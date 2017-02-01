₦airaland Forum

Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by broseme: 8:11pm
See Gov Fayose dancing with this Corps member at the NYSC Camp, Ise-Emure, Ekiti State during the Dinner/Farewell Party for 2016 BATCH B Stream II Corps members today.


Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by loopmangoat(m): 8:13pm
The leader of yoruba nation

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Jerryojozy(m): 8:13pm
Fayose my man. This man can dance o.

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:13pm
grin grin grin

According to Enemies of state

Fayose is the incoming president

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by johnca(m): 8:14pm
am beginning to like this man

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by sarrki(m): 8:14pm
loopmangoat:
The leader of yoruba nation

Okorocha is the leader of all Ndi igbo

Home and abroad

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by loopmangoat(m): 8:15pm
sarrki:


Okorocha is the leader of all Ndi igbo

Home and abroad
Hahahahahaha i know you are pained

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by menwongo(m): 8:19pm
Great man. That is how politicians should be...

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Nogodye(m): 8:19pm
And you think this man can govern this nation.He will just turn Nigeria to entertainment show...Though I love him.

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by josephine123: 8:33pm
osoko

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Papasmal(m): 8:43pm
Fayose digging it deep.....no time to check time,
Enemies must vex.

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by ufuosman: 8:46pm
This one my man they dance like who they fight Yoruba fight. Haters no go know when dem go just fall in love with fayose.

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by DATMAT(m): 9:05pm
dis is ghenghen tins @ fayose I done dey like u small small, though u are also corrupt but getting close to people is what we need not guest speaker, at every gathering,

guys follow our Facebook page @ simplydatmat for all the lastest entrepreneurial skills, new business ideas etc
Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by VICTORCIZA(m): 9:36pm
GREAT YORUBA LEADER

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by thinkdip(m): 9:55pm
sarrki:
grin grin grin

According to Enemies of state

Fayose is the incoming president
According to the Enemies of the Nation,
Buhari has performed wonderfully

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by toyinjimoh(m): 9:55pm
this man don sacko
Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Xcelinteriors(f): 9:55pm
He's just having fun

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by NameChecker: 9:56pm
OK
Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by vecman22(m): 9:56pm
Like ipobs like fayose..

They have foolishness in common.. tongue tongue

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by maxiuc(m): 9:57pm
Like him hate him. Fayose have come
to stay



Fayose onye Nna

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by BrutalJab: 9:57pm
sarrki:

Okorocha is the leader of all Ndi igbo
Home and abroad
Okorocha is the leader of Afonja land

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by segebase(m): 9:58pm
best president loading

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Gingerr(f): 9:58pm
This man is a clown
Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by BrutalJab: 9:58pm
vecman22:
Like ipobs like fayose..
They have foolishness in common.. tongue tongue
It takes a fool to know another.

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Syjibrin: 9:59pm
AFONJA GOVERNOR IS @ IT ONCE AGAIN ALWAYS CREATING A SCENE
Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by abdulaz: 9:59pm
Fayose

The mouthpiece of PDP

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by goodluckone: 9:59pm
Nigeria future president

Love this man

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by brainpulse: 9:59pm
Fayose the father of Ojukwu, the igwe of ibos, the adviser of GEJ the corrupt.

Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by vecman22(m): 9:59pm
BrutalJab:


It takes a fool to know another.

Oga you better face your front,you not fayose.idiot
Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by SeniorZato(m): 9:59pm
This man is becoming jobless day in day out.
Re: Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) by Agimor(m): 10:00pm
Fayose always on the spotlight. Is it that there is no Deputy or first lady in Ekiti State?

