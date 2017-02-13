Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Medical Doctors, Atheism and Daily Evidence of Failed Prayers. (4441 Views)

It's not a hidden fact that Medical Doctors have a huge number of Atheists amongst them, I mean, they see how ineffective prayer is in the face of death on daily basis. When the Bible has already said that we should ask and we shall receive.



The hospital wards have heard more prayers than churches but still, patients still drop like flies.



I'll be using this thread to share stories of patients I've lost in the face of prayers and I encourage doctors and non doctors alike to come forth and share their stories.

The first case really shook my faith and set me towards the path that I'm on right now.



A baby boy was brought, not up to one year old, unconscious. He had cerebral malaria and overwhelming sepsis. His case was a bad one. We admitted and started therapy.



He got better slightly, then, one day, he just got worse. This was the only child of the parents. His mother prayed from the afternoon non stop. Towards the evening, she was so weak she couldn't stand or talk, another mother in the ward had to come and help her with her prayers. She prayed till 9pm when the baby died. This was after approximately 8 hours of non stop praying. This really shook me. I asked myself, what kind of creator would watch his creation pray to him for that long with just one prayer request and refuse to grant it.



Now this Preacher has spent the entire church service mocking contemporary medicine going on and on about how drugs, hospitals were useless in the face of prayers.



As the service was going on, a Man rushed in with his baby, crying profusely and dropped him at the altar. Apparently, the baby was critically sick and at the point of death, so he brought the baby to church.



Now, this Preacher didn't even break his stride or look in the general direction of the baby, he just said "One of the Pastors should come and take care of this" and continued lambasting doctors and hospitals.



The Pastors and some Deacons took the baby to an office and they all joined hands together and prayed for the baby before sending the baby to, you've guessed it, A HOSPITAL where the baby later died.



Which got me wondering, why didn't the creator answer the prayers of his servants in the midst of a sermon where they were mocking modern healthcare or act on the faith of the father who brought his dying baby to his house.



Following. Very informative.

Just for clarification @Catfishbilly

1. Are you a Doctor?

1. Are you a Doctor?

2. Are you an Atheist one who is yet to see evidence of a god or gods existence?





I once had to sort out the rehabilitation of a stroke client, who is a vice president of an international church, with headquarters in Nigeria.



Most of my sessions with him was focused more, on how i can help him out of the depression that got him. He was thoroughly disillusioned, can't understand why a pastor at his level of "anointing", could be down with stroke.



And when he even recovered to the level that he could resume his duties, he still will not resume. His reason was how to cope with the "embarrassing" looks of his members.



Most of the religious folks who came down with complications of DM and HTN, had thrown away their medications, because their pastors instructed them so.



The ignorance of the religious folks, is one of the grave challenges, that faces effective health management in Nigeria today.



businesscitadel:

Just for clarification @Catfishbilly

1. Are you a Doctor? I am a doctor

businesscitadel:

2. Are you an Atheist one who is yet to see evidence of a god or gods existence? Let's just say I'm in limbo I am a doctorLet's just say I'm in limbo

CatfishBilly:



I am a doctor



Let's just say I'm in limbo Ok Sir, ride on. Ok Sir, ride on.

I was here

Nothing Fails Like Prayer



The Catholic Church -- last I checked -- had documented what they called 12 "true" miracles from the people who visited Lourdes. They were all of the sort of spontaneous remission of Stage IV cancer and the like. Sounds impressive ... Except that there have been 12 million visitors to Lourdes. A rate of 1 "miracle" cure per million? That's way less than the documented no-prayer-required spontaneous remission rate.



In fact, if you're suffering from Stage IV cancer, you're better off -- statistically speaking -- to avoid Lourdes at all costs in order to experience a spontaneous remission.



Explanations for how prayers work are actually justifications for why they don't.





Facebook is interesting . I don't know how many times I've seen " pray for a miracle for x" and then x dies and it's " pray for x's family" or whatever. You would think at some point they'd figure out prayer is useless at best. And I guess some do.





in another example; A few years ago, texas was having a severe drought. They had state prayer days for rain and filled a stadium with the faithful who prayed for rain. Still there was no rain until the summer was over and then they got so much rain, they had floods.





The latest apology I've heard from theists on why prayer seems so embarrassingly ineffective is that people are praying for the wrong things. Instead of asking for a glass of water or a candy bar, they should be asking for god's will to be done.

Which turns intercessory prayer into a perfectly meaningless exercise. Because whatever happens ... grandma dying from cancer, getting the promotion, little Jimmy Billy Bob getting that 12-year-old girl pregnant ... that was all god's will in the first place. Good, bad or otherwise.



Praying that "Gods will be done" is one of people's last gasps as a theist, when they realise the things they are praying for aren't happening anyway.

Big LIE





Doctors are the most religious among all groups of scientific cadres.

I'm laughing and crying at the same time

Why do people still believe in prayers?

Why do people still believe in prayers?

I think it's because people need to believe that they have something superior to what medicine has to offer... I wish prayers actually worked, and young people don't just die anyhow but unfortunately prayers don't work

Failed prayers? I dey laugh. You atheists wake up each day and reassure yourself there is no God. It's really an obsession for you lot. The basis of Christian faith is the bible, and I'd have given you numerous reasons why such bad things may happen even to the very elect. But I know you'll dismiss the bible and some may use it as an opportunity to insult Christianity like it is done here everyday. You didn't give us instances of when prayer worked in your hospital? yes, that was your own doing docta.

