The Federal Government said it recovered another 151 million dollars and N8 billion looted funds from three sources through whistke-blowers.



The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this in a statement issued on Sunday in Lagos.



Mohammed sad actionable information given by whistle-blowers to the office of the Minister of Justice and Attorney-General of the Federation led to the recovery of the looted fund.



He said the looted funds do not include the 9.2 million dollars in cash allegedly owned

by a former Group Managing Director of the NNPC, also a dividend of the whistle-blower policy.



“The biggest amount of 136.7 million dollars was recovered from an account in









a commercial bank, where the money was kept under an apparently fake

account name.

“This was followed by N7 billion and 15 million dollars from another person and N1 billion from yet another,” he said.



The minister reiterated the position of government that there was a primitive and mindless looting of the national treasury under the last administration.



He said the whistle-blower policy has started yielding fruit, few months after its adoption by the government.



“The whistle-blower policy is barely two months old and Nigerians have started feeling its impact, how a few people squirrelled away public funds.



It is doubtful if any economy in the world will not feel the impact of such mind-boggling looting of the treasury as was experienced in Nigeria.



”Yet whatever has been recovered so far, including the 9.2 million dollars by the EFCC, is just a tip of the iceberg,” he said.



The minister appealed to Nigerians with useful information on looted funds to continue to provide the authorities with such information, saying confidentiality will be maintained with regards to the source of the

information.



He also reminded Nigerians of the financial reward aspect of the policy.



”If there is a voluntary return of stolen or concealed public funds or assets on the account of the information provided, the whistle blower may be entitled to anywhere between 2.5 per cent (Minimum) and 5.0 per cent (Maximum) of the total amount recovered,” he said. (NAN)



Hian!! 4 Likes

just wondering what happened to the monies recovered so far 9 Likes

A Black Sunday for wailers and their pay masters 16 Likes 1 Share

It's been back to back hit 4 Likes

dis whistle blower seems to b the latest lucrative business in Naija oo 12 Likes

WHY WE HAVE RECESSION:



* Tompolo was paid 13Billion.

* Ex-CDS,Alex Badeh dug a pit toilet to hide $32m.

* Patience Jonathan is claiming $31m, she has sued the Nigerian state.

* Femi Fani-Kayode took 740M.

* Dasuki used trucks to load over $35B from the CBN.

* Olisa Metuh took 400M.

* Aziboala, GEJ's cousin took 6B naira.

* Nenadi Usman took 3.5B naira.

* Fayose took 3B naira.

* Obanikoro took 4Billion naira.

* Olu Falae took 100M naira.

* Tony Anenih - 400M naira.

* Oritsejafor - $35M

* Former Air Chief Amosu - 2Billion naira.

* Lucky Igbinedion-16B naira.

*Bode-George and Dabo -100B naira

* Jolly Nyame-2.4B naira.

* Joshua Dariye-700M naira.

*Nyesom Wike stole #4b.

* Diezzani with $20 billion missing oil money?

15 billon dollars missing from arms fund, 10 billion naria, converted to dollars and given as gift to delegates of PDP Nation convention, Bafarawa collected 3 billion for spiritual purposes , 12. 7 billon naria for deceased NEPA staff grew wings and disappeared, 20 billion dollars missing from NNPC accounts, 23 billon naira as bribe to INEC staffs to rig the general election. The list is endless. They only left what they can't carry or unable to lay their hands on. The list continues.....

Recession didn't just happen, people looted Nigeria into RECESSION happening....



NOW HEAR THE THIEVES:



1. I acted based on Jonathan's instruction - Dasuki



2. I didn't give order - Jonathan



3. I collected 350M from Dasuki for consultation - Iyorchia Ayu



4. I only collected $30,000 from Dasuki not N100m - Bode George



5. I got N4.6b from Dasuki for spiritual purposes - Bafarawa



6. I got N650M from Dasuki for my Abuja burnt office - Thisday Obaigbena.



7. I got N2.1b from Dasuki for publicity - Dokpesi



8. I got another N100m from Yuguda he didn't tell me from where - Bafarawa.



9. I gave N100m each to Odili, Jim Nwobodo Bode George and others - Yuguda



10. The president asked me to change N10B to foreign currency for PDP delegates - Dasuki



11. My boss asked me to get $11M from the CBN - Dasuki's account officer.



12. I got order from above to pay Tompolo N13B for Maritime university land. - Nimasa DG.



13. 950m was shared in my house -- Shekarau



With all this looting and many more revealed, some people are still shouting no sign of change yet, they even say it's political persecution.



