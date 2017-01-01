₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,389 members, 3,359,392 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 08:13 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Culture / African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) (4806 Views)
Obatala Festival 2017 - Trinidad And Tobago / The Growing Isiokpo New Yam Festival / Canadian Terry Duguid In Igbo Attire During Festival. Photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Obimgbo(f): 2:39pm
In exquisite way of promoting culture and peaceful cohesion among members of a given community, the people of Isiokpo and Akpulu both in Ideato North local Government Area of Imo State embarked on village hunting which they tagged "Isiopko/Akpulu Hunting Festival" which holds every January.
Hunting was one of the unique sources of livelihood among the olden generations. During the time of our fore fathers, a successful hunter upholds a strong recognizable title in the community. But the emergence of civilization has diminished this process, by relegating it to an inferior poor group of people in the society.
But its worthy of emulation that people of Isiopko and Akpulu rejected the extinction of this simple cultural practice. 'The Igbo culture can never go into extinction'
At the begining of every January, they will map out a particular day that will be free and convenient for them to embark on the hunting festival.
Majority see it as s simple way of catching fun, but the attached benefit it upholds can never be overemphasised, it creates unity, love, understanding among the members of communities.
During the evening time, the Bush Meats they captured will be slaughtered, cooked, roasted or grilled and different brands of wine/drinks will be gulped for merriment.
Its always fun that majority return for Christmas every year because of it, both those from abroad. Some of the members make donations so that the wide merriment, fun, dance etc will reach the required satisfaction they need for everybody.
This year made it 7 years the festival was initiated into the community.
When they started newly, only few people came out for the program, but as time moves on, majority started noticing the benefit and trooped in.
According to Justin Milaman Offor, they captured African Civet (known as Edi Ura or Edi abali in Igbo) in this year's hunting festival. The animal evaded them twice, but at the third time they determined to capture it, and which they succeeded.
The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival is headed by Obumneme Offor as the Chairman, Okechukwu Ezenwaka, the Vice Chairman and Justin Milaman Offor the Secretary.
Continue to see more photos from the event.
http://www.xperiang.com/2017/01/photos-from-isiokpoakpulu-hunting.html?m=1
1 Like
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by emorse(m): 2:40pm
Hope there is a species if animals called the "European Civet"? Cos we'll come for them as soon as we hunt our African Civets into extinction. The African culture must not die!!
3 Likes
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Obimgbo(f): 2:49pm
More photos
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Obimgbo(f): 2:51pm
Hehehe, that is the English name, majority dont know that.
emorse:
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Obimgbo(f): 2:52pm
Another one
1 Like
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by olaric(m): 2:53pm
Animals are created by God to serve as food for man. Eat, cook and eat; no sin has been committed in the process. Don’t let those animal rights people fool you.
4 Likes
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by makdcash(m): 3:11pm
Nice one...hehehehe,my igbo brothers no dey gree at all at all
1 Like
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by purem(m): 3:12pm
Omo
3 Likes
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Obimgbo(f): 3:16pm
So much on point. Especially when it comes to bushmeat..hehe
olaric:
1 Like
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Obimgbo(f): 3:16pm
Hahahaha
purem:
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Obimgbo(f): 3:18pm
Exactly, bushmeat is considered as one of the best meat among the Igbos
makdcash:
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by StarFlux: 7:27pm
olaric:That's one way to look at it.
However, organized hunting and general mass-slaughtering of animals for show is not a good thing. While these civets, for now, are plentiful, it might very well be a day where they are not, and what will you eat on that day?
Respect for animal life is a necessity for their continued survival. Complete disregard for their lives is dangerous. You don't need to look far to realize there's a lot of previously abundant African species going extinct. Rhinos, leopards, cheetas and the list goes on.
1 Like
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Tonyblinky(m): 7:48pm
Wow
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by powerfulsettings: 7:48pm
Can't really understand this write up
Meanwhile incase you want buy a system, check my post below
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by unclezuma: 7:48pm
Jesuuuuuu!!!....
They just murdered Rockets' relatives...
2 Likes
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by soberdrunk(m): 7:48pm
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by LazyGoat(m): 7:49pm
Hmmmmm
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by SmartMugu: 7:49pm
Why must everything be killed in Nigeria? Why do many countries prefer to keep certain animals alive, yet we keep killing and eating same animals some countries think should be preserved.
Are that hungry? Are we that backward?
