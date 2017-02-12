Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot (5724 Views)

Andrew Yakubu looted and Goodluck Jonathan fired him while the EFFC investigated him. The Grasscutter, Babachir Lawal awarded a contract to himself and received kickbacks from the company yet President Muhammadu Buhari didn't fire him and instead wrote so long a letter to defend him! And you are here, a brainwashed APC loyalist, celebrating?

Do you know who criticized GEJ for firing Andrew Yakubu in 2014? It was the APC. It is because they believe you are mentally lazy that is why they expect you to blame GEJ today!





shut up 20 Likes

Somehow the message is kind of a patriot



But the messanger is enemies of state



We will visit that babachir issue again 22 Likes 1 Share

I agree with him somehow



Babachir is kind of corrupt



This I know



Foolish liar 6 Likes



What kind of president only fires someone for stealing $9 million only....

If not hippopotamus Dundee.

www.Ineffectualbuffoon.mumu/idiotts/havenothingtosay



That is the amount of money he was unable to move out of the country. He must have shipped a lot of money out before Buhari slammed the doors shut .

With the thousands of no good , no use politicians, political appointees and their concubines,does anybody wonder why the country is shittt.

Reno Omokri is on point, APC members can wail all they want doesn't change the fact that the truth will always be the truth. 17 Likes

Mynd44

Thanks Good luck for sacking him but it was really bad that that you allowed him to keep his loots & a bigger thanks to both President Buhari & the EFCC for fishing out corrupt Nigerians both serving & retired. 8 Likes

Nigeria's biggest problem isn't the poli-thievecians rather the uncountable gullible citizens that keeps cheering for well certified thieves and even voting for some of them to preside over them despite the fact that they are fully aware of their criminal and retrogressive antecedents.



Any Nigerian expecting these crop of career thieves called politicians in Nigeria to better their lots through altruistic purposeful leadership is endemically credulous. 11 Likes

If Jonathan ever sacked anybody for corruption,it must be in his Otueke fishery.

That Jonathan is still a free man,and not in a prison cell,or in exile,running away from d law,giving all those his illiterate speeches,is a testimony to our failure as a nation.

Yakubu was never fired for any corrupt deed by GEJ,but for quarelling with d class thief herself,Diezanni,over d appointment of a technocrat in NNPC,against d stooge,Diezanni wanted. 13 Likes 2 Shares

Would you kindly tell us why Diezani did not suffer the same fate as Yakubu, under Johnathan's regime? Note that I am in full support of sacking and prosecuting anyone found to have committed fraud regardless of his or her tribe.



btw: kedu? Would you kindly tell us why Diezani did not suffer the same fate as Yakubu, under Johnathan's regime? Note that I am in full support of sacking and prosecuting anyone found to have committed fraud regardless of his or her tribe.btw: kedu? 10 Likes

Did you guys not read 'and EFCC investigated him' in Pastor Reno's post? How again did GEJ allow him to keep his loot? Is GEJ EFCC? Would he have left the villa to go and do EFCC's work for them? Isn't his own responsibility to sack while EFCC investigates? Has Buhari done same to Babachir? 16 Likes

Buhari is the worst thing that happened to Nigeria since independence!!!



Reno u don't need to waste your precious MBs to tell Nigerians this, we all have realized that Buhari becoming president is an irredeemable mistake Nigerians made.



It will take divine intervention and unanimous national resolution to save Nigeria from total collapse.



APC no try sha !!! 5 Likes

Where is lalasticlala sef

This Reno is becoming a bloody nuisance with his army of lazy idiots who take his every word as gospel.



GEJ did not fire him for corruption and I challenge anyone to bring out a story that confirms this. The only person in his regime that could have been said to have lost their job due to corruption was Stella Oduah- and she was never charged or investigated by the EFCC.



When a President takes stealing seriously he ensures prosecution - this can be seen by what happened to all the service chiefs, Dasuki, Supreme Court Judges and useless permanent secretaries this government has relieved and are currently dealing with.



Yes, as long as the likes of Babchir Lawal stay in government they remain a huge stain on Buhari's anti corruption fight, but it is at least a fight! Unlike what we witnessed from the idiot of Otuoke who allowed everyone to loot our limited resources without a struggle or consequence in mind. 7 Likes

The only way Nigeria will get better and develop is to kill all current politicians, send the retired ones on exile and ban all their children up to 3rd generation from joining politics.



That's the simple solution 2 Likes

mmmm

