|PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by 360frolic(m): 9:30pm On Feb 11
When the desirable is not available, then the available becomes desirable!
These photos display improvisation at its peak!
http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-which-of-these-is-more-creative.html
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by AdeniyiA(m): 9:32pm On Feb 11
Engineering students well done ooo...
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by yellowbeauty(f): 9:33pm On Feb 11
2
5 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by yellowbeauty(f): 9:34pm On Feb 11
the person above me "are you spirit"?
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by rottennaija(m): 9:42pm On Feb 11
3 is unsafe
13 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by josephine123: 9:48pm On Feb 11
lol...3
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Fairgodwin(m): 9:57am
I think it's 2. I like his idea.
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by themonk(m): 9:57am
1
7 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Ezezima2012(m): 9:58am
2
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by lonelydora(m): 9:58am
Number 1 on point.
Why are you guys not in church? Today is a day to pray for Buhari. Muslims did theirs on Friday.
11 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by driand(m): 9:58am
None,
This is 2017 for crying out loud, if you call any of those creative the we are 4000 years behind the west,
Common guys, let stop celebrating stupidity..
5 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by habss: 9:59am
2
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by masterblogger(m): 9:59am
3
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by adorablevic(f): 9:59am
wow... he recreated d clock himself.. lool
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by kindnyce(m): 10:00am
3
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by dacblogger(f): 10:00am
I is very creative....others seem simple 2 construct.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Vision2045(m): 10:00am
1 N 2
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Hepolyte: 10:00am
I go for 1
silly n funny
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by jomboliski(m): 10:00am
Creativity... I think is number two click like of you agree
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by tempex88(m): 10:00am
For 1, there is risk of fire.
For 3, there is risk of accident
2 is the most creative and it's risk free
8 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by slap1(m): 10:01am
I pity who would drive that car on Nigerian roads. RIP in advance.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by cosby02(m): 10:01am
They say it's 2....let me stand with them since glo refused to let me see the pics as for the driver of the car, big RIP in advance.
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by homehunters(m): 10:01am
I think it's 2 because 1 could just put those electronic gadgets on the floor which would look more better and 3 is so foolish if Lasma catches you and 2 is being economical
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by keche7(f): 10:02am
1 is more creative but only 2 is safe.
2 Likes
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Bumbae1(f): 10:02am
Lol 2
Number 3 nah death sentence
1 Like
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Iamwrath: 10:02am
Iya called fails
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by mosegifted: 10:03am
Omo, see construction.. .. make i just Park for here first Abeg
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Adonis3: 10:06am
driand:
Take a chill pill and relax mahn
This life nor to hard to dey do like this
Get the joke and laugh biko
Wo OP me I like that number 1 jare
Number 2 reeks of "mi o raye oshi jare"
#Adonis3HasSpoken
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by gqboyy(m): 10:06am
They r all broke as fvck
|Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by innoachukw(m): 10:07am
no 2. made FP.
