₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,100 members, 3,358,665 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 12:04 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) (4012 Views)
Chidinma Ekile Celebrates Her Mother's Birthday / Chidinma Ekile Poses With Awilo Logomba / Child Star Benita Okojie All Grown And Really Pretty In New Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by sugarbelly: 7:51am
The singer rocking cornrows, took several photos to share with her fans and yes, she wowed as always.
See the lovely photos below
https://www.instagram.com/chidinmaekile/
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/chidinma-ekile-pretty-in-cornrows-photos.html
lalasticlala ijebabe
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by sugarbelly: 7:51am
checkout these other ones
http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/chidinma-ekile-pretty-in-cornrows-photos.html
Think u've seen it all? Wait till u c des ones
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by unclezuma: 11:36am
Sister the chubbiness is calling ooo...
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by Mayor38(m): 11:37am
hmmmm OP
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by ChizzyMaris(f): 11:37am
Innocent Chidimma.
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by Sleezwizz: 11:37am
This girl too fine... Hmmm
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by lepasharon(f): 11:38am
Keep repping African hairrstyles
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by angelTI(f): 11:38am
Beautiful and cute girl
What is happening to her musical career BTW
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by northvietnam(m): 11:38am
lekpa is sweet
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by Olasco93: 11:38am
Lalasticlala, please check for pertinent news that add values and move to front page. Else we would vote for APC again to win 2019.
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by iamadonis2(m): 11:39am
I see...
Lemme goan plait dreads on my bald head so I wee come and goan make front page like this poo.
Nairaland Mods ehn...
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by emeka2847: 11:39am
Chidinma never dresses indecently
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by Mr2kay2: 11:39am
Haha na me get this space
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by Aksmedias(m): 11:40am
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by Mr2kay2: 11:41am
My 2nd plot of land
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by Mr2kay2: 11:42am
3rd plot of land
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by segsxpendable(m): 11:42am
@least if bae wan to rock this,i'l give her money again and again,,not d fixing that cost a fortune...
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by Mr2kay2: 11:43am
segsxpendable:if the hair old youd hate it
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by Rexphobia(m): 11:44am
Musician or wannabe model
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by quiverfull(m): 11:45am
She is pretty but does she still sing? I can't remember any song by her.
1 Like
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by bigsmoke2(m): 11:45am
Her afro is better cuz she has a round face
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by ogtavia(m): 11:46am
angelTI:if only her musical career looked as good as her cornrows..
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by cloudyskygrind(m): 11:46am
What kinda gothic make up is that
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 11:49am
Nt untill flavour came and invaded the puna I hav long for
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by sherozy(m): 11:50am
cloudyskygrind:not gothic but ibotic...
cloudyskygrind:not gothic but ibotic...
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by Sacluxpaint(m): 11:52am
Shey flavour disvirgin this girl?
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by Kobicove(m): 11:53am
Is Chidinma a singer or a model?
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by leofab(f): 11:54am
Fugly
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by pafosmith17: 11:57am
See my account balance is working for all sim
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by Elnino4ladies: 12:02pm
She still sing?
|Re: Chidinma Ekile Pretty In Cornrows (Photos) by hilaomo(m): 12:03pm
leofab:iffa slap you back hand eh!
Scholarship / Exclusive: Busta Rhymes To Remix Faze's Originality [his Best African Song] / Hybikay Vs Wizkid , Two Young Talent: Check Out
Viewing this topic: Zirah, mineANDurs(f), harrisonclive95(m), alsudaes1(m), kelvinkul, WINDSOW(m), Eruditerichy(m), direx123(m), mostHandsome01, mamatwiny, Devane, thesicilian, Ajpharm(m), Tee99(m), Dejitosa(m), Lindaangel, ocelot2006(m), superior494(m), ogundokun, Ekykool(m), walebabs3, ogatboy(m), scobaba, engrelvis(m), neolboy(m), Slo01(m), Wadraj(m), softMarket(m), professore(m), Aksalaam, adizgal(f), xpiranza, bremo(m), Uchmandanfodio(m), MercyMercy(f), prettyprecy(f), Numberz(m), Gbotun(m), Housing(m), passion247(f), manitobor(m), donewe(m), Favvvy(f), damiloladuke, vetox, GrAnDwEeZ(m), drey076(m), DjAndroid, tomakint, Brugo(m), Jesubiyi01(m), code9(m), HIGHESTPOPORI(m), daneni1, africandollar and 94 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 9