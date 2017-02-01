Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Religion / "Women Who Wear Trousers, Eyelashes Are Sinners" - Pastor Lazarus Muoka (5590 Views)

Lazarus Muoka Orders The Arrest Of Naija’s Craziest Comedians For Expensive Joke / What Takes One To Hell? - Pastor Chris Oyakhilome PhD, DD, D.Sc / Muoka's Accuser Juliet Ezeonye-Idu In Prison In Prison Now (1) (2) (3) (4)

(0) (1) (2) (3) (Reply) (Go Down)





He maintained that such people would go to hell.





He also warned women to desist from adorning their bodies with artificial make-ups, as such unholy practices were sins against God.



He gave the warning while addressing a large crowd of worshipers at the just concluded international crusade titled; ‘From Sorrow to Joy” at the Chosen Revival Ground, ljesha, Lagos.



Muoka charged the worshippers to repent before giving their offerings to God.



“I want to tell you, you don’t need extra eye, make up or bangle or attachment at all. You don’t need to dress and show your unclothedness, your ass, your chest, your armpit, your tummy, your waist, your lap….that is sin. Cover your body properly.



“And if you are a young man and you are doing jerry coil and you make your hair like a woman, use some funny language…and when they ask you where are you from and you say Naija instead of Nigeria, something is wrong with you.



“The Bible tells us that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God. If you are a woman wearing trousers that’s a sin. If you are a man wearing skirt and blouse, that’s an abomination.



“Search your life, repent of your sin and God will show you mercy. God loves you. It is not the will of God that any soul should perish.”



He pointed out that a sinner is not a Christian and a Christian is not a sinner, stressing that all unrighteousness is a sin.





http://www.newshelm.com/2017/02/women-who-wears-trousers-eyelashes-will.html General Overseer of Lord’s Chosen Charismatic Revival Ministries, Pastor Lazarus Muoka on Sunday reiterated his warning to women who are fund of adorning male wears such as trousers.He maintained that such people would go to hell.He also warned women to desist from adorning their bodies with artificial make-ups, as such unholy practices were sins against God.He gave the warning while addressing a large crowd of worshipers at the just concluded international crusade titled; ‘From Sorrow to Joy” at the Chosen Revival Ground, ljesha, Lagos.Muoka charged the worshippers to repent before giving their offerings to God.“I want to tell you, you don’t need extra eye, make up or bangle or attachment at all. You don’t need to dress and show your unclothedness, your ass, your chest, your armpit, your tummy, your waist, your lap….that is sin. Cover your body properly.“And if you are a young man and you are doing jerry coil and you make your hair like a woman, use some funny language…and when they ask you where are you from and you say Naija instead of Nigeria, something is wrong with you.“The Bible tells us that the unrighteous shall not inherit the kingdom of God. If you are a woman wearing trousers that’s a sin. If you are a man wearing skirt and blouse, that’s an abomination.“Search your life, repent of your sin and God will show you mercy. God loves you. It is not the will of God that any soul should perish.”He pointed out that a sinner is not a Christian and a Christian is not a sinner, stressing that all unrighteousness is a sin. 5 Likes

Its like the heart does not matter anymore now. Only the outward now....makeup don suffer! Women wey like cement for face and trousers be holy oh! 5 Likes

What an idiot of a pastor. Full of poo backward brain. This one may be a northerner pretending to be Igbo. 13 Likes

African version of Christianity tire me. 17 Likes 2 Shares

Africans are something else



Someone will just cojour something and others will not ask



Under the pretense of man of God or God of Man 10 Likes 2 Shares

I dnt support his opinion. I dnt support his doctrine. But far be jt from me dat i shud call him names or say anything bad about him. He is a shepherd to a hundred of thousands of Christians and i respect dat. Though i pray dat God should reveal d truth to him 8 Likes

#StuffsJesusNeverSaid.....Na waa oo! 3 Likes

Biafman:

What an idiot of a pastor. Full of poo backward brain. This one may be a northerner pretending to be Igbo. Your stupidity though Your stupidity though 13 Likes

Are you God Are you God 1 Like



Serving an imaginary God who fed 1 million people with five loaves of bread and 3 fishes but couldn't handle two nails on the cross is a sin 1 Like

Ok





Window blinds are easy to maintain, check my signature for beautiful and classy blinds

Says who?. The Bible did say women shouldn't wear men's clothing but for all we know back then, men didn't were trousers outright their cloths were more like robes. So back then it would be out of place for a woman to wear it, downright hilarious sef....



Bible never said trousers. 7 Likes 1 Share

And the ones who dont wear any of the above are mostly very wicked. Infact its better you runaway when u see them....emphasis on Mostly 1 Like 1 Share

Preach preacher! 1 Like

K

I really don't wanna go hard on the pastor but Chosen is just like a re-branded Deeper life.

Selective righteousness is when you as a pastor see nothing wrong in living in affluence and owning estates while you want your congregants to maintain outward piety.

Kolowerk mehn.... ........The Lord Knows Those Who Are His 1 Like

1 Like 1 Share

Let he without sin cast the first stone 1 Like

Did Jesus teach us that?

If it was any important, Jesus would have spoken about it. I don't see how a decent pair of trousers makes a woman a sinner...only that some women have ulterior motives for wearing it.

Wearing Eye lashes is just a waste of time.

This man sounds too local and illiterate

Preach sir...

do not judgw

The members always look beggarly and dirty 1 Like

......

sarrki:

Africans are something else



Someone will just cojour something and others will not ask



Under the pretense of man of God or God of Man Keep quiet patriot Keep quiet patriot

So-called pastors, who abuse their position and power to sexually exploit church members, who live in luxury while their church members give their last kobo in hope for better life, are the worst sc.um on earth and will burn in the eternal fire.



My wife lost her dad 10 years ago. her mother's pastor came to the house and told the woman to sell the house so that he can pray for her and her family. What an id.iot and a thief, 419.



1. Can't he pray without being paid heavily?!



2. If she sells the house, where would she and her children live?!



Mumu pastor even came to the house in a jeep. 1 Like

SeunEgbegbe:



Serving an imaginary God who fed 1 million people with five loaves of bread and 3 fishes but couldn't handle two nails on the cross is a sin







How about those that big gowns with wicked hearts

and those that wear wigs and braids arent sinners abi?

Smh for ignorant people



what a bout those that cover their bodies from head to toes and are far more wicked than those that are halfly clothed



isnt he the pastor that turned his members to wretched and awkward beings?

Can this man just shut up and focus on his business and leave ladies and let 'em be 1 Like