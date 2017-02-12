Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Apprentice Pays Assassins N5000 To Kill His Boss In Lagos (Photo) (17039 Views)

CYRIACUS IZUEKWE



A 19-year old Benue State-born Samuel Jonah was arrested and charged before a Lagos court sitting in Ejigbo for engaging some people suspected to be assassins with the sum of N5000 to kill his boss, Donatus Nnaji.



The incident happened at Ikotun Area of Lagos where Nnaji runs a bakery.



Jonah allegedly offered the men a sum N5,000 but paid N2,000 cash with promised to pay the balance on completion of eliminating Nnaji.



P.M.EXPRESS gathered that Jonah was brought from his home town in Benue and got engaged in the bakery by Nnaji.



It was learnt that the bread factory was considerably making progress and Jonah reportedly started scheming on how to take over the business.



According to the police, he reportedly attempted to commit felony and engaged the service of assassins to rob and kill Nnaji with intent of taking over the business since Nnaji’s family did not knew much about the bread industry.



However, the matter was foiled after he had disagreement over money with the boys he engaged.



The gang demanded the full payment and when Jonah was not forthcoming, one of the men leaked the information to Nnaji who contacted police and Jonah was arrested.



At the station, one of the men who stood as witnesses came with a recorded video and Jonah eventually confessed and said he did not meant to kill Nnaji.



He was brought before Magistrate’s court and charged with felony under the Criminal Code and he pleaded not guilty.



The presiding Magistrate, Mr Akeem Fashola granted Jonah bail in the sum of N50,000 with one surety in like sum.



He was remanded in prison custody pending when he will perfect his bail condition.

The matter was adjourned till 8 March 2017.





http://pmexpressng.com/teenage-apprentice-arrested-paying-assassins-n5k-kill-boss/

Hian!!! 5000 kwa... 11 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm... too bad oo

A 15 year old already hiring assassins? I fear for when he's 25. 6 Likes

Is that the 19 years old Jonah in the pic or should we wait for another? 50 Likes

5k nd paid them 2k

i don't hv any tin to say

respect80:

Seconded! Seconded! 24 Likes 1 Share

Apprentice Uwa Mmebi...



Assassin ndi agu( Hungry Assassins)



If he could pay for assassin at 19yrs, he would certainly raise a Notorious Sect by 25yrs..



How I wish the court could sentence to sambisa to assassinate all boko boyz.. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Greedy man...look at his big stomach. Imagine paying assassins installmentally.laugh no even gree me.no doubt he uses all his money to drink beer #afoBeer ....rubbish. Walahi the heart of man is sooo wicked 6 Likes

5k to kill person?

d

Both the teenager and the assassins are very stu.pid . 5k to kill person? 2 Likes





Hmmm so its so easy to get Assassinated just like dat for 5000 naira! hian ! The guy looks old nowHmmm so its so easy to get Assassinated just like dat for 5000 naira! hian !

Hmmmmmm I have nothing to say

carry ya wahala de go... :Pcarry ya wahala de go... 1 Like

Want to take over a business his father didn't own



Imagine the guys 1 Like





5k to take a soul The wickedness, poverty and stupidity is just something else..5k to take a soul 1 Like

Money is indeed the root of all evil..

Imagine a minor knows where tp locate an assasin.....

Where are the NCAN SEF

I am sure the cheap assassins are Yoruba Muslims. Very sure 8 Likes

.

Something fishy about the boss. Boy don serve , time don reach for settlement, oga no one settle. 5k to kill person. Oga settle your boy

Evil people everywhere

evil dat men do....

All in niaja

Oliviaxx:

Can you imagine this nonsense early Sunday morning?



Just look at that last statement, "he did not mean to kill him"



Rara, he only meant to assassinate him.



Not even #50,000, #5,000?



Dats aw one of dem plan protest nd chicken out at die minute Benue pple ehnDats aw one of dem plan protest nd chicken out at die minute 2 Likes

I am sure the assailants wanted to scam him, nobody is ready to kill with that amount, they want to milk the little one he has dry, this is business gone wrong

sod09:

Omenkalives people

Lazy bastards 1 Like