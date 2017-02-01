₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,100 members, 3,358,665 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 12:05 PM

Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) (7762 Views)

I Did Not Kill My Boss With Poisoned Apple– Housemaid (photo) / Abia Driver Arrested For Alleged Rape Of Female Passenger / Abia Commissioner Allegedly Rapes 11 Year Old Housemaid To Death (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by LatestAmebo2: 7:15am
Ten days after Saturday PUNCH’s report about the alleged rape of a 16-year-old orphan housemaid by her ‘uncle’ and torture by his wife, the police from the Iyana-Iba division, Lagos have apprehended the suspect.

The suspect, Afrobest Chinedu Eze, a trader at the Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos, was arrested on Wednesday after several efforts by the police to track him down.

Saturday PUNCH had reported on January 28 how the victim, 16-year-old Blessing, was brought to the home of the Ezes to work as a housemaid about three months ago.

She was said to have lost her two parents and had been living without care in the village before a relation brought her to Lagos.

Janet (not real name) accused the man she refers to as ‘uncle’ of forcing himself on her at three separate times when his wife was not around.

According to the girl, when Mrs. Eze came back from her travels, she summoned her.

Janet told Saturday PUNCH that the woman accused her of seducing her husband while she was away and she tortured her as a result.

But Eze had told our correspondent that the girl was simply lying about everything.

The Divisional Police Officer of Iba, Mr. Michael Falade, explained that the suspect had not been transferred to the Department of Criminal Investigation he had not personally heard the verbal allegations of the girl.

On Friday, our correspondent confirmed that Eze had finally been transferred to the DCI for further investigation.

Executive Director of the Esther Child Rights Foundation, Mrs. Esther Ogwu, who is handling Janet’s case, called on the Lagos State Government to find her a proper home.

“We are concerned that while the case lasts, the girl’s life may become stagnant even though she is already traumatised. That is why we submitted a letter to the Domestic and Sexual Violence Team of the Lagos State Government and the National Human Rights Commission to seek a concerted effort to help the girl,” she said.

Source: http://punchng.com/police-arrest-uncle-alleged-rape-16-year-old-housemaid/

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by LatestAmebo2: 7:15am
See more of his photos

http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/police-arrest-uncle-for-alleged-rape-of.html
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by StarBukola(f): 7:16am
He should b thrown in a pit

4 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by samtee37(m): 7:31am
Honestly there should be a capital punishment for these rapists.........
cry
If you agree with me click LIKE

21 Likes

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by Nogodye(m): 7:39am
NCAN
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by kabrud: 7:50am
Choi, Blaqsuqar, come see impostors everywhere oh! This one na muslim wey change im name to rape him 16yr old house girl wey be orphan. Nawa 4 impostors oh!
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by johncallidon(m): 7:52am
uncles and rape case are just like. . .(fill in the gap)

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by columbus007(m): 8:46am
Some young men shld please start taking there mind of what there joystick can do for them and be putting all that strenght into so many productive use of their brain to becoming somthg good.

2 Likes

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by emmabest2000(m): 11:04am
Afrobest or Afrobeast ?

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by GreenMavro: 11:05am
wey him mate dy use their energy to run Lagos marathon, so dem go fit win $50,000 him dy use him energy ontop small gal!

wasted energy!

1 Like

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by dyabman(m): 11:05am
Uncle of life grin .. There are many ladies on here that Uncle have ...

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by ItsawrapOutfit: 11:06am
This land needs cleansing, madness everywhere undecided

1 Like

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by sekundosekundo: 11:06am
Nogodye:
NCAN

4 Likes

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by sharpshap(m): 11:06am
There are places where you can comfortably go and discharge yourself with just 500 naira instead of partaking in this act of shame.

1 Like

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by dyabman(m): 11:08am
sharpshap:
There are places where you can comfortably go and discharge yourself with just 500 naira instead of partaking in this act of shame.

1 Like

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by sekundosekundo: 11:08am
sharpshap:
There are places where you can comfortably go and discharge yourself with just 500 naira instead of partaking in this act of shame.

Even that place, is a place of shame.
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by derespect(m): 11:08am
Everybody come and see Chinedu Eze oo

1 Like

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by simplemach(m): 11:08am
Conji na bastard
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by segsbenks(m): 11:09am
Y u no com show d girl wey them rape naa,make we see if na true true she get watin she fit use seduce....abi waitin i talk naa
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by Lanre90(m): 11:09am
Sign up for Twi.nkas today

This is not your business
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by RockHard: 11:10am
Na dem dem. Smh

7 Likes 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by obembet(m): 11:10am
Am not surprise...

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by Aksmedias(m): 11:10am
cool

Watch latest Afro Candy Sex tape with unilag girls 18+
Link below

http://aksmedia.com.ng/unilag/
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by AlexCk: 11:10am
Raping sha

So someone will just wake up one morning, and look at the mirror and be like, "raping mood activated" .

Nonsense angry

Common sense dey hard some people to get nowadays

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by emmyblow: 11:10am
Wicked uncle, he should be jail for the a action
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by ifyemex(m): 11:11am
how do u react when u wnt to cum?
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by IYANGBALI: 11:11am
Flatino and rape be like 5 and 6

4 Likes

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by omofunaab(m): 11:13am
Hmmmm.. .Afrobest Chinedu Eze,
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by maxiuc(m): 11:14am
I wanted to shout afon but swallowed the jas when I saw it was a flattino



Hmmm dualized flattino

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by Tpresh(f): 11:15am
Bros Eze.. Han han, na real wa for u o
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by Bimpe29: 11:19am
The rate of lust for illegal sexual intercourse is alarming. Men are not being contented. A marride Eze for God's sake.

embarassed embarassed :-
Re: Police Arrest ‘Uncle’ For Rape Of 16-Year-Old Housemaid In Lagos (Photo) by berrystunn(m): 11:20am
segsbenks:
Y u no com show d girl wey them rape naa,make we see if na true true she get watin she fit use seduce....abi waitin i talk naa


They cook same story.. Every time.. With different name and police station..

(0) (1) (Reply)

Would You Marry A Former Armed Robber Who Shot Your Parents? / Rare Robbery Case Brings Cries Of Racism! (unbelievable) / Becareful Of Scammers On Nairaland !!!!!

Viewing this topic: leonn(m), Racing(m), saintbillion(m), Ragad74, peezeygwiny(m), bestman09(m), Omotall(m), Ebullience, Lifezhead, phadat(m), Afribell(m), folhenrry4flizzy(m), Tmoney4real007, ajanma2(m), floflo12, omaolowo(m), richeeyo(m), bk630(m), chi2015, frugal(m), Jpasmac(m), bustykasa(f), rhajaan(m) and 91 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.