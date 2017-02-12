₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by ChimuchiYola: 10:16pm On Feb 11
Facebook User Joseph just shared a photo of a yet to be identified man who committed suicide today in Lagos...
According to Joseph, nobody knows the reason why he committed suicide.
This man just hang himself now along ozumba mbadiwe by kofo junnction v..i
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Bilabong(m): 10:16pm On Feb 11
No one is above the law. If he committed suicide police should order for his arrest...
No joke.
Meanwhile
our President is back
yes he is back
The PRO of our youth in church
just told me that our president that went for NYSC is back and will make his first public appearance next Sunday...
Why una dey frown?
Are u not happy for our president?
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by xstry: 10:19pm On Feb 11
Na him time reach
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by xstry: 10:19pm On Feb 11
Bilabong:you mean they should arrest his corpse?
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by ithink7: 10:30pm On Feb 11
Could be suicide or murder. Police should investigate.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by doublewisdom: 10:31pm On Feb 11
Na Buhari and his evil policies cause am. Some people have lost hope and think suicide is the easy way out.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by menix(m): 10:33pm On Feb 11
The 992 person to ve committed suicide since May 2015..
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by obinna58(m): 10:41pm On Feb 11
Not real, where the legs
Blogger and fake news
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Ever8054: 10:51pm On Feb 11
I understand situations gets tough sometimes but suicide should never be an option... at least he has a nice pant on while there are people who don't even gat such pant..
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by bigtt76(f): 10:52pm On Feb 11
If only he knew what's up... He could have sold one of his kidney and even get the opportunity to continue life in the US
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by fowosh: 11:14pm On Feb 11
pls help me ask my grand father pa oluwo DAT where did he put his ring?
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by JBoss25(m): 11:17pm On Feb 11
Buhari u are the cause of everything, common gala is now N90, how can man survive?
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Oliviaxx(f): 11:21pm On Feb 11
Lawd have mercy
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by ikbnice(m): 11:24pm On Feb 11
Suicide is an act of cowardice.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by gqboyy(m): 11:33pm On Feb 11
God save us from depression
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Ikigia: 2:04am
Only God knows.....
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by talk2archy: 10:03am
h
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Hades2016(m): 10:03am
RIP
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by sotall(m): 10:03am
ahhh! Blood of Zachariah
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by EVILFOREST: 10:04am
See what FRUSTRATION and ANGER caused
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by driand(m): 10:04am
Nigerians are renowned for resilience, what ever pushed a young man like this to suicide..?
Anyway if buhari like $1 =#1500, we dey... No shaking
But who the gods will kill they first make mad, either in 9ja or London, werey is werey
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by ifeanyija(m): 10:05am
Mmm
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Ibyno(m): 10:05am
no matter the hardship , life is good, if I hear say I commit suicide foe dis beautiful world.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by sod09(m): 10:05am
Y do we think hanging is always suicide, wat if he was murdered.... No autospy no investigation
Nothing
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Bumbae1(f): 10:05am
Hmm chai
So his going straight to Hell as he don commit serious sin .. so we cant even RIP the dead because nah hell e dey go
Pele
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Adonis3: 10:06am
Jj
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by wemmieslim(f): 10:06am
Holy Spirit of God o, chaii.
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Onyenna(m): 10:06am
Jeeez!
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Onyenna(m): 10:07am
sod09:
As in eeehn..... We have a long way to go
|Re: Man Commits Suicide In Victoria Island Lagos (Graphic Photos) by Seenyo: 10:07am
Aftermath of demonic CHAINge!...meanwhile, the nomad is still flexing in uk....
