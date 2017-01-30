₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,872 members, 3,360,819 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 06:24 PM
Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Crime / Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic)
|Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by contactmorak: 11:17am
According to CrossRiverWatch, a Cross River State High Court sitting in Calabar, on Friday, February 10th, remanded one Godwin Elewana at the Afokang Prisons for the second time for allegedly killing and burying 22 year old Douglas Ojugbo (pictured) whom he had suspected was having an affair with his daughter.
In March 2015, Elewana, described as a dangerous man chased the late Douglas upon sighting him from a distance of about a kilometer to the gate of the Cross River Basin Development Authority where he shot him on the leg and arm.
After he died, Elewana of River Basin Authority, 8 Miles Calabar, took the corpse to the Federal Housing Police Station where he allegedly connived with the DPO to bury the deceased at the Goldie cemetery.
But, the deceased father in a petition to the Zone 6 command of the Nigeria Police Force argued that late Douglas was not having an affair with the accused daughter but only wanted to collect the balance of his Mini Laptop he had sold earlier to her.
The matter which was heard at Court 8 presided over by Justice Ukpa Ebitham saw prosecution counsel Amaja Eneji tender evidence to the Court which showed that the license of the double barreled gun used in shooting the deceased expired in 2013, about 2 years before the incident.
Also tendered in evidence were two expended cartridges, one machete, a double barreled gun and five pellets recovered from the body of the deceased following an autopsy carried out after exhumation of the corpse reports.
Amaja who argued that no civilian had the right to take the life of another prayed the Court to critically assess the matter with a view to delivering judgement.
However, Defense Counsel, Clement Ukaegbu, told the Court that the wife of the accused had filed for an out of court settlement. The matter is adjourned till February 27 with presiding Judge Ebitham saying the matter will not be allowed to proceed beyond 2 weeks as it was a case of alleged murder.
http://www.newseveryhour.com/2017/02/graphic-court-remands-man-for-killing.html
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by contactmorak: 11:17am
how sad
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by Jerryojozy(m): 11:20am
This is regrettably ludicrous. let the law take its course. RIP to the dead
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by xxxtedyxxx(m): 11:25am
what a wicked world
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by kabrud: 11:26am
Blaqsuqar
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by Sandydayziz(f): 11:28am
Lord av mercy...
The rate at which innocent people die dis dayz's alarming!
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by kabrud: 11:29am
Na dem, everyday u must hear so many disgusting stories from those sides, I mean "the most educated sides".
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by CplusJason(m): 11:30am
Dear Lord, My potential father in law is a retired general in the Nigeria Army.
Let me find favour in his eyes.
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by francisMKD(m): 11:31am
U SEE WETIN PVSSY DE CAUSE BA??
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by kiddoiLL(m): 11:39am
Nigerins n nefarious acts b like bread n butter..even knife cant end it
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by decatalyst(m): 11:52am
Can we say he died for love?
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by Martin124(m): 12:39pm
Sandydayziz:Nna mehn na wo oooo!!!
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by soberdrunk(m): 5:58pm
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by codedruns2(f): 5:58pm
MARY MOTHER OF GOD. !!!
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by Drinkwater06: 5:59pm
These Biafrans are fucking barbaric set of homo Neanderthal sapiens
2 Likes
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by abdulaz: 5:59pm
Wickedness
Beastly mentality
Barbaric
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by martineverest(m): 6:00pm
what a handsome young man with great future
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by Phonefanatic: 6:00pm
In home movie you see a poor guy from a poor home getting married to rich man's daughter........ I guess the deceased thought it was home movie. I'm only assuming that's the case.... Now this case must not be swept under the carpet.
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by Oyind17: 6:01pm
Chai!!!! This man is very wicked
1 Like
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by Factfinder1(f): 6:01pm
When a friend is in trouble, don't annoy him by asking if there is anything you can do. Think up something appropriate and do it.
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by Pavore9: 6:02pm
Sad.
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by WowSweetGuy(m): 6:03pm
Crazy man
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by Berbierklaus(f): 6:03pm
Will he marry his daughter himself?
What type of beast in human form is this
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by JimloveTM(m): 6:03pm
SO MUCH WICKEDNESS IN THE WORLD TODAY.. END TIME THINGS
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by maxiuc(m): 6:04pm
Even me I can't kill a live chicken talkless of taking someones life
God forbid
Why the man go kill this guy na as if his daughter is carrying gold around her waist
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by wiggle: 6:04pm
Wickedness of Man
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by KillJoy62(m): 6:04pm
old news
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by datopaper(m): 6:05pm
D
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by jericco1(m): 6:05pm
Weird
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by nairaland94(m): 6:06pm
Drinkwater06:so you don't know the difference between niger delta and biafra?
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by SABA2002(m): 6:07pm
The killer must not go unpunished
|Re: Man Kills & Buries Daughter's Boyfriend In Cross River (Graphic Pic) by internetgangste: 6:07pm
Bleep that mehn
