Source: It's painful when people die but it's shocking and more painful when talents and good people die. Eric Arubayi who is in his mid- thirties passed on today celebrated his wedding anniversary 28th Dec 2016. Photos of his last post on instagram has be circulating round the web.Source: http://cokoxtra.blogspot.nl/2017/02/last-post-of-late-west-african-idol.html?m=1

What's the cause of his death? 2 Likes 1 Share

RIP

Rest in peace

RIP ERIC!

Jeez! I fear untimely death. I pray God I never die before my time. May his soul rest in perfect peace. 6 Likes 1 Share

Rest on Eric Arubayi 1 Like

GOD knows best 1 Like

Rip. How poignant is the last pic? I wonder how many of these sudden deaths could have been avoided with a better health care system. All hypothetical. 2 Likes

Atmmachine:





Your ugliness she offend u before she offend u before 2 Likes

Is he a nigerian?

Na wah o. So many young people are dying this year. It's sad.

Atmmachine:





Your ugliness Apostle must to hear of dis

Rest in peace.

Atmmachine:





Your ugliness there was no need for that it was just a simple question, Again what's the cause of his death? If you don't have the answer no need to be Rude. there was no need for thatit was just a simple question, Again what's the cause of his death? If you don't have the answer no need to be Rude. 27 Likes

gabazin080:

she offend u before i wonder o! The rudeness was unnecerssary i wonder o! The rudeness was unnecerssary 4 Likes

Atmmachine:





Your ugliness





I nearby sentence you to 12months Ban with very hard labour



You would be given 24 strokes of the koboko every morning for 2months



You time starts now I nearby sentence you to 12months Ban with very hard labourYou would be given 24 strokes of the koboko every morning for 2monthsYou time starts now 7 Likes

Waking away from all d troubles pains and sorrows





Keep walking to peace bro 3 Likes

Ha!

I am so sad now...

May his soul rest in perfect peace.

Atmmachine:



Your ugliness 5 Likes

gypsey:

there was no need for that it was just a simple question, Again what's the cause of his death? If you don't have the answer no need to be Rude.





I think he likes her I think he likes her

Rest on

We all live to die



Whether young or old, but



Death is never the end. 1 Like

chronique:

Jeez! I fear untimely death. I pray God I never die before my time. May his soul rest in perfect peace. So many people have been talking about untimely death, when exactly is one's death timely and how does people know it is timely? So many people have been talking about untimely death, when exactly is one's death timely and how does people know it is timely? 6 Likes