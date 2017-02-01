₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by contactmorak: 11:20pm On Feb 11
A serious and shameful drama happened tonight on the Big Brother Naija show. It was their usual Saturday night party and the theme was a Valentine one. The party was moving on smoothly with enough alcohol in circulation to bring the housemates out of their shells, even as the Disc Jockey, Dj Scratchmasta dished sumptuous African tunes.
However, all of a sudden this DJ trying to spice of the music played one of Femi Kuti's controversial songs, "Sorry For Nigeria".
The instrumental to the song was already playing and the housemates were already in the moody to shout "I'm sorry, sorry oh, i'm sorry for Nigeria", when the DJ quickly realised it wasn't the appropriate song for a show like Big Brother Naija which is meant to put Nigeria in a positive light, and he confusingly stopped the song. He couldn't even find a replacement for the song, therefore he had to stop the entire set.
But hilariously and shamefully, the housemates who were already high from alcohol intake just kept chanting "I'm sorry, sorry oh, i'm sorry for Nigeria" while raising their glasses.
Obviously angry at the development, the Big Brother spoke suddenly from the diary room telling all Housemates to vacate the dancefloor. This never happen in previous parties. Big Brother never interfered. The parties took longer and they always ended smoothly. But this particular party came to an abrupt end!
To make matters worse, the housemates were rushed out of the party by the bouncers while trying to take drinks from the fridge to their abode. In past parties, the housemates smoothly empty the fridge, but this time around, the bouncer who was seen shortly before receiving a call, quickly came forward to block the boys from carting away alcohol. Big Brother spoke again sternly at this time that that they should just leave.
And that was the end of the House party.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/national-disgrace-bbnaija-housemates.html
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by ikbnice(m): 11:28pm On Feb 11
Useless show
13 Likes
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by Oliviaxx(f): 11:34pm On Feb 11
Hahahahahahahahahahahahahahaha chaiiii.....oga big brother, no need taking it out on the poor contestants. We all feel the same way......Sorry for Nigeria
14 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by petrov10: 11:49pm On Feb 11
Petrov and the wailers on the beat
Petrov : I'm sorry
Firefire: sorry. Oh
Wailers: I'm sorry for 9ja
Respect. Chief wailer @marley
1 Like
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by josephine123: 11:58pm On Feb 11
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by favourmic(m): 11:59pm On Feb 11
Nigeria my country deeply sorry for in fact double sorry for Nigeria
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by fiftynaira(m): 12:00am
Am I the only one not watching the show?
8 Likes
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by TellingItAsItIs: 12:00am
We are all sorry for nigeria.
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by Nickymezor(f): 12:01am
. Well I'm sorry for naija as well
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by hopsydboi(m): 12:02am
Good for them but...
So, like I was saying, I gently pushed my hand into my pocket and pulled the last one out, it trembled at first and clung to my hand. "Go on, it will be ok," I whispered. Encouraged it flexed its wings and I knew the time was right. It flew up towards the blue, blue sky and I looked proudly as it made its way to freedom. The last of my fvcks was finally given.
14 Likes
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by gocac(f): 12:02am
please whats the relevance of bb naija at this point in time when a bag of rice is sold for 25k?
2 Likes
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by Vanessa88(f): 12:02am
That dj was wack
2 Likes
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by Saheed9: 12:03am
who e epp
1 Like
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by izombie(m): 12:03am
I love that song. I play it all the time. Hit like if you think the BIG BROTHER SHOW is a useless show.
21 Likes
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by shilz(f): 12:03am
Hope Dj has collected his money o!
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by Akinaukwa: 12:04am
See the effects of alcohol especially when remixed with recession.
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by Principe67(m): 12:04am
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by Sirjohn84(m): 12:05am
Blame it on who now:; A.DJ B.alcohor c.housemate D.the devil E.buhari
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by fabfunmi(f): 12:06am
TBH..shouldn't we be sorry for Nigeria??
After Andrew Yakubu stole 3billion that will go a long way in making Nigeria betteryou ain't sorry for Nigeria?
singing out of thread..I sorry sorry o..I sorry for Nigeria.
4 Likes
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by adanny01(m): 12:07am
Too bad. Got home and the party was about to start then my inverter ran out of juice. I would have loved to see this live. This DJ's career has just received a dirty own slap.
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by Jacksparr0w127: 12:08am
We are all sorry for naija
1 Like
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by ReubenE(m): 12:08am
The song is needed now than ever...
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by jdstunt(m): 12:08am
So annoying
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by obaival(m): 12:10am
°¶
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by Mist115: 12:10am
Me sef dey sorry for Nigeria
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by jomoh: 12:11am
Yes we are all sorry for Nigeria but we shouldn't display our stupidity for the whole world to see. These people are supposed to be Nigerian ambassadors on that show.
BTW I am very sorry for the DJ cos I doubt he will be paid shishi and worst still, his professionalism is now in question. The guy carried his wailing toooo far.
The witches and wizards from his village will now be dancing and singing "it's our work o, Soft work".
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by segzyogondus(m): 12:12am
See Gbese.... Why Naija mata too dey hard and them always dey do strange unimaginable things....lol
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by HomeOfMe(f): 12:12am
I sorry sorry o I sorry for Nigeria.... I weep for Nigeria;you've become a shadow of yourself,whether bigbrothernaija or not,Nigeria is a mess! The only thing I owe this country is prayers,because no matter how hard you try to Make a difference,your efforts will be sabotaged
1 Like
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by Bishops10(m): 12:12am
I heard there was Suc.king of Ni.p.ple is it true?
3 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by chemystery: 12:13am
ikbnice:You are too nce to use the word USELESS for that show
2 Likes
|Re: Housemates Sing Femi Kuti's 'Sorry For Nigeria" On Big Brother Naija by dacovajnr: 12:13am
It still doesn't change the fact that"We are sorry for Naija"
2 Likes
