|Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Flexherbal(m): 12:20pm
Popular singer Davido pictured at RCCG, City of David.
He vows to serve the Lord all his life.
davidoofficial: Happy Sunday peeps!! Come and see the Lord is good!! I vow to serve you for the rest of my life! Everlasting Father!! 2017 WILL BE GREAT FOR US ALL!!
Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BQaIhyVlcCp/
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by midehi2(f): 12:21pm
Hmmm!
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Flexherbal(m): 12:23pm
Happy Sunday to all Nairalanders!
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Theyveedo(m): 12:24pm
J
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Flexherbal(m): 12:29pm
powerfulsettings:That is why he is posing with his bible.
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by JacksonD7: 12:37pm
While having baby mamas and partying with whores, Davido God is watching you.
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by solacong: 12:37pm
i pray o
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Flexherbal(m): 12:56pm
JacksonD7:We are in the era of change!
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Flexherbal(m): 1:03pm
solacong:
It is possible !
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Kelklein(m): 1:19pm
someone should tell him that God is 'You', not 'you'.
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by drajjay: 2:16pm
that first comment sha.
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by chukslawrence(m): 2:27pm
ok
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by angelTI(f): 2:51pm
All these yeyebrities and show off
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by SeunEgbegbe(m): 3:11pm
God is awesome and Amazing
I'm a living witness
Rent and accept God as your Lord and saviour before it's too late, Jesus Christ is coming very soon
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by IpobExposed: 3:12pm
F
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Bumbae1(f): 3:12pm
haterz gonna hate
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by kennygee(f): 3:13pm
The first guy to comment no get chill at all. But good question.
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by unclezuma: 3:13pm
So you go church...?
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by jamalnation: 3:13pm
Good
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by registration(m): 3:13pm
Oh ok
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by bbbabes: 3:14pm
If Badooos go to church, what's ur excuse
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by oloriLFC(f): 3:14pm
Iro nla! Too much Babes no go gree you "serve the Lord" o.
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Unlimited22: 3:14pm
Next please....
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Wiseoldman: 3:14pm
How come he has an official "POLICE" number plates. Are government/Police number plates for sale now!!!
Nawa....
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by dayleke(m): 3:15pm
Ok o.
We shall see with his next song/Album and video
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by marshalcarter: 3:15pm
#listenin to olamide-story for the gods
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by ceeethru: 3:15pm
As you've said so shall it be In Jesus Name, Amin.
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by leofab(f): 3:15pm
Spoilt brat
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Ayoswit(f): 3:15pm
good for him
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by Adonis3: 3:15pm
Nn
|Re: Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life by martineverest(m): 3:16pm
i wont be surprised to hear that he was secretly invited by the pastor
