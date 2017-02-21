₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by bioduneberry(m): 11:20am On Feb 11
Graduate Trainee - Finance, Marketing, Sales and Engineering (Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical)
Department - Finance
Location - Nigeria
POSTED 09/02/2017 CLOSING DATE 21/02/2017 REFERENCE NO.
Job Description
PZ Cussons is an Entrepreneurial, International Company that is focused on enhancing the lives of consumers in selected markets through quality, value and innovation.
Our Graduate Trainee Scheme seeks to provide a thorough induction into various aspects of our business, equipping our prospective employees with the requisite skills needed to advance their career and development. Over the course of several months, successful candidates will be provided with the required professional, analytical and social skills to assume a position in the organization.
Location: Nationwide
Qualification
B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed/M.Sc/M.A (2.2 minimum)
Candidate must not be more than 28 years as at the time of applying
Must have completed NYSC by March 2017
Competencies
A self-starter with the ability to work in a dynamic environment
Ability to work with basic computer applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc)
Geographical mobility within Nigeria
Strong Initiative and drive
Strong analytical skill
The scheme offers good career opportunities and competitive remuneration and benefits.
A CANDO attitude, exhibiting our core values COURAGE, ACCOUNTABILITY, NETWORKING, DRIVE and ONENESS
How to Apply:
Send your CV (MS Word format) to recruitmentNG@pzcussons.com
Subject: Graduate Trainee Scheme and applicants’ current location (e.g Graduate Trainee Scheme Finance/Yobe)
Note:
Only successful candidates would be contacted.
Closing date: 21st February 2017
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by Blessedgurl(f): 9:51pm On Feb 11
Thanks bro
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by bioduneberry(m): 10:26pm On Feb 11
Blessedgurl:
You welcome
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by Appliedmaths(m): 11:02pm On Feb 11
bioduneberry:
The squad... PZ now doing 2.2, that's more like it. How you doing Boss?
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by bioduneberry(m): 5:25am On Feb 12
Appliedmaths:
Yea, I was surprised too. Am good chief.
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by chaelsangelovee: 7:56am On Feb 12
Regards
Email invalid
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by azodo1991: 3:33pm On Feb 12
tanz for the info.will spread it
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by Blessedgurl(f): 8:07pm On Feb 17
bioduneberry:Bro, I have been sent an invite for Aptitude Test in Lagos.
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by jatau7(m): 8:14pm On Feb 17
Blessedgurl:congrats. ..wat date?
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by lamsak: 8:23pm On Feb 17
which state did u pick? @ d guy invited for an aptitude test in lagos
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by Appliedmaths(m): 8:26pm On Feb 17
Blessedgurl:
Oya go and be sharpening your skills!
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by jatau7(m): 8:26pm On Feb 17
lamsak:abuja but seems the test is holding at lagos
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by bioduneberry(m): 8:37pm On Feb 17
Blessedgurl:
wow, I'm yet to be invited. Can you kindly upload a screenshot?
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by Appliedmaths(m): 8:39pm On Feb 17
bioduneberry:
Lol, FAM let's c how things roll. I feel ya though.
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by jatau7(m): 8:40pm On Feb 17
bioduneberry:just chill. .it will come
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by bioduneberry(m): 8:44pm On Feb 17
Appliedmaths:
It's not easy na. I applied since Feb 8th, even before it was uploaded on their official website.
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by bioduneberry(m): 8:44pm On Feb 17
jatau7:
Sure I will amen
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by lamsak: 8:47pm On Feb 17
i also apply on d 8th no invite yet.but pls wc state did u pick
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by jatau7(m): 8:49pm On Feb 17
lamsak:abj
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by 06013276dc(f): 8:54pm On Feb 17
PZ and their Saville test...First we did 25 maths, 30 English written objectives test for one hour and when we succeeded in having at least 50%..... we proceeded to the computer based (3mins for 4 questions) 7sets verbal and quantitative( total of 28 questions each).... pls and pls the 3mins is not even enough to interpret the graphs or comprehension talkless of answering 4 questions under it...My advice - find dat Saville questions and practise to get familiar.
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by jatau7(m): 9:03pm On Feb 17
06013276dc:thanks much
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by Blessedgurl(f): 9:13pm On Feb 17
Applied for Sales in Delta State
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by Appliedmaths(m): 9:14pm On Feb 17
bioduneberry:
I applied early too, don't know what the selection criteria entails but at least they say it ends 21st. All in all I believe in the good plan, the good of God.
Morale still High!
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by jatau7(m): 9:18pm On Feb 17
Blessedgurl:got 2 sms...1 on Monday and d other on Thursday. ..
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by Blessedgurl(f): 9:21pm On Feb 17
jatau7:
Was it still Sales that you applied for. I only got one message which is for Thursday.
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by jatau7(m): 9:23pm On Feb 17
Blessedgurl:nope...mine is finance. ...but no prob....
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by Blessedgurl(f): 9:43pm On Feb 17
jatau7:
OK, just call to know which one you will go for sha.
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by jatau7(m): 9:48pm On Feb 17
Blessedgurl:dats d prob...no phone number but have email dem...waiting for a reply
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by Blessedgurl(f): 9:56pm On Feb 17
jatau7:
Okay, based on my distance am still considering it.
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by jatau7(m): 9:59pm On Feb 17
Blessedgurl:dats true...where are u based?
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by Blessedgurl(f): 10:01pm On Feb 17
jatau7:Warri
|Re: PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme by jatau7(m): 10:02pm On Feb 17
Blessedgurl:e far ohhhhh....
