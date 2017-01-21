Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Food / Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened (11119 Views)

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/peak-milk-and-dano-milk-battle-each.html This is really interesting... Peak milk and Dano milk took their online battle to the next level after exchanging bants and throwing shades at each other on Twitter. See below what really went down.. 1 Like 3 Shares

Just like the EFCC, these people need to be professional 6 Likes

Peak is attacking. 7 Likes 2 Shares

Hehehehehehehe





Crazy media assistants all over 6 Likes





But people behind those handles can be crazy sometimes. Especially that of EFCC the dude is crazy i tell you But people behind those handles can be crazy sometimes. Especially that of EFCC the dude is crazy i tell you 6 Likes

though non can beat it's taste Funny...but peak has a way of making somebody fart anyhowthough non can beat it's taste 1 Like

Could this be true? Let me check.

Peak 2 : 0 Dano 12 Likes 1 Share

Bb

Peak milk, abeg open door I wan talk to you......











Me........ 31 Likes 1 Share

Hmmm

Lol so they're throwing shades now? Interesting.

Okay



Breastmilk is still d best 19 Likes 1 Share

Peak milk get badmouth

Cowbell came with Sachet milk and crash the market share of Peak.



Today Peak is struggling for competition that's why they turned bully on other milk company









I'm boycotting Peak Milk for looking down on Onitsha my beloved city 19 Likes 1 Share

If this 'nonsense ' gets messier, peak will sack their person in charge of its twitter handle. It is totally unprofessional and uncalled for. 4 Likes

Na wa o

PrettyCrystal:

Just like the EFCC, these people need to be professional They're professionals. All work and no play... You know the rest They're professionals. All work and no play... You know the rest 5 Likes

Peak Milk is the best but in this recession i go with Dano because your stomach don't know the diffrence only your tongue do 23 Likes 1 Share

Peak no get chill 1 Like







lol

Peak milk is obviously the attacker here

Peak murdered Dano. Someone call the cops 8 Likes

Peak has its trade name and rich and wee still be finding trouble. Some people are like this real life o. Peak shuu leave Dano now. Let them advertise their own instead of shading the other 1 Like



Bet why Bet why

See finishing

Dis one fit make person cry













Peak is in you 1 Like

Rubbish

Awon werey 100% 2 Likes