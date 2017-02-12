₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,616 members, 3,360,031 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 09:07 AM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot (5724 Views)
Reno Omokri Reacts To 2face Idibia's Cancelled Protest / Reno Omokri Reacts To Buhari's Wife In Kitchen Comment With These Photos / Reno Omokri Reacts To Former President Jonathan's Exit (see Tweets) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by amoduokoh(m): 8:09pm On Feb 11
How true is Reno Omokri?
Andrew Yakubu looted and Goodluck Jonathan fired him while the EFFC investigated him. The Grasscutter, Babachir Lawal awarded a contract to himself and received kickbacks from the company yet President Muhammadu Buhari didn't fire him and instead wrote so long a letter to defend him! And you are here, a brainwashed APC loyalist, celebrating?
Do you know who criticized GEJ for firing Andrew Yakubu in 2014? It was the APC. It is because they believe you are mentally lazy that is why they expect you to blame GEJ today!
https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=10211556569247135&id=1152008079
11 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by Toosure70: 8:13pm On Feb 11
shut up
20 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by sarrki(m): 8:16pm On Feb 11
Somehow the message is kind of a patriot
But the messanger is enemies of state
We will visit that babachir issue again
22 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by sarrki(m): 8:17pm On Feb 11
Toosure70:
I agree with him somehow
Babachir is kind of corrupt
This I know
My opinion though
13 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by amoduokoh(m): 8:18pm On Feb 11
Nice 1
sarrki:
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by BUHARIISCURSED: 8:19pm On Feb 11
sarrki:when the man is already dead
16 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by vedaxcool(m): 8:19pm On Feb 11
Foolish liar
6 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by oduastates: 8:23pm On Feb 11
Indeed, he fired him for looting .
What kind of president only fires someone for stealing $9 million only....
If not hippopotamus Dundee.
www.Ineffectualbuffoon.mumu/idiotts/havenothingtosay
That is the amount of money he was unable to move out of the country. He must have shipped a lot of money out before Buhari slammed the doors shut .
With the thousands of no good , no use politicians, political appointees and their concubines,does anybody wonder why the country is shittt.
Yet they will be trooping to fake churches and mosque for miracles while being fleeced by fraundsters posing as clergy
17 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by JacksonD7: 8:24pm On Feb 11
Reno Omokri is on point, APC members can wail all they want doesn't change the fact that the truth will always be the truth.
17 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by amoduokoh(m): 8:25pm On Feb 11
I was surprised to hear this from Pastor Reno Omokri
oduastates:
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by amoduokoh(m): 8:26pm On Feb 11
Mynd44
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by UAE123(m): 8:30pm On Feb 11
Thanks Good luck for sacking him but it was really bad that that you allowed him to keep his loots & a bigger thanks to both President Buhari & the EFCC for fishing out corrupt Nigerians both serving & retired.
8 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by byrron(m): 8:31pm On Feb 11
Nigeria's biggest problem isn't the poli-thievecians rather the uncountable gullible citizens that keeps cheering for well certified thieves and even voting for some of them to preside over them despite the fact that they are fully aware of their criminal and retrogressive antecedents.
Any Nigerian expecting these crop of career thieves called politicians in Nigeria to better their lots through altruistic purposeful leadership is endemically credulous.
11 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by doctokwus: 8:42pm On Feb 11
If Jonathan ever sacked anybody for corruption,it must be in his Otueke fishery.
That Jonathan is still a free man,and not in a prison cell,or in exile,running away from d law,giving all those his illiterate speeches,is a testimony to our failure as a nation.
Yakubu was never fired for any corrupt deed by GEJ,but for quarelling with d class thief herself,Diezanni,over d appointment of a technocrat in NNPC,against d stooge,Diezanni wanted.
13 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by naijaking1: 8:45pm On Feb 11
sarrki:
Do not equivocate.
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by sarrki(m): 8:48pm On Feb 11
naijaking1:
I stand for the truth
Am a patriot
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by naijaking1: 8:55pm On Feb 11
sarrki:
Respond to Reno's point or just keep quiet.
No, you have to respond to every critical thread against Buhari so that you can earn a paycheck. So much for your patrotism!
6 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by nduchucks: 9:08pm On Feb 11
naijaking1:
Would you kindly tell us why Diezani did not suffer the same fate as Yakubu, under Johnathan's regime? Note that I am in full support of sacking and prosecuting anyone found to have committed fraud regardless of his or her tribe.
btw: kedu?
10 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by dikeigbo2(m): 9:10pm On Feb 11
Toosure70:
Shut down
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by rescuenaija: 9:15pm On Feb 11
Did you guys not read 'and EFCC investigated him' in Pastor Reno's post? How again did GEJ allow him to keep his loot? Is GEJ EFCC? Would he have left the villa to go and do EFCC's work for them? Isn't his own responsibility to sack while EFCC investigates? Has Buhari done same to Babachir?
