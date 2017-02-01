₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,100 members, 3,358,666 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 12:05 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) (2623 Views)
Fashola Inspects Ongoing Construction Of Oyo-ogbomosho Expressway(photos) / Fashola Opens Apapa-Ijora Bridge As Emergency Repair Works Attains Milestone(pix / Fashola Orders Closure Of Apapa-Ijora Bridge For Emergency Repair(pics) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by ebosie11(f): 9:14am
Below are photos of Fashola inspecting the ongoing emergency repair of Kaduna - Abuja Expressway on Friday, 10 February 2017.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fashola-inspects-ongoing-emergency.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by amnesty7: 9:44am
Lawyer turned civil engineer. Well done.
7 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by slimfit1(m): 9:47am
Please when are they going to stop painting barriers it doesn't look good waste that paint on the road please
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by Bolustic: 9:49am
....
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by Qmerit(m): 9:59am
The best "minister of works" I have ever seen since 1999. While quoting me name the one u know along ur mention if not be client
9 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by sarrki(m): 10:03am
Nice one fashola
Please devote more time on the solar energy
To add to what we have now
I know Nigeria will be great again
7 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by olasmith10(m): 10:08am
This guy deh try sha...three portfolios, its not easy...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by Ofunaofu: 10:15am
Raji Fashola is truly the best minister for works since 1999
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by TheNonce: 10:53am
Hurry up fash! Because this days that road is a death trap due to its 1 lane status! The road don tire me abeg....
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by Olu20090: 11:22am
Ofunaofu:Afonja
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by Ofunaofu: 11:28am
Olu20090:You don't have to resort to name calling rather you proof me wrong with facts
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by wristbangle(m): 11:36am
Olu20090:
Counter him with reasonable proof please
10 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by simplemach(m): 11:47am
Sharp sharp work, I pray it survives this year's rainy season
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by IYANGBALI: 11:47am
This man go sabi finger o
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by pokipoki: 11:47am
sarrki:Well said. Solar energy is the way out for power outage in Nigeria.
1 Like
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 11:48am
A lawyer indeed
In Nigeria everything is possible
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by mayoor15(m): 11:49am
Ofunaofu:You dey mind the fool
3 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by Flexherbal(m): 11:50am
Good!
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by Ghostscript(m): 11:50am
more grace to your elbow
1 Like
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by abdulaz: 11:50am
Mr Rocket science, wehdone sir.
Meanwhile we are still living in darkness.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by ibkgab001: 11:51am
Kasumu Fashola
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by sagio09: 11:51am
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by Jiang: 11:51am
shege chinkos defrauding Nigerians since 1960s
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 11:52am
Fashola rebuilding Nigeria infrastructure rapidly... God bless Nigeria
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by stonemasonn(m): 11:53am
pokipoki:Can solar energy be used for heavy industries?? I think it will cost a fortune.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 11:53am
wristbangle:Gbam
nairaland is increasingly being dominated by dead woods who have little content.
2 Likes
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by Olasco93: 11:54am
There's no other government official I love the way I love this man.
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by iluvdonjazzy: 11:57am
fashola is good as minister for works, they should remove power and housing and give the power to COMRADE ADAMS ALIYU ERIC OSHIOMHOLE, AKA "OSHIOBABA"
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by markvandel(m): 11:57am
Fashola goes like #see the future of Nigeria
|Re: Fashola Inspects Emergency Repair Of Kaduna-Abuja Expressway (Photos) by Fourwinds: 11:57am
Olu20090:see ur life....when u go get sense
1 Like
President Buhari Is Back To Nigeria. / Why We Banned Junior LASTMAN From Arresting Offenders / Onaiyekan Urges Jonathan To Summon Courage To Fight “growing Corruption"
Viewing this topic: manlygroup(m), drsteroid(m), frankman365(m), calfranc(m), zxcvb, Elnino4ladies, Saintsquare(m), okunfemm(m), Henrygreat212(m), Skillz4u(m), BeeBeeOoh(m), awesomet1(m), olabode89(m), Enisky, Luciferdevil(m), stez, effectplus(m), giddy10(m), successgroup(m), sokia, MOVIC100, chibuezeokoro, desquad, Eledan, Anticorruption, mayoor15(m), wristbangle(m), ionsman, Sharming95(m), warriking(m), mrvitalis(m), rusher14, iberu001(m), gentl01, charleoj(m) and 128 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 17