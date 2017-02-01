Nairaland Forum / Nairaland / General / Politics / Fayose Dances With Corpers At NYSC Farewell Party (Photos) (12498 Views)

Source: See Gov Fayose dancing with this Corps member at the NYSC Camp, Ise-Emure, Ekiti State during the Dinner/Farewell Party for 2016 BATCH B Stream II Corps members today.Source: http://www.trezzyhelm.com/2017/02/fayose-dancing-with-nysc-member-at-2016.html 1 Like 1 Share

The leader of yoruba nation 23 Likes 3 Shares

Fayose my man. This man can dance o. 20 Likes





According to Enemies of state



Fayose is the incoming president

am beginning to like this man 13 Likes

The leader of yoruba nation

Okorocha is the leader of all Ndi igbo



Okorocha is the leader of all Ndi igbo
Home and abroad

Okorocha is the leader of all Ndi igbo



Hahahahahaha i know you are pained

Great man. That is how politicians should be... 14 Likes 1 Share

And you think this man can govern this nation.He will just turn Nigeria to entertainment show...Though I love him. 5 Likes

Fayose digging it deep.....no time to check time,

Enemies must vex. 11 Likes

This one my man they dance like who they fight Yoruba fight. Haters no go know when dem go just fall in love with fayose. 5 Likes

dis is ghenghen tins @ fayose I done dey like u small small, though u are also corrupt but getting close to people is what we need not guest speaker, at every gathering,



GREAT YORUBA LEADER 8 Likes

According to Enemies of state



Fayose is the incoming president According to the Enemies of the Nation,

According to the Enemies of the Nation,
Buhari has performed wonderfully

this man don sacko

He's just having fun 1 Like

They have foolishness in common.. Like ipobs like fayose..

Like him hate him. Fayose have come

Fayose onye Nna 5 Likes

Okorocha is the leader of all Ndi igbo

Okorocha is the leader of Afonja land

best president loading 2 Likes

This man is a clown

Like ipobs like fayose..

It takes a fool to know another.

AFONJA GOVERNOR IS @ IT ONCE AGAIN ALWAYS CREATING A SCENE

The mouthpiece of PDP 1 Like

Nigeria future president



Love this man 2 Likes

Fayose the father of Ojukwu, the igwe of ibos, the adviser of GEJ the corrupt. 2 Likes

It takes a fool to know another.

Oga you better face your front,you not fayose.idiot

This man is becoming jobless day in day out.