): 10:50am
and this is what I called surprise of the highest order..... not the fake surprises we have around
Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by passyhansome(m): 10:51am
Nice one
Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by Phonefanatic: 10:51am
Far more appealing than yeye pre-wedding shots cheesy cheesy

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by Sochimaobim(m): 10:51am
I can imagine the shock... I can relate to that.
Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by photoshoot(m): 10:52am
Awwwww



The fainting was funny! grin cheesy


I like this.

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by GreenMavro: 10:52am
same way Queen of England will surprise Nigerians and fly Buhari back to Nigeria Tomorrow!

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by Monalisa185(f): 10:52am
lol.....wetin I wan talk for here now?
Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by Adonis3: 10:53am
Ndn
Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by Sisqoman(m): 10:53am
Maybe She Never Enter Plane B4! Plane Way I Don Enter During My School Excorsion
Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by yaqq: 10:53am
No be money them take buy visa? Money na luv jaree
Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by Afonjanightmare(m): 10:53am
Afonjas and fainting sha

Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by axeman2(m): 10:54am
he should have used to money help 2 person in his church than wasting it.
Re: Nigerian Pastor In America Surprises His Wife On Her 50th Birthday (Video, Pics) by izzy4shizzy(m): 10:54am
This one is strong

