Below are photos of Fashola inspecting the ongoing emergency repair of Kaduna - Abuja Expressway on Friday, 10 February 2017.

Lawyer turned civil engineer. Well done. 7 Likes

Please when are they going to stop painting barriers it doesn't look good waste that paint on the road please

The best "minister of works" I have ever seen since 1999. While quoting me name the one u know along ur mention if not be client 9 Likes

Nice one fashola



Please devote more time on the solar energy



To add to what we have now



I know Nigeria will be great again 7 Likes 1 Share

This guy deh try sha...three portfolios, its not easy... 2 Likes 1 Share

Raji Fashola is truly the best minister for works since 1999 3 Likes 1 Share

Hurry up fash! Because this days that road is a death trap due to its 1 lane status! The road don tire me abeg....

Raji Fashola is truly the best minister for works since 1999

You don't have to resort to name calling rather you proof me wrong with facts

Olu20090:



Counter him with reasonable proof please Counter him with reasonable proof please 10 Likes 1 Share

Sharp sharp work, I pray it survives this year's rainy season

This man go sabi finger o

Nice one fashola



Please devote more time on the solar energy



To add to what we have now



Well said. Solar energy is the way out for power outage in Nigeria.

A lawyer indeed



In Nigeria everything is possible

You dey mind the fool

Good!

more grace to your elbow 1 Like

Mr Rocket science, wehdone sir.



Meanwhile we are still living in darkness.

Kasumu Fashola

shege chinkos defrauding Nigerians since 1960s

Fashola rebuilding Nigeria infrastructure rapidly... God bless Nigeria 1 Like 1 Share

Can solar energy be used for heavy industries?? I think it will cost a fortune.

Counter him with reasonable proof please Gbam

Gbam

nairaland is increasingly being dominated by dead woods who have little content.

There's no other government official I love the way I love this man.

fashola is good as minister for works, they should remove power and housing and give the power to COMRADE ADAMS ALIYU ERIC OSHIOMHOLE, AKA "OSHIOBABA"

Fashola goes like #see the future of Nigeria