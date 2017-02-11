₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,487 members, 3,359,649 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 11:33 PM

Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo - Crime - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo (6999 Views)

Boy With Hunchback Killed By Ritualist In Delta (graphic Photo) / Kidnapped Hunchback Man Murdered In Benin / Lady Murdered By Guys For Rituals In Port-Harcourt (Graphic Pic) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by ijustdey: 4:55pm
Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested four persons, including a native doctor, for allegedly killing a 62-year-old hunchback for money rituals.

Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Haliru Gwandu, who paraded the suspects Friday at the command headquarters in Benin the state capital, gave the names of the suspects as Aluma Sunday, Peter Olotu, Philip Ogeneka and Sunday Ogono respectively.

The suspects were arrested when one of them, Aluma, was taking the victims’ hunch to the native doctor’s residence in Ondo State.

He was nabbed during a stop and search operation at Sabongida-Ora in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The suspects confessed that it was poverty that drove them to look for where to make quick money.

According to Aluma, who said he lives in the same Arue village with the victim, claimed that it was Peter that killed the man.

https://newtelegraphonline.com/crime/metro/four-police-net-killing-hunchback-rituals-edo/

1 Share

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by gedidiah: 4:58pm
The power has shift to the south ... grin

2 Likes

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by josephine123: 5:02pm
hmmmm... na wa oo
Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by bentlywills(m): 5:04pm
Does hunchback pay? undecided

1 Like

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by MOSTEC(m): 5:10pm
NCAN Alausa HQ reporting live......

2 Likes

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Davash222(m): 5:11pm
bentlywills:
Does hunchback pay? undecided
If anything happens to your 'hunchbacked' cousin, you would be the prime suspect. Free your mind from such thinking.

27 Likes

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by bentlywills(m): 6:33pm
Davash222:

If anything happens to your 'hunchbacked' cousin, you would be the prime suspect. Free your mind from such thinking.
grin grin grin grin grin angry

2 Likes

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by ochardbaby(m): 8:48pm
After all the University degrees and all the i kan spoke
& I kud spkoessss,my people still perish because they lack knowledge. If that mad man wey dey control the
Fools knows how to make money ritual.him go dey
That village dey wait for their grandfather?

Not in supports of jungle justice...

They are a bad man because they lost their
Confidence!

6 Likes

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by olaolulazio(m): 10:05pm
Aluma Sunday, Peter Olotu, Philip Ogeneka and Sunday Ogono respectively. Mad collaboration between an afonja and many flat head(s).

Too bad!

1 Like

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by RockHard: 10:05pm
Edo again!?? Smh.

8 Likes

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Ifexxy(m): 10:05pm
y
Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by EmmaOgbu(m): 10:06pm
Wickedness of the highest order.

1 Like

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by sleeknick(m): 10:06pm
I remember when i was looking for hunch back people cuz 1 linus mba told me that dat hunch on their back is a very big diamond... grin

2 Likes

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Lexsigno: 10:07pm
notef
Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Lexsigno: 10:07pm
noted
Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by 01mcfadden(m): 10:07pm
This is pathetic to say the least.
I wonder how they will expect one wretched man in the village to help them do money ritual.
No questions as to why his life is still that tattered.

4 Likes

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by rawpadgin(m): 10:07pm
blood money proper

there's hunger in the land

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by kropotkin2: 10:08pm
Bad market for my NCAN guys grin
Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by etienn: 10:08pm
Hmmmmm money problem everywhere u go like MTN
Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by seXytOhbAd(m): 10:08pm
Edo men and fast money are like 5&6. Lazy bunch of miscreants

1 Like

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Mist115: 10:08pm
Ritualists on the loose

1 Like

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Clembola: 10:08pm
Wrong doing

1 Like

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by jojothaiv(m): 10:09pm
Dead men tell no tales..

Really sorry for the man!

And as for the law to take it full effect, i very much doubt that.

Things have become disorganized once "TIP" is involve!
Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by UcheCokoro: 10:09pm
This is the same Rituals Buhari have been doing to Biafrans pls read

Anytime Buhari is ill he will order them to release one of the arrested Biafrans they will kill him in the night and take his kidney and fly it to London and put for Buhari.

This is the reason Buhari has being alive for decades.

When Buhari had ear cancer they collected the ear drum of a Biafran and give Buhari the 20 billion dollars Buhari carried he didn't use it o buy ear drum but our brothers own.

But now they have tried so many Biafra kidney for Buhari to no avail.
God have finally taken him. Because only God we serve has the power to do so.


I got this secret from senior coordinators of Biafra.

1 Share

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by MidolsStudent(m): 10:10pm
Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by KKKWHITE(m): 10:10pm
Too bad .
Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Decypher: 10:10pm
The heart of Man...
Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Ameboperoo(m): 10:11pm
Please put viewers' discretion. The picture is too horrifying!

4 Likes

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Donshemzy1234(f): 10:15pm
Na dem dem
Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by ychris: 10:16pm
olaolulazio:
Aluma Sunday, Peter Olotu, Philip Ogeneka and Sunday Ogono respectively. Mad collaboration between an afonja and many flat head(s).

Too bad!
The headline says FOUR in police net. not d names u listed above.

BTW, four (4) is wicked tho

1 Like

Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by muddaththir(m): 10:16pm
POVERTY AND LAZZINESS

(0) (1) (Reply)

Police Arrest Suspected Arms Dealer In Lagos / Lover Boy Crushes Okada Rider Over Girlfriend / Kidnappers Meet Their Waterloo In Benin City - Video

Viewing this topic: David403(m), BLoomfrancs, saintsylve(m), sirxbit(m), JewelRegi, drharry, juniorportland(m), bravesoul247, IT4U, delishpot, tunezvic(m), herich(m), Mrtolotolo, Mayordanny, silent10(m), itsme11, lazsnaira(m), Longcucumber(m), MrMash(m), splmosixx(m), annonymida, XaintJoel20(m), RooRuudRonSaha(m), muyibaba222(m), thugmansion(m), DavidOluyale(m), Jiang, eakenbor, iammo(m), 900warriorz(m), kamalsal and 41 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 11
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.