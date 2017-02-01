₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by EdifiedCEO: 11:46am
Minister of Youth and Sport, Solomon Dalung visits Kebbi state rice milling company with his entourage and shared the below statement on his social media page :
This evening, Alhaji Abdullahi Zuru, the General Manager of privately owned Labana Rice Mills Ltd. in Kebbi State took me round the entire complex to see for myself the capacity of the company and how it has encouraged large scale farming among young people in the country.
He says the company employs over 3,000 workers with over 6000 growers across Kebbi and beyond. The company mills about 10 trailers load of rice daily.
I am impressed with this awesome feats and I can confidently say NIGERIA is on course to greater food independency which our young people will be the major key players in the development.
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photos-minister-of-sports-solomon.html
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by dunamit(f): 11:48am
ok
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by mu2sa2: 11:55am
This rice mill employs 3000 people directly. Supposing we have 1000 like this?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by Chikelue2000(m): 11:55am
Can u imagine dis man?
Please go n inspect our stadiums n stop inspecting rice mill
Edited- Minister of Youths right?, ok now
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by Emekamex(m): 12:14pm
Isnt this job meant for the minister of agriculture? The red cap wearing minister should focus more on our dying sports sector and look for a better way to improve the NYSC scheme.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by fowosh: 12:37pm
misplaced priorities...... he is not even functioning at all in his area.,........just imagine.......... vision less entity
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by suyamasta(m): 1:24pm
mu2sa2:This is doable 3000 x 1000 = 3 million workers
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by greatgod2012(f): 1:28pm
This man is not serious o, wetin concern minister of sports with rice mill, is that not minister of agriculture work, anyway, he's probably helping the agriculture minister who is 80+ years old do his work.
And BTW, is he not suppose to still be mourning his late wife who's just laid to rest last weekend?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by iambijo(m): 1:59pm
Ehyah
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by raker300: 2:03pm
This man does not even know his job. Must everything be upside-down with this government?
Your portfolio says "minister of sports" why are you in minister of agric's territory?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by kokoA(m): 2:39pm
The time "spended" in supervising what does not concern your ministry should have been well "spended" in fighting the massive corruption in NFF and other sports federation.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by rayblast(m): 2:46pm
wetin concern Dalung and Rice mill? abi na ontop rice Super eagles wan play our home game against African Champions, Cameroon ?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by givan(m): 3:38pm
Confused government.
Sport minister inspecting a rice farm.
Sport minister saying we shouldn't go for world cup.
Sport minister naming a street after himself.
When Nigeria can't even qualify for street soccer.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by unclezuma: 3:45pm
I wonder Why?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by philtex(m): 3:46pm
What For?
Clueless Govt
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by ShipShag: 3:46pm
Totally unimaginable, A minister of sport inspecting a rice mill. lol
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by samx4real(m): 3:46pm
Have they started Agricultural OLYMPICS?
or
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by mmb: 3:46pm
Why the visit?
Is it in solidarity with the death of his wife?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by Rozaay: 3:46pm
For Christ sake, what is the business of the Minister of sport in a rice mill
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by konkonbilo(m): 3:47pm
AshV:Nawa for ona o.you want to JA with people's money abi.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by toseen7(m): 3:48pm
Abeg who knows this minister twitter handle?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by Richy4(m): 3:49pm
Oh!!! So he is equally the minister of Agriculture too....I was thinking that's the work of minister of Agriculture
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by owobokiri(m): 3:51pm
Is he eating the rice raw?
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by prettyboi1989(m): 3:52pm
what a clueless soul, wetin consine minister of sports with rice mill? abi rice mill don turn sports facility? what a shame.
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by yinkson(m): 3:57pm
Welcome development
Sooner or later we have surplus to export
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by petkoffdrake2(m): 4:00pm
Person leave him work dey do another person own...
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by yinkson(m): 4:01pm
greatgod2012:
At least to boost the morale of our sportsmen esp. footballers...they wouldn't have to go to the pitch with empty stomach na
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by Kiakia(m): 4:02pm
The company mills 10 trailer loads of rice daily. Is this possible? Somethings are just not believable!
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 4:06pm
Dalung Dalung Clueless red baret monkey
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by sonnie10: 4:13pm
raker300:
Youths also need to be engaged in other areas. He is minister of YOUTH and sports
|Re: Solomon Dalung Visits Kebbi's Rice Milling Company (Photos) by donestk(m): 4:14pm
