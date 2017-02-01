Nairaland Forum / Science/Technology / Phones / Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th (4664 Views)

teaser that allegedly came from the company.



Actually, the name 'Blackberry Mercury', was not mentioned on the teaser. Note that, the real name of the phone will be announced when the phone is released officially even though everybody call it BB Mercury.



The teaser says that the last in-house phone to be designed by BlackBerry will see the light of day on February 25th, 2017. The time is 7pm in Barcelona and 1pm in the afternoon of the same day in New York City.



The rumored specs for the Mercury is as below:



-Display: 4.5-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio.

-Snapdragon 625 chipset carrying an octa-core CPUAdreno 506 GPU

-3GB of RAM

-Battery: 3400mAh

-Camera: 18MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP front-facing snapper using the same sensors as Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL .

-A physical QWERTY keyboard under the display

-Fingerprint scanner.

-A Type-C USB port in on board.



Let's wait till Feb 25th for other important information, such as pricing and availability.



Looks nice, I hope the don't price it too high, knowing BlackBerry, I won't hold my breath..good specs, but it is no flagship.. 1 Like

Clowns. The world is done with blackberry 1 Like

The device OS? 2 Likes

Nowhere!

Turks:

Clowns. The world is done with blackberry

Are you for real?



Have you had a hands-on experience with Priv and DTEK60? Are you for real?Have you had a hands-on experience with Priv and DTEK60? 7 Likes

I need one.

fashrola:





Are you for real?



Have you had a hands-on experience with Priv and DTEK60?



priv is one of my favourite blackberry phones priv is one of my favourite blackberry phones 1 Like

Turks:

Clowns. The world is done with blackberry

Funny you should say that Funny you should say that 2 Likes

Nice

using a BlackBerry phone in an android worlds



BlackBerry making users suffer with their restrictions



firstly no instagram

no snapchat

no android games

no creation of bitcoin wallets



inshort 1 Like

E remain blackberry Jupiter 2 Likes

Ok

hmm



If they like make them release blackberry gold, silver, uranium,





i aint buying

E go fit do WhatsApp

I'd buy.

Blackberry still dey exist?

with all the superb android gadgets we have now

ON TO THE NEXT ONE. 1 Like

Blackberry in a World of Android superphones is like a drop of water in an ocean.

Blackberry is just struggling to gain relevance again

Turks:

Clowns. The world is done with blackberry guy talk for ursef and the world.. guy talk for ursef and the world.. 1 Like







Dm nor fit say make dm comot dat keypad sh1t











Those gals wey lose der virginity dat year bcus of bold 5 and q10





Hw una dey? Hope say una don marry nw BlackBerry and keypads shaDm nor fit say make dm comot dat keypad sh1tThose gals wey lose der virginity dat year bcus of bold 5 and q10Hw una dey? Hope say una don marry nw 3 Likes

Nma27:

E remain blackberry Jupiter

And Mars And Mars

Nma27:

E remain blackberry Jupiter Followed by Blackberry Pluto

me and my blackberry. Blackberry leads while others follow. me and my blackberry. Blackberry leads while others follow. 2 Likes 1 Share



Education is the passport to the future.Visit> They will soon launch Uranus BlackberryEducation is the passport to the future.Visit> Education Helm to learn more

And when Nigeria Network providers like MTN aand Etisalat have stop blackberry subscription.

Is it true that they have stopped WhatsApp on BB??

M waiting 4 wah wld happen.