Former Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi alerted Nigerians about the doom we were heading to as over $1Billion (N340 Billion) was stolen every month under the former President Goodluck Jonathan.



Former Central Bank Of Nigeria (CBN) Governor, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi alerted Nigerians about the doom we were heading to as over $1Billion (N340 Billion) was stolen every month under the former President Goodluck Jonathan. As more revelations are beginning to surface the Internet about the extent of corruption under Former President, Dr Goodluck Ebele Jonathan, after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) discovered and recovered over $9.8m and £74,000 cash from Former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Andrew Yakubu at his Kaduna home on February 3rd.





It is 2 years since Jona left. We've heard all these tunes since then.



Now some people are replaying it all over again.



How about Nigerian economy/value lost $10bn every month under Buhari? That my friend is the koko! It is 2 years since Jona left. We've heard all these tunes since then. Now some people are replaying it all over again.

Jonah failed his generation



Failed generation yet unborn 27 Likes 3 Shares

Talk true



Jonah ruined our economy



Talk true Jonah ruined our economy Chai it's painful

And how much did he Sanusi steal under Jonathan? 55 Likes 4 Shares

God only you can deliver us on what this man did to us



Baba buhari please don't be deter



Stay focus and determined



We the progressives are with you



Long live muhammadu Buhari



Long live federal republic of Nigeria 26 Likes 5 Shares

WHY WE HAVE RECESSION:



* Tompolo was paid 13Billion.

* Ex-CDS,Alex Badeh dug a pit toilet to hide $32m.

* Patience Jonathan is claiming $31m, she has sued the Nigerian state.

* Femi Fani-Kayode took 740M.

* Dasuki used trucks to load over $35B from the CBN.

* Olisa Metuh took 400M.

* Aziboala, GEJ's cousin took 6B naira.

* Nenadi Usman took 3.5B naira.

* Fayose took 3B naira.

* Obanikoro took 4Billion naira.

* Olu Falae took 100M naira.

* Tony Anenih - 400M naira.

* Oritsejafor - $35M

* Former Air Chief Amosu - 2Billion naira.

* Lucky Igbinedion-16B naira.

*Bode-George and Dabo -100B naira

* Jolly Nyame-2.4B naira.

* Joshua Dariye-700M naira.

*Nyesom Wike stole #4b.

* Diezzani with $20 billion missing oil money?

15 billon dollars missing from arms fund, 10 billion naria, converted to dollars and given as gift to delegates of PDP Nation convention, Bafarawa collected 3 billion for spiritual purposes , 12. 7 billon naria for deceased NEPA staff grew wings and disappeared, 20 billion dollars missing from NNPC accounts, 23 billon naira as bribe to INEC staffs to rig the general election. The list is endless. They only left what they can't carry or unable to lay their hands on. The list continues.....

Recession didn't just happen, people looted Nigeria into RECESSION happening....



NOW HEAR THE THIEVES:



1. I acted based on Jonathan's instruction - Dasuki



2. I didn't give order - Jonathan



3. I collected 350M from Dasuki for consultation - Iyorchia Ayu



4. I only collected $30,000 from Dasuki not N100m - Bode George



5. I got N4.6b from Dasuki for spiritual purposes - Bafarawa



6. I got N650M from Dasuki for my Abuja burnt office - Thisday Obaigbena.



7. I got N2.1b from Dasuki for publicity - Dokpesi



8. I got another N100m from Yuguda he didn't tell me from where - Bafarawa.



9. I gave N100m each to Odili, Jim Nwobodo Bode George and others - Yuguda



10. The president asked me to change N10B to foreign currency for PDP delegates - Dasuki



11. My boss asked me to get $11M from the CBN - Dasuki's account officer.



12. I got order from above to pay Tompolo N13B for Maritime university land. - Nimasa DG.



13. 950m was shared in my house -- Shekarau



With all this looting and many more revealed, some people are still shouting no sign of change yet, they even say it's political persecution.



But I believe, it is the right thing to do.

