|Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by temitofa(m): 4:14pm On Feb 11
The release date for the much anticipated Blackberry Mercury has be known according to a
teaser that allegedly came from the company.
Actually, the name 'Blackberry Mercury', was not mentioned on the teaser. Note that, the real name of the phone will be announced when the phone is released officially even though everybody call it BB Mercury.
The teaser says that the last in-house phone to be designed by BlackBerry will see the light of day on February 25th, 2017. The time is 7pm in Barcelona and 1pm in the afternoon of the same day in New York City.
The rumored specs for the Mercury is as below:
-Display: 4.5-inch display with a 4:3 aspect ratio.
-Snapdragon 625 chipset carrying an octa-core CPUAdreno 506 GPU
-3GB of RAM
-Battery: 3400mAh
-Camera: 18MP rear-facing camera and an 8MP front-facing snapper using the same sensors as Google Pixel and Google Pixel XL .
-A physical QWERTY keyboard under the display
-Fingerprint scanner.
-A Type-C USB port in on board.
Let's wait till Feb 25th for other important information, such as pricing and availability.
http://www.tellforceblog.com/2017/02/blackberry-mercury-to-be-released-on.html
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by Baroba(m): 4:37pm On Feb 11
Looks nice, I hope the don't price it too high, knowing BlackBerry, I won't hold my breath..good specs, but it is no flagship..
1 Like
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by Turks: 4:45pm On Feb 11
Clowns. The world is done with blackberry
1 Like
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by Temidayo9(m): 5:03pm On Feb 11
The device OS?
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by hisgrace090: 6:19pm On Feb 11
Nowhere!
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by fashrola(m): 6:37pm On Feb 11
Turks:
Are you for real?
Have you had a hands-on experience with Priv and DTEK60?
7 Likes
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by lowkey28: 6:50pm On Feb 11
I need one.
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by walemoney007(m): 8:38pm On Feb 11
fashrola:priv is one of my favourite blackberry phones
1 Like
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by niyot124(f): 8:48pm On Feb 11
Turks:
Funny you should say that
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by brunofarad(m): 8:28am
Nice
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by piperson(m): 8:28am
using a BlackBerry phone in an android worlds
BlackBerry making users suffer with their restrictions
firstly no instagram
no snapchat
no android games
no creation of bitcoin wallets
inshort
1 Like
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by Nma27(f): 8:28am
E remain blackberry Jupiter
2 Likes
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by philtex(m): 8:28am
Ok
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by bumi10: 8:28am
hmm
If they like make them release blackberry gold, silver, uranium,
i aint buying
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by Soljaboi44(m): 8:30am
E go fit do WhatsApp
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by nosypat(m): 8:31am
I'd buy.
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by Opakan2: 8:32am
Blackberry still dey exist?
with all the superb android gadgets we have now
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by blont(m): 8:32am
ON TO THE NEXT ONE.
1 Like
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by NCP: 8:33am
Blackberry in a World of Android superphones is like a drop of water in an ocean.
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by Nbaye: 8:33am
Blackberry is just struggling to gain relevance again
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by mfujah(m): 8:33am
Turks:guy talk for ursef and the world..
1 Like
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by johnstar(m): 8:33am
BlackBerry and keypads sha
Dm nor fit say make dm comot dat keypad sh1t
Those gals wey lose der virginity dat year bcus of bold 5 and q10
Hw una dey? Hope say una don marry nw
3 Likes
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by Laveda(f): 8:33am
Nma27:
And Mars
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by Funjosh(m): 8:34am
Followed by Blackberry Pluto
Nma27:
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by gofnor(m): 8:35am
temitofa:
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by ephraem: 8:36am
mtcheww mtcheww
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by gofnor(m): 8:37am
temitofa:me and my blackberry. Blackberry leads while others follow.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 8:39am
They will soon launch Uranus Blackberry
Education is the passport to the future.Visit>Education Helm to learn more
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by brimoknight(m): 8:40am
And when Nigeria Network providers like MTN aand Etisalat have stop blackberry subscription.
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by tomzee2(f): 8:40am
Is it true that they have stopped WhatsApp on BB??
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by YINKS89(m): 8:40am
M waiting 4 wah wld happen.
|Re: Blackberry 'mercury' To Be Released On February 25th by Amebo1(m): 8:41am
piperson:Dont say what u don't know. Am using blackberry priv, it has more than android applications, DTEK is also bad. After IPhone, blackberry android is d next
2 Likes
