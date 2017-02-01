₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,701 members, 3,360,283 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 12:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) (17613 Views)
Late Eric Arubayi's Wife & Son (Photos) / Gospel Artiste, Eric Arubayi Is Dead! / Fela's Bedroom Preserved Exactly How It Was Before His Death (Photo) (1) (2) (3) (4)
|Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by JohnieWalker(m): 12:03am
It's painful when people die but it's shocking and more painful when talents and good people die. Eric Arubayi who is in his mid- thirties passed on today celebrated his wedding anniversary 28th Dec 2016. Photos of his last post on instagram has be circulating round the web.
Source:http://cokoxtra.blogspot.nl/2017/02/last-post-of-late-west-african-idol.html?m=1
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by TrapQueen77(f): 12:07am
What's the cause of his death?
2 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 12:07am
RIP
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by portablechizzy(f): 12:37am
Rest in peace
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by JohnieWalker(m): 6:34am
CC.. lalasticlala Justwise please move it to the permanent site
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by talk2archy: 10:25am
RIP ERIC!
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Remyboyhefty(m): 10:26am
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by chronique(m): 10:26am
Jeez! I fear untimely death. I pray God I never die before my time. May his soul rest in perfect peace.
6 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by ALAYORMII: 10:26am
Rest on Eric Arubayi
1 Like
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by pacski: 10:27am
GOD knows best
1 Like
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by micktoxin(m): 10:27am
Rip. How poignant is the last pic? I wonder how many of these sudden deaths could have been avoided with a better health care system. All hypothetical.
2 Likes
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by gabazin080(m): 10:27am
Atmmachine:she offend u before
2 Likes
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Daniel058(m): 10:29am
Is he a nigerian?
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Incredible120(m): 10:29am
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by doublewisdom: 10:29am
Na wah o. So many young people are dying this year. It's sad.
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Adonis3: 10:29am
Bb
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by kings09(m): 10:29am
Apostle must to hear of dis
Atmmachine:
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by amdoyin82(m): 10:30am
Rest in peace.
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by gypsey(m): 10:30am
Atmmachine:there was no need for that it was just a simple question, Again what's the cause of his death? If you don't have the answer no need to be Rude.
27 Likes
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by gypsey(m): 10:31am
gabazin080:i wonder o! The rudeness was unnecerssary
4 Likes
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by pyyxxaro: 10:32am
Atmmachine:
I nearby sentence you to 12months Ban with very hard labour
You would be given 24 strokes of the koboko every morning for 2months
You time starts now
7 Likes
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by kollynxofodile(m): 10:33am
Waking away from all d troubles pains and sorrows
Keep walking to peace bro
3 Likes
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Michealsinzo: 10:33am
Who is Eric ?☹️️☹️️☹️️
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Cymaxy(m): 10:34am
Ha!
I am so sad now...
May his soul rest in perfect peace.
#sleepwell
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by hefelove(m): 10:35am
Atmmachine:
5 Likes
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by bluice2(m): 10:35am
gypsey:
I think he likes her
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Iamwrath: 10:36am
Rest on
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by abdulaz: 10:36am
We all live to die
Whether young or old, but
Death is never the end.
1 Like
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Iamthoney(m): 10:37am
chronique:So many people have been talking about untimely death, when exactly is one's death timely and how does people know it is timely?
6 Likes
|Re: Eric Arubayi's Post On Instagram Before His Death (Photos) by Effiezynews: 10:37am
Atmmachine:
Insensitive Monkey!
Kim Kardashian Interviewed By Gbemi Of Beat-FM / I Just Came Across This Beautiful Girl And I Am Struck By Her Beauty / Rita Onyinye Oguebie Shares Books To School Kids In Aso Villa (Photos)
Viewing this topic: mjbaba, Onyenna(m), Iamthoney(m), beautydutch(f), Chikebrain, GuDErboY(m), lipopo, okedoyinolabisi(f), scobaba, tony5448, Puah(f), eherbal(m), eneyedan(m), chronique(m), zeezyoung(m), saraphina(f), lofty900(m), Jaypower2(m), EbonyLouis, ollybosieb, Joeautoz, rekeson, nairaman66(m), isblog(m), inspiratio, fasterwell(m), ycmdng(m), mustyshehu(m), bybj, ebube89(f), Kx, integritylady, Iam4Atiku, bunnae(f), yankison(m), lizaloizaa, Bush2013, jaysan82(m), davolas(m), agadez007(m), Bassilica, tonee45, easiaq, diggz, kelvinkul, evirose, mikelcool(m), CDon(m), frisky2good(m), calebians1(m), sadeola(f), LastlyFREEDOM, Bugatie, noona(f), Juni4jay(m), NaijaTalkTown(m), Wonderboy1(m), konkonbilo(m), meerkat(m), Ashez, UklassautosnPro, Sleezwizz, choliprime, bjay9, jonaboy, Julietcutie(f), oluwabamise4(m), adisa786, kaybbs(f), Disiboboy(m), Profsammie(m), chukxy, ffo(m), Reminez(m), Ologogoro and 141 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 3