This sumptuous limo is not just a stretched S-class with a Maybach badge—it’s far more lavish than that. The S550's 449-hp 4.7-liter twin-turbo V-8 and the S600's 523-hp, 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 provide effortless motivation while passengers enjoy hot-stone-style massaging leather recliners. With a tranquil cabin and a Burmester audio system, it’s a rolling concert hall, too. And forget that new-car smell: the air-filtration system infuses the cabin with the Maybach’s own signature fragrance.



Features

*4.7L V-8 Engine

* 9-spd w/OD Transmission

* 449 @ 5,250 rpm Horsepower

* 516 @ 1,800 rpm Torque

* 4MATIC all wheel Drive type

* ABS and driveline Traction control

* 1st row exterior express open/close tilting glass Sunroof

* 20" silver AMG aluminum Wheels

* Front air conditioning, dual zone automatic

* Rear air conditioning, with separate controls

* Driver and front passenger heated-cushion, heated-seatback Heated front seats

* SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite, seek-scan Radio

* 2 - 1st row LCD monitor

* Keyfob (all doors) Remote keyless entry

* Rear Fog/driving lights

* Heated mirrors

* Windshield wipers - rain sensing

* Nappa leather Seat trim

* Driver and passenger Lumbar support

* COMAND with voice activation Navigation system

* PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist Parking assist



Source:

Nice one 3 Likes

hmmmm... make brain

josephine123:

hmmmm... make brain

Thanks Ma..



Pls visit the website for more interesting updates... You will be wowed, thats a promise.

Na who d drive am now abi them just pack am somewhere or baba carry am go leave for London? 5 Likes 1 Share

chybykee:

Na who d drive am now abi them just pack am somewhere?

Since the VP is the acting president, he takes over na...



My take anyway, I may be wrong sha Since the VP is the acting president, he takes over na...My take anyway, I may be wrong sha 2 Likes

Op sorry to burst your bubble, it's probably an armored S500 that president Buhari drives not the Maybach Version cos where the 4matic logo @ the boot of the vehicle, the words MAYBACH wous have been clearly written there and also the the Maybach logo would have been at the side of the back door seat. Moreover the MayBach version is 8.3 inches longer than the regular S500. 47 Likes 2 Shares

dumo1:

Op sorry to burst your bubble, it's probably an armored S500 that president Buhari drives not the Maybach Version cos where the 4matic logo @ the boot of the vehicle, the words MAYBACH wous have been clearly written there and also the the Maybach logo would have been at the side of the back door seat. Moreover the MayBach version is 8.3 inches longer than the regular S500.

I had a tough time before I got my facts right too.. The pictures you upload is for 2016/2017 model... The Maybach S550 is not the latest one. Remember last year he rejected some cars? Search again, This is MayBach S550 I had a tough time before I got my facts right too.. The pictures you upload is for 2016/2017 model... The Maybach S550 is not the latest one. Remember last year he rejected some cars? Search again, This is MayBach S550 10 Likes

AutoReportNG:





I had a tough time before I got my facts right too.. The pictures you upload is for 2016/2017 model... The Maybach S550 is not the latest one. Remember last year he rejected some cars? Search again, This is MayBach S550 It isn't. Look at the wheels on the president's car compared to the one you just posted.

All Maybachs have the wheels on your second picture. It isn't. Look at the wheels on the president's car compared to the one you just posted.All Maybachs have the wheels on your second picture. 2 Likes 1 Share

AutoReportNG:





I had a tough time before I got my facts right too.. The pictures you upload is for 2016/2017 model... The Maybach S550 is not the latest one. Remember last year he rejected some cars? Search again, This is MayBach S550 *No offence* but I think you are the one that needs to do more extensive research. Mercedes did a bit of differentiation between the Maybach line up from the normal regular mercedes S class so that the customers don't get confused. latest or not latest the president's ride is not a Maybach period. Except you are given rare access to examine the vehicle yourself. *No offence* but I think you are the one that needs to do more extensive research. Mercedes did a bit of differentiation between the Maybach line up from the normal regular mercedes S class so that the customers don't get confused. latest or not latest the president's ride is not a Maybach period. Except you are given rare access to examine the vehicle yourself. 8 Likes

This car is not a maybach s550 but rather an armored Mercedes-Benz s550 4matic(permanent all wheel drive) 14 Likes

mammanbawa:

This car is not a maybach s550 but rather an armored Mercedes-Benz s550 4matic(permanent all wheel drive)

Noted...



Thanks Noted...Thanks 1 Like

Simple and modest

Heaven on wheels

What's the price range? I wanna order one for my girl on valentine's day 8 Likes 1 Share

Mine comes soonest

I thought they said he'd be back on Saturday, is he back? 1 Like

wow 9 Likes

1 love

No body wey no fit make am oh

Jesuuu

mehn I saw the Maybach S600 preview last year. The car is something else.

THE BEAST!!

Cars wey yahoo boys dey drive steady 3 Likes

Which health him dey use enjoy am? 1 Like 1 Share

Will this reduce poverty

Shortyy:

I thought they said he'd be back on Saturday, is he back? nope. said he isn't coming back till he's cleared by his doctors nope. said he isn't coming back till he's cleared by his doctors

no maybach ever uses same wheels with ordinary Benz.... no maybach without the maybach logo anywhere on the car Autoreportng that might be a Mercedes Benz s class brabus

it's pity one can't sleep in it.

Somewhere, someplace, Right now, my future WIFE is planning Valentine with one idiot. There is God. 4 Likes