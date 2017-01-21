₦airaland Forum

Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by CastedDude: 7:57pm
This is really interesting... Peak milk and Dano milk took their online battle to the next level after exchanging bants and throwing shades at each other on Twitter. See below what really went down..

http://www.nationalhelm.net/2017/02/peak-milk-and-dano-milk-battle-each.html

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by PrettyCrystal: 7:59pm
Just like the EFCC, these people need to be professional

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by jesse8048(m): 8:01pm
Peak is attacking.

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Iamwrath: 8:05pm
Hehehehehehehe


Crazy media assistants all over

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by dotuna3(m): 8:06pm
grin

But people behind those handles can be crazy sometimes. Especially that of EFCC the dude is crazy i tell you

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by subtlemee(f): 8:06pm
Funny...but peak has a way of making somebody fart anyhow tongue though non can beat it's taste

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by StainlessH(m): 8:08pm
Could this be true? Let me check.
Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by ProfEinstein: 8:08pm
Peak 2 : 0 Dano grin

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by EdoNation(f): 8:09pm
Bb
Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by ayusco85(m): 8:09pm
Peak milk, abeg open door I wan talk to you......





Me........

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by leofab(f): 8:09pm
Hmmm
Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by LieDetector(m): 8:09pm
grin
Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Shortyy(f): 8:10pm
Lol so they're throwing shades now? Interesting.
Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by mizhefeh(f): 8:10pm
Okay

Breastmilk is still d best

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Oyind17: 8:10pm
Peak milk get badmouth
Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Bujumbura(m): 8:10pm
Cowbell came with Sachet milk and crash the market share of Peak.

Today Peak is struggling for competition that's why they turned bully on other milk company




I'm boycotting Peak Milk for looking down on Onitsha my beloved city

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by aljazira: 8:10pm
If this 'nonsense ' gets messier, peak will sack their person in charge of its twitter handle. It is totally unprofessional and uncalled for.

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Opeedo(m): 8:10pm
Na wa o cheesy grin grin
Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Shortyy(f): 8:11pm
PrettyCrystal:
Just like the EFCC, these people need to be professional
They're professionals. All work and no play... You know the rest

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Bujumbura(m): 8:11pm
Peak Milk is the best but in this recession i go with Dano because your stomach don't know the diffrence only your tongue do

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by eezeribe(m): 8:11pm
Peak no get chill

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Anticorruption: 8:11pm
lol


cheesy
Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Kolade9(m): 8:11pm
grin grin
Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Goahead(m): 8:11pm
Peak milk is obviously the attacker here sad
Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by crazygod(m): 8:11pm
Peak murdered Dano. Someone call the cops grin

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by Meeloreh(f): 8:11pm
Peak has its trade name and rich and wee still be finding trouble. Some people are like this real life o. Peak shuu leave Dano now. Let them advertise their own instead of shading the other

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by seunny4lif(m): 8:11pm
grin grin
Bet why grin grin

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by maxiuc(m): 8:11pm
See finishing
Dis one fit make person cry






Peak is in you

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by precious1907(m): 8:11pm
Rubbish

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by johnwizey: 8:12pm
Awon werey 100%

Re: Peak Milk And Dano Milk Battle Each Other On Twitter. See What Happened by josh77(m): 8:12pm
na nairaland and naijaloaded b next to compete.

Lolz

