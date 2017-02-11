₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,487 members, 3,359,649 topics. Date: Saturday, 11 February 2017 at 11:32 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) (4587 Views)
UNIMAID Final Year Student Killed By Boko Haram In Borno. Photos / Soldiers Celebrate Christmas With Their Guns At A Church In Borno. Photos / See What Boko Haram Did To Cattle After Poisoning Water Sources In Borno..photos (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 4:55pm
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/11/governor-kashim-shettima-commissions-waste-to-wealth-plastic-company-in-bornu/
Borno State Governor Hon Kashim Shettima yesterday received the Hon Minister of Environment Hajjia Amina Mohammed.
The Hon Minister, Hajiya Amina Mohammed and the Governor then proceeded to commission the Newly Constructed Borno Plastic Company named Waste to Wealth.
The company is to turn waste products into materials that can create wealth for the teeming people in Borno State.
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by tyokunbo(m): 4:56pm
CC: lalasticlala, Mynd44
Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/11/governor-kashim-shettima-commissions-waste-to-wealth-plastic-company-in-bornu/
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by Jibril659: 4:56pm
Excellent of Gov Shettima
Meanwhile, in another news http://www.nairaland.com/3623378/akwa-ibom-state-spends-n1m
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by josephine123: 5:02pm
good one
1 Like
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by sarrki(m): 5:03pm
Good one Governor kashim
Turn waste to wealth
1 Like
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by TheABOMINATION: 5:08pm
This should create waste finding and picking job for Aboki them.
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by Jibril659: 5:10pm
TheABOMINATION:Its better than peddling drugs as you never know when you'll face the hangman
18 Likes
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by temitemi1(m): 5:30pm
i hope this keep those almajiris off the street
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by Mist115: 10:07pm
This one na advanced foloko slippers
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by princechiemekam: 10:07pm
Good
1 Like
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 10:07pm
Pls, when is president Buhari coming back?
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by TeGaTeGa1(m): 10:08pm
K
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by simplynigerians: 10:08pm
Good, Better, Best!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Check my Signature for great Offer
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by Lukenitheooo6: 10:09pm
job opportunity created nice one tho
1 Like
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by dejonathan(m): 10:10pm
Jibril659:chaiiii see punch line...Bro u wicked oo
2 Likes
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by EmmaOgbu(m): 10:17pm
Good
1 Like
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by Afonjanightmare(m): 10:19pm
Looks like a rehashed dustbin
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by coptic: 10:25pm
temitemi1:
I hope this cures your craze.
3 Likes
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by thaoriginator: 10:25pm
Jibril659:ipads/flatinos and drug dealing are like the 2 index fingers of Jacob Zuma. Sad!
4 Likes
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by Mayor38(m): 10:30pm
who e epp?
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by Jaymaxxy(m): 10:32pm
olaolulazio:
One would think you people love the president the way you have been clamouring to have him back in Nigeria. So far governance is not on stand still, I see no reason why his absence should be a topic.
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by olaolulazio(m): 10:33pm
Jaymaxxy:I only asked a question.
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by johnpaul12345: 10:34pm
today game won !!!!!!!!!!!!tomorrow fixed sure game is available see picture to subscribe and it's not free and no after payment ok
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by Jaymaxxy(m): 10:35pm
olaolulazio:He is in U.K, he will be back when he is fit to do so. Human beings do fall sick. I hope I have answered you correctly.
1 Like
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by Jiang: 10:46pm
johnpaul12345:
Gambling addict stop promoting laziness on nairaland.
1 Like
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by RealityShot: 10:59pm
Southern governors keep LOOKING!
Now 2 plastic plants in the northeast!
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by Fabulosdave01: 11:19pm
Jibril659:
I salute you sir. You killed him
|Re: Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) by kenny905(m): 11:28pm
johnpaul12345:scammer...lemme hand u to the @officialefcc twitter handler
(0) (Reply)
New Electricity Tariffs To Take Effect January, 2012 / ... / Hilarious Captions Of Saraki In The Dock At Code Of Conduct Tribunal Photos
Viewing this topic: Ghorddywyne, kenny905(m), xstry, Onyi4live(m), hola106(m), Endougs(m), josephine123, jayjayjones, kamalsal, Qyubee(m), SEHHYTEX(m), Sas4lyf, ElGood and 36 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 23