If you believe too, send this to other people to garner more support for the fight against corruption and looting in our nation. There must be consequences for such crimes otherwise Nigeria will not develop. 65 Likes 15 Shares





Ps-I kinda miss Jonathan(even though deep down i know he was bad for our 'future' and 'economy') the contracts and money was flowing, unlike nowadays way recession don humble boys $1billion every month by 5years= $60Billion dollars and "America did not know"?

And how much did he Sanusi steal under Jonathan?



Check the brain box censor

God only you can deliver us on what this man did to us



Baba buhari please don't be deter



Stay focus and determined



We the progressives are with you



Long live muhammadu Buhari



Long live federal republic of Nigeria





sarrki mrkayusfit you're sounding stale each day

Just wait a while his foot soldiers on Nairaland will soon surface....LOL! 4 Likes

Check the brain box censor



shatap shatap 20 Likes

It's sadonic Jonah is very wicked



Did he ever thought of death? It's sadonic Jonah is very wickedDid he ever thought of death? 2 Likes

And how much did he Sanusi steal under Jonathan?

Nobody can categorically tell you as no public office holder in Nigeria is a Saint. Nobody can categorically tell you as no public office holder in Nigeria is a Saint. 4 Likes

Check the brain box censor

Nairaland resident zombie. Tueh! Nairaland resident zombie. Tueh! 4 Likes

the useless emir should shatap and rot in hades





Prince omenkata says so 16 Likes 1 Share

[s][/s]

shatap

I will not



I won't allow generation yet unborn curse me



Your hero & heroine failed us I will notI won't allow generation yet unborn curse meYour hero & heroine failed us 6 Likes

Nobody can categorically tell you as no public office holder in Nigeria is a Saint.



Jonah Jonah



You ruined everything Jonah JonahYou ruined everything 2 Likes

Nobody can categorically tell you as no public office holder in Nigeria is a Saint.

Wailers and corruption



5&6 Wailers and corruption5&6 4 Likes

And they still don't know why the country is in recession. Imagine, $1 billion every month. Choi. 5 Likes

It's sadonic Jonah is very wicked



Did he ever thought of death?



just like the useless old hag vegetable called buhari is paying the price for his terrorism and killing of innocent on his sick bed while gej is moving from glory to glory.



God bless gej

just like the useless old hag vegetable called buhari is paying the price for his terrorism and killing of innocent on his sick bed while gej is moving from glory to glory. God bless gej devil punish muhammadu Buhari

Wailers and corruption



5&6

zombies and useless talk 5&6 zombies and useless talk 5&6 13 Likes

Jonah Jonah



You ruined everything

buhari is a terrorist buhari is a terrorist 13 Likes

[s][/s]

sarrki mrkayusfit you're sounding stale each day

and you are asking for unlike button on nairaland... and you are asking for unlike button on nairaland... 1 Like

[s][/s]

sarrki mrkayusfit you're sounding stale each day



I know how painful it is



No more free money



All the enemies of state are on the run I know how painful it isNo more free moneyAll the enemies of state are on the run 7 Likes

I will not



I won't allow generation yet unborn curse me



Your hero & heroine failed us

just like your useless incompetent failure old vegetable lying helplessly on his sick bed waiting for mr death failed the entire country within one year in office.



just like your useless incompetent failure old vegetable lying helplessly on his sick bed waiting for mr death failed the entire country within one year in office. gej is the best president ever

[s][/s]

buhari is a terrorist

jonathan is a terrorist... jonathan is a terrorist... 4 Likes

and you are asking for unlike button on nairaland...

They can't match the power of the progressives They can't match the power of the progressives 2 Likes

darknetcom:





jonathan is a terrorist...

A calamity in addition A calamity in addition 1 Like

I know how painful it is



No more free money



All the enemies of state are on the run





i know how painful it is for evil men to see their patron lying helplessly in the hospital waiting for death i know that feeling knowing fully well that nemesis will catch up with them soon just like the useless terrorist buhari

[s][/s]

just like your useless incompetent failure old vegetable lying helplessly on his sick bed waiting for mr death failed the entire country within one year in office.



gej is the best president ever

I chat with Wailers that don't insult I chat with Wailers that don't insult 2 Likes