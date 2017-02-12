₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by soldierkunle: 11:16am
The Federal Government said it recovered another 151 million dollars and N8 billion looted funds from three sources through whistke-blowers.
http://www.dailytrust.com.ng/news/general/whistle-blower-fg-recovers-another-151m-n8b-looted-funds/184913.html#Ucij4jiqtlMx9kWc.99
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by Jibril659: 11:21am
Hian!!
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by temitemi1(m): 11:22am
just wondering what happened to the monies recovered so far
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by sarrki(m): 11:22am
A Black Sunday for wailers and their pay masters
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by sarrki(m): 11:22am
It's been back to back hit
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by sunmike065(m): 11:23am
dis whistle blower seems to b the latest lucrative business in Naija oo
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by madridguy(m): 11:23am
WHY WE HAVE RECESSION:
* Tompolo was paid 13Billion.
* Ex-CDS,Alex Badeh dug a pit toilet to hide $32m.
* Patience Jonathan is claiming $31m, she has sued the Nigerian state.
* Femi Fani-Kayode took 740M.
* Dasuki used trucks to load over $35B from the CBN.
* Olisa Metuh took 400M.
* Aziboala, GEJ's cousin took 6B naira.
* Nenadi Usman took 3.5B naira.
* Fayose took 3B naira.
* Obanikoro took 4Billion naira.
* Olu Falae took 100M naira.
* Tony Anenih - 400M naira.
* Oritsejafor - $35M
* Former Air Chief Amosu - 2Billion naira.
* Lucky Igbinedion-16B naira.
*Bode-George and Dabo -100B naira
* Jolly Nyame-2.4B naira.
* Joshua Dariye-700M naira.
*Nyesom Wike stole #4b.
* Diezzani with $20 billion missing oil money?
15 billon dollars missing from arms fund, 10 billion naria, converted to dollars and given as gift to delegates of PDP Nation convention, Bafarawa collected 3 billion for spiritual purposes , 12. 7 billon naria for deceased NEPA staff grew wings and disappeared, 20 billion dollars missing from NNPC accounts, 23 billon naira as bribe to INEC staffs to rig the general election. The list is endless. They only left what they can't carry or unable to lay their hands on. The list continues.....
Recession didn't just happen, people looted Nigeria into RECESSION happening....
NOW HEAR THE THIEVES:
1. I acted based on Jonathan's instruction - Dasuki
2. I didn't give order - Jonathan
3. I collected 350M from Dasuki for consultation - Iyorchia Ayu
4. I only collected $30,000 from Dasuki not N100m - Bode George
5. I got N4.6b from Dasuki for spiritual purposes - Bafarawa
6. I got N650M from Dasuki for my Abuja burnt office - Thisday Obaigbena.
7. I got N2.1b from Dasuki for publicity - Dokpesi
8. I got another N100m from Yuguda he didn't tell me from where - Bafarawa.
9. I gave N100m each to Odili, Jim Nwobodo Bode George and others - Yuguda
10. The president asked me to change N10B to foreign currency for PDP delegates - Dasuki
11. My boss asked me to get $11M from the CBN - Dasuki's account officer.
12. I got order from above to pay Tompolo N13B for Maritime university land. - Nimasa DG.
13. 950m was shared in my house -- Shekarau
With all this looting and many more revealed, some people are still shouting no sign of change yet, they even say it's political persecution.
But I believe, it is the right thing to do.
If you believe too, send this to other people to garner more support for the fight against corruption and looting in our nation. There must be consequences for such crimes otherwise Nigeria will not develop.
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by sarrki(m): 11:24am
temitemi1:
It will judiciously put to use
As explained by Efcc it is in the FAAC Account
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by Mutuwa(m): 11:28am
sarrki:
Hehe abi?
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by PUSH1(m): 11:45am
Whistle blowing hmmm
Ndi na ama emi.
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by Bevista: 12:06pm
Nothing surprises me anymore. We are just who we are.
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by ZeroTolerance: 12:07pm
Their usual distraction.
ZeroTolerance:
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by Iamwrath: 12:10pm
$115M
And they blame Buhari for recession
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by SIRmanjar: 12:11pm
Useless govt dem wan use whistle blowing cover dem cluelessnez.
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by omenkaLives: 12:11pm
madridguy:
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by kolaaderin: 12:16pm
whistle blowing fast becoming the next line of business after oil bunkery and kidnapping..... but i think its a legitimate source of making millions in dollar. Let the whistle keeps blowing
HELLO EFCC I WANNA BLOW A WHISTLE........
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by GOFRONT(m): 12:19pm
Just d way they loot Excessively for their generation unborn, that's d same way they want to personalize d Govt office where they work so dat their unborn Gen can com and work there.....Their beleive is that "Nigeria belong to only them" Such that it is only them and their family members that has d right to work in such a parastatal.....Go to CBN, go to ministries, u wil know wat am sayin
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by Lanretoye(m): 12:25pm
Nigeria absorber na akube o,e for Don dry since.
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by damagepbuh: 12:26pm
They should keep giving people who are suffering and shouting sai baba hopes. Some just dont see d game dat wen Nigerians stand up to demand the change APC promised us, they start releasing and blowing trumpets on looted funds. They will keep doing dat till 2019 and yet dis country will not make a single progress. PMB should have campaigned for efcc chairman and not presidency.
Neither do i support PDP to me they are all criminals i will support any party dat d masses form themselves in which there is no single recycled politician in it
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by IpobExposed: 3:20pm
sarrki:
Sarrki thank u. U are here. Jonathan ruined this economy. But this liepods will keep defending him and dasuki. Yet no loot will get to them.
Jonathan ruined this country and the unborn children.
PDP is cursed. They are thieves.
IpobExposed
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by Memphis357(m): 3:21pm
Snitching is now a profitable business
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by SpecialAdviser: 3:21pm
I don't support corruption of any form but why is all these news coming up when rumors of Buhari's death is flying around?
Did they reappoint new EFCC chairman?
I strongly believe this is a deliberate attempt to distract us from Recession and BUBU medical leave.
Whoever stole should be tried and hanged but politicizing corruption will not do us any good.
They said PDP stole arms money to facilitate election. PDP spokesman has been taken to court but PDP chairman whom he served is still sipping coffee simply because he played sabotage in favor of APC. Who is fooling who?
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by Sunymoore(m): 3:21pm
Well... We are led by looters
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by parzdor(m): 3:22pm
gf
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by signz: 3:22pm
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by kachi08(m): 3:22pm
Good job from EFCC but I appeal to federal government to utilize these funds appropriately. #Godblessnigeria
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by DrayZee: 3:23pm
LOL.
So what will now happen to the money?
What has been happening to the rest of the "recovered" money?
Where do they go?
This government sef.
Propaganda every-fvcking-where.
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by misterjosh(m): 3:23pm
It will be well
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by pokipoki: 3:23pm
madridguy:Where is the proof?
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by Jchi9876: 3:23pm
I sorry sorry sorry for Nigeria
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by salabscholar01(m): 3:23pm
ok
|Re: Whistle-blower: FG Recovers Another $151m, N8b Looted Funds by rose54321: 3:24pm
Hmm, me thinks EFCC is using all "these" discoveries to distract us..
I'm all for collecting stolen funds, but why the sudden vigour.
Anywho hopefully the recovered loot will be reinjected into the economy and not re-stolen.
