₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,795 members, 3,360,557 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 03:38 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi (8891 Views)
How Did The Dollar Manage To Stay At N170 For 4 Years Under Goodluck Jonathan? / Foreign Reserve Has Risen By $2.89b In One Month Under Buhari – Emefiele / Foreign Reserve Has Risen By $2.89b In One Month Under Buhari – Emefiele (1) (2) (3) (4)
(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)
|'$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by Nnamdd1(m): 10:20am
As more revelations are beginning to surface the Internet about the extent of corruption under Former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) discovered and recovered over $9.8m and £74,000 cash from Former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu at his Kaduna home on February 3rd.
Former Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi alerted Nigerians about the doom we were heading to as over $1Billion (N340 Billion) was stolen every month under the former President Goodluck Jonathan.
http://www.naijahelm.com/2017/02/was-stolen-every-month-under-goodluck.html?m=1
2 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by MakeADifference: 10:21am
It is 2 years since Jona left. We've heard all these tunes since then.
Now some people are replaying it all over again.
How about Nigerian economy/value lost $10bn every month under Buhari? That my friend is the koko!
82 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by sarrki(m): 10:21am
Jonah failed his generation
Failed generation yet unborn
27 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by sarrki(m): 10:22am
MakeADifference:
Talk true
Jonah ruined our economy
Chai it's painful
20 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by doublewisdom: 10:23am
And how much did he Sanusi steal under Jonathan?
55 Likes 4 Shares
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by sarrki(m): 10:24am
God only you can deliver us on what this man did to us
Baba buhari please don't be deter
Stay focus and determined
We the progressives are with you
Long live muhammadu Buhari
Long live federal republic of Nigeria
26 Likes 5 Shares
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by madridguy(m): 10:24am
WHY WE HAVE RECESSION:
* Tompolo was paid 13Billion.
* Ex-CDS,Alex Badeh dug a pit toilet to hide $32m.
* Patience Jonathan is claiming $31m, she has sued the Nigerian state.
* Femi Fani-Kayode took 740M.
* Dasuki used trucks to load over $35B from the CBN.
* Olisa Metuh took 400M.
* Aziboala, GEJ's cousin took 6B naira.
* Nenadi Usman took 3.5B naira.
* Fayose took 3B naira.
* Obanikoro took 4Billion naira.
* Olu Falae took 100M naira.
* Tony Anenih - 400M naira.
* Oritsejafor - $35M
* Former Air Chief Amosu - 2Billion naira.
* Lucky Igbinedion-16B naira.
*Bode-George and Dabo -100B naira
* Jolly Nyame-2.4B naira.
* Joshua Dariye-700M naira.
*Nyesom Wike stole #4b.
* Diezzani with $20 billion missing oil money?
15 billon dollars missing from arms fund, 10 billion naria, converted to dollars and given as gift to delegates of PDP Nation convention, Bafarawa collected 3 billion for spiritual purposes , 12. 7 billon naria for deceased NEPA staff grew wings and disappeared, 20 billion dollars missing from NNPC accounts, 23 billon naira as bribe to INEC staffs to rig the general election. The list is endless. They only left what they can't carry or unable to lay their hands on. The list continues.....
Recession didn't just happen, people looted Nigeria into RECESSION happening....
NOW HEAR THE THIEVES:
1. I acted based on Jonathan's instruction - Dasuki
2. I didn't give order - Jonathan
3. I collected 350M from Dasuki for consultation - Iyorchia Ayu
4. I only collected $30,000 from Dasuki not N100m - Bode George
5. I got N4.6b from Dasuki for spiritual purposes - Bafarawa
6. I got N650M from Dasuki for my Abuja burnt office - Thisday Obaigbena.
7. I got N2.1b from Dasuki for publicity - Dokpesi
8. I got another N100m from Yuguda he didn't tell me from where - Bafarawa.
9. I gave N100m each to Odili, Jim Nwobodo Bode George and others - Yuguda
10. The president asked me to change N10B to foreign currency for PDP delegates - Dasuki
11. My boss asked me to get $11M from the CBN - Dasuki's account officer.
12. I got order from above to pay Tompolo N13B for Maritime university land. - Nimasa DG.
13. 950m was shared in my house -- Shekarau
With all this looting and many more revealed, some people are still shouting no sign of change yet, they even say it's political persecution.
But I believe, it is the right thing to do.
If you believe too, send this to other people to garner more support for the fight against corruption and looting in our nation. There must be consequences for such crimes otherwise Nigeria will not develop.
65 Likes 15 Shares
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by soberdrunk(m): 10:25am
$1billion every month by 5years= $60Billion dollars and "America did not know"?
