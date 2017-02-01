





Jepkhorir said at the finish point that she would not hesitate due to the kind nature of Nigerians.



“If a Nigerian man should ask for my hand in marriage, I will marry him because Nigerians are nice people.

“Nationality is no barrier, so far he is committed and caring, I will have no option,’’ she said.



She also said that she loved watching the duo of Nigerian actors, Aki and Pawpaw, saying that she was so attached to Nigeria.



“Aki and Pawpaw are my best actors in Nigeria, I have so much love for the Nigerian movie industry,’’ the runner said.



The athlete, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time, said that winning the race was a dream come through for her.



“The race has given me the opportunity to come to my dream country, I will come over and over again,’’ she said.





http://www.jamienaija.com/2017/02/ill-love-to-marry-nigerian-says-kenyan.html The first female elite athlete to cross the finish line in Saturday’s 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Rhoda Jepkhorir of Kenya, said she would not hesitate to marry a Nigerian if approached.Jepkhorir said at the finish point that she would not hesitate due to the kind nature of Nigerians.“If a Nigerian man should ask for my hand in marriage, I will marry him because Nigerians are nice people.“Nationality is no barrier, so far he is committed and caring, I will have no option,’’ she said.She also said that she loved watching the duo of Nigerian actors, Aki and Pawpaw, saying that she was so attached to Nigeria.“Aki and Pawpaw are my best actors in Nigeria, I have so much love for the Nigerian movie industry,’’ the runner said.The athlete, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time, said that winning the race was a dream come through for her.“The race has given me the opportunity to come to my dream country, I will come over and over again,’’ she said. 4 Likes