Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) (2925 Views)

PHOTOS: Council Of Niger Delta Youths Hold Meeting / Pro-Biafra Supporters At London Hospital In Search Of Buhari (Photos) / Independence Day Cutting Of Cake: Jonathan Vs Buhari (photos) (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





See the photos of them rejoicing, below























Source: Some youths in Borno state Saturday staged a rally in support of President Buhari. The youths say they are in support of all the policies put forward by the Buhari-led administration.See the photos of them rejoicing, belowSource: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/some-youths-in-borno-state-saturday.html 1 Like

See more http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/some-youths-in-borno-state-saturday.html



these youths sef

This are the people that are worst hit by hunger and shelter by boko boiz in the last administration



Thank God they have been liberated





Long live Muhammadu Buhari



Long live Federal Republic Of Nigeria 14 Likes 2 Shares

lol

Where in Borno?

SamuelAnyawu:

Where in Borno?



Bro two days



Borno state northeast Nigeria



If you are looking for location within Borno



Use Google map Bro two daysBorno state northeast NigeriaIf you are looking for location within BornoUse Google map 1 Like 1 Share

Abok! shaa... Their bra!ns are ups!de-down.



No wonder ipad they abuse them

the north remembers. 2 Likes

It's only in Nigeria that people stand with a missing president. 29 Likes 1 Share

Poor mallaam ,They campaigned for buhari before Election, campaign when buhari was in aso rock, now campaigning again even when buhari is no more in aso rock. 19 Likes

Lol zombie dem

People vote for different reasons - apparently, these guys voted for what affected them the most which is INSECURITY. As much as Nigerians are not happy with the performance of PMB, the immediate impact of 'having a reason to live for' supersedes all other issues for them (at least, for now). 3 Likes

Ok 1 Like

Gullible and brainwashed youths, my hope of a better nigeria has been stabbed again by this incompetent man called buhari, I am bleeding. 1 Like

This are uneducated youth and they lack intellectual ability. With the increase in exchange rate and inflation in the country. I wonder which policy they are rejoicing on. Importance Of Education In The Society 2 Likes

Mmmmm How much where these set paid,1,000+ naira like the last 1s ?

Nigerians are just too funny Na waha oooo can't you all see that he's a missing presidentNigerians are just too funny 2 Likes

Hmmmmm

sarrki:

This are the people that are worst hit by hunger and shelter by boko boiz in the last administration



Thank God they have been liberated





Long live Muhammadu Buhari



Long live Federal Republic Of Nigeria Zone B Zone B 3 Likes

But I thought we have no president?

useless sets of people......mumu fellows...........

Na this same suffer head people go make Buhari win for 2019

sarrki:

This are the people that are worst hit by hunger and shelter by boko boiz in the last administration



Thank God they have been liberated





Long live Muhammadu Buhari



Long live Federal Republic Of Nigeria what

Zombies won't fail hand,they just ended mosque and u said its a rally in support of the dead or living?

deepwater:

G thisisayus:

OK Teensway:

. Marvel1206:

. Marvel1206:

. nairaman101:

is ok ollaxworld:

h

brunofarad:

Ok BJAYADEMOLA:

. Ye

Space bookers association of Nairaland, how market? YeSpace bookers association of Nairaland, how market?

P00r little cretins...



They brought this pain to Nigeria

No policia, no dss Fa?

Think before you talk

Isalright