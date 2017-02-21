Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Jobs/Vacancies / PZ Cussons 2017 Graduate Trainee Scheme (7638 Views)

2017 Graduate Recruitment At Dangote Group / Workforce Sending Sms Invite To Ppl For The Bank Grad Trainee Scheme.. Lets Roll / Corona I-teach Corona 5 [Graduate Teacher Trainee Scheme] (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)



Department - Finance

Location - Nigeria

POSTED 09/02/2017 CLOSING DATE 21/02/2017 REFERENCE NO.

Job Description

PZ Cussons is an Entrepreneurial, International Company that is focused on enhancing the lives of consumers in selected markets through quality, value and innovation.



Our Graduate Trainee Scheme seeks to provide a thorough induction into various aspects of our business, equipping our prospective employees with the requisite skills needed to advance their career and development. Over the course of several months, successful candidates will be provided with the required professional, analytical and social skills to assume a position in the organization.



Location: Nationwide



Qualification



B.A/B.Sc/B.Ed/M.Sc/M.A (2.2 minimum)



Candidate must not be more than 28 years as at the time of applying



Must have completed NYSC by March 2017



Competencies



A self-starter with the ability to work in a dynamic environment



Ability to work with basic computer applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc)



Geographical mobility within Nigeria



Strong Initiative and drive



Strong analytical skill



The scheme offers good career opportunities and competitive remuneration and benefits.



A CANDO attitude, exhibiting our core values COURAGE, ACCOUNTABILITY, NETWORKING, DRIVE and ONENESS



How to Apply:



Send your CV (MS Word format) to recruitmentNG@pzcussons.com



Subject: Graduate Trainee Scheme and applicants’ current location (e.g Graduate Trainee Scheme Finance/Yobe)



Note:



Only successful candidates would be contacted.



Closing date: 21st February 2017





PZ Cussons is an Entrepreneurial, International Company that is focused on enhancing the lives of consumers in selected markets through quality, value and innovation.



Applications are invited from fresh graduates for the following positions below:



1.) PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Graduate Trainee Program (Mechanical Engineering) 2017



Click Here To View Details





2.) PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Graduate Trainee Program (Sales) 2017



Click Here To View Details





3.) PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Graduate Trainee Program (Marketing) 2017



Click Here To View Details





4.) PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Graduate Trainee Program (Finance) 2017



Click Here To View Details





5.) PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Graduate Trainee Program (Chemical Engineering) 2017



Click Here To View Details





6.) PZ Cussons Nigeria Plc Graduate Trainee Program (Electrical Engineering) 2017



Click Here To View Details





Application Closing Date

21st February, 2017.

http://www./hotjobs/116386/pz-cussons-nigeria-plc-fresh-graduate-recruitment.html Graduate Trainee - Finance, Marketing, Sales and Engineering (Mechanical, Chemical and Electrical)Department - FinanceLocation - NigeriaPOSTED 09/02/2017 CLOSING DATE 21/02/2017 REFERENCE NO.Job DescriptionPZ Cussons is an Entrepreneurial, International Company that is focused on enhancing the lives of consumers in selected markets through quality, value and innovation.Our Graduate Trainee Scheme seeks to provide a thorough induction into various aspects of our business, equipping our prospective employees with the requisite skills needed to advance their career and development. Over the course of several months, successful candidates will be provided with the required professional, analytical and social skills to assume a position in the organization.Location: NationwideQualificationB.A/B.Sc/B.Ed/M.Sc/M.A (2.2 minimum)Candidate must not be more than 28 years as at the time of applyingMust have completed NYSC by March 2017CompetenciesA self-starter with the ability to work in a dynamic environmentAbility to work with basic computer applications (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc)Geographical mobility within NigeriaStrong Initiative and driveStrong analytical skillThe scheme offers good career opportunities and competitive remuneration and benefits.A CANDO attitude, exhibiting our core values COURAGE, ACCOUNTABILITY, NETWORKING, DRIVE and ONENESSHow to Apply:Send your CV (MS Word format) to recruitmentNG@pzcussons.comSubject: Graduate Trainee Scheme and applicants’ current location (e.g Graduate Trainee Scheme Finance/Yobe)Note:Only successful candidates would be contacted.Closing date: 21st February 2017 3 Likes 1 Share

Thanks bro

Blessedgurl:

Thanks bro



You welcome You welcome

bioduneberry:







You welcome

The squad... PZ now doing 2.2, that's more like it. How you doing Boss? The squad... PZ now doing 2.2, that's more like it. How you doing Boss?