16 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by BrokenTV: 9:22pm On Feb 11
sarrki:Na you go visit the case or na Buhari.
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by Samunique(m): 9:25pm On Feb 11
Buhari is the worst thing that happened to Nigeria since independence!!!
Reno u don't need to waste your precious MBs to tell Nigerians this, we all have realized that Buhari becoming president is an irredeemable mistake Nigerians made.
It will take divine intervention and unanimous national resolution to save Nigeria from total collapse.
APC no try sha !!!
5 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by Inani(m): 10:05pm On Feb 11
byrron:Finding a saint nigerian politician is like looking for a virgin in a brothel,it's practically impossible,just that some are worse than others
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by dragonking2: 10:07pm On Feb 11
Where is lalasticlala sef
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by naijaking1: 10:08pm On Feb 11
nduchucks:
My big Oga, I would not respond without say Ranka dede! Yaya gida? Mata, na aiki?
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by dragonking2: 10:08pm On Feb 11
vedaxcool:Where did he lie?
1 Like
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by samstradam: 10:09pm On Feb 11
This Reno is becoming a bloody nuisance with his army of lazy idiots who take his every word as gospel.
GEJ did not fire him for corruption and I challenge anyone to bring out a story that confirms this. The only person in his regime that could have been said to have lost their job due to corruption was Stella Oduah- and she was never charged or investigated by the EFCC.
When a President takes stealing seriously he ensures prosecution - this can be seen by what happened to all the service chiefs, Dasuki, Supreme Court Judges and useless permanent secretaries this government has relieved and are currently dealing with.
Yes, as long as the likes of Babchir Lawal stay in government they remain a huge stain on Buhari's anti corruption fight, but it is at least a fight! Unlike what we witnessed from the idiot of Otuoke who allowed everyone to loot our limited resources without a struggle or consequence in mind.
7 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by computerboy: 10:09pm On Feb 11
The only way Nigeria will get better and develop is to kill all current politicians, send the retired ones on exile and ban all their children up to 3rd generation from joining politics.
That's the simple solution
2 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by josephine123: 10:09pm On Feb 11
mmmm
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by dragonking2: 10:10pm On Feb 11
doctokwus:So tell us why the APC you support now didn't want them to sack him? Tell us why they supported a corrupt person?
4 Likes
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by byrron(m): 10:12pm On Feb 11
Inani:
Nigerians should go for those that avail themselves for service that have not held any political position in the past nor an associate of these recycled thieves, sadly the masses love their well established certified political thieves.
|Re: Reno Omokri Reacts To Andrew Yakubu Loot by naijaking1: 10:21pm On Feb 11
nduchucks:
As one of the original defenders of Buhari on this forum from time immemorial, I hope that one of the new BMC offices at least reach you!
I beg don't change the subject to Diezani. Mr. Reno way we started N/L together in those days stated very obvious points waiting, begging, pleading, and anticipating to be countered.
Say for example that GEJ didn't fire Yakubu, or that APC didn't oppose his removal, then you would really have a point. And if you don't have a point, it's ok to say so.
Do Nigerians Now Hate South Africans? / IBB Murders / Freedom Of Information Bill Passed, Sent To President For Approval!
Viewing this topic: Sankabson(m), 1miccza, BluePearls(m), shenney, Ayomax(m), lordmassac(m), Howmon, udees, rafabenitez, guttentag(m), tualhassan, mrdan(m), deomelo, Nathdoug(m), Carmal90(m), squeekyclean, kennyok(m), PETUK(m), Propzy, chigonye, alpacino2014(m), bignene(m), Tayeni(m), AAU88, grandstar(m), stephmike(m), Jiang, Hayjaycity(m), Emmanuel602(m), sonogo(m), nuttiesayo(f), omogidi234(m), kefidoh(m), Tadeus(m), idnole4(m), fashrola(m), Seanjigga, yinkus204(m), effectplus(m), DrVictor(m), origima, Raymysterio(m), tishbite41, olusolaj(m), krayzieklay(m), suxkill, collinshush, thisisayus(m), elbukaze(m), Evergreat2014(m), Steveinnovates(m), Einl(m), crystalballs, enitanpopoola(m), rafhell(m), freezyballer09(m), murmee, buzquet(m), mekyno777(m), MRSALT, teniyi(m), fergie001(m), horlabiyi(m), somtoJ(m), Teejay1313(m), Olalekanismail, 2n2k(m), omoere, digoster(m), brainpulse, Buskete(m), akikanju(m), sentio2020, adisa786 and 98 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6