|2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by mhk043(m): 10:12am
The best Photoshop Ever, 2face visit Buhari in London
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by Bujumbura(m): 10:14am
How will Tuface deal with Tinubu mouth odour
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by omenkaLives: 10:14am
And this is supposed to be funny i presume.
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by GiftedJosh: 10:17am
Buhahaha.... see photo shop ooooo
Look at tuface, buhahahahh
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by Nutase(f): 10:21am
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by Acidosis(m): 10:22am
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by Bujumbura(m): 10:22am
omenkaLives:In life we don't need to be stiff always
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by ourema(f): 10:23am
This is good I believe he truly visit the president. God bless Nigeria and the president
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by alrahmanonline(m): 10:25am
mhk043:If you call this best photoshop ever, then you don't know anything about photoshop, i call it worst photoshop Ever
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by omenkaLives: 10:26am
Bujumbura:That is why you see me laughing na. One must be a sadist not to find humour at the sight of such unparalled display of stupidity.
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by Apple1992(m): 10:27am
Bujumbura:
chai. hahahahah you bad mouth i swear
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by Brown14(m): 10:29am
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by luckyz4rea(m): 10:45am
A photoshop of 2face facing the wrong place!
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by opribo(m): 10:48am
Criminals this is photoshop raised to power ten.
Now this further goes to show that there is imminent trouble.
With all the desperation to just prove that bubu is alive it means he is no where to be found. Its time we demand to see him lest we give the cabal the chance to perfect their game and create problems for the country. #wedemandtoseebubu
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by BeeBeeOoh(m): 10:52am
Bujumbura:Tuface put camfor for nose nah
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by serverconnect: 10:52am
Good work dude. I hope APC will employ you for this, because they really need this.Hahaha
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by luckyz4rea(m): 10:59am
A photoshop of 2face facing the wrong place with three people on a 2seaters seat!
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by AlfaSeltzer(m): 11:01am
I can't stop laffing
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by yoged(m): 11:51am
Bujumbura:same with how you deal with your own father's dragon breathe.. Winks
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by okezed: 11:59am
yellow gown in every picture and the same sitting position is suspicious and this 2face joining them confirms my doubt .
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by Abudu2000(m): 12:01pm
Lol, nofin is impossible
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by Emekamex(m): 12:22pm
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by BLACKCHARGER(m): 12:25pm
Oya where is optional1 dat cannot stay one place... Com and report him
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by piagbara: 12:32pm
I for just wake pass, but pips take time looks tubaba well u will see the power of photo editing choi. ..pple are now smarter na....The edge frame of tubaba looks fairly whitish. ....
Well pro bubu una try
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by DoyenExchange: 12:50pm
Tu face: Weldone Sir! I remain loyal.
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by optional1(f): 12:52pm
BLACKCHARGER:
lol
but mynd44 and lalasticlala won't put this on frontpage.....
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by BLACKCHARGER(m): 12:59pm
optional1:
Nd now u have used style to report...
How old are you.. If person marry u... U go dey report ya husband everyday to ur mama... If u like no stop
|Re: 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture by TrueSenator(m): 1:03pm
Anything is possible
