₦airaland Forum

Welcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
Stats: 1,743,795 members, 3,360,557 topics. Date: Sunday, 12 February 2017 at 03:39 PM

Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life - Celebrities - Nairaland

Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life (9006 Views)

Fans Mob Davido At A Barbing Salon (Photos, Video) / King Sunny Ade To Perform At RCCG / Dele Momodu Puts Davido On Blasts. Post Photos Of A Distraught Davido At The Air (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)

Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Flexherbal(m): 12:20pm
Popular singer Davido pictured at RCCG, City of David.

He vows to serve the Lord all his life.


davidoofficial: Happy Sunday peeps!! Come and see the Lord is good!! I vow to serve you for the rest of my life! Everlasting Father!! 2017 WILL BE GREAT FOR US ALL!!




Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BQaIhyVlcCp/

1 Like 1 Share

Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by midehi2(f): 12:21pm
Hmmm!
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Flexherbal(m): 12:23pm
Happy Sunday to all Nairalanders!

From FLEXHERBAL:
http://www.nairaland.com/2913203/herbal-tea-secrete-fathers-used in curing PreMAture ExPULsion and E.D
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Theyveedo(m): 12:24pm
J
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Flexherbal(m): 12:29pm
powerfulsettings:
He's even a xttian
That is why he is posing with his bible.
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by JacksonD7: 12:37pm
While having baby mamas and partying with whores, Davido God is watching you.

1 Like

Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by solacong: 12:37pm
i pray o
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Flexherbal(m): 12:56pm
JacksonD7:
While having baby mamas and partying with whores, Davido God is watching you.
We are in the era of change!

1 Like

Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Flexherbal(m): 1:03pm
solacong:
i pray o

It is possible !
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Kelklein(m): 1:19pm
someone should tell him that God is 'You', not 'you'.

1 Like

Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by drajjay: 2:16pm
that first comment sha.
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by chukslawrence(m): 2:27pm
ok
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by angelTI(f): 2:51pm
All these yeyebrities and show off lipsrsealed
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by SeunEgbegbe(m): 3:11pm

God is awesome and Amazing

I'm a living witness

Rent and accept God as your Lord and saviour before it's too late, Jesus Christ is coming very soon

3 Likes

Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by IpobExposed: 3:12pm
F
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Bumbae1(f): 3:12pm
grin haterz gonna hate
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by kennygee(f): 3:13pm
The first guy to comment no get chill at all. But good question.
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by unclezuma: 3:13pm
So you go church...?

Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by jamalnation: 3:13pm
Good
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by registration(m): 3:13pm
Oh ok
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by bbbabes: 3:14pm
If Badooos go to church, what's ur excuse
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by oloriLFC(f): 3:14pm
Iro nla! Too much Babes no go gree you "serve the Lord" o.
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Unlimited22: 3:14pm
Next please....
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Wiseoldman: 3:14pm
How come he has an official "POLICE" number plates. Are government/Police number plates for sale now!!!

Nawa....

1 Like

Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by dayleke(m): 3:15pm
Ok o.
We shall see with his next song/Album and video
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by marshalcarter: 3:15pm
#listenin to olamide-story for the gods undecided

1 Like

Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by ceeethru: 3:15pm
As you've said so shall it be In Jesus Name, Amin.
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by leofab(f): 3:15pm
Spoilt brat
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Ayoswit(f): 3:15pm
good for him
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Adonis3: 3:15pm
Nn
Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by martineverest(m): 3:16pm
i wont be surprised to hear that he was secretly invited by the pastor

(0) (1) (Reply)

History / Scary Spice Files Paternity Petition / 4rex

Viewing this topic: horlarry(m), djWALE(m), Mathewa(m), Fortissimo502, Draei, ayayamedia(m), Lifestone(m), Jchi9876, Edozie13(m), misterdeco, datswasup(f), Btruth, femauto(m), MrDandy(m), neyofather(m), ebube89(f), lexsals4real(m), waltinnovers, carsprayer, latup4real(m), yungsnazzy(m), SeunEgbegbe(m), davodyguy, Dandeson1(m), Strawman, Jay95(m), Chuxjuliet(f), Wizclue(m), okon37, peterock100, timota(m), baminasri(m), peterebere111, synaptium, Lemmy123(m), BlinkyBling, skyme(m), Wina4ver(f), Aribisala2324, Dann01(m), kixo(m), Mabelenena(f), luckygirl02(f), eyiyemi1, Spartacuss(f), NevetsIbot, ChiefSweetus, happiclox, Jollyakat(m), bunmikay(f), samtg, babatunx(m), Bobbieydeey, dharn10(m), t111(m), Cleem, Treash(m), gabng(m), gateleo(m), Emday(m), mantosa(m), lilmax(m), Greatidonis, chuksze, bukaeno1, orimipe(f), bolly2001(f), janefarms2015, DrIkB, bobbykosh(m), ausproxi(m), Dimejidude(m), dbaeous, Germaindefoe, timbs001(m), Laird(m), YemyTemmy, bouyantbetty(f), mercystreet(m), divinexteem(m), Meetmeat(m), GLeesMODEL(m), platinumphotos, dejijohns(m), homopoliticus, jkels(m), castrol180(m), emioga1(m), Ultimatesammie(m), royalkonsults(m), herzern(m), Dadsonval(f), Richie001(m), Fairbanks(m), adefrayo(m), emeritus00(m), Hembelembe, ERockson, generaljeffery(m), mimicue(f), MizzD, rimzo(m), PrinceRey(m), Paradise163(f), leonardpac, xavier0327(f), talk2rotman(m), starboi63(m), ILAB, Adebusola22, mzfavor1, rusher14 and 235 guest(s)

(Go Up)

Sections: politics (1) business autos (1) jobs (1) career education (1) romance computers phones travel sports fashion health
religion celebs tv-movies music-radio literature webmasters programming techmarket

Links: (0) (1) (2) (3) (4) (5) (6) (7) (8) (9)

Nairaland - Copyright © 2005 - 2017 Oluwaseun Osewa. All rights reserved. See How To Advertise. 6
Disclaimer: Every Nairaland member is solely responsible for anything that he/she posts or uploads on Nairaland.