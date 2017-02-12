₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by dre11(m): 9:59pm On Feb 11
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by sweetval: 10:02pm On Feb 11
Hian!!! 5000 kwa...
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by josephine123: 10:03pm On Feb 11
Hmmm... too bad oo
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by doublewisdom: 10:05pm On Feb 11
A 15 year old already hiring assassins? I fear for when he's 25.
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by respect80(m): 10:06pm On Feb 11
Is that the 19 years old Jonah in the pic or should we wait for another?
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by ojun50(m): 10:14pm On Feb 11
5k nd paid them 2k
i don't hv any tin to say
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Sandydayziz(f): 10:15pm On Feb 11
respect80:
Seconded!
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by menix(m): 10:41pm On Feb 11
Apprentice Uwa Mmebi...
Assassin ndi agu( Hungry Assassins)
If he could pay for assassin at 19yrs, he would certainly raise a Notorious Sect by 25yrs..
How I wish the court could sentence to sambisa to assassinate all boko boyz..
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Oliviaxx(f): 11:25pm On Feb 11
Greedy man...look at his big stomach. Imagine paying assassins installmentally.laugh no even gree me.no doubt he uses all his money to drink beer #afoBeer ....rubbish. Walahi the heart of man is sooo wicked
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by yaqq: 10:00am
5k to kill person?
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by talk2archy: 10:00am
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 10:00am
Both the teenager and the assassins are very stu.pid . 5k to kill person?
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 10:01am
The guy looks old now
Hmmm so its so easy to get Assassinated just like dat for 5000 naira! hian !
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Hades2016(m): 10:01am
Hmmmmmm I have nothing to say
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by ugwuishi(m): 10:01am
carry ya wahala de go... :Pcarry ya wahala de go...
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Iamwrath: 10:01am
Want to take over a business his father didn't own
Imagine the guys
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by WHOcarex: 10:01am
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by LastSurvivor11: 10:01am
The wickedness, poverty and stupidity is just something else..
5k to take a soul
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by kindnyce(m): 10:02am
Money is indeed the root of all evil..
Imagine a minor knows where tp locate an assasin.....
Where are the NCAN SEF
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by ZeroTolerance: 10:02am
I am sure the cheap assassins are Yoruba Muslims. Very sure
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by tydi(m): 10:02am
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by mcocolok(m): 10:02am
Something fishy about the boss. Boy don serve , time don reach for settlement, oga no one settle. 5k to kill person. Oga settle your boy
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Ezezima2012(m): 10:02am
Evil people everywhere
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by adorablevic(f): 10:02am
evil dat men do....
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by powerfulsettings: 10:02am
All in niaja
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Ioannes(m): 10:03am
Oliviaxx:
Can you imagine this nonsense early Sunday morning?
Just look at that last statement, "he did not mean to kill him"
Rara, he only meant to assassinate him.
Not even #50,000, #5,000?
Recession na bad tin o.
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by sod09(m): 10:03am
Benue pple ehn
Dats aw one of dem plan protest nd chicken out at die minute
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by wins18(m): 10:04am
I am sure the assailants wanted to scam him, nobody is ready to kill with that amount, they want to milk the little one he has dry, this is business gone wrong
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by driand(m): 10:04am
sod09:and that was how the benue guy stripped himself of the 'legendary' status, meanwhile when it comes to extreme wickedness benue people are learners compared to kogi.
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Omenkata: 10:04am
Omenkalives people
Lazy bastards
|Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by slap1(m): 10:05am
So life is now this cheap? Had it been he paid them fully, they'd have assassinated the man?
