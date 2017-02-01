₦airaland Forum

Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative?

PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by 360frolic(m): 9:30pm On Feb 11
When the desirable is not available, then the available becomes desirable!

These photos display improvisation at its peak!

http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-which-of-these-is-more-creative.html

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by AdeniyiA(m): 9:32pm On Feb 11
Engineering students well done ooo...

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by yellowbeauty(f): 9:33pm On Feb 11
2

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by yellowbeauty(f): 9:34pm On Feb 11
the person above me "are you spirit"?
Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by rottennaija(m): 9:42pm On Feb 11
3 is unsafe

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by josephine123: 9:48pm On Feb 11
lol...3
Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Fairgodwin(m): 9:57am
I think it's 2. I like his idea.

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by themonk(m): 9:57am
1

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Ezezima2012(m): 9:58am
2

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by lonelydora(m): 9:58am
Number 1 on point.


Why are you guys not in church? Today is a day to pray for Buhari. Muslims did theirs on Friday.

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by driand(m): 9:58am
None, angry

This is 2017 for crying out loud, if you call any of those creative the we are 4000 years behind the west,

Common guys, let stop celebrating stupidity..

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by habss: 9:59am
2

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by masterblogger(m): 9:59am
3
Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by adorablevic(f): 9:59am
wow... he recreated d clock himself.. lool
Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by kindnyce(m): 10:00am
3
Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by dacblogger(f): 10:00am
I is very creative....others seem simple 2 construct.

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Vision2045(m): 10:00am
1 N 2

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Hepolyte: 10:00am
I go for 1
silly n funny

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by jomboliski(m): 10:00am
Creativity... I think is number two click like of you agree
Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by tempex88(m): 10:00am
For 1, there is risk of fire.
For 3, there is risk of accident

2 is the most creative and it's risk free

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by slap1(m): 10:01am
I pity who would drive that car on Nigerian roads. RIP in advance.

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by cosby02(m): 10:01am
They say it's 2....let me stand with them since glo refused to let me see the pics angry as for the driver of the car, big RIP in advance.

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by homehunters(m): 10:01am
I think it's 2 because 1 could just put those electronic gadgets on the floor which would look more better and 3 is so foolish if Lasma catches you and 2 is being economical

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by keche7(f): 10:02am
1 is more creative but only 2 is safe.

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Bumbae1(f): 10:02am
Lol 2

Number 3 nah death sentence undecided

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Iamwrath: 10:02am
Iya called fails
Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by mosegifted: 10:03am
Omo, see construction.. grin grin.. make i just Park for here first Abeg
Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by Adonis3: 10:06am
driand:
None, angry

This is 2017 for crying out loud, if you call any of those creative the we are 4000 years behind the west,

Common guys, let stop celebrating stupidity..


Take a chill pill and relax mahn


This life nor to hard to dey do like this


Get the joke and laugh biko grin


Wo OP me I like that number 1 jare


Number 2 reeks of "mi o raye oshi jare" grin grin





#Adonis3HasSpoken

Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by gqboyy(m): 10:06am
They r all broke as fvck
Re: PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? by innoachukw(m): 10:07am
no 2. made FP.

