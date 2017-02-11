Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / 2face Idibia Visits Buhari In London In A Photoshopped Picture (45968 Views)

The best Photoshop Ever, 2face visit Buhari in London 40 Likes 5 Shares

How will Tuface deal with Tinubu mouth odour

And this is supposed to be funny i presume. 4 Likes



Look at tuface, buhahahahh

Look at tuface, buhahahahh

In life we don't need to be stiff always

This is good I believe he truly visit the president. God bless Nigeria and the president 3 Likes

If you call this best photoshop ever, then you don't know anything about photoshop, i call it worst photoshop Ever

That is why you see me laughing na. One must be a sadist not to find humour at the sight of such unparalled display of stupidity.

How will Tuface deal with Tinubu mouth odour



chai. hahahahah you bad mouth i swear

chai. hahahahah you bad mouth i swear

A photoshop of 2face facing the wrong place! 1 Like

Criminals this is photoshop raised to power ten.

Now this further goes to show that there is imminent trouble.

Now this further goes to show that there is imminent trouble.

With all the desperation to just prove that bubu is alive it means he is no where to be found. Its time we demand to see him lest we give the cabal the chance to perfect their game and create problems for the country. #wedemandtoseebubu

Tuface put camfor for nose nah

Good work dude. I hope APC will employ you for this, because they really need this.Hahaha

A photoshop of 2face facing the wrong place with three people on a 2seaters seat! 1 Like

I can't stop laffing

same with how you deal with your own father's dragon breathe.. Winks

yellow gown in every picture and the same sitting position is suspicious and this 2face joining them confirms my doubt . 1 Like

Lol, nofin is impossible

Oya where is optional1 dat cannot stay one place... Com and report him



Well pro bubu una try I for just wake pass, but pips take time looks tubaba well u will see the power of photo editing choi. ..pple are now smarter na....The edge frame of tubaba looks fairly whitish. ....Well pro bubu una try

Tu face: Weldone Sir! I remain loyal.

Oya where is optional dat cannot stay one place... Com and report him





lol







but mynd44 and lalasticlala won't put this on frontpage.....

optional1:









lol







but mynd44 and lalasticlala won't put this on frontpage.....



Nd now u have used style to report...



Nd now u have used style to report...

How old are you.. If person marry u... U go dey report ya husband everyday to ur mama... If u like no stop