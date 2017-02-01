Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) (3528 Views)

Chinese Man Holds Umbrella For Masari, Katsina Governor, In China.PICS / Governor Dickson Visits Fayose, Inspects Ongoing Projects In Ekiti With Him / The Metal Coffins Acquired By Masari, Katsina Governor For N120m - Jamil Mabai

'Do You Know ? That despite his very busy schedule , Governor Aminu Bello Masari was awake to inspect all on going projects within the town at about 2am , we are indeed blessed in Katsina State to have a warkaholic like Aminu Masari , the man who thinks of his people comfort first and he believes in giving his people the best . Let's celebrate this man , while we are all sleeping in our various homes he was on the street to make sure we have a better facilities that will bring comfort to us ,



MUGODE BABA'



jonhemma11:

Him dey pass naim e say make e stop small .



Funny goveno that invests money in buying caskets for his constituents now acting like a workaholic by inspecting road by 2am







He knows the masses are waiting to stone him for getting a draw with buhari in cluelessness 6 Likes

Oga governor deliver on your campaign promises



We don't want high service



The clock is ticking 5 Likes 1 Share

Abi na from club him bin dey come? 2 Likes

Nigerian politicians and theatrics are like 5 and 6. Inspecting project at 2am without sufficient light? SMH 10 Likes

Once a Speaker under PDp and part of the cabal that stole Naija dry!

He went to inspect projects at night to avoid being stone by the public , besides MASARI is below average compare to SHEMA the former governor of the state in terms of roads projects. 1 Like 1 Share

Coming for midnight meeting and want to urinate, so he use the opportunity to see wot is going on, he try.

Looks cool.. The problem with all these inspections (fasholas included) is the fact that most times, the person inspecting lacks the requisite knowledge/skills to make a solid assessment. Many times, you see a governor supervising a road project that will crumble later in 6 months time. The governor maybe motivated by good intentions but he is not a road engineer. What is he inspecting then? He can be looking at a shoddy job without knowing it and will later address the press to praise the contractors for "a job well done"... I think that general road networks should fall into city plans and subsequently developed by an agency/board staffed with qualified personnels in related field. . If a governor wants to go and "assess" directly, he should at-least move with qualified engineers to make a reasonable assessment. 3 Likes

Nice one but you no get sense, if you can't trust a contractor why not look for another 1 Like 1 Share

Is that not a drainage / gutter cover that was done in between the road? I hope the governor won't call that a bridge sha. From what am seeing from the pics this project is what is done at local government level or at worse state house of assembly constituency project in Lagos.

I hope the governor went with someone with construction experience to understand the reinforcement in that drainage cover been casted.

How is he seeing what he is inspecting...? with his official car headlamps...lol...I cannot even see what he's inspecting..I'm sure he doesn't even know why he came out at that hour



Story for the gods...all these politicians kEep deceiving themselves





I thought I would see a fly over though



Another mushroom project Where are the projectsI thought I would see a fly over thoughAnother mushroom project

Was expecting to see another 'casket' project by him

sarrki:

Oga governor deliver on your campaign promises



We don't want high service



The clock is ticking Eye service. Eye service.

