Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) (4806 Views)

Obatala Festival 2017 - Trinidad And Tobago / The Growing Isiokpo New Yam Festival / Canadian Terry Duguid In Igbo Attire During Festival. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





Hunting was one of the unique sources of livelihood among the olden generations. During the time of our fore fathers, a successful hunter upholds a strong recognizable title in the community. But the emergence of civilization has diminished this process, by relegating it to an inferior poor group of people in the society.

But its worthy of emulation that people of Isiopko and Akpulu rejected the extinction of this simple cultural practice. 'The Igbo culture can never go into extinction'



At the begining of every January, they will map out a particular day that will be free and convenient for them to embark on the hunting festival.

Majority see it as s simple way of catching fun, but the attached benefit it upholds can never be overemphasised, it creates unity, love, understanding among the members of communities.



During the evening time, the Bush Meats they captured will be slaughtered, cooked, roasted or grilled and different brands of wine/drinks will be gulped for merriment.



Its always fun that majority return for Christmas every year because of it, both those from abroad. Some of the members make donations so that the wide merriment, fun, dance etc will reach the required satisfaction they need for everybody.



This year made it 7 years the festival was initiated into the community.

When they started newly, only few people came out for the program, but as time moves on, majority started noticing the benefit and trooped in.



According to Justin Milaman Offor, they captured African Civet (known as Edi Ura or Edi abali in Igbo) in this year's hunting festival. The animal evaded them twice, but at the third time they determined to capture it, and which they succeeded.



The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival is headed by Obumneme Offor as the Chairman, Okechukwu Ezenwaka, the Vice Chairman and Justin Milaman Offor the Secretary.

Continue to see more photos from the event.



http://www.xperiang.com/2017/01/photos-from-isiokpoakpulu-hunting.html?m=1 In exquisite way of promoting culture and peaceful cohesion among members of a given community, the people of Isiokpo and Akpulu both in Ideato North local Government Area of Imo State embarked on village hunting which they tagged "Isiopko/Akpulu Hunting Festival" which holds every January.Hunting was one of the unique sources of livelihood among the olden generations. During the time of our fore fathers, a successful hunter upholds a strong recognizable title in the community. But the emergence of civilization has diminished this process, by relegating it to an inferior poor group of people in the society.But its worthy of emulation that people of Isiopko and Akpulu rejected the extinction of this simple cultural practice. 'The Igbo culture can never go into extinction'At the begining of every January, they will map out a particular day that will be free and convenient for them to embark on the hunting festival.Majority see it as s simple way of catching fun, but the attached benefit it upholds can never be overemphasised, it creates unity, love, understanding among the members of communities.During the evening time, the Bush Meats they captured will be slaughtered, cooked, roasted or grilled and different brands of wine/drinks will be gulped for merriment.Its always fun that majority return for Christmas every year because of it, both those from abroad. Some of the members make donations so that the wide merriment, fun, dance etc will reach the required satisfaction they need for everybody.This year made it 7 years the festival was initiated into the community.When they started newly, only few people came out for the program, but as time moves on, majority started noticing the benefit and trooped in.According to Justin Milaman Offor, they captured African Civet (known as Edi Ura or Edi abali in Igbo) in this year's hunting festival. The animal evaded them twice, but at the third time they determined to capture it, and which they succeeded.The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival is headed by Obumneme Offor as the Chairman, Okechukwu Ezenwaka, the Vice Chairman and Justin Milaman Offor the Secretary.Continue to see more photos from the event. 1 Like

Hope there is a species if animals called the "European Civet"? Cos we'll come for them as soon as we hunt our African Civets into extinction. The African culture must not die!! 3 Likes

More photos

emorse:

Hope there us a species if animals called the "European Civet"? Cos we'll come for them as soon as we hunt our African Civets into extinction. The African culture must not die!! Hehehe, that is the English name, majority dont know that.