Very informative catfishbilly and sad.

Prayer is clearly self delusion.

You pray for something and whether it works or not you're supposed to praise God. Not to mention that in most of these cases you're supposed to still work hard for what you prayed for.

The meme below should get people thinking about the effectiveness of prayers 6 Likes 1 Share

Omoluabi16:

Failed prayers? I dey laugh. You atheists wake up each day and reassure yourself there is no God. It's really an obsession for you lot. The basis of Christian faith is the bible, and I'd have given you numerous reasons why such bad things may happen even to the very elect. But I know you'll dismiss the bible and some may use it as an opportunity to insult Christianity like it is done here everyday. You didn't give us instances of when prayer worked in your hospital? yes, that was your own doing docta. You shouldn't laugh, rather you should reexamine the belief you were raised in.

You shouldn't laugh, rather you should reexamine the belief you were raised in.

Lennycool:



I reexamine my faith and beliefs everyday when I read my bible..It is tested, and trusted.It is ever true. I wasn't even raised a Christian.

Omoluabi16:

can you put forward here, just ONE instance that prayer changed a thing?

akintom:

Watch out for coincidences and luck ubiquitous throughout all belief systems.





I worked in a HIV/AIDS unit directly for 3 months and indirectly for another 3 months..



The patients come in, are diagnosed and are placed on Highly Active Anti Retroviral Drugs.



Then we noticed a pattern amongst a sizable number of patients. They start therapy, their CD4 cell count starts improving, the future looks bright, then suddenly, their CD4 cell count starts dropping and they begin to get really sick, they get admitted as Stage 4 patients and they die. We started asking questions around and it turns out that their Pastors and popular Men of God have told them that they are healed and that they should stop taking their medications, so, they believe and stop taking their drugs, then they deteriorate and die. I don't have any yardstick to measure faith, but their faith is definitely bigger than a mustard seed.



It was a running problem, it got so bad that before we start any patient on HAART, we'll counsel them about their Pastors, that if any Pastor tells them to stop taking medication that they are healed, that the should report to the hospital first before stopping. We'll invite them to go to the wards to see the state of those who have Stage 4 AIDS.



I've never seen as much faith in any group of patients as those who have HIV, they always want to pray, especially in the midnight, one of their drugs is very sedating, so they always come to complain that they can't pray in the night because of that particular medication and ask us to change it to enable them pray.



With all their faith and the works backing their faith, they still don't get healed or die from the ailment, which baffles me cos it's written that with faith, we can move mountains.



If there's a God, it wouldn't require prayers to do what's needful.

What is the point of prayers when you don't know God's divine plan or purpose?

EmDeko:

You read the 2nd case I posted here, yea?





Dude was diagnosed with Osteosarcoma/Squamous cell carcinoma (they just weren't sure, story for another day) and had to have one of his arms amputated.



Because he came late to the hospital, it has already metastasized to other parts of his body. I've never seen anybody in so much pain before in my entire life. They were poor and couldn't afford to pay for his drugs. As they had no money, they turned to prayers, they prayed and prayed but dude just got worse, he was in so much pain that we had to constantly sedate him with morphine (the strongest pain killer known to man), he was constantly sedated till he eventually passed on, in spite of all the prayers from parents, church members and siblings.



Is it that their prayers don't worth anything?



lepasharon:

Why, if I may ask?

Thrash! The same medical doctors who have seen the wonders of prayers? Like women without wombs giving birth? Lol 1 Like

This is from Obama's farewell speech.



It is very obvious he knows prayers, religion and church don't solve problems but they only play to the fantasies and hopes of the believers. Scientific and practical approaches solve problems





I've mourned with grieving families searching for answers, and found grace in Charleston church. I've seen our scientists help a paralyzed man regain his sense of touch, and our wounded warriors walk again. I've seen our doctors and volunteers rebuild after earthquakes and stop pandemics in their tracks Obama 2017





This one happened to a senior colleague, who told us about it.



A Bank manager, well educated and rich, she got pregnant and went to see her MOG. He prophesies to her that her enemies have ganged up against her to make sure that herself and the baby won't survive the pregnancy. So it was agreed that she'll have her baby in the church in the midst of fervent prayers, so that the plans of the enemies won't come to pass. Labour started and she went to the church, where she was in labour for 2 days in the midst of fervent prayers. When the MOG saw that the case was getting out of hand, they took her to the hospital where it was found out that she had obstructed labour and that the baby was already dead inside the womb, so an emergency CS was carried out and because she was already weak from being in labour for 2 whole days, she died.



The man of God now declared that his prophecy has come to pass and that her enemies succeeded.



Which got me really angry with the Pastor because, he obviously killed the mother and the baby.



But how can a creator watch his creations pray to him for 2 whole days and refuse to answer their prayers?



It is not the task of Christianity to provide easy answers to every question, but to make us progressively aware of a mystery.

God is not so much the object of our knowledge as the cause of our wonder.



Those questions no matter how touching constantly reminds us that nowhere in God's word was man or christians promised a life free of pain. Nowhere in God's word was man promised the answers to all his questions.



God is and forever will be. We were created with limits and it's why we will forever wonder.