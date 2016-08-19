₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,939 members, 3,361,065 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 08:54 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Car Talk / Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) (26296 Views)
2016 Mercedes Maybach S600 Emperor- N750m Car For Only 10 People In The World. / Would You Buy This Mercedes Maybach 57 For N40 Million? / Photos-Official Car Of The Nigerian President (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 9:17pm On Feb 11
We have seen the official car of the US president called The Beast. The Beast was built in a sophisticated manner, and details about it are not revealed to the public. We decided to take a look at the Nigerian Presidential Fleet. A closer look reveals that, Pres. Buhari rides in Mercedes-Maybach S550. A closer look at this "Nigerian Beast" shows us some features of this car. The car can best be described as a car made for kings...
This sumptuous limo is not just a stretched S-class with a Maybach badge—it’s far more lavish than that. The S550's 449-hp 4.7-liter twin-turbo V-8 and the S600's 523-hp, 6.0-liter twin-turbo V-12 provide effortless motivation while passengers enjoy hot-stone-style massaging leather recliners. With a tranquil cabin and a Burmester audio system, it’s a rolling concert hall, too. And forget that new-car smell: the air-filtration system infuses the cabin with the Maybach’s own signature fragrance.
Features
*4.7L V-8 Engine
* 9-spd w/OD Transmission
* 449 @ 5,250 rpm Horsepower
* 516 @ 1,800 rpm Torque
* 4MATIC all wheel Drive type
* ABS and driveline Traction control
* 1st row exterior express open/close tilting glass Sunroof
* 20" silver AMG aluminum Wheels
* Front air conditioning, dual zone automatic
* Rear air conditioning, with separate controls
* Driver and front passenger heated-cushion, heated-seatback Heated front seats
* SiriusXM AM/FM/HD/Satellite, seek-scan Radio
* 2 - 1st row LCD monitor
* Keyfob (all doors) Remote keyless entry
* Rear Fog/driving lights
* Heated mirrors
* Windshield wipers - rain sensing
* Nappa leather Seat trim
* Driver and passenger Lumbar support
* COMAND with voice activation Navigation system
* PARKTRONIC w/Active Parking Assist Parking assist
Source:
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/mercedes-maybach-s550-overview-of-pres.html
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 9:18pm On Feb 11
I go buy this Beast one day too..
See more facts and pictures here...
http://www.autoreportng.com/2017/02/mercedes-maybach-s550-overview-of-pres.html
12 Likes
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by YOUNGKAHUNA: 9:30pm On Feb 11
Nice one
3 Likes
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by josephine123: 9:50pm On Feb 11
hmmmm... make brain
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 10:03pm On Feb 11
josephine123:
Thanks Ma..
Pls visit the website for more interesting updates... You will be wowed, thats a promise.
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by chybykee(m): 10:10pm On Feb 11
Na who d drive am now abi them just pack am somewhere or baba carry am go leave for London?
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 10:12pm On Feb 11
chybykee:
Since the VP is the acting president, he takes over na...
My take anyway, I may be wrong sha
2 Likes
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by dumo1(m): 11:06pm On Feb 11
Op sorry to burst your bubble, it's probably an armored S500 that president Buhari drives not the Maybach Version cos where the 4matic logo @ the boot of the vehicle, the words MAYBACH wous have been clearly written there and also the the Maybach logo would have been at the side of the back door seat. Moreover the MayBach version is 8.3 inches longer than the regular S500.
47 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 11:12pm On Feb 11
dumo1:
I had a tough time before I got my facts right too.. The pictures you upload is for 2016/2017 model... The Maybach S550 is not the latest one. Remember last year he rejected some cars? Search again, This is MayBach S550
10 Likes
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by DaimlerBen(m): 1:31am
AutoReportNG:It isn't. Look at the wheels on the president's car compared to the one you just posted.
All Maybachs have the wheels on your second picture.
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by dumo1(m): 2:03am
AutoReportNG:*No offence* but I think you are the one that needs to do more extensive research. Mercedes did a bit of differentiation between the Maybach line up from the normal regular mercedes S class so that the customers don't get confused. latest or not latest the president's ride is not a Maybach period. Except you are given rare access to examine the vehicle yourself.
8 Likes
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by mammanbawa: 5:24pm
This car is not a maybach s550 but rather an armored Mercedes-Benz s550 4matic(permanent all wheel drive)
14 Likes
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by AutoReportNG: 6:30pm
mammanbawa:
Noted...
Thanks
1 Like
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by Iamwrath: 7:31pm
Simple and modest
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by shamecurls(m): 7:31pm
Heaven on wheels
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by KingLennon(m): 7:32pm
What's the price range? I wanna order one for my girl on valentine's day
8 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by ademasta(m): 7:32pm
Mine comes soonest
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by Shortyy(f): 7:32pm
I thought they said he'd be back on Saturday, is he back?
