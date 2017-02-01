₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,100 members, 3,358,665 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 12:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) (7762 Views)
I Did Not Kill My Boss With Poisoned Apple– Housemaid (photo) / Abia Driver Arrested For Alleged Rape Of Female Passenger / Abia Commissioner Allegedly Rapes 11 Year Old Housemaid To Death (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by LatestAmebo2: 7:15am
Ten days after Saturday PUNCH’s report about the alleged rape of a 16-year-old orphan housemaid by her ‘uncle’ and torture by his wife, the police from the Iyana-Iba division, Lagos have apprehended the suspect.
Source: http://punchng.com/police-arrest-uncle-alleged-rape-16-year-old-housemaid/
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by LatestAmebo2: 7:15am
See more of his photos
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/police-arrest-uncle-for-alleged-rape-of.html
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by StarBukola(f): 7:16am
He should b thrown in a pit
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by samtee37(m): 7:31am
Honestly there should be a capital punishment for these rapists.........
If you agree with me click LIKE
21 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by Nogodye(m): 7:39am
NCAN
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by kabrud: 7:50am
Choi, Blaqsuqar, come see impostors everywhere oh! This one na muslim wey change im name to rape him 16yr old house girl wey be orphan. Nawa 4 impostors oh!
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by johncallidon(m): 7:52am
uncles and rape case are just like. . .(fill in the gap)
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by columbus007(m): 8:46am
Some young men shld please start taking there mind of what there joystick can do for them and be putting all that strenght into so many productive use of their brain to becoming somthg good.
2 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 11:04am
Afrobest or Afrobeast ?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by GreenMavro: 11:05am
wey him mate dy use their energy to run Lagos marathon, so dem go fit win $50,000 him dy use him energy ontop small gal!
wasted energy!
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by dyabman(m): 11:05am
Uncle of life .. There are many ladies on here that Uncle have ...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by ItsawrapOutfit: 11:06am
This land needs cleansing, madness everywhere
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by sekundosekundo: 11:06am
Nogodye:
4 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by sharpshap(m): 11:06am
There are places where you can comfortably go and discharge yourself with just 500 naira instead of partaking in this act of shame.
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by dyabman(m): 11:08am
sharpshap:
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by sekundosekundo: 11:08am
sharpshap:
Even that place, is a place of shame.
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by derespect(m): 11:08am
Everybody come and see Chinedu Eze oo
1 Like
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by simplemach(m): 11:08am
Conji na bastard
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by segsbenks(m): 11:09am
Y u no com show d girl wey them rape naa,make we see if na true true she get watin she fit use seduce....abi waitin i talk naa
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by Lanre90(m): 11:09am
Sign up for Twi.nkas today
This is not your business
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by RockHard: 11:10am
Na dem dem. Smh
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by obembet(m): 11:10am
Am not surprise...
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by Aksmedias(m): 11:10am
Watch latest Afro Candy Sex tape with unilag girls 18+
Link below
http://aksmedia.com.ng/unilag/
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by AlexCk: 11:10am
Raping sha
So someone will just wake up one morning, and look at the mirror and be like, "raping mood activated" .
Nonsense
Common sense dey hard some people to get nowadays
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by emmyblow: 11:10am
Wicked uncle, he should be jail for the a action
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by ifyemex(m): 11:11am
how do u react when u wnt to cum?
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by IYANGBALI: 11:11am
Flatino and rape be like 5 and 6
4 Likes
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by omofunaab(m): 11:13am
Hmmmm.. .Afrobest Chinedu Eze,
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 11:14am
I wanted to shout afon but swallowed the jas when I saw it was a flattino
Hmmm dualized flattino
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by Tpresh(f): 11:15am
Bros Eze.. Han han, na real wa for u o
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by Bimpe29: 11:19am
The rate of lust for illegal sexual intercourse is alarming. Men are not being contented. A marride Eze for God's sake.
:-
|Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by berrystunn(m): 11:20am
segsbenks:
They cook same story.. Every time.. With different name and police station..
Would You Marry A Former Armed Robber Who Shot Your Parents? / Rare Robbery Case Brings Cries Of Racism! (unbelievable) / Becareful Of Scammers On Nairaland !!!!!
Viewing this topic: leonn(m), Racing(m), saintbillion(m), Ragad74, peezeygwiny(m), bestman09(m), Omotall(m), Ebullience, Lifezhead, phadat(m), Afribell(m), folhenrry4flizzy(m), Tmoney4real007, ajanma2(m), floflo12, omaolowo(m), richeeyo(m), bk630(m), chi2015, frugal(m), Jpasmac(m), bustykasa(f), rhajaan(m) and 91 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7