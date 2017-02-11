₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by ijustdey: 4:55pm
Operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested four persons, including a native doctor, for allegedly killing a 62-year-old hunchback for money rituals.
https://newtelegraphonline.com/crime/metro/four-police-net-killing-hunchback-rituals-edo/
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by gedidiah: 4:58pm
The power has shift to the south ...
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by josephine123: 5:02pm
hmmmm... na wa oo
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by bentlywills(m): 5:04pm
Does hunchback pay?
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by MOSTEC(m): 5:10pm
NCAN Alausa HQ reporting live......
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Davash222(m): 5:11pm
bentlywills:If anything happens to your 'hunchbacked' cousin, you would be the prime suspect. Free your mind from such thinking.
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by bentlywills(m): 6:33pm
Davash222:
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by ochardbaby(m): 8:48pm
After all the University degrees and all the i kan spoke
& I kud spkoessss,my people still perish because they lack knowledge. If that mad man wey dey control the
Fools knows how to make money ritual.him go dey
That village dey wait for their grandfather?
Not in supports of jungle justice...
They are a bad man because they lost their
Confidence!
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by olaolulazio(m): 10:05pm
Aluma Sunday, Peter Olotu, Philip Ogeneka and Sunday Ogono respectively. Mad collaboration between an afonja and many flat head(s).
Too bad!
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by RockHard: 10:05pm
Edo again!?? Smh.
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Ifexxy(m): 10:05pm
y
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by EmmaOgbu(m): 10:06pm
Wickedness of the highest order.
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by sleeknick(m): 10:06pm
I remember when i was looking for hunch back people cuz 1 linus mba told me that dat hunch on their back is a very big diamond...
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Lexsigno: 10:07pm
notef
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Lexsigno: 10:07pm
noted
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by 01mcfadden(m): 10:07pm
This is pathetic to say the least.
I wonder how they will expect one wretched man in the village to help them do money ritual.
No questions as to why his life is still that tattered.
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by rawpadgin(m): 10:07pm
blood money proper
there's hunger in the land
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by kropotkin2: 10:08pm
Bad market for my NCAN guys
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by etienn: 10:08pm
Hmmmmm money problem everywhere u go like MTN
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by seXytOhbAd(m): 10:08pm
Edo men and fast money are like 5&6. Lazy bunch of miscreants
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Mist115: 10:08pm
Ritualists on the loose
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Clembola: 10:08pm
Wrong doing
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by jojothaiv(m): 10:09pm
Dead men tell no tales..
Really sorry for the man!
And as for the law to take it full effect, i very much doubt that.
Things have become disorganized once "TIP" is involve!
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by UcheCokoro: 10:09pm
This is the same Rituals Buhari have been doing to Biafrans pls read
Anytime Buhari is ill he will order them to release one of the arrested Biafrans they will kill him in the night and take his kidney and fly it to London and put for Buhari.
This is the reason Buhari has being alive for decades.
When Buhari had ear cancer they collected the ear drum of a Biafran and give Buhari the 20 billion dollars Buhari carried he didn't use it o buy ear drum but our brothers own.
But now they have tried so many Biafra kidney for Buhari to no avail.
God have finally taken him. Because only God we serve has the power to do so.
I got this secret from senior coordinators of Biafra.
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by MidolsStudent(m): 10:10pm
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by KKKWHITE(m): 10:10pm
Too bad .
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Decypher: 10:10pm
The heart of Man...
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Ameboperoo(m): 10:11pm
Please put viewers' discretion. The picture is too horrifying!
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by Donshemzy1234(f): 10:15pm
Na dem dem
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by ychris: 10:16pm
olaolulazio:The headline says FOUR in police net. not d names u listed above.
BTW, four (4) is wicked tho
|Re: Four In Police Net For Killing Hunchback For Money Rituals In Edo by muddaththir(m): 10:16pm
POVERTY AND LAZZINESS
