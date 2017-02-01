Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) (3964 Views)

Solomon Dalung's First Wife Is Dead (Photo) / Niger State Commissions Mill & Rice Processing Company (Photos) / Buratai Receives Military Vehicles Made By Innoson Company. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





This evening, Alhaji Abdullahi Zuru, the General Manager of privately owned Labana Rice Mills Ltd. in Kebbi State took me round the entire complex to see for myself the capacity of the company and how it has encouraged large scale farming among young people in the country.



He says the company employs over 3,000 workers with over 6000 growers across Kebbi and beyond. The company mills about 10 trailers load of rice daily.



I am impressed with this awesome feats and I can confidently say NIGERIA is on course to greater food independency which our young people will be the major key players in the development.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-minister-of-sports-solomon.html Minister of Youth and Sport, Solomon Dalung visits Kebbi state rice milling company with his entourage and shared the below statement on his social media page :This evening, Alhaji Abdullahi Zuru, the General Manager of privately owned Labana Rice Mills Ltd. in Kebbi State took me round the entire complex to see for myself the capacity of the company and how it has encouraged large scale farming among young people in the country.He says the company employs over 3,000 workers with over 6000 growers across Kebbi and beyond. The company mills about 10 trailers load of rice daily.I am impressed with this awesome feats and I can confidently say NIGERIA is on course to greater food independency which our young people will be the major key players in the development. 1 Like

ok

This rice mill employs 3000 people directly. Supposing we have 1000 like this? 6 Likes

Can u imagine dis man?



Please go n inspect our stadiums n stop inspecting rice mill

Edited- Minister of Youths right?, ok now 17 Likes

Isnt this job meant for the minister of agriculture? The red cap wearing minister should focus more on our dying sports sector and look for a better way to improve the NYSC scheme. 4 Likes

misplaced priorities...... he is not even functioning at all in his area.,........just imagine.......... vision less entity

mu2sa2:

This rice mill employs 3000 people directly. Supposing we have 1000 like this? This is doable 3000 x 1000 = 3 million workers This is doable 3000 x 1000 = 3 million workers 1 Like

This man is not serious o, wetin concern minister of sports with rice mill, is that not minister of agriculture work, anyway, he's probably helping the agriculture minister who is 80+ years old do his work.









And BTW, is he not suppose to still be mourning his late wife who's just laid to rest last weekend? 2 Likes 1 Share

Ehyah

This man does not even know his job. Must everything be upside-down with this government?



Your portfolio says "minister of sports" why are you in minister of agric's territory? 4 Likes 1 Share

The time "spended" in supervising what does not concern your ministry should have been well "spended" in fighting the massive corruption in NFF and other sports federation.

wetin concern Dalung and Rice mill? abi na ontop rice Super eagles wan play our home game against African Champions, Cameroon ?

Confused government.



Sport minister inspecting a rice farm.



Sport minister saying we shouldn't go for world cup.



Sport minister naming a street after himself.



When Nigeria can't even qualify for street soccer. 5 Likes

I wonder Why?

What For?



Clueless Govt

Totally unimaginable, A minister of sport inspecting a rice mill. lol

Have they started Agricultural OLYMPICS?













or 2 Likes

Why the visit?



Is it in solidarity with the death of his wife?

For Christ sake, what is the business of the Minister of sport in a rice mill 2 Likes

AshV:

*​Join now it's lunching this morning, pH and gH is strictly on first come first serve basis. the platform is secured and Matured... Brand new​ and hot*



with a single pledge of 10k you would have 30k



*Join us now with the link below* :

https:///0YjXBt3bCBC4j5CAEuNcaE



*Let your money work for you* Nawa for ona o.you want to JA with people's money abi. Nawa for ona o.you want to JA with people's money abi. 1 Like

Abeg who knows this minister twitter handle?

Oh!!! So he is equally the minister of Agriculture too....I was thinking that's the work of minister of Agriculture

Is he eating the rice raw? 1 Like

what a clueless soul, wetin consine minister of sports with rice mill? abi rice mill don turn sports facility? what a shame.

Welcome development



Sooner or later we have surplus to export

Person leave him work dey do another person own...

greatgod2012:

This man is not serious o, wetin concern minister of sports with rice mill, is that not minister of agriculture work, anyway, he's probably helping the agriculture minister who is 80+ years old do his work.









And BTW, is he not suppose to still be mourning his late wife who's just laid to rest last weekend?

At least to boost the morale of our sportsmen esp. footballers...they wouldn't have to go to the pitch with empty stomach na At least to boost the morale of our sportsmen esp. footballers...they wouldn't have to go to the pitch with empty stomach na

The company mills 10 trailer loads of rice daily. Is this possible? Somethings are just not believable!

Dalung Dalung Clueless red baret monkey