Stats: 1,743,699 members, 3,360,283 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 12:35 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church
Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by stane007: 9:10am
A Zimbabwean woman who suffered a number of miscarriages early in her marriage has shocked the Christian world after offering her daughter as tithe to her church leader.
The woman rightly named and identified as Convictions Mapfumo from Sally Mugabe Heights in Zimbabwe has given her child, who is now in Grade Three, to Holy Baptist Apostolic Church founder Bishop Susan Ziki Dube, who has assumed the role of the mother while the daughter assists in the church.
Mapfumo said after going through the painful experience of miscarrying four pregnancies, the leader of Holy Baptist Apostolic Church prayed for her, and she has now conceived three girls born in 2005, 2009 and 2011.
“After my struggle to conceive, I decided to give this child to God as a tithe to thank Him for answering my prayers. I was prayed for by the leader of the church. I have also given myself to working in this church because there is nothing more I can give to God for what He has done for me,” she said.
The child has now assumed Bishop Ziki Dube’s surname and addresses. Mapfumo said she registered her church leader as the mother of the child on the birth certificate.
Would you gladly do this too if you were in her shoes?
http://www.lailasblog.com/2017/02/woman-pledges-daughter-as-tithe-in.html
1 Like 1 Share
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by maxti: 9:13am
DUMB!
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by dingbang(m): 9:18am
So what will d girl now be doing? The pastor will now be sleeping with her
5 Likes
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by Epositive(m): 9:23am
tithe or bride to the pastor's son?
#justasking #positivevibes
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by infogenius(m): 9:44am
I am sure she tithed the girl to
the pastor and not unto God
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by thesicilian: 9:58am
Dedicating a child to God to live and serve fully in the church is an act of faith. But when you go to the extent of changing the child's surname to that of the pastor, it makes one begin to wonder.
7 Likes
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by Jostico(m): 10:12am
in tekno. voice "monica dance do the kerewa"
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by mykeljosef: 10:46am
religion makes you see things
4 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by Ioannes(m): 10:51am
Human beings and stvpidity...
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by shockwave91(m): 11:27am
Ómó ire be custard, she must be a bastard!
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by koxi: 11:28am
Imagine!
If they pledged her while she was young would she have had the chance to do this...?
World people!
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by Deseo(f): 11:28am
Hahahaahahahah
Laff wan tear my belle.
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by GreenMavro: 11:28am
Nigerians no go mind pledging PMB o or Yakubu as Tithe
1 Like
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by shamecurls(m): 11:28am
Africans!
Even the white man that exported the religion down to Africa won't do such.
Over sabi too much!
We even now practice the religion more than the owners.
5 Likes 1 Share
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by wemmieslim(f): 11:29am
Okay, interesting!!!
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by DonCortino: 11:30am
Mtchewww!
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by Fissyjanny(m): 11:30am
Ahhhhhh datz bad anyway
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by Monalisa185(f): 11:30am
e no reach wetin Abraham do with Isaac na
Modified... That one is not a pledge again na
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by abbaapple(m): 11:30am
fake news.
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by chiedu7: 11:31am
GreenMavro:Who go wan collect GMB?
Even devil go reject am.
What this lady did is wrong under the new testament
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by mosho2good: 11:32am
Only happens in Zimbabwe and kenya
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by Pavore9: 11:32am
Why change the surname?
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by phatasschick(f): 11:32am
What can I say
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by ChappyChase(m): 11:32am
Hannah of Zimbabwe
1 Like
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by Raine80(f): 11:33am
So she struggles to conceive then gives the child away? Me thinks that's the pastors child
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by naptu2: 11:34am
Note: the pastor/bishop (Bishop Susan Ziki Dube) is a woman.
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by nepapole(m): 11:35am
.
1 Like
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by UnknownT: 11:35am
21st century Hannah, I hope 21st century Eli go gree accept 21st century baby Samuel, and not ask for monetary value of the tithe instead
1 Like
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by Flexherbal(m): 11:37am
Nothing wey we nor go hear!
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by IMASTEX: 11:37am
That is tithing in the highest level. . .I need do donate some of my "herbal tea for men" as tithe too.
|Re: Woman Pledges Daughter As Tithe In Church by Nbaye: 11:38am
Wawu