Another one 1 Like

Animals are created by God to serve as food for man. Eat, cook and eat; no sin has been committed in the process. Don’t let those animal rights people fool you. 4 Likes

Nice one...hehehehe,my igbo brothers no dey gree at all at all 1 Like

Omo 3 Likes

olaric:

Animals are created by God to serve as food for man. Eat, cook and eat; no sin has been committed in the process. Don’t let those animal rights people fool you. So much on point. Especially when it comes to bushmeat..hehe 1 Like

purem:

Omo Hahahaha

makdcash:

Nice one...hehehehe,my igbo brothers no dey gree at all at all Exactly, bushmeat is considered as one of the best meat among the Igbos

olaric:

Animals are created by God to serve as food for man. Eat, cook and eat; no sin has been committed in the process. Don’t let those animal rights people fool you. That's one way to look at it.



However, organized hunting and general mass-slaughtering of animals for show is not a good thing. While these civets, for now, are plentiful, it might very well be a day where they are not, and what will you eat on that day?



Respect for animal life is a necessity for their continued survival. Complete disregard for their lives is dangerous. You don't need to look far to realize there's a lot of previously abundant African species going extinct. Rhinos, leopards, cheetas and the list goes on. That's one way to look at it.However, organized hunting and general mass-slaughtering of animals for show is not a good thing. While these civets, for now, are plentiful, it might very well be a day where they are not, and what will you eat on that day?Respect for animal life is a necessity for their continued survival. Complete disregard for their lives is dangerous. You don't need to look far to realize there's a lot of previously abundant African species going extinct. Rhinos, leopards, cheetas and the list goes on. 1 Like

Wow

Can't really understand this write up





Meanwhile incase you want buy a system, check my post below

Jesuuuuuu!!!....



They just murdered Rockets' relatives...



2 Likes

Hmmmmm

Why must everything be killed in Nigeria? Why do many countries prefer to keep certain animals alive, yet we keep killing and eating same animals some countries think should be preserved.

Are that hungry? Are we that backward?

The outside world already thinks we are savages no matter our levels of education, exposure and experience, why make them think they're right with acts like this?

Ok

And it goes straight to the pot.

Zero chill mehn

see wild animals dis people wan chop

make sense

olaric:

Animals are created by God to serve as food for man. Eat, cook and eat; no sin has been committed in the process. Don’t let those animal rights people fool you. You know some ppl consider you an animal, you know right?

Datsall You know some ppl consider you an animal, you know right?Datsall

Wow. I never knew this kind of thing is happening in my community.

#proudlyAkpulian 1 Like

Ije kuje

makdcash:

Nice one...hehehehe,my igbo brothers no dey gree at all at all

Yes indeed, nothing is off their menu, including homo sapiens. Yes indeed, nothing is off their menu, including homo sapiens.

h.m

olaric:

Animals are created by God to serve as food for man. Eat, cook and eat; no sin has been committed in the process. Don’t let those animal rights people fool you. Every animal shouldn't be food oga. You want to eat cow, goat, fish, snail, grass cutter, bush rat, tortoise, chicken, snake, dog, termites, crab, alligator, hippopotamus etc. And when you finish eating them and they go extinct what next? Eat human? Every animal shouldn't be food oga. You want to eat cow, goat, fish, snail, grass cutter, bush rat, tortoise, chicken, snake, dog, termites, crab, alligator, hippopotamus etc. And when you finish eating them and they go extinct what next? Eat human?















ItsMeAboki:





Yes indeed, nothing is off their menu, including homo sapiens. Afonja spotted!stay clear b4 I tear ur brain apart

ItsMeAboki:





Yes indeed, nothing is off their menu, including homo sapiens. Your signature is the opposite of your character. Stop being a tribalistic bigot. Your signature is the opposite of your character. Stop being a tribalistic bigot.

olaric:

Animals are created by God to serve as food for man. Eat, cook and eat; no sin has been committed in the process. Don’t let those animal rights people fool you. .



Man was created by god to serve as food for lions, tigers, and other numerous carnivores.

Hunt, tear apart and eat. No sin has been commited in the process.

Don't let those human rights people fool you. Man was created by god to serve as food for lions, tigers, and other numerous carnivores.Hunt, tear apart and eat. No sin has been commited in the process.Don't let those human rights people fool you.