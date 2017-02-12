Nairaland Forum / Entertainment / Celebrities / Davido Worships At RCCG City Of David. Vows To Serve The Lord All His Life (9006 Views)

Fans Mob Davido At A Barbing Salon (Photos, Video) / King Sunny Ade To Perform At RCCG / Dele Momodu Puts Davido On Blasts. Post Photos Of A Distraught Davido At The Air (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (Reply) (Go Down)





He vows to serve the Lord all his life.





davidoofficial: Happy Sunday peeps!! Come and see the Lord is good!! I vow to serve you for the rest of my life! Everlasting Father!! 2017 WILL BE GREAT FOR US ALL!!









Source: Popular singer Davido pictured at RCCG, City of David.He vows to serve the Lord all his life.davidoofficial: Happy Sunday peeps!! Come and see the Lord is good!! I vow to serve you for the rest of my life! Everlasting Father!! 2017 WILL BE GREAT FOR US ALL!!Source: https://www.instagram.com/p/BQaIhyVlcCp/ 1 Like 1 Share

Hmmm!





From FLEXHERBAL:

in curing PreMAture ExPULsion and E.D Happy Sunday to all Nairalanders!From FLEXHERBAL: http://www.nairaland.com/2913203/herbal-tea-secrete-fathers-used in curing PreMAture ExPULsion and E.D

J

powerfulsettings:

He's even a xttian That is why he is posing with his bible. That is why he is posing with his bible.

While having baby mamas and partying with whores, Davido God is watching you. 1 Like

i pray o

JacksonD7:

While having baby mamas and partying with whores, Davido God is watching you. We are in the era of change! We are in the era of change! 1 Like

solacong:

i pray o

It is possible ! It is possible !

someone should tell him that God is 'You', not 'you'. 1 Like

that first comment sha.

ok

All these yeyebrities and show off



God is awesome and Amazing



I'm a living witness



Rent and accept God as your Lord and saviour before it's too late, Jesus Christ is coming very soon 3 Likes

F

haterz gonna hate haterz gonna hate

The first guy to comment no get chill at all. But good question.

So you go church...?





Good

Oh ok

If Badooos go to church, what's ur excuse

Iro nla! Too much Babes no go gree you "serve the Lord" o.

Next please....

How come he has an official "POLICE" number plates. Are government/Police number plates for sale now!!!



Nawa.... 1 Like

Ok o.

We shall see with his next song/Album and video

#listenin to olamide-story for the gods 1 Like

As you've said so shall it be In Jesus Name, Amin.

Spoilt brat

good for him

Nn