



According to him, more than 50 per cent of corps members sent to the North usually seek relocation to other parts of the country.







Kazure told Saturday PUNCH that the recent development has not encouraged unity in diversity which the scheme preaches and stands for.



Addressing the 2016 Batch B Stream 2 corps members at the Niger State Permanent Orientation Camp in Paiko on Friday, Kazaure urged the corps members to keep an open mind and give the North a chance.



Kazaure, who was represented by the Director of Information and Communications Technology, Mrs. Christy Uba, said, “Do not dwell on the negative things you have heard about the North; do not seek relocation.



“I want to assure you that the people of the North are peaceful and friendly. Keep an open mind and give it a chance and a trial. Your being posted here was not by mistake; stay here and make some impact on the people of the state.”



The DG then encouraged the corps members to share their challenges with state and local government coordinators and desist from taking their grievances to the social media.”



In her address, the Niger State NYSC Coordinator, Mrs. Theresa Arokoyo, lamented the security challenges being faced at the camp, while calling on the state government to give corps members a permanent orientation camp that will be more secure.



