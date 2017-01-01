₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by nairaman101: 7:03am
Some youths in Borno state Saturday staged a rally in support of President Buhari. The youths say they are in support of all the policies put forward by the Buhari-led administration.
See the photos of them rejoicing, below
Source: http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/some-youths-in-borno-state-saturday.html
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by nairaman101: 7:03am
See more http://www.latestamebonaija.com/2017/02/some-youths-in-borno-state-saturday.html
these youths sef
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:07am
This are the people that are worst hit by hunger and shelter by boko boiz in the last administration
Thank God they have been liberated
Long live Muhammadu Buhari
Long live Federal Republic Of Nigeria
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by Hiploko(m): 7:09am
lol
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by SamuelAnyawu(m): 7:11am
Where in Borno?
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by sarrki(m): 7:13am
SamuelAnyawu:
Bro two days
Borno state northeast Nigeria
If you are looking for location within Borno
Use Google map
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by ollaxworld(m): 7:15am
Abok! shaa... Their bra!ns are ups!de-down.
No wonder ipad they abuse them
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by Lordxeer(m): 7:17am
the north remembers.
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by Kondomatic(m): 7:26am
It's only in Nigeria that people stand with a missing president.
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by able20(m): 7:27am
Poor mallaam ,They campaigned for buhari before Election, campaign when buhari was in aso rock, now campaigning again even when buhari is no more in aso rock.
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by marshalcarter: 8:04am
Lol zombie dem
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by Mustay(m): 8:26am
People vote for different reasons - apparently, these guys voted for what affected them the most which is INSECURITY. As much as Nigerians are not happy with the performance of PMB, the immediate impact of 'having a reason to live for' supersedes all other issues for them (at least, for now).
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by brunofarad(m): 8:29am
Ok
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by jesus500(m): 8:29am
Gullible and brainwashed youths, my hope of a better nigeria has been stabbed again by this incompetent man called buhari, I am bleeding.
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by BJAYADEMOLA(m): 8:30am
This are uneducated youth and they lack intellectual ability. With the increase in exchange rate and inflation in the country. I wonder which policy they are rejoicing on. Importance Of Education In The Society
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by RedRubberDucky(f): 8:30am
Mmmmm How much where these set paid,1,000+ naira like the last 1s ?
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by Hades2016(m): 8:30am
Na waha oooo can't you all see that he's a missing president Nigerians are just too funny
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by Teensway: 8:31am
Hmmmmm
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by melejo: 8:32am
sarrki:Zone B
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by cloudyskygrind(m): 8:32am
But I thought we have no president?
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by goryorhal(m): 8:32am
useless sets of people......mumu fellows...........
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by Nbaye: 8:32am
Na this same suffer head people go make Buhari win for 2019
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by RedRubberDucky(f): 8:32am
sarrki:what
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by Buharimustgo: 8:33am
Zombies won't fail hand,they just ended mosque and u said its a rally in support of the dead or living?
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by kabayomi(m): 8:33am
Space bookers association of Nairaland, how market?
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by philtex(m): 8:33am
P00r little cretins...
They brought this pain to Nigeria
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by deepwater(f): 8:33am
No policia, no dss Fa?
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by princeadams11: 8:34am
Think before you talk
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by biggz82: 8:34am
Isalright
|Re: Borno Youths Hold Rally In Support Of President Buhari (Photos) by vedaxcool(m): 8:35am
a clear indication of their love for PMB for his uprightness and integrity