The outside world already thinks we are savages no matter our levels of education, exposure and experience, why make them think they're right with acts like this?
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 7:51pm
Ok
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 7:52pm
And it goes straight to the pot.
Zero chill mehn
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by ItzHoludex(m): 7:53pm
see wild animals dis people wan chop
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Segbu1: 7:53pm
make sense
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by frenchwine(m): 7:55pm
olaric:You know some ppl consider you an animal, you know right?
Datsall
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Jerry2i(m): 7:55pm
Wow. I never knew this kind of thing is happening in my community.
#proudlyAkpulian
1 Like
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by AbiolaEsq(f): 7:56pm
Ije kuje
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by ItsMeAboki(m): 7:57pm
makdcash:
Yes indeed, nothing is off their menu, including homo sapiens.
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by GreenMavro: 8:00pm
h.m
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Ontarget: 8:04pm
olaric:Every animal shouldn't be food oga. You want to eat cow, goat, fish, snail, grass cutter, bush rat, tortoise, chicken, snake, dog, termites, crab, alligator, hippopotamus etc. And when you finish eating them and they go extinct what next? Eat human?
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by makdcash(m): 8:04pm
Afonja spotted!stay clear b4 I tear ur brain apart
ItsMeAboki:
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Nofuckgiven: 8:06pm
ItsMeAboki:Your signature is the opposite of your character. Stop being a tribalistic bigot.
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by mrmrmister: 8:06pm
olaric:.
Man was created by god to serve as food for lions, tigers, and other numerous carnivores.
Hunt, tear apart and eat. No sin has been commited in the process.
Don't let those human rights people fool you.
|Re: African Civet Captured At The Isiokpo/Akpulu Hunting Festival 2017 (Photos) by Codes151(m): 8:07pm
Make Una no kill animal finish for bush o!!!
___ / Ethiopia vs Somalia / Happy Holi 2015 (dhuleti) SMS Wishes Text Messages In Gujarati
Viewing this topic: ayo84(m), gerg, neyosea25(m), systematica(m), mako007(m), sholikay(m), Tosejik, ddone, dayold, mubeela, yinkus204(m), ayanola, urchcam(m), shigopd111(m), ThinkSmarter(m), Maski87, MCFRESH, peteken, ENIGMA24(m), Goahead(m), ryusufu, geekybabe(f), Princealex1(m), akanji1, geemayor(m), Phils, prince2pac(m), UncleDeeee(m), bishop4life(m), mikooolud(m), Mzthowxeen(f), Emmaxmusic(m), mcyemite(m), urbanidris(m), Kelvinpam(m), amdoyin82(m), adioolayi(m), ofegge73(m), PatriotTemidayo, Legendbaba1(m), kekere1, Birichie(m), RAFIC(m), exHuman, pamdaniel(m), Freelancer19goec, sonogo(m), Smartuche, benn94(m), lagostokd, Worksunlimited(m), cacmatters(m), speaktoinzaghi(m), Yusfunoble(m), yemi1261(m), MrOreo(m), Vaabra01(f), passwelle, omoadeleye(m), Neyo1006, mcdonald247(m), IGBOyoruHausa, byemx06(m), writemeshyahoo, Braze9(m), DeBossjay(m), noeloge82(m), palsenator(m), badmrkt(m), iamnatty(m), Joeblack01, royal231(m), RockHard, olaskul(m), lekan2012, Noneroone(m), seuneniola(m), Ohanaka295, Trinity213, SunnyBlaze1(m), jacko007(m), Leobrain(m), pappyshun(m), fingistan(m), Dahlia777(f), whyeray, Christo724(m), cdoffx(m), Emmytrill(m), kolajoo(m), ikyeh, sleekynanz(f), Fabulouski(m), Flyingngel(m), africansunite, wykcool(m), dapotemi, ebig21(m), drkay(m), Kunmius(m), Mayany(m), Robinephy(m), baggylips(m), prof800(m), ToyeenP, AtlanticBreeze, pedro4hope(m), kITATITA, Jeromejnr(m), chris4gold(m), heinstein24, holluwai(m), boa(m), Blessmira, kennsville(m), fleexee(m), goodnija, chibzykeys(m), mtchris(m), Walesundays22(m), dayleke(m), Entom, salykely(m), chyke27(m), freecocoa(f), bencarson007(m), Emeskhalifa(m), DrUS22 and 195 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7