|MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by malware: 6:23pm
MMM has intensified efforts to lure more gullible Nigerians into investing in the already crashed Ponzi scheme.
The organizers of Nigerian faction of the popular Ponzi scheme Mavrodi Mondial Moneybox (MMM) has said the scheme is coming back to normal and that all limits on MMM have been lifted.
The statement on posted on Thursday said ‘MMM Nigeria lifts all the limits for Mavro, acquired in 2017. So, MMM Nigeria is coming back to normal,” and that members can create request to provide help.
“Dear members, MMM Nigeria lifts all the limits for Mavro, acquired in 2017. So, MMM Nigeria is coming back to normal,”.
“And now the members can actively develop the community and create new requests to provide help.
“For these requests, orders will soon arrive, and after Mavro’s confirmation it will be possible to withdraw these Mavro without any restrictions or limits.
“Only Mavros acquired in 2016 remain under restriction. But we are actively working on new measures to make it possible for the members to withdraw Mavro 2016 in a larger amount without undermining the sustainability of the community.
“We have collected the screenshots of personal offices of members who received orders for their GH requests. Spread the screenshots via chats, social media and messengers. Let everyone know that MMM Nigeria is working. Every Nigerian should be aware that MMM is functioning well. It is very important.”
Also posted the below to help those seeking more clarifications
But note that vanguardngr.com has nothing to do with MMM.
I hope it will be enough to answer some of the questions that might be begging for answers in our minds.
GET IT CLEARER
Few questions raised by participants
Q. If I PH in 2017, will i be able to GH?
A. Yes. You will be able to GH all your 2017 donation plus 30%
Q. I PH in December but paid in Jan, is that 2017 PH?
A. NO. it is still 2016 Mavro.
Q. What of my 2016 Mavro, how will i GH?
A. There is limit on 2016 Mavro. this means you will be able to GH but not everything. for now, you can only GH all 2017 mavro
Q. But its showing zero when i tried to GH, what do i need to do?
A. Participant that already PH are able to GH part of 2016 mavro. You probably need to PH before you GH part of 2016 Mavro. So kindly PH.
Q. Why are they attending to 2017 before 2016 Mavro?
A. For 2016 Mavro to be paid, new PH is needed. thus 2017 PH is needed. this can come from new participant and existing one. but in order to encourage 2017 PH, there will be no limit on it.
Q. If all 2017 Mavro is paid first, will there be PH left for 2016?
A. Yes. That is why we all need to PH something. no matter how small. remember, in 2016, when everything was going on fine, we waited for like 21 days before we are paired to make payment, it was because there are much PH on ground. If we have much PH on ground now, it will be used to cater for 2016 Mavro. things will work well.
Note: Your PH is someone’s GH. we make ourselves smile. PH only your spare money and make the money available as u can be paired at anytime.
#IstandWithMMM
#MMMPays
#WeAreMMM
#NoFakePOP
http://www.vanguardngr.com/2017/02/mmm-nigeria-coming-back-normal/
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by casttlebarbz(m): 6:27pm
MMM...
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by doublewisdom: 6:35pm
MMM abeg go jare, Our mumu don do.
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by semasir: 6:39pm
Very soon Lalasticlala or Seun will push this to the FP without mynd44 - ing us
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by TINALETC3(f): 6:53pm
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by LIBSocials: 6:53pm
Chai
This news is the horse that broke the camel's back.
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by TVTKOKO(m): 6:53pm
Who wan participate? Oya click like.. Otherwise, click share
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by DeepFriedPuff(f): 6:53pm
Just DIE already !!! Just DIE
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by Bolustic: 6:53pm
MMM Rebranded
Trust our gullibly greedy Nigerians, they will still come and advertise it here on nairaland and at various churches
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by Lagusta(m): 6:53pm
semasir:
its here already....
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by softmind24: 6:53pm
some goat will still put money
Make I see any goat come here with book of lamentation ch1 v 3
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by Bilabong(m): 6:53pm
them never learn lesson
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by AntiWailer: 6:54pm
nonsense
people will still go back.
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by yomibelle(f): 6:54pm
pls, ah need answers to ds pressing questions
1. why is suya sold only at nights?
2. why are the hausas mainly dark in complexion (cos am yet to see a fair one)
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by agarawu23(m): 6:54pm
Story story
MMM is gone, tell them the truth
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by adonbilivit: 6:54pm
if i ever put money for MMM again make thunder fire me
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by tripoli007(m): 6:54pm
I just dey laff because some people go still carry there money enter MMM again
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by siraj1402(m): 6:55pm
Maga Must Morn
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by worlexy(m): 6:55pm
MMM is saying "If you want your money back, you must pay more money". That is typical of most fraudulent schemes, once you're a duped and you don't accept your fate on time and you're still there sulking and trying hard to get back your money, you will eventually lose more money.
The bitter pill to swallow for all the participants is that MMM has crashed. So he who hath ears among them, let them hear, attempts to get back their lost money will make them lose more.
MMM is just trying to play smart one on them, they've restarted MMM this year like they did when MMM South Africa crashed so all the old Mavros have gone into extinction. Even the PH of this year is not enough to balance the GH, not to talk of using it to pay that of 2016. Wake up Mavrodians
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by shamecurls(m): 6:55pm
Mavrodi get mind!
RE-SCAMMING THINGS
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by megrimor(m): 6:55pm
MMM case go soon kill una.
Leave MMM so that your life can be meaningful
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by greatgod2012(f): 6:55pm
The person behind this MMM platform really believe that Nigerians are gullible, that's why he's coming up with this type of BS.
I want to see who will go ahead and PH for 2017 again!
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by segzyogondus(m): 6:55pm
I get faith say many Nigerians go still try their luck cos na stubborn fly dey follow dead body enter grave.... But I know say some smart Nigerians go do 1Month stop but if e kum over them then their cross to carry be that
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by dtruseeker(m): 6:55pm
They should send emissary to hades so that those that died will come back and claim their GH or RH or whatever they call it.
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by torres89: 6:55pm
do people Still do MMM
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by bazzyblings: 6:55pm
E don red ooo mama , e don red oo... lol
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by AustineCJ: 6:56pm
Thunder from cross river fire whosoever that's behind dix MMM
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by abitex577(m): 6:56pm
K
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by princeonx: 6:56pm
Em watin? Your fada!
|Re: MMM Appears Determined To Defraud More Nigerians, Announces Another Comeback by Gistedge(f): 6:56pm
cool
