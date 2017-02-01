Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / PHOTO: Which Of These Is More Creative? (11156 Views)

(photo)which University Did This Contractor graduate? / Who's More Creative Between This Two Men / Meditation Makes You More Creative (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





These photos display improvisation at its peak!



http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/photo-which-of-these-is-more-creative.html When the desirable is not available, then the available becomes desirable!These photos display improvisation at its peak! 4 Likes 1 Share

Engineering students well done ooo... 2 Likes 1 Share

2 5 Likes

the person above me "are you spirit"?

3 is unsafe 13 Likes

lol...3

I think it's 2. I like his idea. 2 Likes

1 7 Likes

2 2 Likes

Number 1 on point.





Why are you guys not in church? Today is a day to pray for Buhari. Muslims did theirs on Friday. 11 Likes





This is 2017 for crying out loud, if you call any of those creative the we are 4000 years behind the west,



Common guys, let stop celebrating stupidity.. None,This is 2017 for crying out loud, if you call any of those creative the we are 4000 years behind the west,Common guys, let stop celebrating stupidity.. 5 Likes

2 2 Likes

3

wow... he recreated d clock himself.. lool

3

I is very creative....others seem simple 2 construct. 1 Like

1 N 2 1 Like

I go for 1

silly n funny 2 Likes

Creativity... I think is number two click like of you agree

For 1, there is risk of fire.

For 3, there is risk of accident



2 is the most creative and it's risk free 8 Likes

I pity who would drive that car on Nigerian roads. RIP in advance. 1 Like

as for the driver of the car, big RIP in advance. They say it's 2....let me stand with them since glo refused to let me see the picsas for the driver of the car, big RIP in advance. 1 Like

I think it's 2 because 1 could just put those electronic gadgets on the floor which would look more better and 3 is so foolish if Lasma catches you and 2 is being economical 1 Like

1 is more creative but only 2 is safe. 2 Likes





Number 3 nah death sentence Lol 2Number 3 nah death sentence 1 Like

Iya called fails

.. make i just Park for here first Abeg Omo, see construction.... make i just Park for here first Abeg

driand:

None,



This is 2017 for crying out loud, if you call any of those creative the we are 4000 years behind the west,



Common guys, let stop celebrating stupidity..



Take a chill pill and relax mahn





This life nor to hard to dey do like this





Get the joke and laugh biko





Wo OP me I like that number 1 jare





Number 2 reeks of "mi o raye oshi jare"

Take a chill pill and relax mahnThis life nor to hard to dey do like thisGet the joke and laugh bikoWo OP me I like that number 1 jareNumber 2 reeks of "mi o raye oshi jare"









#Adonis3HasSpoken

1 Like 1 Share

They r all broke as fvck