Appliedmaths:





The squad... PZ now doing 2.2, that's more like it. How you doing Boss?











Yea, I was surprised too. Am good chief. Yea, I was surprised too. Am good chief.

Regards

Email invalid

tanz for the info.will spread it

bioduneberry:











Yea, I was surprised too. Am good chief. Bro, I have been sent an invite for Aptitude Test in Lagos. Bro, I have been sent an invite for Aptitude Test in Lagos.

Blessedgurl:





Bro, I have been sent an invite for Aptitude Test in Lagos. congrats. ..wat date? congrats. ..wat date?

which state did u pick? @ d guy invited for an aptitude test in lagos

Blessedgurl:





Bro, I have been sent an invite for Aptitude Test in Lagos.

Oya go and be sharpening your skills! Oya go and be sharpening your skills!

lamsak:

which state did u pick? @ d guy invited for an aptitude test in lagos abuja but seems the test is holding at lagos abuja but seems the test is holding at lagos 1 Like

Blessedgurl:





Bro, I have been sent an invite for Aptitude Test in Lagos.



wow, I'm yet to be invited. Can you kindly upload a screenshot? wow, I'm yet to be invited. Can you kindly upload a screenshot?

bioduneberry:







wow, I'm yet to be invited. Can you kindly upload a screenshot?

Lol, FAM let's c how things roll. I feel ya though. Lol, FAM let's c how things roll. I feel ya though.

bioduneberry:







wow, I'm yet to be invited. Can you kindly upload a screenshot? just chill. .it will come just chill. .it will come

Appliedmaths:





Lol, FAM let's c how things roll. I feel ya though.





It's not easy na. I applied since Feb 8th, even before it was uploaded on their official website. It's not easy na. I applied since Feb 8th, even before it was uploaded on their official website.

jatau7:

just chill. .it will come



Sure I will amen Sure I willamen

i also apply on d 8th no invite yet.but pls wc state did u pick

lamsak:

i also apply on d 8th no invite yet.but pls wc state did u pick abj abj

PZ and their Saville test...First we did 25 maths, 30 English written objectives test for one hour and when we succeeded in having at least 50%..... we proceeded to the computer based (3mins for 4 questions) 7sets verbal and quantitative( total of 28 questions each).... pls and pls the 3mins is not even enough to interpret the graphs or comprehension talkless of answering 4 questions under it...My advice - find dat Saville questions and practise to get familiar. 3 Likes 1 Share

06013276dc:

PZ and their Saville test...First we did 25 maths, 30 English written objectives test for one hour and when we succeeded in having at least 50%..... we proceeded to the computer based (3mins for 4 questions) 7sets verbal and quantitative( total of 28 questions each).... pls and pls the 3mins is not even enough to interpret the graphs or comprehension talkless of answering 4 questions under it...My advice - find dat Saville questions and practise to get familiar. thanks much thanks much

Applied for Sales in Delta State

bioduneberry:









It's not easy na. I applied since Feb 8th, even before it was uploaded on their official website.

I applied early too, don't know what the selection criteria entails but at least they say it ends 21st. All in all I believe in the good plan, the good of God.



Morale still High! I applied early too, don't know what the selection criteria entails but at least they say it ends 21st. All in all I believe in the good plan, the good of God.Morale still High!

Blessedgurl:

Applied for Sales in Delta State got 2 sms...1 on Monday and d other on Thursday. .. got 2 sms...1 on Monday and d other on Thursday. ..

jatau7:

got 2 sms...1 on Monday and d other on Thursday. ..

Was it still Sales that you applied for. I only got one message which is for Thursday. Was it still Sales that you applied for. I only got one message which is for Thursday.

Blessedgurl:





Was it still Sales that you applied for. I only got one message which is for Thursday. nope...mine is finance. ...but no prob.... nope...mine is finance. ...but no prob....

jatau7:

nope...mine is finance. ...but no prob....

OK, just call to know which one you will go for sha. OK, just call to know which one you will go for sha.

Blessedgurl:





OK, just call to know which one you will go for sha. dats d prob...no phone number but have email dem...waiting for a reply dats d prob...no phone number but have email dem...waiting for a reply

jatau7:

dats d prob...no phone number but have email dem...waiting for a reply

Okay, based on my distance am still considering it. Okay, based on my distance am still considering it.

Blessedgurl:





Okay, based on my distance am still considering it. dats true...where are u based? dats true...where are u based?

jatau7:

dats true...where are u based? Warri Warri