In the first incident, Yadav said, information was received that Uchenna would arrive near the Dwarka Mor between 2 p.m and 3 p.m following which a trap was laid near the local taxi stand leading to Uchenna’s apprehension on Saturday.



Around 330 grams of fine-quality heroin and 170 grams of fine-quality cocaine valued at ₹1.5 crore, about $240,000 in the international market, was seized from him.



In the second incident, a tip-off led a Crime Branch team to Ajay and Naresh Kumar from near the local TVS Bajaj showroom on the Mor road leading towards Vikas Nagar.



The duo were apprehended and 260 grams of fine quality heroin was seized from Ajay. The heroin is roughly worth ₹50 lakh in the international market, according to the police.



I pray he turns a new leaf after been punished. 9 Likes

Uchenna's head- you can tell where he's from Just look at the shape ofhead- you can tell where he's from 91 Likes 1 Share

Biafrans are Nigerians. There is no need for that useless 'thing' called NCAN. THIS IS A DISGRACE TO 9JA! 38 Likes 3 Shares

All in the name of trying to be rich.

This news must definitely make front page

All these people nor dey hear word! 4 Likes







it better for me afonja to do yahoo yahoo...be caught and sentence to 2 to 5years and be deported back home alive than for a flatron to be caught hawking hard drugs in far away east and his corpse been deported back home... both are bad but one is more wise than the other. 22 Likes 2 Shares

Please free them. They are innocent



Get rich or die trying mentality really needs to stop. !!



However, if they were to stop selling "commodity" as they put it, what next can they do in their fathers land ?

Probably degree educated ; yet no work , no loan for business, being from the rising sun region; they will probably be marginalised in employment.



What is really the hope in this administration?



Is either you join politics shouting Saint buhari for N1000 per demonstration, or you join one of the many militants and secessionist group blowing pipes and demonstrating hoping for a pay day.



This country is honesty looking hopeless. 2 Likes

i came to check name, and I'm not disappointed.



Na dem, the flat-headed humans from Biafra. 25 Likes

Ladies and gentlemen, let's give a round of applause to Uchenna 19 Likes

Na wa o.



Man don taya sef.

The most successful Nigerians are still Ibo 6 Likes





Before the end of February, they would catch nothing less than 12 Igbos with drugs in Asia. Who wanna bet?



Before I finished typing the above, another Igbo criminal has been caught with drugs.



1 down, 11 to go. Still wanna bet? Chai, as we dey catch bushmeat for Naija na so them dey catch Igbos for Asia. Them don nearly kill dem finish for Indonesia. :Before the end of February, they would catch nothing less than 12 Igbos with drugs in Asia. Who wanna bet?ModifiedBefore I finished typing the above, another Igbo criminal has been caught with drugs.1 down, 11 to go. Still wanna bet? 18 Likes

Uchenna 28 from the SE must have been framed, as a Jew he cannot be involved with drugs, they are hard workers. 7 Likes

Once again, Nigeria has been disgraced 1 Like

These guys have swore to live off proceeds of drug business, l guess that is why the Nigerian government no dey bother itself to intervene when they are caught in other countries, it is one less nuisance! 2 Likes

Uchenna why na?



East coast repping here.



NCAN. Over to you. 3 Likes

na dem dem from the east. an dem no wise at alll



always giving Nigeria a bad name abroad 3 Likes

one international distributor of Biafran product arrested in India. 5 Likes

The dirty side of Igbo capitalism; anything goes... 1 Like

obamd:

The most successful Nigerians are still Ibo

...in evil schemes ...in evil schemes 2 Likes

Yes we know but most of them are robber 4 Likes

codedruns2:

Please free them. They are innocent.

They are always innocent They are always innocent

Get rich or die trying anyhow alway lead one to unholy romance with d devil. I wish him happy jail time.