How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by importexpert(m): 11:49am
Those who are rich are evil. They are wicked people and are not to be trusted. Only the poor man is good. Only the poor man has morals. In fact, only the poor man will make heaven. The rich have all enjoyed here on earth. It is better that the poor man should experience his own in heaven. If you want to be considered a good man and make heaven, you need to follow these proven methods, carved out from the ancient times:
1. Hate any topic involving money:
Yes, hate it! Don’t you know money is the root of all evil? All the evil in the world is caused by money. If you see anybody trying to discuss how to become financially independent, slam that person and slam him hard. He just wants to lead people astray. He should have the modesty of not wanting more money. We know his problem. It is greed. Choose not to be greedy.
2. Just pray for riches: Don’t work for it.
Why would you work for what God can give you? Are you not suffering yourself? Is it not a sign that you don’t believe in God? Don’t involve yourself in any productive activity; just have faith. Sit at home every night and expect God to pick up the call.
3. Keep borrowing:
When you have the opportunity to borrow, please borrow. Forget the nonsense all those people are saying. If you need money, shouldn’t you be at liberty to borrow to keep body and soul together? Borrow for your Christmas clothes. Borrow and hold a birthday party with it. What of the one to buy that latest phone? Please borrow as much as you can. You will pay it back as soon as the money you are expecting arrives.
4. Spend all your income:
Any money that comes into your hands is for spending. Hope you remember that you will only live once? If you don’t enjoy your money, another person will enjoy it for you. Whenever any money comes your way, use it up. Buy everything that you can buy. People need to see that you look good. Buy whatever it takes to make people talk and envy you. It is your money and you can do whatsoever you want with it.
5. Gamble with your money:
It is called “soft work”. Just “invest” your money and wait for something to click and have it back. You can turn the betting shop your recreation center, nobody can drive you away from there. If your ticket “cut”, buy another one. You must shame that witch that said you will not make money this year. When you hear of a Ponzi scheme, jump on it. Hop from CCC to ZZZ to ultimate destroyer. You must make it this year by fire by thunder. Ignore that useless advice people are trying to give you. Is it their money?
6. Just focus on your job:
It is very important that you don’t lose focus. Your job is important that it requires 100% of your attention. Don’t even try to start a business of your own. The company will protect you when mass retrenchment starts. Your good works will suddenly glitter and when they see it, they will pass over. If you have an opportunity to start a business, ignore it. Tend another person’s garden that you will forget to tend your own.
7. Refuse to invest in knowledge:
When someone tells you to buy a book on business, laugh at them. They are probably children who are just blabbing. Don’t they know that your own business understanding is made from heaven? If someone tries to sell a business guide to you, scream “scam” at the top of your voice. You will show them that growing a business is not about reading but about opening “shop”.
If you tried these methods and they did not work, then try again! Remember, not everybody is destined to be rich. Some people’s destiny is in kobo.
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by importexpert(m): 11:49am
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by Amanhasnoname: 11:51am
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by Acidosis(m): 12:21pm
8. Always beg people for money
Whenever you see a rich man driving in your neighborhood... move closer to his car, raise your hands and scream baba nla, babaa ooo, nothing do you, anything for your boy?
9. Always COVET people's properties/wealth
This is certainly the best way to stay poor in Nigeria. Be negatively optimistic... recite wishful statements like:
10. How I wish I can find $5million dollars on the floor.
Chai, if only I can lay my hands on Dasuki's $50m, I will never be poor again
11. Be hardworking and f00lish
Work like an elephant, from 5a.m to 10pm on weekdays and weekends but stay f00lish. Work to earn money but refuse to learn how to make your money work for you.
Treat people like trash, but treat money like a god. Worship money, always work for money and more money. Silent everyone and anyone that tells you feasible ways to make your money work for you.
12. Be wise and lazy
Read all the motivational books and read about motivational authors in the universe and NEVER act on it. From Kiyosaki to our very own Sam Adeyemi.
Fill your library with at least 200 motivational books, and still complain about lack because you've never thought those books can fetch you stable income via rentals. Yes book rentals is a business! Take yours online!
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by hemartins(m): 12:26pm
In this life, I must never be poor.
I'd work smart and one day, I will make it.
Fortune favors the bold.
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by abdeiz(m): 12:44pm
lol, no 3 is so true, borrow to look fly and fresh and to belong abi, it is well. many of us here are guilty of at least one of the characteristicw mentioned here, acceptance is the first stage of moving on and learn from our mistakes. unfortunately many are doomed to remain ignorant and keep on repeating past mistakes.
BTW nice writeup op.
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by importexpert(m): 3:24pm
Acidosis:
wow, lovely contributions bro.
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by importexpert(m): 6:01pm
hemartins:
yes if the bold acts wisely. you will surely succeed bro by his grace.
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by importexpert(m): 6:03pm
abdeiz:
abdeiz godiya nakeyi . if you do not know what it means ask an hausa friend
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by BLACKCHARGER(m): 6:09pm
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by PETUK(m): 6:11pm
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by dake40(m): 6:12pm
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by importexpert(m): 6:12pm
BLACKCHARGER:
it is on its way
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by djlaqua91(m): 6:13pm
OP Valid points made. Sadly the average Nigerian possesses a Poverty Mindset
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by Ontarget: 6:13pm
importexpert:You claim to make over N100,000 daily and you still sell books?
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by darkid1(m): 6:13pm
Every thing you wrote makes perfect sense, even @acidosis, let me just add the most important one i feel Nigerian especially Lagosian are guilty of is -Living above your means.
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by edimolu(m): 6:14pm
Is your e-book now available?
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by DirtyGold: 6:15pm
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by frankofafrica: 6:15pm
reason to pay less attention to some of these how to books
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by oshe11(m): 6:17pm
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by idu1(m): 6:19pm
Op I sent you an SMS you ve not reply me.
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by spafu(m): 6:20pm
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by highrise07(m): 6:27pm
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by tchuwey(f): 6:32pm
I believe Daffy Duck taught you this. You're following his legacy.
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by holamiday(m): 6:34pm
Sarcasm at its zenith.
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by importexpert(m): 6:34pm
djlaqua91:
yes that is true. the mindset will never allow many Nigerians to ever be rich.
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by solepager(m): 6:34pm
importexpert:
100000 daily and you are still here? fea
r God na
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by kings09(m): 6:34pm
100k daily indeed yet u de find who go buy ur e-book.
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by importexpert(m): 6:35pm
edimolu:
yes it is available at www.affiliatejagaban.com/p/jagaban.html
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by importexpert(m): 6:36pm
darkid1:
that alone is as deadly as a cancer to a person's financial future.
Re: How To Be Poor (nigerian Edition) by drinkgarri: 6:37pm
Even Lazarus no dull himself the 2nd time, he was at abraham(baba olowo) bossom.
