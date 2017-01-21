₦airaland ForumWelcome, Guest: Join Nairaland / LOGIN! / Trending / Recent / New
|Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by CastedDude: 7:57pm
This is really interesting... Peak milk and Dano milk took their online battle to the next level after exchanging bants and throwing shades at each other on Twitter. See below what really went down..
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by PrettyCrystal: 7:59pm
Just like the EFCC, these people need to be professional
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by jesse8048(m): 8:01pm
Peak is attacking.
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Iamwrath: 8:05pm
Hehehehehehehe
Crazy media assistants all over
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by dotuna3(m): 8:06pm
But people behind those handles can be crazy sometimes. Especially that of EFCC the dude is crazy i tell you
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by subtlemee(f): 8:06pm
Funny...but peak has a way of making somebody fart anyhow though non can beat it's taste
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by StainlessH(m): 8:08pm
Could this be true? Let me check.
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by ProfEinstein: 8:08pm
Peak 2 : 0 Dano
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by EdoNation(f): 8:09pm
Bb
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by ayusco85(m): 8:09pm
Peak milk, abeg open door I wan talk to you......
Me........
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by leofab(f): 8:09pm
Hmmm
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by LieDetector(m): 8:09pm
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Shortyy(f): 8:10pm
Lol so they're throwing shades now? Interesting.
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by mizhefeh(f): 8:10pm
Okay
Breastmilk is still d best
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Oyind17: 8:10pm
Peak milk get badmouth
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Bujumbura(m): 8:10pm
Cowbell came with Sachet milk and crash the market share of Peak.
Today Peak is struggling for competition that's why they turned bully on other milk company
I'm boycotting Peak Milk for looking down on Onitsha my beloved city
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by aljazira: 8:10pm
If this 'nonsense ' gets messier, peak will sack their person in charge of its twitter handle. It is totally unprofessional and uncalled for.
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Opeedo(m): 8:10pm
Na wa o
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Shortyy(f): 8:11pm
PrettyCrystal:They're professionals. All work and no play... You know the rest
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Bujumbura(m): 8:11pm
Peak Milk is the best but in this recession i go with Dano because your stomach don't know the diffrence only your tongue do
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by eezeribe(m): 8:11pm
Peak no get chill
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Anticorruption: 8:11pm
lol
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Kolade9(m): 8:11pm
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Goahead(m): 8:11pm
Peak milk is obviously the attacker here
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by crazygod(m): 8:11pm
Peak murdered Dano. Someone call the cops
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Meeloreh(f): 8:11pm
Peak has its trade name and rich and wee still be finding trouble. Some people are like this real life o. Peak shuu leave Dano now. Let them advertise their own instead of shading the other
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by seunny4lif(m): 8:11pm
Bet why
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by maxiuc(m): 8:11pm
See finishing
Dis one fit make person cry
Peak is in you
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by precious1907(m): 8:11pm
Rubbish
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by johnwizey: 8:12pm
Awon werey 100%
|Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by josh77(m): 8:12pm
na nairaland and naijaloaded b next to compete.
Lolz