1 Like
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by helinues: 7:32pm
wow
9 Likes
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by recievesense: 7:32pm
1 love
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by iamawara(m): 7:33pm
No body wey no fit make am oh
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by Yinkatolu: 7:33pm
Jesuuu
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by yedidiah(m): 7:33pm
mehn I saw the Maybach S600 preview last year. The car is something else.
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by Moshkom(m): 7:34pm
THE BEAST!!
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by Adaowerri111: 7:35pm
Cars wey yahoo boys dey drive steady
3 Likes
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by princeonx: 7:35pm
Which health him dey use enjoy am?
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by seenter84: 7:36pm
Will this reduce poverty
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by mayorski01(m): 7:37pm
Shortyy:nope. said he isn't coming back till he's cleared by his doctors
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by EWAagoyin(m): 7:37pm
no maybach ever uses same wheels with ordinary Benz.... no maybach without the maybach logo anywhere on the car Autoreportng that might be a Mercedes Benz s class brabus
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by modanwealth(m): 7:37pm
it's pity one can't sleep in it.
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by valdes00(m): 7:37pm
Somewhere, someplace, Right now, my future WIFE is planning Valentine with one idiot. There is God.
4 Likes
|Re: Mercedes-Maybach S550: An Overview Of President Buhari's Official Car (Photos) by Factfinder1(f): 7:37pm
This cars is 90million naira and buhari owns 3
Camry Engine For My Freelander 1999 Model / Easy Tips And Tricks Every Driver Should Know (pics) / What Is The Difference Between The Le,xle,se And S Versions Of Toyota Cars
Viewing this topic: chuberg(m), skoda62(m), benson4u(m), ogkrakkid(m), uncletorino(m), OtunbaAde101(m), Apoztl3(m), johnmarcel(m), Ezeibe(m), ekolina(m), sisqology(m), tombricks, Bolajihefty(m), akandry, steric58(m), Mrjo(m), abbey2016(m), shinaode1, lineviews, tijanja, Lombardi, Aaronwyze(m), Ifedikaycee(m), VcStunner(m), mamaya(m), chinkichun, Mjshexy(m), Abdujapha(m), forgiveness, mailalaba, DirtyGold, areeyor(m), Optimusshield(m), Niyi6(m), freeborn76(m), Capslock01, krisllins(m), jojomario(m), latyph(m), evanstical, midashenry(m), SpermDonor, cutiepie25(f), walemoney007(m), emisun(m), bjhaid, vone2000tolu, SAZZYSKOLY(m), rapfezy, kenp20(m), MrPolitics, bionixs, djshishy, louiskay(m), kennethromanus, senrino(m), kavey10(m), gugus1(m), yebokos(m), SummerT(m), tabontabon, adedayoa2(f), bhankie(m), frednino, adem30, Chine12(m), archsaintspirit(m), colyx1(m), Gptech(m), xrayz(m), temmylorlah(f), Sansome(m), drmuri(m), crystalmi(f), plainbibletruth, Youngadvocate, W3xy1(m), latup4real(m), patonyx1, geeluck1(m), Oyecute(m), kajoula(f), Brownville007, gtre, okhiai1(m), Toofan007, visafoneng, johnjay3150(m), makdel, Davny, TobeyTobee, femmyadje(m), ngozionefeli, porchster, Vidamia(m), xpiranza, Eagles92(m), gamst16, Slyr0x, johncasey1(m), Krisddon, kachi08(m), Simeon244(m), Tiny23(f), Xhaka100(m), udyraph(m), babalonimi, wins18(m), vicdom(m), livapul86(m), Mexyz(m), olawaleplus(m), godfrey01, belamour(m), Abdulazeez007(m), GodsOwnFav, liloelawwal(m), janefarms2015, scatachu, ezenonso, InvertedHammer, HLion, Gido, kasheemawo(m), cheapland, sushieater, phoenixy(m), eyzeberg, nunamyeong(m), TheSociopath(m), xtratagem(m), Manus17(m), FAVOUR13, Anglojosite7(m), buchito1(m), Emperor119(m), IBreakRules, Olu20090, safepaulooo, JohnWriter, Elnino4ladies, hungryboy(m), Ridhw0n(m), brighthp(m), imanuel80(m), omogidi234(m), Cyberknight, jtwest(m), victorv12(m), Ajewealth123(m), niterider(m), fgr63, Fregene59, xmileeasy, Stevengerd(m), mykel20(m), shaydeenamz(m), earthstronaut, Rawcalculus, kudosamass(m), Sapphire86(f), EASYSHO, olapluto(m), IAMJojo(m), PETERENI1(m), Fantastic2m(m), EvangelistAY(m), nacortic(m), debowale01(m), cuntbro, Jjamah(m), donnumber1(m), will2lead(m), bashobusa(m), Hugoboy, Calakuta, MrEdimulo82(m), jamson, JayJayGee, UncleSnr(m), BoleAndFish, sam79(m), Joy83(m), iknopro(m), Manweyfitquarel(m) and 337 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 7