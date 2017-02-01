₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by JamieNaij: 2:58pm
The first female elite athlete to cross the finish line in Saturday’s 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Rhoda Jepkhorir of Kenya, said she would not hesitate to marry a Nigerian if approached.
Jepkhorir said at the finish point that she would not hesitate due to the kind nature of Nigerians.
“If a Nigerian man should ask for my hand in marriage, I will marry him because Nigerians are nice people.
“Nationality is no barrier, so far he is committed and caring, I will have no option,’’ she said.
She also said that she loved watching the duo of Nigerian actors, Aki and Pawpaw, saying that she was so attached to Nigeria.
“Aki and Pawpaw are my best actors in Nigeria, I have so much love for the Nigerian movie industry,’’ the runner said.
The athlete, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time, said that winning the race was a dream come through for her.
“The race has given me the opportunity to come to my dream country, I will come over and over again,’’ she said.
4 Likes
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by dimexy247(m): 2:59pm
Ok, with all due respect, no one is interested in marrying you here ma'am. You Kenyans are weird by nature.
In other thought, you may try bobrisky, seems your perfect fit
117 Likes 6 Shares
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by BeeBeeOoh(m): 3:00pm
That's good, but Man no dey marry Man for naija
185 Likes 7 Shares
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by casttlebarbz(m): 3:03pm
we get enough to go round already. ..
8 Likes
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by sekundosekundo: 3:03pm
ok
25 Likes
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by AntiWailer: 3:05pm
BeeBeeOoh:
Wickid
28 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by odiereke(m): 3:06pm
U are welcome in Nigeria whole heartedly
22 Likes
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by ghettowriter(m): 3:06pm
If you ain't down for some marathon Knackinz, my bro, dont bother looking to hook up with her, trust me.
5 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by AK6464(m): 3:11pm
Naija still be anti-gay
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by thesicilian: 3:16pm
Why is she facing us with her back?
20 Likes
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by marshalcarter: 3:45pm
BeeBeeOoh:kuku kee me so dat i wee die
35 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by aksmedias1: 9:17pm
Ok
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by adonbilivit: 9:17pm
she want taste that big cassava wey tekno dey talk about.
4 Likes
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by TINALETC3(f): 9:17pm
, so u ar a woman
2 Likes
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by AngelicBeing: 9:18pm
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by rawpadgin(m): 9:19pm
ur chances are slim giving the fact that most nigerians love it big
but who knows, impossibility is nothing
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by mhizoma(f): 9:19pm
lolz. she's nice
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by whisper88(m): 9:19pm
She seems ok by nature, but damn it I really need me some flesh, my hands are big and I love grabbing
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by AlphaStyles(m): 9:20pm
madam u wan kill yourself? kiiiia see how she be like 1
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by oamien(m): 9:20pm
Please Keep running....we appreciate! Buh we no want!
12 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by salabscholar01(m): 9:20pm
At least some people fall in love with a reason. one of my friends fell in love with one girl just because her pet kitten could blow up soap bubbles. But your own case has jumbled deep into marathon of non appealing for a lifetime relationships.
1 Like
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by EWAagoyin(m): 9:20pm
BeeBeeOoh:Haba.... dats harsh
8 Likes
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by Omudia: 9:21pm
Awwww
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by sleeknick(m): 9:21pm
As u take run come, kari like dat run go. We no want
Dis one fit peel man pikin preek
9 Likes
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by Alexk2(m): 9:21pm
This is serious. ....I wish you Jonathan with
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by martineverest(m): 9:21pm
i pity this one...instead of u to jejely enjoy ur money,u dey find naija man wey wan dupe u
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by RGem(f): 9:21pm
Nigerians no get chill at all! See harsh comments
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by LoveJesus87(m): 9:21pm
Lol
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by Sisqoman(m): 9:21pm
Oya! am ready? me too i love kenya pussy.
1 Like
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by Alexk2(m): 9:21pm
This is serious. ....I wish you Jonathan with your search
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by ifyalways(f): 9:21pm
Lol.
CC Born2Fuck, Cork
|Re: I Will Love To Marry Nigerian - Rhoda Jepkhorir Who Won Lagos Marathon 2017 by Wisdomkosi(m): 9:21pm
BeeBeeOoh:you wicked oo