Ps-I kinda miss Jonathan(even though deep down i know he was bad for our 'future' and 'economy') the contracts and money was flowing, unlike nowadays way recession don humble boys
9 Likes 1 Share
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by sarrki(m): 10:25am
doublewisdom:
Check the brain box censor
3 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by Omenkata: 10:26am
sarrki:
sarrki mrkayusfit you're sounding stale each day
38 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by jfking2005(m): 10:26am
Just wait a while his foot soldiers on Nairaland will soon surface....LOL!
4 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by Omenkata: 10:26am
sarrki:
shatap
20 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by sarrki(m): 10:26am
soberdrunk:
It's sadonic Jonah is very wicked
Did he ever thought of death?
2 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by Nnamdd1(m): 10:27am
doublewisdom:
Nobody can categorically tell you as no public office holder in Nigeria is a Saint.
4 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by doublewisdom: 10:27am
sarrki:Nairaland resident zombie. Tueh!
4 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by Omenkata: 10:27am
the useless emir should shatap and rot in hades
Prince omenkata says so
16 Likes 1 Share
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by sarrki(m): 10:27am
Omenkata:
I will not
I won't allow generation yet unborn curse me
Your hero & heroine failed us
6 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by sarrki(m): 10:28am
Nnamdd1:
Jonah Jonah
You ruined everything
2 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by sarrki(m): 10:29am
Nnamdd1:
Wailers and corruption
5&6
4 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by kabrud: 10:30am
And they still don't know why the country is in recession. Imagine, $1 billion every month. Choi.
5 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by Omenkata: 10:30am
sarrki:just like the useless old hag vegetable called buhari is paying the price for his terrorism and killing of innocent on his sick bed while gej is moving from glory to glory.
God bless gej
devil punish muhammadu Buhari
14 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by Omenkata: 10:31am
sarrki:
zombies and useless talk 5&6
13 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by Omenkata: 10:31am
sarrki:
buhari is a terrorist
13 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by darknetcom: 10:31am
Omenkata:
and you are asking for unlike button on nairaland...
1 Like
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by sarrki(m): 10:32am
Omenkata:
I know how painful it is
No more free money
All the enemies of state are on the run
7 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by Omenkata: 10:33am
sarrki:
just like your useless incompetent failure old vegetable lying helplessly on his sick bed waiting for mr death failed the entire country within one year in office.
gej is the best president ever
12 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by darknetcom: 10:33am
Omenkata:
jonathan is a terrorist...
4 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by sarrki(m): 10:33am
darknetcom:
They can't match the power of the progressives
2 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by sarrki(m): 10:34am
darknetcom:
A calamity in addition
1 Like
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by Omenkata: 10:35am
sarrki:
i know how painful it is for evil men to see their patron lying helplessly in the hospital waiting for death i know that feeling knowing fully well that nemesis will catch up with them soon just like the useless terrorist buhari
7 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by sarrki(m): 10:35am
Omenkata:
I chat with Wailers that don't insult
2 Likes
|Re: '$1Billion Was Stolen Every Month Under Goodluck Jonathan' - Emir Sanusi by darknetcom: 10:35am
sarrki:
indeed not..we are winning day by day...
and dont forget biafraudexposed inspecting them daily...
they are finished...
2 Likes
Prophet Owa’s Bombshell: Nigeria ’ll Break Into Three / Genocide: The Consequence Of Ethnic Bigotry? (Hotel Rwanda) / House Of Reps Public Hearing On Capital Market - Live
Viewing this topic: MrReason, slap1(m), money121(m), berildan(m), brize(m), adwem2003(m), Zeusd3(m), tolguy(m), frankmoney(m), Yusluv77(m), lantessy(m), seribroo56(m), Akataka, moneymind, Maromark, monkautos(m), hyuga(m), Ernesca(m), Hassan080196(m), excel101(m), nairalander(m), moyinoluwabun(m), vigasimple(m), pacesetter042(m), fishbone11(m), BigIyanga, Daddyolu, Pidgin2(f), KINGTELLER, Stanley0(m), doctokwus, leeman009, Cambells, napoleon77(m), tino22(m), muyibaba222(m), kenny9ce(m), deshewah, udoh2k, hok4u(m), Odogwu042(m), eby001(m), mday, amychizzy, Kamosh, godox2(m), SageTravels, Valendo, unclezuma, chudionu58(m), bizhop01(m), Gentlekay, Heavance(m), Whiteshades(m), Olacharles, adetboy, BraveHeart72(m), Jephyard(m), engrlarex(m), EddyNumerouno(m), Lustig(m), BLACKCHARGER(m), Meetmeat(m), pokenose(m), baralatie(m), samvanpat(m), uglodoh(f), micky249, koyeni, Cchuks27(m), Onyochejohn(f), Solonzo17, Swahili0(f), Lilibeth914(f) and 158 guest(s)
(Go Up)
|Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket
Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)
Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 20