₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,701 members, 3,360,283 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 12:35 PM

Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) (17613 Views)

Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) / Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! / Fela's Bedroom Preserved Exactly How It Was Before His Death (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (Reply) (Go Down)

Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by JohnieWalker(m): 12:03am
It's painful when people die but it's shocking and more painful when talents and good people die. Eric Arubayi who is in his mid- thirties passed on today celebrated his wedding anniversary 28th Dec 2016. Photos of his last post on instagram has be circulating round the web.

Source:http://cokoxtra.blogspot.nl/2017/02/last-post-of-late-west-african-idol.html?m=1

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by TrapQueen77(f): 12:07am
What's the cause of his death?

2 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 12:07am
RIP
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by portablechizzy(f): 12:37am
Rest in peace
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by JohnieWalker(m): 6:34am
CC.. lalasticlala Justwise please move it to the permanent site
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by talk2archy: 10:25am
RIP ERIC!
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Remyboyhefty(m): 10:26am
sad
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by chronique(m): 10:26am
Jeez! I fear untimely death. I pray God I never die before my time. May his soul rest in perfect peace.

6 Likes 1 Share

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 10:26am
Rest on Eric Arubayi

1 Like

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by pacski: 10:27am
GOD knows best

1 Like

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by micktoxin(m): 10:27am
Rip. How poignant is the last pic? I wonder how many of these sudden deaths could have been avoided with a better health care system. All hypothetical.

2 Likes

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by gabazin080(m): 10:27am
Atmmachine:


Your ugliness
she offend u before

2 Likes

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 10:29am
Is he a nigerian?
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Incredible120(m): 10:29am
undecided
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by doublewisdom: 10:29am
Na wah o. So many young people are dying this year. It's sad.
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Adonis3: 10:29am
Bb
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by kings09(m): 10:29am
Apostle must to hear of dis shocked
Atmmachine:


Your ugliness
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by amdoyin82(m): 10:30am
Rest in peace.
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by gypsey(m): 10:30am
Atmmachine:


Your ugliness
there was no need for that angry it was just a simple question, Again what's the cause of his death? If you don't have the answer no need to be Rude.

27 Likes

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by gypsey(m): 10:31am
gabazin080:
she offend u before
i wonder o! The rudeness was unnecerssary

4 Likes

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 10:32am
Atmmachine:


Your ugliness



I nearby sentence you to 12months Ban with very hard labour

You would be given 24 strokes of the koboko every morning for 2months

You time starts now tongue

7 Likes

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by kollynxofodile(m): 10:33am
Waking away from all d troubles pains and sorrows


Keep walking to peace bro

3 Likes

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Michealsinzo: 10:33am
Who is Eric ?☹️️☹️️☹️️
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Cymaxy(m): 10:34am
Ha!
I am so sad now...
May his soul rest in perfect peace.
#sleepwell
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by hefelove(m): 10:35am
Atmmachine:

Your ugliness

5 Likes

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by bluice2(m): 10:35am
gypsey:
there was no need for that angry it was just a simple question, Again what's the cause of his death? If you don't have the answer no need to be Rude.



I think he likes her
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Iamwrath: 10:36am
Rest on
Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by abdulaz: 10:36am
We all live to die

Whether young or old, but

Death is never the end.

1 Like

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Iamthoney(m): 10:37am
chronique:
Jeez! I fear untimely death. I pray God I never die before my time. May his soul rest in perfect peace.
So many people have been talking about untimely death, when exactly is one's death timely and how does people know it is timely?

6 Likes

Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Effiezynews: 10:37am
Atmmachine:


Your ugliness

Insensitive Monkey!

(0) (1) (2) (Reply)

Kim Kardashian Interviewed By Gbemi Of Beat-FM / I Just Came Across This Beautiful Girl And I Am Struck By Her Beauty / Rita Onyinye Oguebie Shares Books To School Kids In Aso Villa (Photos)

Viewing this topic: mjbaba, Onyenna(m), Iamthoney(m), beautydutch(f), Chikebrain, GuDErboY(m), lipopo, okedoyinolabisi(f), scobaba, tony5448, Puah(f), eherbal(m), eneyedan(m), chronique(m), zeezyoung(m), saraphina(f), lofty900(m), Jaypower2(m), EbonyLouis, ollybosieb, Joeautoz, rekeson, nairaman66(m), isblog(m), inspiratio, fasterwell(m), ycmdng(m), mustyshehu(m), bybj, ebube89(f), Kx, integritylady, Iam4Atiku, bunnae(f), yankison(m), lizaloizaa, Bush2013, jaysan82(m), davolas(m), agadez007(m), Bassilica, tonee45, easiaq, diggz, kelvinkul, evirose, mikelcool(m), CDon(m), frisky2good(m), calebians1(m), sadeola(f), LastlyFREEDOM, Bugatie, noona(f), Juni4jay(m), NaijaTalkTown(m), Wonderboy1(m), konkonbilo(m), meerkat(m), Ashez, UklassautosnPro, Sleezwizz, choliprime, bjay9, jonaboy, Julietcutie(f), oluwabamise4(m), adisa786, kaybbs(f), Disiboboy(m), Profsammie(m), chukxy, ffo(m), Reminez(m), Ologogoro and 141 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.