But I believe, it is the right thing to do.

If you believe too, send this to other people to garner more support for the fight against corruption and looting in our nation. There must be consequences for such crimes otherwise Nigeria will not develop. 37 Likes 3 Shares

temitemi1:

just wondering what happened to the monies recovered so far

It will judiciously put to use



As explained by Efcc it is in the FAAC Account It will judiciously put to useAs explained by Efcc it is in the FAAC Account 4 Likes

sarrki:

A Black Sunday for wailers and their pay masters

Hehe abi? Hehe abi? 11 Likes

Whistle blowing hmmm

Ndi na ama emi.

Nothing surprises me anymore. We are just who we are. 1 Like



ZeroTolerance:

Shagari was in office from 1979 to 1983. They say his government looted the national treasury. Things were not so good but Nigeria did not go into an economic recession. Then Buhari came as military Head of State and was in office from 1983 to 1985. They say he did not loot. But during his time in office, Nigeria fell into a deep economic recession. Then came Babangida. They say he looted Nigeria from 1985 to 1993. Yet there was no economic recession. After Babangida came Shonekan and Abacha from 1993 to 1998. Abacha was also said to have looted the treasury. In fact, his loot stashed abroad is still being recovered till today. Yet there was still no economic recession. From 1998 to 2015, we have had Abdulsalami, Obasanjo, Yar'Adua and Jonathan. All administrations were accused of looting the treasury. Still there was no recession. Now Buhari is back and we are once again in a recession and you say "LOOTING" of the Jonathan years is the cause? Are we okay Do u need a prophet to tell u that this pmb is a proven failure? Their usual distraction. 4 Likes

$115M





And they blame Buhari for recession 3 Likes

Useless govt dem wan use whistle blowing cover dem cluelessnez. 3 Likes

whistle blowing fast becoming the next line of business after oil bunkery and kidnapping..... but i think its a legitimate source of making millions in dollar. Let the whistle keeps blowing



HELLO EFCC I WANNA BLOW A WHISTLE........ 8 Likes 1 Share

Just d way they loot Excessively for their generation unborn, that's d same way they want to personalize d Govt office where they work so dat their unborn Gen can com and work there.....Their beleive is that "Nigeria belong to only them" Such that it is only them and their family members that has d right to work in such a parastatal.....Go to CBN, go to ministries, u wil know wat am sayin 2 Likes 1 Share

Nigeria absorber na akube o,e for Don dry since.

They should keep giving people who are suffering and shouting sai baba hopes. Some just dont see d game dat wen Nigerians stand up to demand the change APC promised us, they start releasing and blowing trumpets on looted funds. They will keep doing dat till 2019 and yet dis country will not make a single progress. PMB should have campaigned for efcc chairman and not presidency.



Neither do i support PDP to me they are all criminals i will support any party dat d masses form themselves in which there is no single recycled politician in it 5 Likes 1 Share

sarrki:





It will judiciously put to use



As explained by Efcc it is in the FAAC Account



Sarrki thank u. U are here. Jonathan ruined this economy. But this liepods will keep defending him and dasuki. Yet no loot will get to them.

Jonathan ruined this country and the unborn children.



PDP is cursed. They are thieves.







IpobExposed Sarrki thank u. U are here. Jonathan ruined this economy. But this liepods will keep defending him and dasuki. Yet no loot will get to them.Jonathan ruined this country and the unborn children.PDP is cursed. They are thieves. 2 Likes

Snitching is now a profitable business 1 Like

I don't support corruption of any form but why is all these news coming up when rumors of Buhari's death is flying around?



Did they reappoint new EFCC chairman?



I strongly believe this is a deliberate attempt to distract us from Recession and BUBU medical leave.



Whoever stole should be tried and hanged but politicizing corruption will not do us any good.



They said PDP stole arms money to facilitate election. PDP spokesman has been taken to court but PDP chairman whom he served is still sipping coffee simply because he played sabotage in favor of APC. Who is fooling who? 2 Likes

Well... We are led by looters 1 Like

gf

Good job from EFCC but I appeal to federal government to utilize these funds appropriately. #Godblessnigeria 1 Like

LOL.



So what will now happen to the money?

What has been happening to the rest of the "recovered" money?

Where do they go?





This government sef.

Propaganda every-fvcking-where. 1 Like

It will be well 1 Like

I sorry sorry sorry for Nigeria 1 Like

ok