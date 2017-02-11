₦airaland Forum

Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by dre11(m): 4:19pm
Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt

A 46- year -old commercial bus driver identified as Onyiyechi Edum is currently in police net for defiling and impregnating his 14-year - old step daughter.

Edum, who is a native of Abua in Abua /Odual Local Government Area of Rivers State , became more involved in sleeping with the girl who calls her Daddy when his wife took ill and was hospitalised for over three months.

It was gathered that while the randy man was pretending to sympathise with his sick wife , he was sleeping with her daughter ( name withheld) who is currently in JSS in one of the secondary schools in the area.

The suspect , who is currently at the Police Division in Rumuolumeni , Port Harcourt , committed the crime at his residence in Ibodaya in Rumuolumeni.

Speaking on Friday on why he was arrested by the police, Edum told Southern City News that he was drunk when he slept with his step daughter on different occasions , even when he had earlier told our correspondent that he only had carnal knowledge of the girl once.

According to him , “ The police arrested me because they said I impregnated my step daughter. I don't really know who impregnated her, but I slept with her only one day.

“ She is 14 years old . I slept with her when her mother was in the hospital . Her mother is my wife . The mother was in the hospital for three months and some days.

“ It was in December that I slept with her. We went to the hospital on October 6, 2015. I slept with her on December 25. After that, I also slept with her on January 3, 2016.

Edum, however , said he should be blamed for his actions, stressing that too much drinking of alcohol led him to the act.

“ I was driving, but when my wife gave birth and had health challenge, I sold the bus. I am not doing anything for now . I don’ t know how this pregnancy came about because it has taken a long time I had sex with her, ” he said.

Speaking on the matter , the Divisional Police Officer , Mr . Kingsley Chukwueggu, called on mothers to always look after their children.

Chukwueggu also advised mothers to take protective actions when they suspect their husbands ’ behaviour towards their female children.

He , however , stated that the suspect would soon be charged to court for his actions, adding that the law does not condone the defiling and impregnating a minor.


http://punchng.com/bus-driver-impregnates-14-year-old-step-daughter/

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by sekundosekundo: 4:24pm
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by ufuosman: 4:26pm
See as e wor wor, Conji na bastard

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by Jibril659: 4:29pm
uganda lipsrsealed

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by kabrud: 4:29pm
Choi, Blaqsuqar, come see impostors again oh!
grin grin grin

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by DTOBS(m): 4:30pm
Here to check name.. .

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by shaiba(f): 4:32pm
So very sad. Police said he would soon be charged to court, hmm....
What happens to the young girl? After delivery? Her future?

Just cant imagine the trauma.

Wife is nursing a child and another one on the way, meanwhile he has no source of income.

Which kind life be this angry

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by optional1(f): 4:34pm
I wish i am a witch that have power to kill this kind people in our society...








C as e wor wor

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by optional1(f): 4:37pm
DTOBS:
Here to check name.. .




#NCAN satisfy right

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by DTOBS(m): 4:38pm
optional1:






#NCAN satisfy right
Nope, until I know who you are in your profile pic...


Can you help?
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by optional1(f): 4:51pm
DTOBS:
Nope, until I know who you are in your profile pic...

Can you help?


lol
d one shining dat brown teeth.
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by gedidiah: 4:53pm
God of Sudan cool

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by josephine123: 5:05pm
hmmmm... oga driver .. weldone oo
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by DTOBS(m): 6:00pm
optional1:




lol

d one shining dat brown teeth.
Well, almost all the teeth in the pic are brown...lol..

So help me again, the one on red cap or scarf?
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by optional1(f): 8:04pm
DTOBS:
Well, almost all the teeth in the pic are brown...lol..
So help me again, the one on red cap or scarf?

lemme check again...
Am coming

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by contactmorak: 9:44pm
hmm
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by theway83: 9:44pm
konji nah bastard.
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:45pm
Ok na dem the hardworking people. Flat head with the name. Already conclude name checked and confirmed reporting from sambisa

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by princeSammyz: 9:45pm
We are only left to marvel at the extent of evil of the human heart only when these cases get reported. I wonder how many of such, or even worse, go undetected under the very nose of unsuspecting parents...

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by iamnicer: 9:45pm
SHAME

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by josephine123: 9:46pm
too bad
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by 2undexy(m): 9:46pm
Awon panda eniyan...mad man
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by chemistry157(m): 9:46pm
They're at it again!! It's always them!
Reporting live from #NCAN Lagos chapter

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by hopefulLandlord: 9:46pm
Tribal wars incoming
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by dyabman(m): 9:46pm
What's this again
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by olaolulazio(m): 9:47pm
Onyiyechi Edum... From the flat head republic?
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by curvilicious: 9:47pm
Portharcourt with Rumu this, Rumu that na wa

This man is wicked, the girl is stupid

@police officer where shld women hide their female children now? Inside their bre.ast?
If their cozin no rape, their brother go do
If their neighbour no do, their step father go do
If one old papa no do, their very own papa go do
I just tire o
You men shld not turn this kwantiri to Uganda o
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by Vickiweezy(m): 9:47pm
Mr. Man you are a disgrace to your generation.
Blaming sh*t on alcohol, una don tire to dey blame devil abi? Now na to blame alcohol wey dey on im own... dem force you drink am?
You deserve 10years imprisonment with hard labour. angry
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by SeniorZato(m): 9:48pm
Nothing we no go hear for naira land.
Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by ajalawole(m): 9:48pm
Yes na them......... I though its only possible in those brown roof republic........ Hmmmmmmmmmm awon flat head generation



















chairman NCAN ilorin branch, sango chapter was here

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by kindnyce(m): 9:48pm
SOMTIMES,I WONDER IF THESE HORRIBLE INCIDENCES ARE NOT DIABOLICAL..

Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by sleeknick(m): 9:48pm
Preek will just be scratching people anyhow... Mtcheeeeew

