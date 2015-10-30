₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by JohnieWalker(m): 4:46pm
India's Delhi Police Crime Branch claimed to have busted in two incidents, two drugs trafficking modules with the arrest of three drug traffickers, including a Nigerian. The arrested suspects were identified as Uchenna (28), Naresh Kumar (39) and his associate cocaine and 590 grams of fine- quality heroin estimated to be worth around a consolidated amount of $320,000 was seized from the group.
In the first incident, Yadav said, information was received that Uchenna would arrive near the Dwarka Mor between 2 p.m and 3 p.m following which a trap was laid near the local taxi stand leading to Uchenna’s apprehension on Saturday.
Around 330 grams of fine-quality heroin and 170 grams of fine-quality cocaine valued at ₹1.5 crore, about $240,000 in the international market, was seized from him.
In the second incident, a tip-off led a Crime Branch team to Ajay and Naresh Kumar from near the local TVS Bajaj showroom on the Mor road leading towards Vikas Nagar.
The duo were apprehended and 260 grams of fine quality heroin was seized from Ajay. The heroin is roughly worth ₹50 lakh in the international market, according to the police.
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by abbeycial: 5:06pm
Uchenna y?
I pray he turns a new leaf after been punished.
9 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by GameGod(m): 5:33pm
Just look at the shape of Uchenna's head- you can tell where he's from
91 Likes 1 Share
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by ZirdoRoray(m): 5:41pm
Biafrans are Nigerians. There is no need for that useless 'thing' called NCAN. THIS IS A DISGRACE TO 9JA!
38 Likes 3 Shares
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by gedidiah: 5:51pm
All in the name of trying to be rich.
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by kropotkin2: 5:57pm
This news must definitely make front page
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by Flexherbal(m): 6:03pm
All these people nor dey hear word!
4 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by zpakln: 6:07pm
This sh!t is getting out of hand
1 Like
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by EWAagoyin(m): 6:27pm
it better for me afonja to do yahoo yahoo...be caught and sentence to 2 to 5years and be deported back home alive than for a flatron to be caught hawking hard drugs in far away east and his corpse been deported back home... both are bad but one is more wise than the other.
22 Likes 2 Shares
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by Dandeson1(m): 6:27pm
Gsh
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by codedruns2(f): 6:28pm
Get rich or die trying mentality really needs to stop. !!
However, if they were to stop selling "commodity" as they put it, what next can they do in their fathers land ?
Probably degree educated ; yet no work , no loan for business, being from the rising sun region; they will probably be marginalised in employment.
What is really the hope in this administration?
Is either you join politics shouting Saint buhari for N1000 per demonstration, or you join one of the many militants and secessionist group blowing pipes and demonstrating hoping for a pay day.
This country is honesty looking hopeless.
2 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by Drinkwater06: 6:28pm
i came to check name, and I'm not disappointed.
Na dem, the flat-headed humans from Biafra.
25 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by QuietHammer(m): 6:28pm
Ladies and gentlemen, let's give a round of applause to Uchenna
19 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by PassingShot(m): 6:29pm
Na wa o.
Man don taya sef.
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by obamd: 6:29pm
The most successful Nigerians are still Ibo
6 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by OkoYiboz: 6:29pm
Chai, as we dey catch bushmeat for Naija na so them dey catch Igbos for Asia. Them don nearly kill dem finish for Indonesia. :
Before the end of February, they would catch nothing less than 12 Igbos with drugs in Asia. Who wanna bet?
Modified
Before I finished typing the above, another Igbo criminal has been caught with drugs.
http://www.nairaland.com/3625028/india-arrests-nigerian-ingested-cocaine
1 down, 11 to go. Still wanna bet?
18 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by focus7: 6:30pm
Uchenna 28 from the SE must have been framed, as a Jew he cannot be involved with drugs, they are hard workers.
7 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by ahahnow: 6:30pm
Once again, Nigeria has been disgraced
1 Like
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by ibkgab001: 6:30pm
Developer
1 Like
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by Pavore9: 6:30pm
These guys have swore to live off proceeds of drug business, l guess that is why the Nigerian government no dey bother itself to intervene when they are caught in other countries, it is one less nuisance!
2 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by hucienda: 6:30pm
Uchenna why na?
East coast repping here.
NCAN. Over to you.
3 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by nabegibeg: 6:30pm
na dem dem from the east. an dem no wise at alll
always giving Nigeria a bad name abroad
3 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by alizma: 6:30pm
one international distributor of Biafran product arrested in India.
5 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by NotComplaining: 6:31pm
The dirty side of Igbo capitalism; anything goes...
1 Like
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by nabegibeg: 6:31pm
obamd:
...in evil schemes
2 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by ibkgab001: 6:31pm
Yes we know but most of them are robber
4 Likes
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by nabegibeg: 6:31pm
codedruns2:
They are always innocent
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by Flyingngel(m): 6:31pm
Get rich or die trying anyhow alway lead one to unholy romance with d devil. I wish him happy jail time.
|Re: India Busts Nigerian Heroine Dealer, Recovers 160 Million Naira Worth Of Drugs by ajasa4link: 6:31pm
NCAN orita mefa, Ibadan reporting live.... We have seen oju Uche ajokutamamumi.... Na my blooda
14 Likes
