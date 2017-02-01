₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by jonhemma11: 9:57am On Feb 11
As shared by Masaria....
'Do You Know ? That despite his very busy schedule , Governor Aminu Bello Masari was awake to inspect all on going projects within the town at about 2am , we are indeed blessed in Katsina State to have a warkaholic like Aminu Masari , the man who thinks of his people comfort first and he believes in giving his people the best . Let's celebrate this man , while we are all sleeping in our various homes he was on the street to make sure we have a better facilities that will bring comfort to us ,
MUGODE BABA'
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/katsina-governor-aminu-masari-inspects.html?m=1
jonhemma11:more
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by jerryunit48: 9:59am On Feb 11
Him dey pass naim e say make e stop small .
Him try
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by Bujumbura(m): 10:00am On Feb 11
Funny goveno that invests money in buying caskets for his constituents now acting like a workaholic by inspecting road by 2am
He knows the masses are waiting to stone him for getting a draw with buhari in cluelessness
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by sarrki(m): 10:01am On Feb 11
Oga governor deliver on your campaign promises
We don't want high service
The clock is ticking
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:15am On Feb 11
He is having insomnia
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by Ahmadgani(m): 10:41am On Feb 11
A spade is still a spade, does not matter what you use it for
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by TheNonce: 10:50am On Feb 11
Abi na from club him bin dey come?
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by omenkaLives: 11:18am On Feb 11
His business sha.
Next.
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by Olu20090: 11:25am On Feb 11
Nigerian politicians and theatrics are like 5 and 6. Inspecting project at 2am without sufficient light? SMH
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by BigIyanga: 11:57am On Feb 11
Once a Speaker under PDp and part of the cabal that stole Naija dry!
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by yarimo(m): 12:00pm On Feb 11
He went to inspect projects at night to avoid being stone by the public , besides MASARI is below average compare to SHEMA the former governor of the state in terms of roads projects.
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by ufuosman: 1:18pm On Feb 11
Coming for midnight meeting and want to urinate, so he use the opportunity to see wot is going on, he try.
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by owobokiri(m): 1:55pm On Feb 11
Looks cool.. The problem with all these inspections (fasholas included) is the fact that most times, the person inspecting lacks the requisite knowledge/skills to make a solid assessment. Many times, you see a governor supervising a road project that will crumble later in 6 months time. The governor maybe motivated by good intentions but he is not a road engineer. What is he inspecting then? He can be looking at a shoddy job without knowing it and will later address the press to praise the contractors for "a job well done"... I think that general road networks should fall into city plans and subsequently developed by an agency/board staffed with qualified personnels in related field. . If a governor wants to go and "assess" directly, he should at-least move with qualified engineers to make a reasonable assessment.
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by Afonjanightmare(m): 2:53pm On Feb 11
Nice one but you no get sense, if you can't trust a contractor why not look for another
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by Factfinder1(f): 6:10pm
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by Teewhy2: 6:12pm
Is that not a drainage / gutter cover that was done in between the road? I hope the governor won't call that a bridge sha. From what am seeing from the pics this project is what is done at local government level or at worse state house of assembly constituency project in Lagos.
I hope the governor went with someone with construction experience to understand the reinforcement in that drainage cover been casted.
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by WowSweetGuy(m): 6:12pm
taaah....nonsense
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by Esupport: 6:12pm
hey
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by Terror666: 6:13pm
lubbish
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by datopaper(m): 6:14pm
Mogode indeed
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by izzy4shizzy(m): 6:16pm
Cheap publicity stunt
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by piagetskinner(m): 6:16pm
How is he seeing what he is inspecting...? with his official car headlamps...lol...I cannot even see what he's inspecting..I'm sure he doesn't even know why he came out at that hour
Story for the gods...all these politicians kEep deceiving themselves
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by abdulaz: 6:17pm
Where are the projects
I thought I would see a fly over though
Another mushroom project
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by stinggy(m): 6:17pm
Was expecting to see another 'casket' project by him
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by PassingShot(m): 6:18pm
sarrki:Eye service.
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by alizma: 6:18pm
people wet go do ritual De come back. project kor, seminar ni.
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by IslamicRebel01: 6:19pm
Useless Afonjas kissing the ass of their masters again.
Lies lies and propaganda.
|Re: Governor Masari Inspects Projects By 2am In Katsina (Pics) by alizma: 6:19pm
person wey de return from herbalist house.
