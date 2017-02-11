₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by dre11(m): 4:19pm
Chukwudi Akasike, Port Harcourt
http://punchng.com/bus-driver-impregnates-14-year-old-step-daughter/
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by sekundosekundo: 4:24pm
Following
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by ufuosman: 4:26pm
See as e wor wor, Conji na bastard
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by Jibril659: 4:29pm
uganda
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by kabrud: 4:29pm
Choi, Blaqsuqar, come see impostors again oh!
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by DTOBS(m): 4:30pm
Here to check name.. .
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by shaiba(f): 4:32pm
So very sad. Police said he would soon be charged to court, hmm....
What happens to the young girl? After delivery? Her future?
Just cant imagine the trauma.
Wife is nursing a child and another one on the way, meanwhile he has no source of income.
Which kind life be this
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by optional1(f): 4:34pm
I wish i am a witch that have power to kill this kind people in our society...
C as e wor wor
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by optional1(f): 4:37pm
DTOBS:
#NCAN satisfy right
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by DTOBS(m): 4:38pm
optional1:Nope, until I know who you are in your profile pic...
Can you help?
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by optional1(f): 4:51pm
DTOBS:
lol
d one shining dat brown teeth.
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by gedidiah: 4:53pm
God of Sudan
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by josephine123: 5:05pm
hmmmm... oga driver .. weldone oo
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by DTOBS(m): 6:00pm
optional1:Well, almost all the teeth in the pic are brown...lol..
So help me again, the one on red cap or scarf?
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by optional1(f): 8:04pm
DTOBS:
lemme check again...
Am coming
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by contactmorak: 9:44pm
hmm
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by theway83: 9:44pm
konji nah bastard.
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by adewumiopeyemi(m): 9:45pm
Ok na dem the hardworking people. Flat head with the name. Already conclude name checked and confirmed reporting from sambisa
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by princeSammyz: 9:45pm
We are only left to marvel at the extent of evil of the human heart only when these cases get reported. I wonder how many of such, or even worse, go undetected under the very nose of unsuspecting parents...
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by iamnicer: 9:45pm
SHAME
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by josephine123: 9:46pm
too bad
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by 2undexy(m): 9:46pm
Awon panda eniyan...mad man
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by chemistry157(m): 9:46pm
They're at it again!! It's always them!
Reporting live from #NCAN Lagos chapter
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by hopefulLandlord: 9:46pm
Tribal wars incoming
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by dyabman(m): 9:46pm
What's this again
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by olaolulazio(m): 9:47pm
Onyiyechi Edum... From the flat head republic?
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by curvilicious: 9:47pm
Portharcourt with Rumu this, Rumu that na wa
This man is wicked, the girl is stupid
@police officer where shld women hide their female children now? Inside their bre.ast?
If their cozin no rape, their brother go do
If their neighbour no do, their step father go do
If one old papa no do, their very own papa go do
I just tire o
You men shld not turn this kwantiri to Uganda o
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by Vickiweezy(m): 9:47pm
Mr. Man you are a disgrace to your generation.
Blaming sh*t on alcohol, una don tire to dey blame devil abi? Now na to blame alcohol wey dey on im own... dem force you drink am?
You deserve 10years imprisonment with hard labour.
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by SeniorZato(m): 9:48pm
Nothing we no go hear for naira land.
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by ajalawole(m): 9:48pm
Yes na them......... I though its only possible in those brown roof republic........ Hmmmmmmmmmm awon flat head generation
chairman NCAN ilorin branch, sango chapter was here
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by kindnyce(m): 9:48pm
SOMTIMES,I WONDER IF THESE HORRIBLE INCIDENCES ARE NOT DIABOLICAL..
|Re: Bus Driver Impregnates 14-year-old Step Daughter In Rivers State (pic) by sleeknick(m): 9:48pm
Preek will just be scratching people anyhow... Mtcheeeeew
