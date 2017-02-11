Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo (6999 Views)

Boy With Hunchback Killed By Ritualist In Delta (graphic Photo) / Kidnapped Hunchback Man Murdered In Benin / Lady Murdered By Guys For Rituals In Port-Harcourt (Graphic Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested four persons, including a native doctor, for allegedly killing a 62-year-old hunchback for money rituals.



Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Haliru Gwandu, who paraded the suspects Friday at the command headquarters in Benin the state capital, gave the names of the suspects as Aluma Sunday, Peter Olotu, Philip Ogeneka and Sunday Ogono respectively.



The suspects were arrested when one of them, Aluma, was taking the victims’ hunch to the native doctor’s residence in Ondo State.



He was nabbed during a stop and search operation at Sabongida-Ora in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.



The suspects confessed that it was poverty that drove them to look for where to make quick money.



According to Aluma, who said he lives in the same Arue village with the victim, claimed that it was Peter that killed the man.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/crime/metro/four-police-net-killing-hunchback-rituals-edo/ 1 Share

The power has shift to the south ... 2 Likes

hmmmm... na wa oo

Does hunchback pay? 1 Like

NCAN Alausa HQ reporting live...... 2 Likes

bentlywills:

Does hunchback pay? If anything happens to your 'hunchbacked' cousin, you would be the prime suspect. Free your mind from such thinking. If anything happens to your 'hunchbacked' cousin, you would be the prime suspect. Free your mind from such thinking. 27 Likes

Davash222:



If anything happens to your 'hunchbacked' cousin, you would be the prime suspect. Free your mind from such thinking. 2 Likes

After all the University degrees and all the i kan spoke

& I kud spkoessss,my people still perish because they lack knowledge. If that mad man wey dey control the

Fools knows how to make money ritual.him go dey

That village dey wait for their grandfather?



Not in supports of jungle justice...



They are a bad man because they lost their

Confidence! 6 Likes

Aluma Sunday, Peter Olotu, Philip Ogeneka and Sunday Ogono respectively. Mad collaboration between an afonja and many flat head(s).



Too bad! 1 Like





Edo again!?? Smh. 8 Likes

y

Wickedness of the highest order. 1 Like

I remember when i was looking for hunch back people cuz 1 linus mba told me that dat hunch on their back is a very big diamond... 2 Likes

notef

noted

This is pathetic to say the least.

I wonder how they will expect one wretched man in the village to help them do money ritual.

No questions as to why his life is still that tattered. 4 Likes

blood money proper



there's hunger in the land 2 Likes 1 Share

Bad market for my NCAN guys

Hmmmmm money problem everywhere u go like MTN

Edo men and fast money are like 5&6. Lazy bunch of miscreants 1 Like

Ritualists on the loose 1 Like

Wrong doing 1 Like

Dead men tell no tales..



Really sorry for the man!



And as for the law to take it full effect, i very much doubt that.



Things have become disorganized once "TIP" is involve!

This is the same Rituals Buhari have been doing to Biafrans pls read



Anytime Buhari is ill he will order them to release one of the arrested Biafrans they will kill him in the night and take his kidney and fly it to London and put for Buhari.



This is the reason Buhari has being alive for decades.



When Buhari had ear cancer they collected the ear drum of a Biafran and give Buhari the 20 billion dollars Buhari carried he didn't use it o buy ear drum but our brothers own.



But now they have tried so many Biafra kidney for Buhari to no avail.

God have finally taken him. Because only God we serve has the power to do so.





I got this secret from senior coordinators of Biafra. 1 Share

Too bad .

The heart of Man...

Please put viewers' discretion. The picture is too horrifying! 4 Likes

Na dem dem

olaolulazio:

Aluma Sunday, Peter Olotu, Philip Ogeneka and Sunday Ogono respectively. Mad collaboration between an afonja and many flat head(s).



Too bad! The headline says FOUR in police net. not d names u listed above.



BTW, four (4) is wicked tho The headline saysin police net. not d names u listed above.BTW, four (4) is wicked tho 1 Like