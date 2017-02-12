₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Suleiman Kazaure, has admonished corps members to stop seeking relocation from the North to other states, saying the region is no longer volatile.
According to him, more than 50 per cent of corps members sent to the North usually seek relocation to other parts of the country.
Kazure told Saturday PUNCH that the recent development has not encouraged unity in diversity which the scheme preaches and stands for.
Addressing the 2016 Batch B Stream 2 corps members at the Niger State Permanent Orientation Camp in Paiko on Friday, Kazaure urged the corps members to keep an open mind and give the North a chance.
Kazaure, who was represented by the Director of Information and Communications Technology, Mrs. Christy Uba, said, “Do not dwell on the negative things you have heard about the North; do not seek relocation.
“I want to assure you that the people of the North are peaceful and friendly. Keep an open mind and give it a chance and a trial. Your being posted here was not by mistake; stay here and make some impact on the people of the state.”
The DG then encouraged the corps members to share their challenges with state and local government coordinators and desist from taking their grievances to the social media.”
In her address, the Niger State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Theresa Arokoyo, lamented the security challenges being faced at the camp, while calling on the state government to give corps members a permanent orientation camp that will be more secure.
Source: http://punchng.com/north-safe-corps-members-dg/
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by SeunEgbegbe(m): 3:30pm
Yea
That's true
The North is now safe, it's the safest place on earth
I was there last week when they killed 900 Boko haram members and captured their leader Shekau alive
May God bless Buhari, Buhari is the best President in the world
I pray that Buhari will rule Nigeria for 100 years
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by doublewisdom: 3:30pm
His children should go and serve there first.
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by zainabxel(f): 3:31pm
Nigeria is not safe for anybody, especially the poor
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by rottable(m): 3:31pm
God help us
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by Snow5: 3:31pm
Thunder!!
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by talk2archy: 3:32pm
rd
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by Foxflames: 3:32pm
Lead by example....send your children first
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by ogedokis: 3:32pm
God save us here... Cnt wait to leave nysc
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by ayaside(m): 3:33pm
This is a SERIOUS joke.How much safe is safe enough for corpers..??
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by NNVanguard(m): 3:33pm
Why risk the lives of young Nigerians when you can't provide the security to their lives and properties?
Is the Nigerian youth the proverbial cat with nine lives?
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by ZirdoRoray(m): 3:33pm
Very true.. Apart from the terrorist zone. The north is safer than the south. Am a southerner and im verifying it.
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by ChuzzyBlog(m): 3:33pm
Well
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by CplusJason(m): 3:34pm
Yeah, very safe for northerners......
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by misteryman: 3:35pm
For Your Mind
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by softMarket(m): 3:35pm
The north is peaceful esp Kaduna!
------------------------------------------
Bullshit!
Even Northerners posted in the North wants to redeploy
they all want to go South East
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by NARYZ(f): 3:36pm
May God help us
|Re: North Is Safe For Corp Members - DG by dingbang(m): 3:37pm
Let him take his office to the north... Iranu
