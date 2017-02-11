Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Shettima Commissions Waste To Wealth Plastic Company In Borno (Photos) (4587 Views)

UNIMAID Final Year Student Killed By Boko Haram In Borno. Photos / Soldiers Celebrate Christmas With Their Guns At A Church In Borno. Photos / See What Boko Haram Did To Cattle After Poisoning Water Sources In Borno..photos (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (Reply) (Go Down)





Borno State Governor Hon Kashim Shettima yesterday received the Hon Minister of Environment Hajjia Amina Mohammed.



The Hon Minister, Hajiya Amina Mohammed and the Governor then proceeded to commission the Newly Constructed Borno Plastic Company named Waste to Wealth.



The company is to turn waste products into materials that can create wealth for the teeming people in Borno State. Source: http://towncrieronline.net/2017/02/11/governor-kashim-shettima-commissions-waste-to-wealth-plastic-company-in-bornu/ Borno State Governor Hon Kashim Shettima yesterday received the Hon Minister of Environment Hajjia Amina Mohammed.The Hon Minister, Hajiya Amina Mohammed and the Governor then proceeded to commission the Newly Constructed Borno Plastic Company named Waste to Wealth.The company is to turn waste products into materials that can create wealth for the teeming people in Borno State.



Meanwhile, in another news Excellent of Gov ShettimaMeanwhile, in another news http://www.nairaland.com/3623378/akwa-ibom-state-spends-n1m

good one 1 Like

Good one Governor kashim



Turn waste to wealth 1 Like

This should create waste finding and picking job for Aboki them.

TheABOMINATION:

This should create waste finding and picking job for Aboki them. Its better than peddling drugs as you never know when you'll face the hangman Its better than peddling drugs as you never know when you'll face the hangman 18 Likes

i hope this keep those almajiris off the street

This one na advanced foloko slippers

Good 1 Like

Pls, when is president Buhari coming back?

K

Good, Better, Best!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

Check my Signature for great Offer

job opportunity created nice one tho 1 Like

Jibril659:

Its better than peddling drugs as you never know when you'll face the hangman chaiiii see punch line...Bro u wicked oo chaiiii see punch line...Bro u wicked oo 2 Likes

Good 1 Like

Looks like a rehashed dustbin

temitemi1:

i hope this keep those almajiris off the street

I hope this cures your craze. I hope this cures your craze. 3 Likes

Jibril659:

Its better than peddling drugs as you never know when you'll face the hangman ipads/flatinos and drug dealing are like the 2 index fingers of Jacob Zuma. Sad! ipads/flatinos and drug dealing are like the 2 index fingers of Jacob Zuma. Sad! 4 Likes

who e epp?

olaolulazio:

Pls, when is president Buhari coming back?

One would think you people love the president the way you have been clamouring to have him back in Nigeria. So far governance is not on stand still, I see no reason why his absence should be a topic. One would think you people love the president the way you have been clamouring to have him back in Nigeria. So far governance is not on stand still, I see no reason why his absence should be a topic.

Jaymaxxy:





One would think you people love the president the way you have been clamouring to have him back in Nigeria. So far governance is not on stand still, I see no reason why his absence should be a topic. I only asked a question. I only asked a question.

today game won !!!!!!!!!!!!tomorrow fixed sure game is available see picture to subscribe and it's not free and no after payment ok

olaolulazio:

I only asked a question. He is in U.K, he will be back when he is fit to do so. Human beings do fall sick. I hope I have answered you correctly. He is in U.K, he will be back when he is fit to do so. Human beings do fall sick. I hope I have answered you correctly. 1 Like

johnpaul12345:

today game won !!!!!!!!!!!!tomorrow fixed sure game is available see picture to subscribe and it's not free and no after payment ok

Gambling addict stop promoting laziness on nairaland. Gambling addict stop promoting laziness on nairaland. 1 Like

Southern governors keep LOOKING!



Now 2 plastic plants in the northeast!

Jibril659:

Its better than peddling drugs as you never know when you'll face the hangman

I salute you sir. You killed him I salute you sir. You killed him