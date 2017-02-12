₦airaland Forum

Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by dre11(m): 9:59pm On Feb 11
CYRIACUS IZUEKWE

A 19-year old Benue State-born Samuel Jonah was arrested and charged before a Lagos court sitting in Ejigbo for engaging some people suspected to be assassins with the sum of N5000 to kill his boss, Donatus Nnaji.

The incident happened at Ikotun Area of Lagos where Nnaji runs a bakery.

Jonah allegedly offered the men a sum N5,000 but paid N2,000 cash with promised to pay the balance on completion of eliminating Nnaji.

P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Jonah was brought from his home town in Benue and got engaged in the bakery by Nnaji.

It was learnt that the bread factory was considerably making progress and Jonah reportedly started scheming on how to take over the business.

According to the police, he reportedly attempted to commit felony and engaged the service of assassins to rob and kill Nnaji with intent of taking over the business since Nnaji’s family did not knew much about the bread industry.

However, the matter was foiled after he had disagreement over money with the boys he engaged.

The gang demanded the full payment and when Jonah was not forthcoming, one of the men leaked the information to Nnaji who contacted police and Jonah was arrested.

At the station, one of the men who stood as witnesses came with a recorded video and Jonah eventually confessed and said he did not meant to kill Nnaji.

He was brought before Magistrate’s court and charged with felony under the Criminal Code and he pleaded not guilty.

The presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola granted Jonah bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.

He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.
The matter was adjourned till 8 March 2017.



http://pmexpressng.com/teenage-apprentice-arrested-paying-assassins-n5k-kill-boss/

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by sweetval: 10:02pm On Feb 11
Hian!!! 5000 kwa... undecided

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by josephine123: 10:03pm On Feb 11
Hmmm... too bad oo
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by doublewisdom: 10:05pm On Feb 11
A 15 year old already hiring assassins? I fear for when he's 25.

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by respect80(m): 10:06pm On Feb 11
Is that the 19 years old Jonah in the pic or should we wait for another?

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by ojun50(m): 10:14pm On Feb 11
5k nd paid them 2k
i don't hv any tin to say
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Sandydayziz(f): 10:15pm On Feb 11
respect80:
Is that the 19 years old Jonah in the pic or should we wait for another?

Seconded!

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by menix(m): 10:41pm On Feb 11
Apprentice Uwa Mmebi...

Assassin ndi agu( Hungry Assassins)

If he could pay for assassin at 19yrs, he would certainly raise a Notorious Sect by 25yrs..

How I wish the court could sentence to sambisa to assassinate all boko boyz..

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Oliviaxx(f): 11:25pm On Feb 11
Greedy man...look at his big stomach. Imagine paying assassins installmentally.laugh no even gree me.no doubt he uses all his money to drink beer #afoBeer ....rubbish. Walahi the heart of man is sooo wicked

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by yaqq: 10:00am
5k to kill person?
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by talk2archy: 10:00am
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by lonelydora(m): 10:00am
Both the teenager and the assassins are very stu.pid . 5k to kill person?

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Bumbae1(f): 10:01am
The guy looks old now shocked

Hmmm so its so easy to get Assassinated just like dat for 5000 naira! hian !
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Hades2016(m): 10:01am
Hmmmmmm I have nothing to say
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by ugwuishi(m): 10:01am
carry ya wahala de go... :Pcarry ya wahala de go...

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Iamwrath: 10:01am
Want to take over a business his father didn't own

Imagine the guys

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by WHOcarex: 10:01am
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by LastSurvivor11: 10:01am
The wickedness, poverty and stupidity is just something else..

5k to take a soul shocked

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by kindnyce(m): 10:02am
Money is indeed the root of all evil..
Imagine a minor knows where tp locate an assasin.....
Where are the NCAN SEF
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by ZeroTolerance: 10:02am
I am sure the cheap assassins are Yoruba Muslims. Very sure

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by tydi(m): 10:02am
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by mcocolok(m): 10:02am
Something fishy about the boss. Boy don serve , time don reach for settlement, oga no one settle. 5k to kill person. Oga settle your boy
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Ezezima2012(m): 10:02am
Evil people everywhere
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by adorablevic(f): 10:02am
evil dat men do....
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by powerfulsettings: 10:02am
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Ioannes(m): 10:03am
Oliviaxx:
Greedy man...look at his big stomach. Imagine paying assassins installmentally.laugh no even gree me.no doubt he uses all his money to drink beer #afoBeer ....rubbish. Walahi the heart of man is sooo wicked

Can you imagine this nonsense early Sunday morning? shocked

Just look at that last statement, "he did not mean to kill him"

Rara, he only meant to assassinate him.

Not even #50,000, #5,000?

Recession na bad tin o.
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by sod09(m): 10:03am
Benue pple ehn angry angry
Dats aw one of dem plan protest nd chicken out at die minute

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by wins18(m): 10:04am
I am sure the assailants wanted to scam him, nobody is ready to kill with that amount, they want to milk the little one he has dry, this is business gone wrong
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by driand(m): 10:04am
sod09:
Benue pple ehn angry angry
Dats aw one of dem plan protest nd chicken out at die minute
and that was how the benue guy stripped himself of the 'legendary' status, meanwhile when it comes to extreme wickedness benue people are learners compared to kogi.
Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by Omenkata: 10:04am
Omenkalives people
Lazy bastards

Re: Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) by slap1(m): 10:05am
So life is now this cheap? Had it been he paid them fully, they'd have assassinated the man?

