|Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by broseme: 8:11pm
See Gov Fayose dancing with this Corps member at the NYSC Camp, Ise-Emure, Ekiti State during the Dinner/Farewell Party for 2016 BATCH B Stream II Corps members today.
Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fayose-dancing-with-nysc-member-at-2016.html
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by loopmangoat(m): 8:13pm
The leader of yoruba nation
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Jerryojozy(m): 8:13pm
Fayose my man. This man can dance o.
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:13pm
According to Enemies of state
Fayose is the incoming president
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by johnca(m): 8:14pm
am beginning to like this man
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:14pm
loopmangoat:
Okorocha is the leader of all Ndi igbo
Home and abroad
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by loopmangoat(m): 8:15pm
sarrki:Hahahahahaha i know you are pained
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by menwongo(m): 8:19pm
Great man. That is how politicians should be...
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 8:19pm
And you think this man can govern this nation.He will just turn Nigeria to entertainment show...Though I love him.
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by josephine123: 8:33pm
osoko
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Papasmal(m): 8:43pm
Fayose digging it deep.....no time to check time,
Enemies must vex.
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by ufuosman: 8:46pm
This one my man they dance like who they fight Yoruba fight. Haters no go know when dem go just fall in love with fayose.
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by DATMAT(m): 9:05pm
dis is ghenghen tins @ fayose I done dey like u small small, though u are also corrupt but getting close to people is what we need not guest speaker, at every gathering,
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by VICTORCIZA(m): 9:36pm
GREAT YORUBA LEADER
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by thinkdip(m): 9:55pm
sarrki:According to the Enemies of the Nation,
Buhari has performed wonderfully
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:55pm
this man don sacko
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:55pm
He's just having fun
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by NameChecker: 9:56pm
OK
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by vecman22(m): 9:56pm
Like ipobs like fayose..
They have foolishness in common..
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 9:57pm
Like him hate him. Fayose have come
to stay
Fayose onye Nna
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by BrutalJab: 9:57pm
sarrki:Okorocha is the leader of Afonja land
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by segebase(m): 9:58pm
best president loading
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Gingerr(f): 9:58pm
This man is a clown
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by BrutalJab: 9:58pm
vecman22:It takes a fool to know another.
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Syjibrin: 9:59pm
AFONJA GOVERNOR IS @ IT ONCE AGAIN ALWAYS CREATING A SCENE
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by abdulaz: 9:59pm
Fayose
The mouthpiece of PDP
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by goodluckone: 9:59pm
Nigeria future president
Love this man
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by brainpulse: 9:59pm
Fayose the father of Ojukwu, the igwe of ibos, the adviser of GEJ the corrupt.
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by vecman22(m): 9:59pm
BrutalJab:
Oga you better face your front,you not fayose.idiot
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 9:59pm
This man is becoming jobless day in day out.
|Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Agimor(m): 10:00pm
Fayose always on the spotlight. Is it that there is no Deputy or first lady in Ekiti State?
